HAMP
NCAT
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:06
|Aggies offensive rebound
|13:06
|Kam Woods misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:06
|Kam Woods misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:06
|Daniel Banister shooting foul (Kam Woods draws the foul)
|13:19
|+1
|Raymond Bethea Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-16
|13:19
|+1
|Raymond Bethea Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-16
|13:19
|Love Bettis shooting foul (Raymond Bethea Jr. draws the foul)
|13:23
|Raymond Bethea Jr. defensive rebound
|13:25
|Duncan Powell misses two point driving layup
|13:38
|+2
|Jordan Nesbitt makes two point driving layup
|9-16
|13:50
|Pirates offensive rebound
|13:52
|Duncan Powell blocks Raymond Bethea Jr.'s two point layup
|14:06
|+1
|Duncan Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-16
|14:06
|Daniel Banister shooting foul (Duncan Powell draws the foul)
|14:06
|+2
|Duncan Powell makes two point driving layup
|7-15
|14:21
|Aggies defensive rebound
|14:23
|Jordan Nesbitt misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|+3
|Kam Woods makes three point jump shot
|7-13
|15:00
|+3
|Jordan Nesbitt makes three point jump shot
|7-10
|15:06
|Duncan Powell turnover (lost ball) (Marquis Godwin steals)
|15:10
|Duncan Powell defensive rebound
|15:12
|Russell Dean misses two point driving layup
|15:26
|Raymond Bethea Jr. defensive rebound
|15:28
|Demetric Horton misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|Najee Thomas personal foul
|15:46
|Duncan Powell defensive rebound
|15:48
|Marquis Godwin misses two point jump shot
|16:08
|+2
|Duncan Powell makes two point jump shot (Webster Filmore assists)
|4-10
|16:21
|+2
|Najee Thomas makes two point driving layup (Raymond Bethea Jr. assists)
|4-8
|16:39
|+2
|Marcus Watson makes two point driving layup (Demetric Horton assists)
|2-8
|16:45
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|16:47
|Marquis Godwin misses three point jump shot
|16:50
|Russell Dean defensive rebound
|16:52
|Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|+2
|Jordan Nesbitt makes two point jump shot
|2-6
|17:27
|+3
|Demetric Horton makes three point jump shot
|0-6
|17:40
|Aggies defensive rebound
|17:42
|Russell Dean misses two point jump shot
|17:50
|Jordan Nesbitt offensive rebound
|17:52
|Raymond Bethea Jr. misses two point layup
|17:56
|Raymond Bethea Jr. offensive rebound
|17:58
|Jordan Nesbitt misses two point driving layup
|18:03
|Jordan Nesbitt defensive rebound
|18:05
|Najee Thomas blocks Webster Filmore's two point layup
|18:36
|Russell Dean turnover (traveling)
|18:52
|Marcus Watson turnover (bad pass)
|19:05
|Marcus Watson defensive rebound
|19:07
|Raymond Bethea Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|Raymond Bethea Jr. defensive rebound
|19:34
|Webster Filmore misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Demetric Horton defensive rebound
|19:45
|Jordan Nesbitt misses two point jump shot
|19:52
|+3
|Demetric Horton makes three point jump shot (Webster Filmore assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|Najee Thomas vs. Webster Filmore (Kam Woods gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|11
|16
|Field Goals
|4-14 (28.6%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|1-4 (25.0%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|8
|Offensive
|2
|0
|Defensive
|5
|5
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|1
|3
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
7 PTS, 2 REB
|Top Scorers
|J. Nesbitt G
|7 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|D. Horton G
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|28.6
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|33.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nesbitt
|7
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Bethea Jr
|2
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Godwin
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Dean
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Banister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nesbitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Therrien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Duncan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mullen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Livingston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Earle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|7
|1
|4/14
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bettis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Duke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McDuffie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Morrice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Crews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|5
|3
|6/11
|3/6
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
