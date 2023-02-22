Washington pursues season sweep of lowly Cal
The Pacific-12 Conference kings of overtime get a rematch against one of the teams they outlasted in extra time earlier this season when Washington visits California on Thursday night in Berkeley, Calif.
The Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) are 3-0 in overtime against Pac-12 foes, beating Cal, Arizona State and Oregon, after having begun the trend with an extra-session triumph over Saint Mary's in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy event in November.
Washington is coming off a two-game home sweep of the Oregon schools, including a 72-71 overtime win over the Ducks. Jamal Bey's layup with 28 seconds remaining in the added five minutes proved to be the game-winner.
Freshman Keyon Menifield had a career-high 27 points in the win, then had 12 as part of a balanced attack that produced a 61-47 win over Oregon State on Saturday.
Washington's Braxton Meah posted 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Beavers, his second double-double in the past three games, then perhaps gave Cal a heads-up of what's to come when the Huskies play in his home state this week.
"I wish I could learn to do the sky hook," he lamented after logging a fifth straight double-figure scoring night. "Everything is a work in progress,"
Keion Brooks saved six of his game-high 26 points for overtime when the Huskies turned back Cal 81-78 in Seattle on Jan. 14. Noah Williams contributed a season-best 22 points to the win.
That loss capped an 0-2 trip to Washington for the Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14), who haven't won since. With their 11th straight defeat Saturday at No. 4 UCLA, they tied the school record for defeats in a single season, a mark set in 2017-18.
Cal still has four games remaining in the regular season.
The Golden Bears have gone 0-2 in overtime games this season as they try to overcome the season-ending loss of leading scorer Devin Askew (sports hernia surgery). Kuany Kuany was Cal's leading scorer on Saturday in a 78-43 shellacking at UCLA, putting up 14 points.
"We don't have any depth," Cal coach Mark Fox said. "Everyone knows we don't have any depth."
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington 15-13
|68.8 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|11.5 APG
|California 3-24
|58.7 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|9.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brooks Jr.
|26
|35.5
|17.5
|7.0
|1.3
|0.70
|1.30
|3.0
|42.0
|27.9
|77.2
|1.6
|5.4
|K. Menifield
|28
|27.1
|9.9
|2.7
|2.9
|1.10
|0.20
|1.6
|41.9
|36.8
|73.5
|0.6
|2.1
|C. Bajema
|27
|30.1
|9.0
|4.3
|0.6
|0.90
|0.40
|1.1
|40.0
|35.6
|88.1
|0.6
|3.6
|F. Kepnang
|8
|23
|9.0
|6.3
|0.3
|0.80
|1.90
|1.3
|52.8
|0.0
|72.7
|2.4
|3.9
|B. Meah
|27
|26.8
|9.0
|7.1
|0.7
|0.50
|1.60
|1.5
|70.7
|0.0
|70.5
|2.4
|4.7
|N. Williams
|14
|25.2
|8.7
|3.1
|1.9
|0.90
|0.10
|2.1
|37.5
|31.0
|61.3
|0.3
|2.8
|P. Fuller II
|26
|23.1
|6.2
|2.0
|2.4
|1.10
|0.50
|2.6
|38.5
|28.4
|80.0
|0.2
|1.8
|J. Bey
|27
|25.3
|6.1
|3.2
|1.4
|1.10
|0.40
|1.1
|35.1
|27.6
|76.1
|0.8
|2.4
|K. Johnson
|25
|18.2
|6.0
|1.2
|1.7
|1.10
|0.40
|1.8
|40.2
|33.8
|77.8
|0.2
|0.9
|T. Linhardt
|3
|5
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0
|1.3
|L. Wilson
|14
|6.1
|1.6
|1.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|50.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.9
|K. Luttinen
|5
|3.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Grant
|13
|6.3
|0.5
|1.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|0.2
|13.3
|0.0
|37.5
|0.6
|1
|A. Iglesia
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Slutske
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|68.8
|36.9
|11.5
|7.00
|5.50
|14.2
|42.9
|31.5
|75.3
|8.9
|25.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Askew
|13
|31.6
|15.5
|3.4
|3.0
|0.70
|0.20
|2.8
|37.8
|29.9
|86.5
|0.5
|2.9
|L. Thiemann
|27
|25.4
|9.8
|5.8
|0.6
|0.50
|0.70
|2.0
|49.5
|0.0
|73.6
|2.2
|3.6
|D. Clayton
|9
|31.7
|9.2
|1.9
|2.9
|0.60
|0.00
|1.7
|27.8
|37.7
|75.0
|0.3
|1.6
|K. Kuany
|27
|24.8
|9.2
|3.6
|0.8
|0.60
|0.40
|1.4
|38.6
|32.5
|83.7
|0.8
|2.8
|G. Newell
|27
|26
|7.9
|3.9
|0.8
|0.80
|0.20
|1.2
|40.4
|29.8
|67.4
|0.6
|3.3
|J. Brown
|27
|31.8
|6.2
|3.1
|2.9
|0.90
|0.20
|2.1
|40.0
|24.3
|50.0
|0.5
|2.7
|S. Alajiki
|24
|22.7
|5.9
|3.7
|0.7
|0.40
|0.50
|0.9
|37.1
|34.6
|55.6
|0.8
|2.9
|N. Okafor
|25
|12.5
|3.4
|2.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.70
|0.7
|46.2
|0.0
|54.2
|0.7
|1.8
|M. Bowser
|27
|16
|3.0
|1.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|32.9
|27.3
|93.8
|0.1
|1
|M. Roberson
|26
|13.1
|2.1
|1.9
|0.7
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|29.0
|20.8
|64.3
|0.7
|1.3
|W. Robinson
|12
|5.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|43.8
|37.5
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|O. Anyanwu
|22
|5.8
|1.3
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|71.4
|0.0
|75.0
|0.4
|0.5
|J. McCloskey
|7
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|58.7
|35.6
|9.7
|4.80
|3.10
|13.4
|39.5
|30.8
|72.2
|8.8
|23.0
