CREIGH
NOVA

1st Half
CREI
Bluejays
24
NOVA
Wildcats
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Ryan Kalkbrenner vs. Brandon Slater (Wildcats gains possession)  
19:45   Arthur Kaluma shooting foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)  
19:45 +1 Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:45 +1 Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-2
19:26   Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Eric Dixon defensive rebound  
19:01 +3 Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 0-5
18:42 +3 Arthur Kaluma makes three point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists) 3-5
18:16   Brandon Slater misses two point jump shot  
18:14   Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound  
18:06 +2 Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot 5-5
17:50 +3 Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 5-8
17:32 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Arthur Kaluma assists) 7-8
17:06   Eric Dixon misses two point layup  
17:04   Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound  
16:58   Ryan Nembhard turnover (bad pass) (Cam Whitmore steals)  
16:46   Cam Whitmore misses two point jump shot  
16:44   Trey Alexander defensive rebound  
16:21   Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot  
16:19   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
16:12   Caleb Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Trey Alexander steals)  
16:04 +3 Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Ryan Nembhard assists) 10-8
15:43 +2 Eric Dixon makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists) 10-10
15:20   Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point jump shot  
15:18   Cam Whitmore defensive rebound  
15:01   Baylor Scheierman shooting foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)  
15:01   TV timeout  
15:01 +1 Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-11
15:01 +1 Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-12
14:31 +2 Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot 12-12
14:13   Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot  
14:08   Bluejays defensive rebound  
13:40   Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup  
13:38   Brandon Slater defensive rebound  
13:15   Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot  
13:13   Caleb Daniels offensive rebound  
13:08 +3 Mark Armstrong makes three point jump shot (Brandon Slater assists) 12-15
12:41   Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot  
12:39   Mason Miller offensive rebound  
12:30   Mason Miller misses two point layup  
12:28   Brandon Slater defensive rebound  
12:21   Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot  
12:19   Mason Miller defensive rebound  
12:14   Mark Armstrong personal foul  
12:06   Mason Miller turnover (lost ball) (Mark Armstrong steals)  
11:54   Chris Arcidiacono misses three point jump shot  
11:52   Mason Miller defensive rebound  
11:42   Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot  
11:40   Mark Armstrong defensive rebound  
11:24   Mason Miller shooting foul (Caleb Daniels draws the foul)  
11:24   TV timeout  
11:24   Caleb Daniels misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
11:24 +1 Caleb Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 3 12-16
11:24 +1 Caleb Daniels makes regular free throw 3 of 3 12-17
11:08   Shereef Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
11:06   Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound  
10:51 +3 Justin Moore makes three point jump shot 12-20
10:33   Justin Moore personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)  
10:21 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Arthur Kaluma assists) 14-20
10:21   Jordan Longino shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)  
10:21 +1 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 1 15-20
10:01   Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Cam Whitmore's two point jump shot  
9:59   Trey Alexander defensive rebound  
9:50   Cam Whitmore personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)  
9:46   Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Brandon Slater defensive rebound  
9:37 +2 Brandon Slater makes two point layup (Jordan Longino assists) 15-22
9:29   Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Longino steals)  
9:19   Jordan Longino turnover (traveling)  
8:59   Jordan Longino shooting foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)  
8:59 +1 Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-22
8:59   Trey Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:59   Cam Whitmore defensive rebound  
8:35 +2 Mark Armstrong makes two point layup 16-24
8:28   Ryan Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Eric Dixon steals)  
8:17 +3 Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists) 16-27
8:14   Bluejays 30 second timeout  
8:14   TV timeout  
7:45   Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot  
7:43   Wildcats defensive rebound  
7:26 +2 Eric Dixon makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists) 16-29
7:03 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists) 18-29
6:42 +2 Eric Dixon makes two point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 18-31
6:29 +2 Arthur Kaluma makes two point layup 20-31
6:10 +3 Cam Whitmore makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists) 20-34
6:00   Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot  
5:58   Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound  
5:35   Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot  
5:33   Ryan Nembhard defensive rebound  
5:20   Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass)  
5:07 +3 Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 20-37
4:54   Mason Miller misses three point jump shot  
4:52   Mark Armstrong defensive rebound  
4:40   Mark Armstrong misses two point jump shot  
4:38   Mark Armstrong offensive rebound  
4:37   Mark Armstrong turnover (out of bounds)  
4:19   Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot  
4:17   Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound  
4:03   Justin Moore misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
3:50   TV timeout  
3:29   Ryan Nembhard misses two point jump shot  
3:27   Mason Miller offensive rebound  
