LEHIGH
BU
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:11
|+1
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-42
|9:11
|+1
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-42
|9:11
|Walter Whyte shooting foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)
|9:20
|Miles Brewster personal foul
|9:30
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|9:32
|Otto Landrum misses two point layup
|9:40
|Jalin Sinclair personal foul
|9:40
|Otto Landrum offensive rebound
|9:42
|Fletcher Tynen misses two point layup
|9:58
|Dominic Parolin personal foul
|10:22
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|10:24
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point layup
|10:29
|Miles Brewster personal foul
|10:37
|Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound
|10:39
|Otto Landrum misses two point layup
|11:08
|+2
|Reed Fenton makes two point jump shot
|35-42
|11:26
|+3
|Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Fletcher Tynen assists)
|33-42
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|Dominic Parolin personal foul
|11:41
|Otto Landrum offensive rebound
|11:43
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Fletcher Tynen offensive rebound
|11:48
|Anthony Morales misses two point layup
|11:52
|Anthony Morales offensive rebound
|11:54
|Anthony Morales misses two point layup
|12:09
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (lost ball)
|12:37
|Ethan Brittain-Watts turnover (offensive foul)
|12:37
|Ethan Brittain-Watts offensive foul
|12:53
|Dominic Parolin turnover (lost ball) (Otto Landrum steals)
|13:00
|Anthony Morales personal foul
|13:03
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|13:05
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|13:14
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|13:16
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|13:40
|+2
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes two point jump shot
|33-39
|14:05
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|14:07
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:22
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|14:24
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|Evan Taylor personal foul
|14:51
|TV timeout
|14:51
|Dominic Parolin personal foul
|15:16
|+2
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point jump shot
|33-37
|15:34
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|15:36
|Miles Brewster misses two point layup
|15:57
|+3
|Evan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Keith Higgins Jr. assists)
|31-37
|16:16
|Mountain Hawks defensive rebound
|16:18
|Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Anthony Morales offensive rebound
|16:37
|Anthony Morales misses two point jump shot
|16:54
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|16:56
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup
|17:07
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|17:09
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|17:33
|Keith Higgins Jr. turnover
|17:48
|TV timeout
|17:48
|Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout
|17:48
|+3
|Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot (Nevin Zink assists)
|28-37
|17:48
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|17:49
|Evan Taylor misses two point layup
|17:59
|Evan Taylor offensive rebound
|18:01
|JT Tan misses two point layup
|18:07
|JT Tan offensive rebound
|18:09
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|+2
|Nevin Zink makes two point layup
|28-34
|18:39
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|18:41
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup
|18:41
|Miles Brewster turnover (lost ball) (JT Tan steals)
|18:56
|Miles Brewster offensive rebound
|18:58
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|19:11
|Evan Taylor turnover (lost ball)
|19:35
|+2
|Nevin Zink makes two point layup
|28-32
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|0:01
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point jump shot
|28-30
|0:36
|JT Tan turnover (offensive foul)
|0:36
|JT Tan offensive foul
|0:38
|JT Tan offensive rebound
|0:40
|Reed Fenton misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|JT Tan defensive rebound
|1:00
|Nevin Zink misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:00
|+1
|Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-28
|1:00
|JT Tan personal foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)
|1:00
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|1:00
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:00
|+1
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-27
|1:00
|Miles Brewster personal foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)
|1:02
|Fletcher Tynen turnover (bad pass) (Keith Higgins Jr. steals)
|1:13
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|1:15
|Ben Knostman misses two point layup
|1:29
|Fletcher Tynen turnover (traveling)
|1:35
|+2
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point jump shot
|27-27
|2:02
|Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout
|2:05
|+3
|Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Nevin Zink assists)
|25-27
|2:26
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|2:28
|Jalin Sinclair misses two point jump shot
|2:49
|+2
|Nevin Zink makes two point jump shot
|25-24
|3:07
|TV timeout
|3:07
|Jalin Sinclair personal foul
|3:08
|Keith Higgins Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Walter Whyte steals)
|3:38
|+3
|Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Fletcher Tynen assists)
|25-22
|3:42
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|3:44
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup
|3:52
|Walter Whyte turnover (lost ball) (Dominic Parolin steals)
|3:58
|Walter Whyte offensive rebound
|4:00
|Nevin Zink misses two point layup
|4:17
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup (Jalin Sinclair assists)
|25-19
|4:28
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|4:30
|Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|Walter Whyte offensive rebound
|4:34
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|Evan Taylor personal foul
|4:52
|+2
|Dominic Parolin makes two point dunk (Jalin Sinclair assists)
|23-19
|5:12
|+3
|Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|21-19
|5:18
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|5:20
|Evan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|5:30
|Walter Whyte misses two point layup
|5:38
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|5:40
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:56
|Jonas Harper turnover (offensive foul)
|5:56
|Jonas Harper offensive foul
|6:01
|Jalin Sinclair turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Brittain-Watts steals)
|6:09
|Malcolm Chimezie turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)
|6:26
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup (Reed Fenton assists)
|21-16
|6:40
|+2
|Anthony Morales makes two point jump shot
|19-16
|6:53
|+2
|Jalin Sinclair makes two point layup
|19-14
|7:20
|Malcolm Chimezie turnover (lost ball) (Dominic Parolin steals)
|7:20
|Jump ball. Malcolm Chimezie vs. Dominic Parolin (Mountain Hawks gains possession)
|7:32
|Malcolm Chimezie offensive rebound
|7:34
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney personal foul
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|Evan Taylor personal foul
|7:47
|Malcolm Chimezie offensive rebound
|7:49
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point jump shot
|7:57
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Harper steals)
