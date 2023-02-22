No. 16 Xavier looks to regain form at Seton Hall
No. 16 Xavier has stumbled down the stretch, with losses in three of its last four games overall and three consecutive contests on the road.
The Musketeers (20-8, 12-5 Big East) look to regain their footing on Friday night when they visit conference rival Seton Hall (16-12, 9-8) in Newark, N.J.
Xavier absorbed a substantial hit to its Big East title hopes on Tuesday, as it squandered a 13-point lead in the second half to drop a 64-63 decision to Villanova.
Turnovers told the tale in that game, much to the chagrin of Musketeers coach Sean Miller.
"Our turnovers in the second half, it overwhelmed us," Miller said. "In the first 20 minutes I thought we did a lot of great things on offense. No. 1, we had only four turnovers. But in the second half, the 10 turnovers, the timeliness of the turnovers, the types of turnovers and ... turnovers sometimes lead to fast-break points and Villanova's not a team that's trying to turn you over. They were very unforced."
Souley Boum scored 17 points for the Musketeers, who have struggled in the absence of Zach Freemantle. The 6-foot-9 senior forward, who averages 15.2 points and a team-leading 8.1 rebounds, is nursing a foot injury and is expected to return in the postseason.
"Our lack of depth is something we have to play through and be smart with," Miller said.
Jerome Hunter scored 14 points and Jack Nunge recorded his ninth double-double of the season after collecting 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Xavier will aim for a season sweep of Seton Hall on Friday. The Musketeers rode the 23-point, nine-rebound performance of Freemantle to a 73-70 win on Dec. 20.
Kadary Richmond, who had a team-high 17 points in that December game for Seton Hall, sustained a back injury early in the first half of Saturday's 64-55 loss at UConn. He was forced to exit and did not return, playing just seven minutes. Richmond averages 10.1 points and team highs of 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He also shoots a robust 44.4 percent from 3-point range.
"I thought once we got our rhythm back in the second half, it kind of helped us, but I thought the first half, once Kadary went down, our rhythm, it just wasn't there," Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said in his postgame radio interview.
While Richmond's availability is up in the air, the Pirates could see the return of Dre Davis. He was available to play versus the Huskies after missing five straight games with a high ankle sprain, however Holloway elected to err on the side of caution.
Tyrese Samuel has made 11 of 19 shots from the floor over the last two games for the Pirates. He was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds during that span. Samuel made 7 of 11 shots from the floor to finish with 14 points in the previous encounter with Xavier.
Al-Amir Dawes averages a team-best 12.7 points for Seton Hall. He finished with 10 in the last meeting with the Musketeers while making just 3 of 13 shots from the floor.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|16 Xavier 20-8
|81.9 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|20.3 APG
|Seton Hall 16-12
|68.3 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Boum
|28
|34.9
|16.3
|4.0
|4.6
|1.20
|0.10
|2.1
|45.5
|41.1
|86.5
|0.3
|3.8
|Z. Freemantle
|22
|28.6
|15.2
|8.1
|2.9
|0.90
|0.70
|2.6
|58.5
|63.6
|65.3
|1.5
|6.6
|J. Nunge
|28
|29.4
|14.6
|8.0
|2.0
|0.90
|1.20
|1.4
|52.6
|41.3
|69.1
|2.8
|5.2
|C. Jones
|27
|33.7
|14.5
|5.1
|4.7
|1.50
|0.60
|2.3
|50.3
|39.1
|65.9
|1.3
|3.9
|A. Kunkel
|26
|29.5
|10.2
|2.6
|3.1
|1.10
|0.20
|1.8
|45.8
|39.3
|84.0
|0.2
|2.4
|J. Hunter
|28
|18.3
|7.1
|4.1
|1.1
|0.40
|0.40
|0.9
|58.5
|16.7
|70.9
|2
|2.1
|D. Claude
|26
|19
|4.0
|2.2
|1.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|42.1
|37.5
|57.7
|0.3
|1.9
|K. Craft
|14
|7.1
|2.8
|1.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.7
|50.0
|35.3
|50.0
|0.4
|1.3
|C. Edwards
|14
|5.7
|2.3
|1.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|60.9
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1
|K. Tandy
|22
|10.5
|2.2
|0.8
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|30.4
|26.5
|71.4
|0.1
|0.7
|D. Miles
|12
|6.5
|1.1
|1.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|38.5
|0.0
|21.4
|0.6
|0.7
|E. Tucker
|4
|2.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|0.0
|33.3
|0.5
|0
|B. Colbert
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Nunge
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|I. Sabourin
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Wolf
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|28
|0.0
|81.9
|39.9
|20.3
|6.90
|3.30
|13.0
|49.8
|39.4
|71.2
|10.1
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Dawes
|28
|30.7
|12.7
|2.7
|1.5
|1.20
|0.10
|2.2
|40.6
|40.4
|82.8
|0.4
|2.3
|T. Samuel
|28
|23.2
|10.9
|5.8
|0.8
|1.10
|0.80
|1.5
|55.7
|23.1
|67.0
|2.2
|3.6
|K. Richmond
|27
|27.6
|10.1
|5.2
|4.1
|2.00
|0.30
|2.2
|41.7
|44.4
|69.3
|0.6
|4.6
|D. Davis
|18
|19.3
|9.1
|3.6
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.8
|47.8
|35.3
|86.3
|0.9
|2.7
|K. Ndefo
|28
|25.8
|7.9
|5.0
|1.3
|1.00
|1.90
|2.0
|51.9
|10.0
|62.1
|1.5
|3.6
|T. Jackson
|27
|14.5
|6.6
|2.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|1.0
|47.0
|37.8
|69.6
|0.8
|1.5
|F. Odukale
|27
|26.4
|6.5
|4.1
|2.0
|1.50
|0.40
|1.6
|40.9
|25.6
|50.6
|0.9
|3.3
|J. Harris
|28
|21
|4.1
|1.4
|1.1
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|28.5
|21.9
|70.4
|0.4
|1
|T. Davis
|27
|13.9
|3.0
|3.0
|0.7
|0.70
|0.10
|0.8
|32.8
|12.5
|67.7
|1.2
|1.8
|J. Sanders
|18
|9
|2.2
|1.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|34.2
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.8
|E. Muhammad
|8
|1.9
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|D. Gabriel
|9
|1.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Mercado
|7
|1.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Yetna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|68.3
|39.1
|12.0
|8.60
|4.50
|14.2
|43.6
|32.1
|68.1
|10.6
|25.0
-
APP
GASO0
0132 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
UNF0
0139 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
EKY
JU0
0134.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
FAIR
NIAG0
0124.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
IONA
MTSM0
0139.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
JVST
NALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
LIP
STET0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
MRST
MAN0
0131 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MRSH
ODU0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
FGCU0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
LIB0
0148 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
RICH
VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP2
-
SIEN
RIDE0
0134 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
SPU
CAN0
0131.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
16XAV
HALL0
0141 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
ARST
ULM0
0130.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
CCAR
TROY0
0143.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
GAST
JMAD0
0143.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
KENN
CARK0
0158 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
USM
TXST0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
USA
UL0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SEA
GRCN0
0140 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
WYO
COLST0
0137 O/U
-7
9:00pm FS1
-
AF
UNLV0
0137 O/U
-9
9:30pm CBSSN
-
NEV
FRES0
0129.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm FS1
-
UCRV
HAW54
52
Final