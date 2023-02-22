Surging Washington State visits Stanford
Surging Washington State visits Stanford
Washington State is quickly becoming the team nobody wants to face at next month's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
Winners of three straight, the Cougars begin a three-game road trip to conclude the regular season with Thursday's matchup against host Stanford.
Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye recorded his 12th double-double of the season (18 points, 12 rebounds) in a 68-65 win over Oregon on Sunday. The 6-foot-11 sophomore is averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds through 28 games for the Cougars (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12).
The Cougars' frontcourt also includes senior forward DJ Rodman, who is averaging career highs in points (9.3), rebounds (5.5) and minutes (30.9) while shooting 41.4 percent from the field.
Rodman delivered a pleasant surprise before the Oregon game, announcing that he will be returning to the school for a fifth season.
"He's just a really humble guy who jibes with what we want to do," Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. "He's been able to take on any role, whether it's starting or coming off the bench. ... He's the kind of person you want to have in your program. It's a neat story.
The Cougars are aiming for a season sweep of Stanford (11-16, 5-11) after winning the first meeting 60-59 in Pullman, Wash., on Jan. 14. Washington State prevailed despite being outrebounded 35-23.
Stanford has lost four of its last five, but the victory was a stunning 88-79 win over then-No. 4 Arizona on Feb. 11.
"I am thrilled for our guys," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said after his team downed the Wildcats. "These guys deserve some positive feelings, and this is certainly a positive one."
The Cardinal are looking to return to the win column after losing 85-75 to USC on Saturday. Harrison Ingram led Stanford with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Michael Jones added 14 points.
Ingram has taken a step forward during league play, averaging 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 11 games.
Stanford leads the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting in conference play at 35.6 percent. Max Murrell has led the Cardinal from deep and is shooting 46.3 percent from beyond the arc.
While the Cardinal have battled inconsistency all season, they've played well at home. Stanford has won five of its last six games at Maples Pavilion.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington St. 13-15
|67.4 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Stanford 11-16
|69.2 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Bamba
|25
|31.5
|14.5
|3.9
|1.6
|0.90
|0.20
|1.9
|40.5
|33.3
|71.9
|0.9
|3
|M. Gueye
|28
|32
|14.2
|8.3
|1.8
|0.80
|0.80
|2.5
|47.9
|22.2
|66.1
|3.5
|4.9
|J. Powell
|28
|33.8
|10.6
|3.9
|2.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.0
|41.6
|41.6
|80.6
|0.4
|3.6
|D. Rodman
|25
|31
|9.3
|5.5
|1.2
|0.70
|0.30
|0.9
|41.4
|39.6
|76.5
|2
|3.5
|J. Mullins
|24
|24.5
|8.9
|2.3
|1.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|44.1
|42.6
|89.3
|0.1
|2.1
|A. Jakimovski
|17
|25.1
|7.3
|4.4
|1.2
|0.50
|0.20
|1.0
|37.9
|36.0
|56.3
|1.4
|3
|K. Houinsou
|28
|18.5
|4.3
|2.8
|1.5
|0.30
|0.40
|1.7
|40.9
|21.7
|68.6
|1
|1.7
|C. Rosario
|20
|10.2
|2.3
|1.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|41.0
|26.7
|52.6
|0.6
|1.1
|D. Darling
|19
|13.6
|2.2
|1.7
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|27.1
|18.2
|75.0
|0.2
|1.5
|A. Diongue
|21
|6.5
|1.4
|1.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.60
|0.7
|52.6
|0.0
|62.5
|0.8
|1.1
|B. Olesen
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Rohosy
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Wilson
|8
|2.3
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|Total
|28
|0.0
|67.4
|37.4
|11.7
|4.90
|2.80
|12.4
|42.1
|36.3
|70.7
|11.0
|23.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Jones
|26
|28.5
|13.3
|4.8
|0.9
|1.00
|1.10
|1.2
|42.0
|37.2
|78.0
|2
|2.8
|H. Ingram
|27
|27.3
|10.0
|5.8
|3.6
|0.70
|0.50
|2.2
|39.8
|33.0
|59.0
|1.8
|4
|M. Jones
|27
|26
|9.8
|2.8
|1.8
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|43.4
|31.9
|78.0
|0.6
|2.2
|M. Raynaud
|27
|21.7
|8.3
|6.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.60
|1.6
|55.2
|27.3
|50.0
|2
|4
|B. Angel
|27
|25
|8.0
|4.0
|1.7
|0.60
|0.30
|1.7
|45.8
|26.7
|79.3
|1
|3
|J. Keefe
|17
|19.1
|5.6
|4.9
|1.1
|0.80
|0.40
|1.1
|60.0
|0.0
|54.5
|1.7
|3.2
|M. O'Connell
|27
|24.6
|5.4
|2.6
|2.6
|0.90
|0.00
|1.6
|39.8
|28.6
|78.4
|0.7
|1.9
|M. Murrell
|25
|14.5
|4.8
|1.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.50
|0.6
|44.9
|45.5
|88.2
|0.4
|1.4
|R. Agarwal
|16
|7.8
|3.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|45.7
|33.3
|0
|0.6
|I. Silva
|26
|13.8
|3.6
|0.6
|1.3
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|43.2
|21.7
|66.7
|0
|0.6
|J. Moss
|10
|3.9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|36.8
|41.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|B. Gealer
|11
|5.1
|1.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|42.9
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|N. Begovich
|6
|3.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|28.6
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Gil-Silva
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Yuan
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|69.2
|37.8
|14.0
|5.70
|3.40
|12.9
|44.6
|34.2
|70.0
|10.8
|24.2
-
PSU
OSU0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
DEL
NCAT0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
W&M0
0136 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
FDU
SFU0
0157 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
LON
GWEB0
0130 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
MEM
WICH0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
MONM
HAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NE
DREX0
0129 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NKY
DET0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NTEX
CHAR0
0110 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
SHU0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
STON
UNCW0
0125 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
STONEH
WAG0
0124.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
TOWS
COC0
0150 O/U
-9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UTSA
FAU0
0149 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
WRST
OAK0
0157 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CABP
SHOU0
0128.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
RICE
UAB0
0158.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm ESP+
-
RMU
IUPU0
0134.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm
-
UTU
UTRGV0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
UALR
SIUE0
0152.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
MCNS
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
NICH
UNO0
0154.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
ORU
SDAK0
0153.5 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm
-
SELA
LAM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NDST0
0147.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SUU
UTA0
0145 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
SDST0
0134.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
UTVA
TRLST0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
PFW
MIL0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
MICH
RUTG0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
-
NW ST
UIW0
0141 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
TNTC
SNIND0
0147.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
TXAMC
TXCC0
0143.5 O/U
-11
8:30pm
-
CLST
GB0
0134.5 O/U
+13
9:00pm
-
EWU
WEB0
0139.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
IDHO
IDST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
21NW
ILL0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
PRST
MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
SAC
MTST0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
SEMO
LIND0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
TNST
UTM0
0159.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
USC
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
WASH
CAL0
0130 O/U
+8
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSD
UCI0
0140 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
CSUB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSB0
0148 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PEP
SACL0
0163 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
UOP
15SMC0
0138.5 O/U
-19
10:00pm
-
PORT
SF0
0154 O/U
-8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
4UCLA
UTAH0
0130.5 O/U
+7
11:00pm FS1
-
USD
12GONZ0
0164 O/U
-23
11:00pm ESP2
-
WSU
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-2
11:00pm PACN
-
WIU
UND81
70
Final
-
UCD
CSUF0
0