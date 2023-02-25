ARMY
HOLY
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:53
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|10:55
|Caleb Kenney misses two point layup
|11:03
|Jade Tse defensive rebound
|11:05
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|11:22
|Gerrale Gates misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Coleton Benson personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|11:39
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|11:41
|Coleton Benson misses two point layup
|11:57
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|11:59
|Caleb Kenney misses two point layup
|12:07
|Charlie Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Bo Montgomery steals)
|12:31
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot (Jade Tse assists)
|18-13
|12:43
|Bo Montgomery defensive rebound
|12:45
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot (Nolan Dorsey assists)
|18-11
|13:18
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|13:18
|Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:18
|Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:18
|Joe Octave shooting foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)
|13:40
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot (Joe Octave assists)
|18-9
|13:52
|+2
|Isaiah Caldwell makes two point cutting layup (Coleton Benson assists)
|18-7
|14:12
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|14:14
|Joe Octave misses two point jump shot
|14:30
|Abe Johnson personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)
|14:30
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|14:31
|Joe Octave blocks Abe Johnson's two point layup
|14:43
|Gerrale Gates turnover (bad pass)
|14:54
|+3
|TJ Small makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|16-7
|15:04
|+2
|Caleb Kenney makes two point dunk (Gerrale Gates assists)
|13-7
|15:18
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|15:18
|+2
|Ethan Roberts makes two point driving layup
|13-5
|15:23
|Will Batchelder turnover (lost ball) (TJ Small steals)
|15:40
|+2
|Abe Johnson makes two point turnaround hook shot
|11-5
|15:58
|+1
|Joe Octave makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-5
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:58
|Ethan Roberts shooting foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)
|15:58
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point layup
|9-4
|16:22
|+2
|Ethan Roberts makes two point driving layup
|9-2
|16:40
|Abe Johnson offensive rebound
|16:42
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|16:56
|Gerrale Gates misses two point jump shot
|17:04
|Charlie Peterson personal foul (Nolan Dorsey draws the foul)
|17:12
|Jaden Kirkwood defensive rebound
|17:14
|Chris Mann misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|17:24
|Joe Octave misses three point jump shot
|17:33
|+2
|Ethan Roberts makes two point driving reverse layup
|7-2
|17:51
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point driving layup
|5-2
|18:01
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup (Charlie Peterson assists)
|5-0
|18:10
|Gerrale Gates turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Roberts steals)
|18:23
|+2
|Ethan Roberts makes two point turnaround bank jump shot
|3-0
|18:32
|Bo Montgomery personal foul (Chris Mann draws the foul)
|18:35
|Bo Montgomery turnover (bad pass) (Chris Mann steals)
|18:49
|Bo Montgomery defensive rebound
|18:49
|Chris Mann misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:49
|+1
|Chris Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|18:49
|Bo Montgomery shooting foul (Chris Mann draws the foul)
|19:01
|Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|19:03
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|Bo Montgomery defensive rebound
|19:32
|Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Charlie Peterson vs. Gerrale Gates (Black Knights gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|18
|13
|Field Goals
|8-15 (53.3%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-4 (25.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|8
|Offensive
|1
|0
|Defensive
|7
|8
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|3
|4
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fouls
|4
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
8 PTS, 1 REB
|Team Stats
|Army West Point 15-15
|72.9 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Holy Cross 10-20
|66.7 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Top Scorers
|E. Roberts F
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|G. Gates F
|8 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|53.3
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|25.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Roberts
|8
|1
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Mann
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Rucker
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Peterson
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Benson
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Gates
|8
|3
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Octave
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B. Montgomery
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|W. Batchelder
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Dorsey
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
