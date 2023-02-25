CREIGH
NOVA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ryan Kalkbrenner vs. Brandon Slater (Wildcats gains possession)
|19:45
|Arthur Kaluma shooting foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)
|19:45
|+1
|Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:45
|+1
|Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:26
|Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|19:01
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|0-5
|18:42
|+3
|Arthur Kaluma makes three point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists)
|3-5
|18:16
|Brandon Slater misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|18:06
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot
|5-5
|17:50
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|5-8
|17:32
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Arthur Kaluma assists)
|7-8
|17:06
|Eric Dixon misses two point layup
|17:04
|Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound
|16:58
|Ryan Nembhard turnover (bad pass) (Cam Whitmore steals)
|16:46
|Cam Whitmore misses two point jump shot
|16:44
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|16:21
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|16:12
|Caleb Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Trey Alexander steals)
|16:04
|+3
|Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Ryan Nembhard assists)
|10-8
|15:43
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists)
|10-10
|15:20
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point jump shot
|15:18
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|15:01
|Baylor Scheierman shooting foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)
|15:01
|TV timeout
|15:01
|+1
|Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-11
|15:01
|+1
|Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-12
|14:31
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot
|12-12
|14:13
|Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|Bluejays defensive rebound
|13:40
|Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
|13:38
|Brandon Slater defensive rebound
|13:15
|Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot
|13:13
|Caleb Daniels offensive rebound
|13:08
|+3
|Mark Armstrong makes three point jump shot (Brandon Slater assists)
|12-15
|12:41
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|12:39
|Mason Miller offensive rebound
|12:30
|Mason Miller misses two point layup
|12:28
|Brandon Slater defensive rebound
|12:21
|Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|12:19
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|12:14
|Mark Armstrong personal foul
|12:06
|Mason Miller turnover (lost ball) (Mark Armstrong steals)
|11:54
|Chris Arcidiacono misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|11:42
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|Mark Armstrong defensive rebound
|11:24
|Mason Miller shooting foul (Caleb Daniels draws the foul)
|11:24
|TV timeout
|11:24
|Caleb Daniels misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|11:24
|+1
|Caleb Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|12-16
|11:24
|+1
|Caleb Daniels makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|12-17
|11:08
|Shereef Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound
|10:51
|+3
|Justin Moore makes three point jump shot
|12-20
|10:33
|Justin Moore personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|10:21
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Arthur Kaluma assists)
|14-20
|10:21
|Jordan Longino shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|10:21
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-20
|10:01
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Cam Whitmore's two point jump shot
|9:59
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|9:50
|Cam Whitmore personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|9:46
|Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|Brandon Slater defensive rebound
|9:37
|+2
|Brandon Slater makes two point layup (Jordan Longino assists)
|15-22
|9:29
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Longino steals)
|9:19
|Jordan Longino turnover (traveling)
|8:59
|Jordan Longino shooting foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|8:59
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-22
|8:59
|Trey Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:59
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|8:35
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point layup
|16-24
|8:28
|Ryan Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Eric Dixon steals)
|8:17
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists)
|16-27
|8:14
|Bluejays 30 second timeout
|8:14
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|7:26
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists)
|16-29
|7:03
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|18-29
|6:42
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|18-31
|6:29
|+2
|Arthur Kaluma makes two point layup
|20-31
|6:10
|+3
|Cam Whitmore makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists)
|20-34
|6:00
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound
|5:35
|Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|Ryan Nembhard defensive rebound
|5:20
|Baylor Scheierman turnover (bad pass)
|5:07
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|20-37
|4:54
|Mason Miller misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|Mark Armstrong defensive rebound
|4:40
|Mark Armstrong misses two point jump shot
|4:38
|Mark Armstrong offensive rebound
|4:37
|Mark Armstrong turnover (out of bounds)
|4:19
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound
|4:03
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:29
|Ryan Nembhard misses two point jump shot
|3:27
|Mason Miller offensive rebound
|3:24