|8:20
|Fletcher Tynen personal foul
|8:23
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|8:25
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|+1
|Evan Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-14
|8:44
|Evan Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:44
|Otto Landrum shooting foul (Evan Taylor draws the foul)
|9:01
|Evan Taylor defensive rebound
|9:03
|Walter Whyte misses two point layup
|9:18
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|9:20
|JT Tan misses two point layup
|9:33
|JT Tan defensive rebound
|9:35
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses three point jump shot
|9:50
|+3
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes three point jump shot
|16-14
|10:09
|Evan Taylor defensive rebound
|10:11
|Otto Landrum misses two point layup
|10:12
|Otto Landrum offensive rebound
|10:13
|Otto Landrum misses two point layup
|10:20
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|10:22
|Otto Landrum blocks Evan Taylor's two point layup
|10:52
|+1
|Miles Brewster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-14
|10:52
|Miles Brewster misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:52
|Jake Betlow shooting foul (Miles Brewster draws the foul)
|11:05
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|11:07
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:20
|Jonas Harper personal foul
|11:25
|Evan Taylor defensive rebound
|11:27
|Jonas Harper misses two point layup
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|Jalin Sinclair personal foul
|11:46
|Otto Landrum defensive rebound
|11:48
|Jalin Sinclair misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|+3
|Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot (Anthony Morales assists)
|13-13
|12:10
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|12:12
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup
|12:28
|+2
|Otto Landrum makes two point layup (Anthony Morales assists)
|13-10
|12:46
|+3
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes three point jump shot
|13-8
|13:03
|Otto Landrum turnover
|13:17
|Jalin Sinclair turnover
|13:33
|+2
|Otto Landrum makes two point layup
|10-8
|14:02
|+1
|Dominic Parolin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-6
|14:02
|+1
|Dominic Parolin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-6
|14:02
|Otto Landrum shooting foul (Dominic Parolin draws the foul)
|14:28
|Terriers turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:58
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|15:00
|Evan Taylor misses three point jump shot
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:22
|Mountain Hawks defensive rebound
|15:24
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point layup
|15:43
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point jump shot
|8-6
|16:02
|Evan Taylor defensive rebound
|16:04
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|16:07
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|16:09
|Evan Taylor misses two point layup
|16:13
|Evan Taylor offensive rebound
|16:15
|Evan Taylor misses two point layup
|16:36
|+2
|Jonas Harper makes two point jump shot
|6-6
|17:00
|+2
|Evan Taylor makes two point jump shot
|6-4
|17:10
|Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound
|17:12
|Daman Tate misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|Ethan Brittain-Watts defensive rebound
|17:41
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup
|17:56
|Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound
|17:58
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point jump shot
|18:12
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|18:12
|JT Tan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:12
|JT Tan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:12
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|18:12
|Nevin Zink shooting foul (JT Tan draws the foul)
|18:20
|Walter Whyte turnover (lost ball) (Keith Higgins Jr. steals)
|18:42
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup
|4-4
|19:03
|+2
|Fletcher Tynen makes two point layup
|2-4
|19:20
|+2
|Evan Taylor makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:43
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|20:00
|JT Tan vs. Nevin Zink (Ethan Brittain-Watts gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:11
|+ 1
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:11
|Walter Whyte shooting foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)
|9:11
|Miles Brewster personal foul
|9:20
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|9:30
|Otto Landrum misses two point layup
|9:32
|Jalin Sinclair personal foul
|9:40
|Otto Landrum offensive rebound
|9:40
|Fletcher Tynen misses two point layup
|9:42
|Dominic Parolin personal foul
|9:58
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|10:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|37
|42
|Field Goals
|14-38 (36.8%)
|17-46 (37.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-10 (30.0%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|33
|Offensive
|4
|11
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|4
|7
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Higgins Jr G
|14.9 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.8 APG
|48.1 FG%
|
00
|. Whyte G
|14.5 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|42.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Higgins Jr G
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|W. Whyte G
|10 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|37.0
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Higgins Jr
|11
|3
|1
|4/8
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Whitney-Sidney
|10
|3
|0
|4/12
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|E. Taylor
|8
|6
|0
|3/9
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|J. Tan
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Knostman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Parolin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sinclair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Fenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Betlow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Saigal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Traina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Chebuhar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Adiassa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Momah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Conniff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Alamudun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|21
|4
|14/38
|3/10
|6/10
|13
|0
|6
|0
|9
|4
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Whyte
|10
|6
|0
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|J. Harper
|8
|5
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|N. Zink
|7
|3
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|F. Tynen
|2
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|E. Brittain-Watts
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Brewster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Landrum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Morales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Chimezie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Patnode
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Roy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nobili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Uzoegbu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|33
|7
|17/46
|6/19
|2/4
|12
|0
|4
|1
|10
|11
|22
