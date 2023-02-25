FURMAN
SAMFORD
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Bubba Parham shooting foul (Mike Bothwell draws the foul)
|12:00
|Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound
|12:02
|Jaden Campbell misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|+3
|Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists)
|16-7
|12:42
|Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound
|12:44
|Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|+3
|Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Hughey assists)
|13-7
|13:16
|+2
|Jaden Campbell makes two point jump shot
|10-7
|13:43
|+3
|Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot
|10-5
|13:57
|Bubba Parham turnover (lost ball)
|14:02
|Mike Bothwell personal foul
|14:29
|+3
|Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot
|7-5
|14:34
|Jaron Rillie turnover (lost ball)
|14:41
|Jalen Slawson turnover (lost ball) (Jaron Rillie steals)
|14:52
|Logan Dye turnover (bad pass)
|15:05
|+2
|Mike Bothwell makes two point layup (Jalen Slawson assists)
|4-5
|15:18
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|15:20
|Ques Glover misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|Alex Williams personal foul
|15:38
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|15:40
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:56
|Jermaine Marshall personal foul
|16:13
|Logan Dye turnover (offensive foul)
|16:13
|Logan Dye offensive foul
|16:21
|Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound
|16:23
|JP Pegues misses two point layup
|16:30
|Jermaine Marshall personal foul
|16:49
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|16:51
|Jermaine Marshall misses three point jump shot
|17:08
|A.J. Staton-McCray defensive rebound
|17:10
|Jalen Slawson misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|+3
|Bubba Parham makes three point jump shot
|2-5
|17:55
|A.J. Staton-McCray defensive rebound
|17:57
|Jalen Slawson misses two point layup
|18:07
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|18:09
|Marcus Foster blocks A.J. Staton-McCray's two point jump shot
|18:22
|Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound
|18:24
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|+2
|Logan Dye makes two point layup (A.J. Staton-McCray assists)
|2-2
|19:01
|+2
|Mike Bothwell makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:05
|Mike Bothwell offensive rebound
|19:07
|Garrett Hien misses two point dunk
|19:27
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:30
|Bubba Parham offensive rebound
|19:32
|Jermaine Marshall misses two point layup
|20:00
|(Bulldogs gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|7
|Field Goals
|6-12 (50.0%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-7 (57.1%)
|1-5 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|6
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|5
|4
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|3
|1
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fouls
|2
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
16 PTS, 1 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Bothwell G
|17.4 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|3.2 APG
|51.9 FG%
|
00
|. Parham G
|9.7 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.6 APG
|39.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Bothwell G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|B. Parham G
|3 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|57.1
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bothwell
|16
|1
|0
|6/6
|4/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Pegues
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Slawson
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Foster
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|G. Hien
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Whitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hughey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Repass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Molnar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. VanderWal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|6
|3
|6/12
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Parham
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L. Dye
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Q. Glover
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Marshall
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Staton-McCray
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rillie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Stramaglia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Morrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. LaRocca
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Boyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Achor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kaifes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Richey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lobach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Vail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|7
|5
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