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|2:56
|Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot
|2:54
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|2:36
|Mason Miller misses two point jump shot
|2:34
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|2:04
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|2:02
|Bluejays defensive rebound
|1:44
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point jump shot
|22-37
|1:21
|Trey Alexander shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|1:21
|Justin Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:21
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-38
|0:56
|Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|Bluejays offensive rebound
|0:41
|Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|0:39
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|0:34
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:12
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|0:02
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point layup
|24-38
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|Baylor Scheierman misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|Arthur Kaluma offensive rebound
|19:35
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|19:26
|+2
|Cam Whitmore makes two point jump shot
|24-40
|19:17
|Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Arthur Kaluma draws the foul)
|19:17
|Arthur Kaluma misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:17
|+1
|Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-40
|19:05
|Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Brandon Slater draws the foul)
|19:05
|+1
|Brandon Slater makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-41
|19:05
|+1
|Brandon Slater makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-42
|18:43
|+2
|Ryan Nembhard makes two point jump shot
|27-42
|18:18
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|18:16
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|18:04
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|17:45
|+2
|Cam Whitmore makes two point layup
|27-44
|17:24
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ryan Nembhard assists)
|29-44
|17:03
|Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|17:03
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-45
|17:03
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-46
|16:48
|Chris Arcidiacono blocks Arthur Kaluma's two point layup
|16:46
|Chris Arcidiacono defensive rebound
|16:34
|Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound
|16:24
|Eric Dixon personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|16:22
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|16:20
|Arthur Kaluma offensive rebound
|16:15
|+3
|Trey Alexander makes three point jump shot (Arthur Kaluma assists)
|32-46
|16:00
|+2
|Jordan Longino makes two point layup
|32-48
|15:47
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point layup (Ryan Nembhard assists)
|34-48
|15:25
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Eric Dixon's two point layup
|15:23
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|15:12
|+3
|Arthur Kaluma makes three point jump shot (Ryan Nembhard assists)
|37-48
|15:01
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|15:01
|TV timeout
|14:53
|Arthur Kaluma shooting foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)
|14:53
|TV timeout
|14:53
|Cam Whitmore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:53
|+1
|Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-49
|14:25
|Brandon Slater blocks Arthur Kaluma's two point jump shot
|14:24
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|14:24
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup
|39-49
|14:24
|Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|14:24
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-49
|14:06
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|40-52
|13:48
|Ryan Nembhard misses two point jump shot
|13:46
|Jordan Longino defensive rebound
|13:34
|Arthur Kaluma blocks Jordan Longino's two point layup
|13:32
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|13:26
|+3
|Arthur Kaluma makes three point jump shot (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|43-52
|13:04
|Cam Whitmore misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|Bluejays defensive rebound
|13:02
|Jordan Longino personal foul
|12:43
|Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|12:37
|Eric Dixon shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|12:37
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-52
|12:37
|+1
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-52
|12:16
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|Caleb Daniels offensive rebound
|12:06
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|45-55
|11:47
|Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (lost ball) (Mark Armstrong steals)
|11:18
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup
|45-57
|11:18
|Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:18
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-58
|11:06
|Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|Brandon Slater defensive rebound
|10:52
|+2
|Cam Whitmore makes two point layup
|45-60
|10:28
|Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|9:58
|Brandon Slater misses two point jump shot
|9:56
|Trey Alexander defensive rebound
|9:47
|+2
|Arthur Kaluma makes two point layup
|47-60
|9:47
|Cam Whitmore shooting foul (Arthur Kaluma draws the foul)
|9:47
|+1
|Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-60
|9:24
|Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot
|9:22
|Cam Whitmore offensive rebound
|9:21
|Ryan Nembhard shooting foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)
|9:21
|Cam Whitmore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:21
|+1
|Cam Whitmore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-61
|8:52
|Trey Alexander misses two point jump shot