3:24   Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot  
3:22   Caleb Daniels defensive rebound  
2:56   Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot  
2:54   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
2:36   Mason Miller misses two point jump shot  
2:34   Caleb Daniels defensive rebound  
2:04   Justin Moore misses two point jump shot  
2:02   Bluejays defensive rebound  
1:44 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point jump shot 22-37
1:21   Trey Alexander shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)  
1:21   Justin Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:21 +1 Justin Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-38
0:56   Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot  
0:54   Bluejays offensive rebound  
0:41   Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot  
0:39   Caleb Daniels defensive rebound  
0:34   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:12   Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot  
0:10   Francisco Farabello defensive rebound  
0:02 +2 Trey Alexander makes two point layup 24-38
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
CREI
Bluejays
43
NOVA
Wildcats
41

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot  
19:41   Arthur Kaluma offensive rebound  
19:35   Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot  
19:33   Cam Whitmore defensive rebound  
19:26 +2 Cam Whitmore makes two point jump shot 24-40
19:17   Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Arthur Kaluma draws the foul)  
19:17   Arthur Kaluma misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:17 +1 Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-40
19:05   Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Brandon Slater draws the foul)  
19:05 +1 Brandon Slater makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-41
19:05 +1 Brandon Slater makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-42
18:43 +2 Ryan Nembhard makes two point jump shot 27-42
18:18   Justin Moore misses two point layup  
18:16   Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound  
18:04   Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot  
18:02   Caleb Daniels defensive rebound  
17:45 +2 Cam Whitmore makes two point layup 27-44
17:24 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ryan Nembhard assists) 29-44
17:03   Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)  
17:03 +1 Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-45
17:03 +1 Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-46
16:48   Chris Arcidiacono blocks Arthur Kaluma's two point layup  
16:46   Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound  
16:34   Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound  
16:24   Eric Dixon personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)  
16:22   Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot  
16:20   Arthur Kaluma offensive rebound  
16:15 +3 Trey Alexander makes three point jump shot (Arthur Kaluma assists) 32-46
16:00 +2 Jordan Longino makes two point layup 32-48
15:47 +2 Baylor Scheierman makes two point layup (Ryan Nembhard assists) 34-48
15:25   Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Eric Dixon's two point layup  
15:23   Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound  
15:12 +3 Arthur Kaluma makes three point jump shot (Ryan Nembhard assists) 37-48
15:01   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
15:01   TV timeout  
14:53   Arthur Kaluma shooting foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)  
14:53   TV timeout  
14:53   Cam Whitmore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:53 +1 Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-49
14:25   Brandon Slater blocks Arthur Kaluma's two point jump shot  
14:24   Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound  
14:24 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup 39-49
14:24   Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)  
14:24 +1 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-49
14:06 +3 Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 40-52
13:48   Ryan Nembhard misses two point jump shot  
13:46   Jordan Longino defensive rebound  
13:34   Arthur Kaluma blocks Jordan Longino's two point layup  
13:32   Trey Alexander defensive rebound  
13:26 +3 Arthur Kaluma makes three point jump shot (Baylor Scheierman assists) 43-52
13:04   Cam Whitmore misses three point jump shot  
13:02   Bluejays defensive rebound  
13:02   Jordan Longino personal foul  
12:43   Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot  
12:41   Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound  
12:37   Eric Dixon shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)  
12:37 +1 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-52
12:37 +1 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-52
12:16   Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot  
12:14   Caleb Daniels offensive rebound  
12:06 +3 Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 45-55
11:47   Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (lost ball) (Mark Armstrong steals)  
11:18 +2 Eric Dixon makes two point layup 45-57
11:18   Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)  
11:18   TV timeout  
11:18 +1 Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 1 45-58
11:06   Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Brandon Slater defensive rebound  
10:52 +2 Cam Whitmore makes two point layup 45-60
10:28   Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Cam Whitmore defensive rebound  
9:58   Brandon Slater misses two point jump shot  
9:56   Trey Alexander defensive rebound  
9:47 +2 Arthur Kaluma makes two point layup 47-60
9:47   Cam Whitmore shooting foul (Arthur Kaluma draws the foul)  
9:47 +1 Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 1 of 1 48-60
9:24   Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot  
9:22   Cam Whitmore offensive rebound  
9:21   Ryan Nembhard shooting foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)  
9:21   Cam Whitmore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:21 +1 Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-61
8:52   Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot  
8:50   Arthur Kaluma offensive rebound  
8:45   Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Caleb Daniels defensive rebound  
