Louisville, Georgia Tech winding down tough seasons
A pair of struggling Atlantic Coast Conference teams meet Saturday when Georgia Tech hosts Louisville in Atlanta.
With three regular-season games left, the Yellow Jackets (11-17, 3-14 ACC) are two losses away from dropping their most conference games in a season since joining the ACC before the 1979-80 season. Georgia Tech tied the record last year, when it finished 5-15, marking its most setbacks in ACC play since going 3-15 during the 2014-15 season.
Last-place Louisville (4-24, 2-15) already has set the program's season record for most losses overall and in conference play, toping its 14 ACC losses from last season. The Cardinals never lost more than 20 games in program history before this season.
Georgia Tech, which is in 13th place in the ACC, ended a two-game winning streak and lost for the 11th time in their past 14 games with a 76-68 setback at Pitt on Tuesday.
After Miles Kelly's two free throws gave Georgia Tech a 52-51 edge with 9:31 remaining, Pitt responded with an 11-4 run to take a 62-56 lead with 4:43 to play and never trailed again.
Georgia Tech was led by Kelly, who hit a career-high six 3-pointers in 13 attempts to finish with a career-best 24 points to go along with five rebounds. Ja'von Franklin chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists, with Kyle Sturdivant finishing with 16 points and five assists.
The Yellow Jackets struggled without point guard Deivon Smith (ankle), who averages 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and a team-high 3.7 assists per game, but he might return against Louisville.
Kelly averages a team-high 13.2 points per game, while Dallan "Deebo" Coleman and Lance Terry average 9.4 and 9.1 points per game, respectively.
Louisville's nine-point first-half lead was quickly erased by Duke, which took a 42-33 halftime advantage before pulling away for a 79-62 win on Monday.
"I thought we started out pretty good -- then we put them on their heels, and then when they hit us back, we wilted. We wilted and never got it back," Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. "I thought we refused to get into bodies, and man up and fight to get open. We've worked on it every day."
El Ellis, who averages a team-high 18.1 points and 4.6 assists, had 21 points and seven assists against Duke. JJ Traynor was the only other Cardinals player to score in double figures, finishing with 16, well above his 6.5 average.
The Cardinals have dropped five of their past six and 15 of their past 17, with one of their two wins during that stretch a 68-58 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Feb. 1.
"We've gotten better, we've improved and we're playing the right way," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said.
"We just have to keep getting better and I'm really proud of our guys in the way they compete and the way they battle...We have a great opportunity on Saturday and we'll go from there."
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:21
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point jump shot
|19-16
|11:25
|Kyle Sturdivant personal foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|11:41
|+1
|Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-16
|11:41
|+1
|Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-15
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|Fabio Basili shooting foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|11:45
|Kamari Lands turnover (lost ball) (Ja'von Franklin steals)
|11:52
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|11:54
|Ja'von Franklin misses two point layup
|11:58
|Ja'von Franklin offensive rebound
|12:00
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point jump shot
|12:18
|+2
|Mike James makes two point jump shot (Kamari Lands assists)
|17-14
|12:28
|Deebo Coleman personal foul (Mike James draws the foul)
|12:51
|Jalon Moore turnover (lost ball) (Fabio Basili steals)
|12:59
|+1
|El Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-14
|12:59
|Lance Terry shooting foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|12:59
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point layup
|14-14
|13:08
|Kamari Lands defensive rebound
|13:10
|Lance Terry misses two point layup
|13:28
|+2
|Kamari Lands makes two point jump shot (Jae'Lyn Withers assists)
|12-14
|13:45
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass)
|13:51
|El Ellis turnover (bad pass) (Lance Terry steals)
|14:22
|+3
|Lance Terry makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|10-14
|14:28
|JJ Traynor turnover (lost ball) (Lance Terry steals)
|14:39
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|14:41
|Miles Kelly blocks El Ellis's two point layup
|14:51
|Mike James defensive rebound
|14:53
|Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|+3
|Kamari Lands makes three point jump shot (Sydney Curry assists)
|10-11
|15:20
|JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|15:20
|Ja'von Franklin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:20
|+1
|Ja'von Franklin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-11
|15:21
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield shooting foul (Ja'von Franklin draws the foul)
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (double dribble)
|16:10
|+2
|Lance Terry makes two point hook shot (Ja'von Franklin assists)
|7-10
|16:26
|+2
|JJ Traynor makes two point layup (El Ellis assists)
|7-8
|16:35
|JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|16:37
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|16:57
|El Ellis misses three point jump shot
|17:17
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|5-8
|17:25
|Ja'von Franklin defensive rebound
|17:25
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:25
|+1
|Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-5
|17:25
|Deebo Coleman shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|17:27
|Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|17:29
|Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point jump shot
|17:45
|Ja'von Franklin personal foul (El Ellis draws the foul)
|17:55
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|17:57
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|+2
|Mike James makes two point layup
|4-5
|18:23
|Mike James offensive rebound
|18:25
|JJ Traynor misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|+3
|Deebo Coleman makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|2-5
|19:02
|+2
|El Ellis makes two point layup (Jae'Lyn Withers assists)
|2-2
|19:26
|+2
|Ja'von Franklin makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:31
|Ja'von Franklin offensive rebound
|19:33
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield blocks Ja'von Franklin's two point layup
|19:47
|Jae'Lyn Withers personal foul
|20:00
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield vs. Ja'von Franklin (Yellow Jackets gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|El Ellis makes two point jump shot
|11:21
|Kyle Sturdivant personal foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|11:25
|+ 1
|Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:41
|+ 1
|Kyle Sturdivant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:41
|Fabio Basili shooting foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|11:41
|Kamari Lands turnover (lost ball) (Ja'von Franklin steals)
|11:45
|Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|11:52
|Ja'von Franklin misses two point layup
|11:54
|Ja'von Franklin offensive rebound
|11:58
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point jump shot
|12:00
|+ 2
|Mike James makes two point jump shot (Kamari Lands assists)
|12:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|19
|16
|Field Goals
|8-12 (66.7%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|4
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|6
|2
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|5
|4
|Steals
|1
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fouls
|3
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisville 4-24
|64.4 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|9.4 APG
|Georgia Tech 11-17
|68.1 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|K. Lands F
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|D. Coleman G
|6 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|66.7
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ellis
|7
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. James
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Traynor
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Withers
|1
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ellis
|7
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. James
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Traynor
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Withers
|1
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Basili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Okorafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Myles-Devore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|8
|5
|8/12
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Coleman
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Terry
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Franklin
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Sturdivant
|2
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Coleman
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Terry
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Franklin
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Sturdivant
|2
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Bagatskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martynov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Meka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|4
|4
|5/12
|3/6
|3/4
|5
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
