1st Half
HAMP
Pirates
11
NCAT
Aggies
16

Time Team Play Score
13:06   Aggies offensive rebound  
13:06   Kam Woods misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:06   Kam Woods misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:06   Daniel Banister shooting foul (Kam Woods draws the foul)  
13:19 +1 Raymond Bethea Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-16
13:19 +1 Raymond Bethea Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-16
13:19   Love Bettis shooting foul (Raymond Bethea Jr. draws the foul)  
13:23   Raymond Bethea Jr. defensive rebound  
13:25   Duncan Powell misses two point driving layup  
13:38 +2 Jordan Nesbitt makes two point driving layup 9-16
13:50   Pirates offensive rebound  
13:52   Duncan Powell blocks Raymond Bethea Jr.'s two point layup  
14:06 +1 Duncan Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-16
14:06   Daniel Banister shooting foul (Duncan Powell draws the foul)  
14:06 +2 Duncan Powell makes two point driving layup 7-15
14:21   Aggies defensive rebound  
14:23   Jordan Nesbitt misses three point jump shot  
14:45 +3 Kam Woods makes three point jump shot 7-13
15:00 +3 Jordan Nesbitt makes three point jump shot 7-10
15:06   Duncan Powell turnover (lost ball) (Marquis Godwin steals)  
15:10   Duncan Powell defensive rebound  
15:12   Russell Dean misses two point driving layup  
15:26   Raymond Bethea Jr. defensive rebound  
15:28   Demetric Horton misses three point jump shot  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:44   Najee Thomas personal foul  
15:46   Duncan Powell defensive rebound  
15:48   Marquis Godwin misses two point jump shot  
16:08 +2 Duncan Powell makes two point jump shot (Webster Filmore assists) 4-10
16:21 +2 Najee Thomas makes two point driving layup (Raymond Bethea Jr. assists) 4-8
16:39 +2 Marcus Watson makes two point driving layup (Demetric Horton assists) 2-8
16:45   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
16:47   Marquis Godwin misses three point jump shot  
16:50   Russell Dean defensive rebound  
16:52   Kam Woods misses three point jump shot  
17:06 +2 Jordan Nesbitt makes two point jump shot 2-6
17:27 +3 Demetric Horton makes three point jump shot 0-6
17:40   Aggies defensive rebound  
17:42   Russell Dean misses two point jump shot  
17:50   Jordan Nesbitt offensive rebound  
17:52   Raymond Bethea Jr. misses two point layup  
17:56   Raymond Bethea Jr. offensive rebound  
17:58   Jordan Nesbitt misses two point driving layup  
18:03   Jordan Nesbitt defensive rebound  
18:05   Najee Thomas blocks Webster Filmore's two point layup  
18:36   Russell Dean turnover (traveling)  
18:52   Marcus Watson turnover (bad pass)  
19:05   Marcus Watson defensive rebound  
19:07   Raymond Bethea Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:32   Raymond Bethea Jr. defensive rebound  
19:34   Webster Filmore misses three point jump shot  
19:43   Demetric Horton defensive rebound  
19:45   Jordan Nesbitt misses two point jump shot  
19:52 +3 Demetric Horton makes three point jump shot (Webster Filmore assists) 0-3
20:00   Najee Thomas vs. Webster Filmore (Kam Woods gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 11 16
Field Goals 4-14 (28.6%) 6-11 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 1-4 (25.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 8 8
Offensive 2 0
Defensive 5 5
Team 1 3
Assists 1 3
Steals 1 0
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fouls 3 1
Technicals 0 0
J. Nesbitt G
7 PTS, 2 REB
D. Horton G
6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
Hampton 8-22 11-11
NC A&T 12-18 16-16
Corbett Sports Center Greensboro, NC
Corbett Sports Center Greensboro, NC
Team Stats
Hampton 8-22 68.2 PPG 36.8 RPG 11.3 APG
NC A&T 12-18 71.0 PPG 38.3 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
. Nesbitt G 14.7 PPG 6.5 RPG 3.4 APG 35.5 FG%
. Horton G 11.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.6 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Nesbitt G 7 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
D. Horton G 6 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
28.6 FG% 54.5
25.0 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 33.3
Hampton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nesbitt 7 2 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
N. Thomas 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 0
R. Bethea Jr 2 4 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 1 3
M. Godwin 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
R. Dean 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Banister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nesbitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Therrien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Duncan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mullen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Earle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 7 1 4/14 1/4 2/2 3 0 1 1 1 2 5
NC A&T
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Horton 6 2 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
K. Woods 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Watson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
W. Filmore 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bettis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Duke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McDuffie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Morrice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Crews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 5 3 6/11 3/6 1/3 1 0 0 1 2 0 5
