LAFAY
BUCK

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
LAF
Leopards
15
BUCK
Bison
24

Time Team Play Score
8:58 +2 Andre Screen makes two point jump shot (Xander Rice assists) 15-24
9:11   Leo O'Boyle turnover (bad pass) (Xander Rice steals)  
9:34 +3 Ian Motta makes three point jump shot (Jake van der Heijden assists) 15-22
9:53   Ian Motta defensive rebound  
9:55   Ian Motta blocks Eric Sondberg's two point layup  
10:00   Xander Rice turnover (lost ball) (Eric Sondberg steals)  
10:09   Alex Timmerman defensive rebound  
10:11   Leo O'Boyle misses two point layup  
10:32 +3 Xander Rice makes three point jump shot 15-19
11:03   Eric Sondberg turnover (out of bounds)  
11:16   TV timeout  
11:16   Andre Screen turnover (offensive foul)  
11:16   Andre Screen offensive foul  
11:26   Andre Screen defensive rebound  
11:28   TJ Berger misses three point jump shot  
11:43 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 15-16
11:49   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
11:51   Josh Rivera misses two point layup  
12:15   Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound  
12:17   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
12:19   Bison offensive rebound  
12:21   Justin Vander Baan blocks Jack Forrest's two point layup  
12:35   Justin Vander Baan turnover (lost ball)  
12:57 +2 Andre Screen makes two point hook shot 15-14
13:14 +3 Josh Rivera makes three point jump shot (Kyle Jenkins assists) 15-12
13:30   Josh Rivera defensive rebound  
13:32   Elvin Edmonds IV misses two point layup  
13:40   Eric Sondberg personal foul  
14:01   Andre Screen defensive rebound  
14:01   TJ Berger misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:01   TJ Berger misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:01   Elvin Edmonds IV shooting foul (TJ Berger draws the foul)  
14:14 +3 Josh Adoh makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists) 12-12
14:31 +2 Josh Rivera makes two point layup 12-9
14:46   Xander Rice turnover (lost ball)  
14:53   Xander Rice offensive rebound  
14:55   Ruot Bijiek misses three point jump shot  
15:20 +2 Josh Rivera makes two point layup 10-9
15:33 +1 Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-9
15:33 +1 Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-8
15:33   TV timeout  
15:34   Justin Vander Baan shooting foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)  
15:34   Alex Timmerman offensive rebound  
15:35   Ian Motta misses two point layup  
15:52 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot 8-7
16:06 +2 Alex Timmerman makes two point layup (Xander Rice assists) 6-7
16:15   Alex Timmerman defensive rebound  
16:17   Alex Timmerman blocks TJ Berger's two point layup  
16:19   TJ Berger offensive rebound  
16:21   TJ Berger misses two point jump shot  
16:29   Ian Motta personal foul  
16:45 +3 Jake van der Heijden makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists) 6-5
16:58   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
17:00   Josh Rivera misses three point jump shot  
17:27 +2 Alex Timmerman makes two point layup (Jake van der Heijden assists) 6-2
17:54 +2 Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (Josh Rivera assists) 6-0
18:25   Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound  
18:27   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
18:42 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot 4-0
18:57   Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound  
18:59   Xander Rice misses three point jump shot  
19:27 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Josh Rivera assists) 2-0
19:58   Josh Rivera offensive rebound  
20:00   Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Justin Vander Baan vs. Alex Timmerman (Leo O'Boyle gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Andre Screen makes two point jump shot (Xander Rice assists) 8:58
  Leo O'Boyle turnover (bad pass) (Xander Rice steals) 9:11
+ 3 Ian Motta makes three point jump shot (Jake van der Heijden assists) 9:34
  Ian Motta defensive rebound 9:53
  Ian Motta blocks Eric Sondberg's two point layup 9:55
  Xander Rice turnover (lost ball) (Eric Sondberg steals) 10:00
  Alex Timmerman defensive rebound 10:09
  Leo O'Boyle misses two point layup 10:11
+ 3 Xander Rice makes three point jump shot 10:32
  Eric Sondberg turnover (out of bounds) 11:03
  Andre Screen turnover (offensive foul) 11:16
Team Stats
Points 15 22
Field Goals 7-15 (46.7%) 8-15 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 1-4 (25.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 10
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 4 7
Team 0 1
Assists 3 5
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 3 3
Fouls 2 3
Technicals 0 0
55
J. Rivera F
7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
40
A. Timmerman C
6 PTS, 3 REB
12T
Lafayette 9-21 15-15
Bucknell 11-19 19-19
Sojka Pavilion Lewisburg, PA
Sojka Pavilion Lewisburg, PA
Team Stats
Lafayette 9-21 61.3 PPG 34.4 RPG 15.5 APG
Bucknell 11-19 67.6 PPG 37.1 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Rivera F 9.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.4 APG 44.7 FG%
00
. Timmerman C 11.4 PPG 7.1 RPG 1.7 APG 51.2 FG%
Top Scorers
55
J. Rivera F 7 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
40
A. Timmerman C 6 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
46.7 FG% 53.3
25.0 3PT FG% 50.0
0.0 FT% 100.0
Lafayette
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rivera 7 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
J. Vander Baan 6 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 0 3
K. Jenkins 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
L. O'Boyle 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
T. Berger 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rivera 7 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
J. Vander Baan 6 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 1 1 0 3
K. Jenkins 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
L. O'Boyle 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
T. Berger 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Sondberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Zambie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fulton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rubayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kreitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Squires - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Pettit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 15 6 3 7/15 1/4 0/2 2 0 1 1 3 2 4
Bucknell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Timmerman 6 3 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 1 0 1 2
I. Motta 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 1
X. Rice 3 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 1 0
J. van der Heijden 3 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Forrest 2 2 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Timmerman 6 3 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
I. Motta 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1
X. Rice 3 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 2 1 0
J. van der Heijden 3 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Forrest 2 2 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Adoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Screen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Edmonds IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bijiek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bascoe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Muller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fulton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 9 5 8/15 4/8 2/2 3 0 1 2 3 2 7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores