LEHIGH
BU

2nd Half
LEH
Mountain Hawks
9
BU
Terriers
12

Time Team Play Score
9:11 +1 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-42
9:11 +1 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-42
9:11   Walter Whyte shooting foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)  
9:20   Miles Brewster personal foul  
9:30   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
9:32   Otto Landrum misses two point layup  
9:40   Jalin Sinclair personal foul  
9:40   Otto Landrum offensive rebound  
9:42   Fletcher Tynen misses two point layup  
9:58   Dominic Parolin personal foul  
10:22   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
10:24   Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point layup  
10:29   Miles Brewster personal foul  
10:37   Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound  
10:39   Otto Landrum misses two point layup  
11:08 +2 Reed Fenton makes two point jump shot 35-42
11:26 +3 Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Fletcher Tynen assists) 33-42
11:41   TV timeout  
11:41   Dominic Parolin personal foul  
11:41   Otto Landrum offensive rebound  
11:43   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
11:46   Fletcher Tynen offensive rebound  
11:48   Anthony Morales misses two point layup  
11:52   Anthony Morales offensive rebound  
11:54   Anthony Morales misses two point layup  
12:09   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (lost ball)  
12:37   Ethan Brittain-Watts turnover (offensive foul)  
12:37   Ethan Brittain-Watts offensive foul  
12:53   Dominic Parolin turnover (lost ball) (Otto Landrum steals)  
13:00   Anthony Morales personal foul  
13:03   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
13:05   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
13:14   Jonas Harper defensive rebound  
13:16   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
13:40 +2 Ethan Brittain-Watts makes two point jump shot 33-39
14:05   Anthony Morales defensive rebound  
14:07   Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
14:22   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
14:24   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses three point jump shot  
14:36   Evan Taylor personal foul  
14:51   TV timeout  
14:51   Dominic Parolin personal foul  
15:16 +2 Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point jump shot 33-37
15:34   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
15:36   Miles Brewster misses two point layup  
15:57 +3 Evan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Keith Higgins Jr. assists) 31-37
16:16   Mountain Hawks defensive rebound  
16:18   Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot  
16:35   Anthony Morales offensive rebound  
16:37   Anthony Morales misses two point jump shot  
16:54   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
16:56   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup  
17:07   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
17:09   Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot  
17:33   Keith Higgins Jr. turnover  
17:48   TV timeout  
17:48   Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout  
17:48 +3 Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot (Nevin Zink assists) 28-37
17:48   Jonas Harper defensive rebound  
17:49   Evan Taylor misses two point layup  
17:59   Evan Taylor offensive rebound  
18:01   JT Tan misses two point layup  
18:07   JT Tan offensive rebound  
18:09   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
18:30 +2 Nevin Zink makes two point layup 28-34
18:39   Nevin Zink defensive rebound  
18:41   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup  
18:41   Miles Brewster turnover (lost ball) (JT Tan steals)  
18:56   Miles Brewster offensive rebound  
18:58   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Evan Taylor turnover (lost ball)  
19:35 +2 Nevin Zink makes two point layup 28-32