8:23 +2 Justin Moore makes two point layup 48-63
8:07   Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot  
8:05   Fredrick King offensive rebound  
8:04   Justin Moore shooting foul (Fredrick King draws the foul)  
8:04   Fredrick King misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:04 +1 Fredrick King makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-63
7:47   Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot  
7:45   Mark Armstrong offensive rebound  
7:35 +2 Mark Armstrong makes two point jump shot (Brandon Slater assists) 49-65
7:15 +2 Shereef Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists) 51-65
6:56 +2 Eric Dixon makes two point layup 51-67
6:50   Bluejays 30 second timeout  
6:50   TV timeout  
6:40   Mark Armstrong personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)  
6:40 +1 Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-67
6:40   Baylor Scheierman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:40   Eric Dixon defensive rebound  
6:24 +2 Mark Armstrong makes two point layup 52-69
6:16   Chris Arcidiacono personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)  
6:16 +1 Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-69
6:16 +1 Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-69
6:00 +2 Brandon Slater makes two point layup 54-71
5:51   Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot  
5:49   Mark Armstrong defensive rebound  
5:22   Mark Armstrong misses two point jump shot  
5:20   Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound  
5:05   Mark Armstrong personal foul (Arthur Kaluma draws the foul)  
5:05 +1 Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-71
5:05 +1 Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-71
4:56 +2 Justin Moore makes two point layup (Brandon Slater assists) 56-73
4:37 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists) 58-73
4:27   Bluejays kicked ball violation  
4:09   Baylor Scheierman shooting foul (Jordan Longino draws the foul)  
4:09 +1 Jordan Longino makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-74
4:09 +1 Jordan Longino makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-75
3:47   Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot  
3:45   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
3:20   Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot  
3:18   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
3:02   Justin Moore shooting foul  
3:02   TV timeout  
3:02 +1 Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-75
3:02 +1 Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-75
2:50 +2 Cam Whitmore makes two point dunk 60-77
2:21   Fredrick King misses two point jump shot  
2:19   Fredrick King offensive rebound  
2:19 +2 Fredrick King makes two point layup 62-77
2:19   Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Fredrick King draws the foul)  
2:19 +1 Fredrick King makes regular free throw 1 of 1 63-77
2:06   Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Fredrick King defensive rebound  
1:54 +2 Fredrick King makes two point dunk (Shereef Mitchell assists) 65-77
1:20   Trey Patterson misses three point jump shot  
1:18   Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:59   Fredrick King misses two point layup  
0:57   Mason Miller offensive rebound  
0:53 +2 Mason Miller makes two point layup 67-77
0:52   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:28 +2 Mark Armstrong makes two point jump shot 67-79
0:15   Shereef Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
0:13   Trey Patterson defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 67 79
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-26 (19.2%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 32
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 19 26
Team 3 1
Assists 13 14
Steals 1 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 6 3
Fouls 10 17
Technicals 0 0
24
A. Kaluma F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
43
E. Dixon F
31 PTS, 2 REB
12T
19 Creighton 18-12 244367
Villanova 16-14 384179
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
19 Creighton 18-12 76.1 PPG 39.7 RPG 15.7 APG
Villanova 16-14 69.3 PPG 34.0 RPG 11.1 APG
Key Players
00
. Kaluma F 11.9 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.5 APG 41.3 FG%
00
. Dixon F 15.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.5 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
24
A. Kaluma F 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
43
E. Dixon F 31 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
39.0 FG% 50.0
19.2 3PT FG% 40.9
80.0 FT% 80.0
Creighton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kaluma 19 6 3 5/11 3/7 6/7 2 29 0 1 0 3 3
R. Kalkbrenner 18 5 0 7/9 0/0 4/4 3 33 0 2 1 2 3
B. Scheierman 10 3 3 3/7 1/4 3/4 2 30 0 0 2 0 3
T. Alexander 8 4 2 3/11 1/5 1/2 1 30 1 0 0 0 4
R. Nembhard 2 1 4 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. King 6 3 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 0 7 0 0 0 2 1
M. Miller 2 5 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 3 2
S. Mitchell 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
B. Shtolzberg 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
F. Farabello 0 1 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 1
Z. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Christofilis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Osmani - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 29 13 23/59 5/26 16/20 10 200 1 3 6 10 19
Villanova
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Dixon 31 2 0 11/15 6/8 3/3 2 31 1 0 0 0 2
C. Whitmore 17 5 0 5/8 1/2 6/8 2 24 1 0 0 1 4
J. Moore 8 2 8 3/6 1/2 1/2 3 28 0 0 0 0 2
B. Slater 6 4 3 2/7 0/3 2/2 0 29 0 1 0 0 4
C. Daniels 2 7 2 0/7 0/4 2/3 3 32 0 0 1 2 5
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Armstrong 11 5 0 5/7 1/1 0/0 3 20 2 0 1 2 3
J. Longino 4 1 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 14 1 0 1 0 1
T. Patterson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. O'Toole 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Hausen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Arcidiacono 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 1 0 0 4
N. Njoku - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 31 14 27/54 9/22 16/20 17 200 5 2 3 5 26
