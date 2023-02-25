FURMAN
SAMFORD

1st Half
FUR
Paladins
16
SAM
Bulldogs
7

Time Team Play Score
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Bubba Parham shooting foul (Mike Bothwell draws the foul)  
12:00   Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound  
12:02   Jaden Campbell misses three point jump shot  
12:30 +3 Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists) 16-7
12:42   Tyrese Hughey defensive rebound  
12:44   Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot  
13:03 +3 Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Hughey assists) 13-7
13:16 +2 Jaden Campbell makes two point jump shot 10-7
13:43 +3 Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot 10-5
13:57   Bubba Parham turnover (lost ball)  
14:02   Mike Bothwell personal foul  
14:29 +3 Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot 7-5
14:34   Jaron Rillie turnover (lost ball)  
14:41   Jalen Slawson turnover (lost ball) (Jaron Rillie steals)  
14:52   Logan Dye turnover (bad pass)  
15:05 +2 Mike Bothwell makes two point layup (Jalen Slawson assists) 4-5
15:18   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
15:20   Ques Glover misses three point jump shot  
15:37   Alex Williams personal foul  
15:38   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
15:40   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56   Jermaine Marshall personal foul  
16:13   Logan Dye turnover (offensive foul)  
16:13   Logan Dye offensive foul  
16:21   Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound  
16:23   JP Pegues misses two point layup  
16:30   Jermaine Marshall personal foul  
16:49   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
16:51   Jermaine Marshall misses three point jump shot  
17:08   A.J. Staton-McCray defensive rebound  
17:10   Jalen Slawson misses three point jump shot  
17:34 +3 Bubba Parham makes three point jump shot 2-5
17:55   A.J. Staton-McCray defensive rebound  
17:57   Jalen Slawson misses two point layup  
18:07   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
18:09   Marcus Foster blocks A.J. Staton-McCray's two point jump shot  
18:22   Jermaine Marshall defensive rebound  
18:24   Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot  
18:47 +2 Logan Dye makes two point layup (A.J. Staton-McCray assists) 2-2
19:01 +2 Mike Bothwell makes two point layup 2-0
19:05   Mike Bothwell offensive rebound  
19:07   Garrett Hien misses two point dunk  
19:27   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:30   Bubba Parham offensive rebound  
19:32   Jermaine Marshall misses two point layup  
20:00   (Bulldogs gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 16 7
Field Goals 6-12 (50.0%) 3-9 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 4-7 (57.1%) 1-5 (20.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 6
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 5 4
Team 0 1
Assists 3 1
Steals 0 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 2 4
Technicals 0 0
3
M. Bothwell G
16 PTS, 1 REB
1
B. Parham G
3 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Furman 23-7 16-16
Samford 21-9 7-7
Pete Hanna Center Homewood, AL
Pete Hanna Center Homewood, AL
Team Stats
Furman 23-7 81.8 PPG 38.5 RPG 17.9 APG
Samford 21-9 78.6 PPG 39.2 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Bothwell G 17.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.2 APG 51.9 FG%
00
. Parham G 9.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.6 APG 39.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Bothwell G 16 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
1
B. Parham G 3 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 33.3
57.1 3PT FG% 20.0
0 FT% 0
Furman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bothwell 16 1 0 6/6 4/4 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
J. Pegues 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Slawson 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
M. Foster 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 3
G. Hien 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Samford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Parham 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
L. Dye 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 0
Q. Glover 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Marshall 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
A. Staton-McCray 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
NCAA BB Scores