1st Half
LEH
Mountain Hawks
28
BU
Terriers
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Nevin Zink defensive rebound  
0:01   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
0:08 +2 Walter Whyte makes two point jump shot 28-30
0:36   JT Tan turnover (offensive foul)  
0:36   JT Tan offensive foul  
0:38   JT Tan offensive rebound  
0:40   Reed Fenton misses three point jump shot  
1:00   JT Tan defensive rebound  
1:00   Nevin Zink misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:00 +1 Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-28
1:00   JT Tan personal foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)  
1:00   Nevin Zink defensive rebound  
1:00   Keith Higgins Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:00 +1 Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-27
1:00   Miles Brewster personal foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)  
1:02   Fletcher Tynen turnover (bad pass) (Keith Higgins Jr. steals)  
1:13   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
1:15   Ben Knostman misses two point layup  
1:29   Fletcher Tynen turnover (traveling)  
1:35 +2 Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point jump shot 27-27
2:02   Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout  
2:05 +3 Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Nevin Zink assists) 25-27
2:26   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
2:28   Jalin Sinclair misses two point jump shot  
2:49 +2 Nevin Zink makes two point jump shot 25-24
3:07   TV timeout  
3:07   Jalin Sinclair personal foul  
3:08   Keith Higgins Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Walter Whyte steals)  
3:38 +3 Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Fletcher Tynen assists) 25-22
3:42   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
3:44   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup  
3:52   Walter Whyte turnover (lost ball) (Dominic Parolin steals)  
3:58   Walter Whyte offensive rebound  
4:00   Nevin Zink misses two point layup  
4:17 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup (Jalin Sinclair assists) 25-19
4:28   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
4:30   Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot  
4:32   Walter Whyte offensive rebound  
4:34   Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot  
4:36   Evan Taylor personal foul  
4:52 +2 Dominic Parolin makes two point dunk (Jalin Sinclair assists) 23-19
5:12 +3 Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists) 21-19
5:18   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
5:20   Evan Taylor misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
5:30   Walter Whyte misses two point layup  
5:38   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
5:40   Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:56   Jonas Harper turnover (offensive foul)  
5:56   Jonas Harper offensive foul  
6:01   Jalin Sinclair turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Brittain-Watts steals)  
6:09   Malcolm Chimezie turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)  
6:26 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup (Reed Fenton assists) 21-16
6:40 +2 Anthony Morales makes two point jump shot 19-16
6:53 +2 Jalin Sinclair makes two point layup 19-14
7:20   Malcolm Chimezie turnover (lost ball) (Dominic Parolin steals)  
7:20   Jump ball. Malcolm Chimezie vs. Dominic Parolin (Mountain Hawks gains possession)  
7:32   Malcolm Chimezie offensive rebound  
7:34   Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot  
7:43   Tyler Whitney-Sidney personal foul  
7:47   TV timeout  
7:47   Evan Taylor personal foul  
7:47   Malcolm Chimezie offensive rebound  
7:49   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point jump shot  
7:57   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Harper steals)  
8:20   Fletcher Tynen personal foul  
8:23   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
8:25   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
8:44 +1 Evan Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-14
8:44   Evan Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:44   Otto Landrum shooting foul (Evan Taylor draws the foul)  
9:01   Evan Taylor defensive rebound  
9:03   Walter Whyte misses two point layup  
9:18   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
9:20   JT Tan misses two point layup  
9:33   JT Tan defensive rebound  
9:35   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses three point jump shot  
9:50 +3 Keith Higgins Jr. makes three point jump shot 16-14
10:09   Evan Taylor defensive rebound  
10:11   Otto Landrum misses two point layup  
10:12   Otto Landrum offensive rebound  
10:13   Otto Landrum misses two point layup  
10:20   Jonas Harper defensive rebound  
10:22   Otto Landrum blocks Evan Taylor's two point layup  
10:52 +1 Miles Brewster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-14
10:52   Miles Brewster misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:52   Jake Betlow shooting foul (Miles Brewster draws the foul)  
11:05   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
11:07   Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:20   Jonas Harper personal foul  
11:25   Evan Taylor defensive rebound  
11:27   Jonas Harper misses two point layup  
11:41   TV timeout  
11:41   Jalin Sinclair personal foul  
11:46   Otto Landrum defensive rebound  
11:48   Jalin Sinclair misses three point jump shot  
12:03 +3 Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot (Anthony Morales assists) 13-13
12:10   Jonas Harper defensive rebound  
12:12   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup  
12:28 +2 Otto Landrum makes two point layup (Anthony Morales assists) 13-10
12:46 +3 Keith Higgins Jr. makes three point jump shot 13-8
13:03   Otto Landrum turnover  
13:17   Jalin Sinclair turnover  
13:33 +2 Otto Landrum makes two point layup 10-8
14:02 +1 Dominic Parolin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-6
14:02 +1 Dominic Parolin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-6
14:02   Otto Landrum shooting foul (Dominic Parolin draws the foul)  
14:28   Terriers turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:58   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
15:00   Evan Taylor misses three point jump shot  
15:22   TV timeout  
15:22   Mountain Hawks defensive rebound  
15:24   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point layup  
15:43 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point jump shot 8-6
16:02   Evan Taylor defensive rebound  
16:04   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
16:07   Jonas Harper defensive rebound  
16:09   Evan Taylor misses two point layup  
16:13   Evan Taylor offensive rebound  
16:15   Evan Taylor misses two point layup  
16:36 +2 Jonas Harper makes two point jump shot 6-6
17:00 +2 Evan Taylor makes two point jump shot 6-4
17:10   Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound  
17:12   Daman Tate misses three point jump shot  
17:39   Ethan Brittain-Watts defensive rebound  
17:41   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup  
17:56   Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound  
17:58   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point jump shot  
18:12   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
18:12   JT Tan misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:12   JT Tan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:12   Terriers 30 second timeout  
18:12   Nevin Zink shooting foul (JT Tan draws the foul)  
18:20   Walter Whyte turnover (lost ball) (Keith Higgins Jr. steals)  
18:42 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup 4-4
19:03 +2 Fletcher Tynen makes two point layup 2-4
19:20 +2 Evan Taylor makes two point jump shot 2-2
19:43 +2 Walter Whyte makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   JT Tan vs. Nevin Zink (Ethan Brittain-Watts gains possession)  
Points 37 42
Field Goals 14-38 (36.8%) 17-46 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 33
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 17 22
Team 2 0
Assists 4 7
Steals 6 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
K. Higgins Jr G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
5
W. Whyte G
10 PTS, 6 REB
Lehigh 16-12 28937
Boston U. 14-16 301242
Case Gym Boston, MA
Case Gym Boston, MA
Lehigh 16-12 70.5 PPG 37.1 RPG 12.8 APG
Boston U. 14-16 67.3 PPG 38.4 RPG 10.6 APG
00
. Higgins Jr G 14.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.8 APG 48.1 FG%
00
. Whyte G 14.5 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.0 APG 42.8 FG%
13
K. Higgins Jr G 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
5
W. Whyte G 10 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
36.8 FG% 37.0
30.0 3PT FG% 31.6
60.0 FT% 50.0
Lehigh
Boston U.
