LAFAY
BUCK
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:58
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point jump shot (Xander Rice assists)
|15-24
|9:11
|Leo O'Boyle turnover (bad pass) (Xander Rice steals)
|9:34
|+3
|Ian Motta makes three point jump shot (Jake van der Heijden assists)
|15-22
|9:53
|Ian Motta defensive rebound
|9:55
|Ian Motta blocks Eric Sondberg's two point layup
|10:00
|Xander Rice turnover (lost ball) (Eric Sondberg steals)
|10:09
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|10:11
|Leo O'Boyle misses two point layup
|10:32
|+3
|Xander Rice makes three point jump shot
|15-19
|11:03
|Eric Sondberg turnover (out of bounds)
|11:16
|TV timeout
|11:16
|Andre Screen turnover (offensive foul)
|11:16
|Andre Screen offensive foul
|11:26
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|11:28
|TJ Berger misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|15-16
|11:49
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|11:51
|Josh Rivera misses two point layup
|12:15
|Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound
|12:17
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|12:19
|Bison offensive rebound
|12:21
|Justin Vander Baan blocks Jack Forrest's two point layup
|12:35
|Justin Vander Baan turnover (lost ball)
|12:57
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point hook shot
|15-14
|13:14
|+3
|Josh Rivera makes three point jump shot (Kyle Jenkins assists)
|15-12
|13:30
|Josh Rivera defensive rebound
|13:32
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses two point layup
|13:40
|Eric Sondberg personal foul
|14:01
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|14:01
|TJ Berger misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:01
|TJ Berger misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:01
|Elvin Edmonds IV shooting foul (TJ Berger draws the foul)
|14:14
|+3
|Josh Adoh makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists)
|12-12
|14:31
|+2
|Josh Rivera makes two point layup
|12-9
|14:46
|Xander Rice turnover (lost ball)
|14:53
|Xander Rice offensive rebound
|14:55
|Ruot Bijiek misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|+2
|Josh Rivera makes two point layup
|10-9
|15:33
|+1
|Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-9
|15:33
|+1
|Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-8
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:34
|Justin Vander Baan shooting foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)
|15:34
|Alex Timmerman offensive rebound
|15:35
|Ian Motta misses two point layup
|15:52
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot
|8-7
|16:06
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point layup (Xander Rice assists)
|6-7
|16:15
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|16:17
|Alex Timmerman blocks TJ Berger's two point layup
|16:19
|TJ Berger offensive rebound
|16:21
|TJ Berger misses two point jump shot
|16:29
|Ian Motta personal foul
|16:45
|+3
|Jake van der Heijden makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists)
|6-5
|16:58
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|17:00
|Josh Rivera misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point layup (Jake van der Heijden assists)
|6-2
|17:54
|+2
|Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (Josh Rivera assists)
|6-0
|18:25
|Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound
|18:27
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot
|4-0
|18:57
|Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound
|18:59
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|19:27
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Josh Rivera assists)
|2-0
|19:58
|Josh Rivera offensive rebound
|20:00
|Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Justin Vander Baan vs. Alex Timmerman (Leo O'Boyle gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|15
|22
|Field Goals
|7-15 (46.7%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-4 (25.0%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-2 (0.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|10
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|4
|7
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|3
|5
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fouls
|2
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
6 PTS, 3 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Rivera F
|9.6 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.4 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
00
|. Timmerman C
|11.4 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|51.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Rivera F
|7 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|A. Timmerman C
|6 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.7
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rivera
|7
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Vander Baan
|6
|3
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|K. Jenkins
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. O'Boyle
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Berger
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Timmerman
|6
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|I. Motta
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|X. Rice
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. van der Heijden
|3
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Forrest
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Timmerman
|6
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|I. Motta
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|X. Rice
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|J. van der Heijden
|3
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Forrest
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Screen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Edmonds IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bijiek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Delev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bascoe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Muller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fulton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|22
|9
|5
|8/15
|4/8
|2/2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|7