|8:50
|Arthur Kaluma offensive rebound
|8:45
|Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|8:23
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup
|48-63
|8:07
|Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|Fredrick King offensive rebound
|8:04
|Justin Moore shooting foul (Fredrick King draws the foul)
|8:04
|Fredrick King misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:04
|+1
|Fredrick King makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-63
|7:47
|Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|Mark Armstrong offensive rebound
|7:35
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point jump shot (Brandon Slater assists)
|49-65
|7:15
|+2
|Shereef Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Trey Alexander assists)
|51-65
|6:56
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup
|51-67
|6:50
|Bluejays 30 second timeout
|6:50
|TV timeout
|6:40
|Mark Armstrong personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|6:40
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-67
|6:40
|Baylor Scheierman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:40
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|6:24
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point layup
|52-69
|6:16
|Chris Arcidiacono personal foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|6:16
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-69
|6:16
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-69
|6:00
|+2
|Brandon Slater makes two point layup
|54-71
|5:51
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|5:49
|Mark Armstrong defensive rebound
|5:22
|Mark Armstrong misses two point jump shot
|5:20
|Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound
|5:05
|Mark Armstrong personal foul (Arthur Kaluma draws the foul)
|5:05
|+1
|Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-71
|5:05
|+1
|Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-71
|4:56
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup (Brandon Slater assists)
|56-73
|4:37
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|58-73
|4:27
|Bluejays kicked ball violation
|4:09
|Baylor Scheierman shooting foul (Jordan Longino draws the foul)
|4:09
|+1
|Jordan Longino makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-74
|4:09
|+1
|Jordan Longino makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-75
|3:47
|Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|3:20
|Brandon Slater misses three point jump shot
|3:18
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|3:02
|Justin Moore shooting foul
|3:02
|TV timeout
|3:02
|+1
|Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-75
|3:02
|+1
|Arthur Kaluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-75
|2:50
|+2
|Cam Whitmore makes two point dunk
|60-77
|2:21
|Fredrick King misses two point jump shot
|2:19
|Fredrick King offensive rebound
|2:19
|+2
|Fredrick King makes two point layup
|62-77
|2:19
|Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Fredrick King draws the foul)
|2:19
|+1
|Fredrick King makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|63-77
|2:06
|Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Fredrick King defensive rebound
|1:54
|+2
|Fredrick King makes two point dunk (Shereef Mitchell assists)
|65-77
|1:20
|Trey Patterson misses three point jump shot
|1:18
|Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:59
|Fredrick King misses two point layup
|0:57
|Mason Miller offensive rebound
|0:53
|+2
|Mason Miller makes two point layup
|67-77
|0:52
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:28
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point jump shot
|67-79
|0:15
|Shereef Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Trey Patterson defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|79
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|27-54 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-26 (19.2%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|32
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|1
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|3
|Fouls
|10
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kaluma
|19
|6
|3
|5/11
|3/7
|6/7
|2
|29
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|R. Kalkbrenner
|18
|5
|0
|7/9
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|B. Scheierman
|10
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Alexander
|8
|4
|2
|3/11
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Nembhard
|2
|1
|4
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. King
|6
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Miller
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|S. Mitchell
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Shtolzberg
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Farabello
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Christofilis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Osmani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|29
|13
|23/59
|5/26
|16/20
|10
|200
|1
|3
|6
|10
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dixon
|31
|2
|0
|11/15
|6/8
|3/3
|2
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Whitmore
|17
|5
|0
|5/8
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Moore
|8
|2
|8
|3/6
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Slater
|6
|4
|3
|2/7
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|C. Daniels
|2
|7
|2
|0/7
|0/4
|2/3
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Armstrong
|11
|5
|0
|5/7
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Longino
|4
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Patterson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. O'Toole
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hausen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|N. Njoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|31
|14
|27/54
|9/22
|16/20
|17
|200
|5
|2
|3
|5
|26
