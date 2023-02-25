ARMY
HOLY

1st Half
ARMY
Black Knights
18
HC
Crusaders
13

Time Team Play Score
10:53   Abe Johnson defensive rebound  
10:55   Caleb Kenney misses two point layup  
11:03   Jade Tse defensive rebound  
11:05   Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot  
11:20   Ethan Roberts defensive rebound  
11:22   Gerrale Gates misses two point jump shot  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Coleton Benson personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)  
11:39   Gerrale Gates defensive rebound  
11:41   Coleton Benson misses two point layup  
11:57   Chris Mann defensive rebound  
11:59   Caleb Kenney misses two point layup  
12:07   Charlie Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Bo Montgomery steals)  
12:31 +2 Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot (Jade Tse assists) 18-13
12:43   Bo Montgomery defensive rebound  
12:45   Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot  
13:04 +2 Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot (Nolan Dorsey assists) 18-11
13:18   Gerrale Gates defensive rebound  
13:18   Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:18   Charlie Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:18   Joe Octave shooting foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)  
13:40 +2 Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot (Joe Octave assists) 18-9
13:52 +2 Isaiah Caldwell makes two point cutting layup (Coleton Benson assists) 18-7
14:12   Coleton Benson defensive rebound  
14:14   Joe Octave misses two point jump shot  
14:30   Abe Johnson personal foul (Gerrale Gates draws the foul)  
14:30   Gerrale Gates defensive rebound  
14:31   Joe Octave blocks Abe Johnson's two point layup  
14:43   Gerrale Gates turnover (bad pass)  
14:54 +3 TJ Small makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists) 16-7
15:04 +2 Caleb Kenney makes two point dunk (Gerrale Gates assists) 13-7
15:18   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
15:18 +2 Ethan Roberts makes two point driving layup 13-5
15:23   Will Batchelder turnover (lost ball) (TJ Small steals)  
15:40 +2 Abe Johnson makes two point turnaround hook shot 11-5
15:58 +1 Joe Octave makes regular free throw 1 of 1 9-5
15:58   TV timeout  
15:58   Ethan Roberts shooting foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)  
15:58 +2 Joe Octave makes two point layup 9-4
16:22 +2 Ethan Roberts makes two point driving layup 9-2
16:40   Abe Johnson offensive rebound  
16:42   Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot  
16:54   Coleton Benson defensive rebound  
16:56   Gerrale Gates misses two point jump shot  
17:04   Charlie Peterson personal foul (Nolan Dorsey draws the foul)  
17:12   Jaden Kirkwood defensive rebound  
17:14   Chris Mann misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Charlie Peterson defensive rebound  
17:24   Joe Octave misses three point jump shot  
17:33 +2 Ethan Roberts makes two point driving reverse layup 7-2
17:51 +2 Gerrale Gates makes two point driving layup 5-2
18:01 +2 Chris Mann makes two point layup (Charlie Peterson assists) 5-0
18:10   Gerrale Gates turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Roberts steals)  
18:23 +2 Ethan Roberts makes two point turnaround bank jump shot 3-0
18:32   Bo Montgomery personal foul (Chris Mann draws the foul)  
18:35   Bo Montgomery turnover (bad pass) (Chris Mann steals)  
18:49   Bo Montgomery defensive rebound  
18:49   Chris Mann misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:49 +1 Chris Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
18:49   Bo Montgomery shooting foul (Chris Mann draws the foul)  
19:01   Charlie Peterson defensive rebound  
19:03   Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot  
19:30   Bo Montgomery defensive rebound  
19:32   Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Charlie Peterson vs. Gerrale Gates (Black Knights gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 18 13
Field Goals 8-15 (53.3%) 6-13 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 1-4 (25.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 8
Offensive 1 0
Defensive 7 8
Team 0 0
Assists 3 4
Steals 3 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 4 3
Technicals 0 0
23
E. Roberts F
8 PTS, 1 REB
10
G. Gates F
8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
Holy Cross 10-20 13-13
Hart Recreation Center Worcester, MA
Team Stats
Army West Point 15-15 72.9 PPG 36.4 RPG 12.9 APG
Holy Cross 10-20 66.7 PPG 35.5 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Roberts F 12.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.2 APG 48.4 FG%
00
. Gates F 15.9 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.8 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
E. Roberts F 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
10
G. Gates F 8 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
53.3 FG% 46.2
20.0 3PT FG% 0.0
25.0 FT% 100.0
Army West Point
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Roberts 8 1 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
C. Mann 3 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
J. Rucker 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Peterson 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
C. Benson 0 2 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Small - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dove - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rocco - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lezanic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Naess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Barker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. St. Clair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Allenspach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dougherty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Everson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 8 3 8/15 1/5 1/4 4 0 3 0 1 1 7
Holy Cross
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Gates 8 3 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 3
J. Octave 3 0 1 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 - 0 1 0 0 0
B. Montgomery 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 3
W. Batchelder 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
N. Dorsey 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kirkwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Coulibaly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rabinovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Capron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Piwko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 8 4 6/13 0/2 1/1 3 0 1 1 4 0 8
NCAA BB Scores