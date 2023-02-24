Michigan State, Iowa out to bolster NCAA Tournament hopes
Both Michigan State and Iowa have a healthy amount of Quad 1 wins, look to be in great shape for at-large NCAA Tournament berths and are all but out of the race for the Big Ten regular-season title.
At first blush, it appears there's little on the line between the teams on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa. Looking deeper, however, that isn't the case.
Michigan State (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) and Iowa (17-11, 9-8) each need one more win to clinch at least a .500 record in conference play, which is usually a good barometer to be safely considered for an NCAA bid.
There is also the matter of seeding for the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, so another quality win would enhance each team's resume.
Michigan State enters coming off one of its best performances of the season, an 80-65 home win over No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday.
The Spartans, who have seven Quad 1 victories, already have one win over the Hawkeyes this season after pulling out a 63-61 victory in East Lansing on Jan. 26.
"Unfortunately, we're not playing them here," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "We're playing them there. They've averaged 88 points a game there. We know we've got our work cut out. I think they play better defense than their stats."
To Izzo's point, Iowa will be overjoyed to return home, given it is coming off two subpar shooting performances in back-to-back road losses.
The Hawkeyes went 3-for-24 from 3-point range in an 80-60 defeat at Northwestern on Sunday, then went 3-for-28 from behind the arc in a 64-52 loss at Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Despite the recent setbacks, Iowa still has six Quad 1 wins to hang its hat on.
"We just have to pick each other up," Hawkeyes junior Kris Murray said. "We can't put our heads down. We just have to get back home on Saturday and hopefully get our shot back. We just have to get guys in a rhythm and get more comfortable."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:38
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|2:40
|Payton Sandfort misses two point jump shot
|3:04
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|3:06
|Tyson Walker misses two point layup
|3:29
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|103-106
|3:36
|Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|3:38
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point jump shot
|3:59
|+1
|Connor McCaffery makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|103-104
|3:59
|Connor McCaffery misses regular free throw 2 of 2 (Spartans lane violation)
|3:59
|Connor McCaffery misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:59
|Tyson Walker shooting foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|4:22
|+2
|Jaden Akins makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|103-103
|4:46
|+1
|Kris Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|101-103
|4:46
|+1
|Kris Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|101-102
|4:46
|Jaden Akins shooting foul (Kris Murray draws the foul)
|5:00
|Mady Sissoko vs. Kris Murray (Connor McCaffery gains possession)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|101-101
|0:10
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|0:10
|A.J. Hoggard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:10
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|101-98
|0:10
|Payton Sandfort personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|0:11
|+3
|Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|100-98
|0:19
|Spartans 60 second timeout
|0:19
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|100-95
|0:19
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|99-95
|0:19
|Tony Perkins personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|0:21
|+3
|Patrick McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|98-95
|0:29
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|98-92
|0:29
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|97-92
|0:29
|Tony Perkins personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|0:30
|Hawkeyes 60 second timeout
|0:30
|+3
|Kris Murray makes three point jump shot (Patrick McCaffery assists)
|96-92
|0:33
|Patrick McCaffery offensive rebound
|0:35
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|0:37
|Malik Hall turnover (traveling)
|0:39
|Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|0:40
|+3
|Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|96-89
|0:48
|+1
|Jaden Akins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|96-86
|0:48
|Jaden Akins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:48
|Payton Sandfort personal foul (Jaden Akins draws the foul)
|0:55
|+1
|Payton Sandfort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|95-86
|0:55
|+1
|Payton Sandfort makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|95-85
|0:55
|Jaden Akins personal foul (Payton Sandfort draws the foul)
|0:55
|Payton Sandfort offensive rebound
|0:57
|Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|+1
|Jaden Akins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|95-84
|1:06
|+1
|Jaden Akins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|94-84
|1:06
|Filip Rebraca personal foul (Jaden Akins draws the foul)
|1:10
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|1:12
|Tony Perkins misses three point jump shot
|1:13
|Jaden Akins turnover (bad pass) (Tony Perkins steals)
|1:15
|+1
|Kris Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|93-84
|1:15
|Joey Hauser shooting foul (Kris Murray draws the foul)
|1:15
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|93-83
|1:16
|Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|1:17
|Connor McCaffery misses two point layup
|1:27
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|93-81
|1:27
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|92-81
|1:27
|Connor McCaffery personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|1:29
|Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|1:30
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|91-81
|1:34
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|91-78
|1:34
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|90-78
|1:34
|Kris Murray personal foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|1:41
|+2
|Tony Perkins makes two point layup
|89-78
|1:45
|Tony Perkins offensive rebound
|1:47
|Payton Sandfort misses two point jump shot
|2:03
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|89-76
|2:03
|Tyson Walker misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|2:03
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|88-76
|2:03
|Fran McCaffery technical foul
|2:03
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-76
|2:03
|Ahron Ulis personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|2:10
|TV timeout
|2:10
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|2:10
|Tony Perkins turnover (bad pass)
|2:21
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|86-76
|2:36
|Spartans offensive rebound
|2:40
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|3:16
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup
|84-76
|3:20
|Filip Rebraca offensive rebound
|3:22
|Payton Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|3:41
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-74
|3:41
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-74
|3:41
|Ahron Ulis personal foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|3:41
|+1
|Kris Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-74
|3:41
|+1
|Kris Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-73
|3:41
|A.J. Hoggard personal foul (Kris Murray draws the foul)
|3:48
|Filip Rebraca offensive rebound
|3:48
|Kris Murray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:48
|Kris Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:48
|A.J. Hoggard shooting foul (Kris Murray draws the foul)
|4:01
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|82-72
|4:31
|Kris Murray turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Hoggard steals)
|4:45
|+3
|Joey Hauser makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|80-72
|5:05
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-72
|5:05
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-71
|5:05
|Joey Hauser personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|5:14
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-70
|5:14
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-70
|5:14
|Filip Rebraca personal foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|5:34
|Connor McCaffery turnover (offensive foul)
|5:34
|Connor McCaffery offensive foul (Jaden Akins draws the foul)
|5:56
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
|75-70
|6:24
|A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|6:26
|Payton Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|6:33
|Joey Hauser misses two point layup
|6:55
|+2
|Payton Sandfort makes two point layup
|73-70
|7:04
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|7:06
|Tyson Walker misses two point layup
|7:28
|+1
|Kris Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-68
|7:28
|+1
|Kris Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-67
|7:28
|A.J. Hoggard personal foul (Kris Murray draws the foul)
|7:47
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-66
|7:47
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-66
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|Kris Murray shooting foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|8:02
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|8:04
|Patrick McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|71-66
|8:32
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot
|68-66
|8:41
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|8:43
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point layup
|9:12
|Malik Hall defensive rebound
|9:12
|Connor McCaffery misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:12
|Carson Cooper personal foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|9:20
|Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|9:22
|Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|+2
|Tony Perkins makes two point layup (Kris Murray assists)
|68-63
|9:57
|+1
|Carson Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-61
|9:57
|Carson Cooper misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:57
|Connor McCaffery shooting foul (Carson Cooper draws the foul)
|10:15
|Filip Rebraca turnover (offensive foul)
|10:15
|Filip Rebraca offensive foul (Carson Cooper draws the foul)
|10:17
|Carson Cooper kicked ball violation
|10:33
|Joey Hauser turnover (out of bounds)
|10:51
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|10:53
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|67-61
|11:40
|Patrick McCaffery personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|11:40
|A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|11:40
|Patrick McCaffery misses two point layup
|11:42
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (lost ball) (Patrick McCaffery steals)
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:49
|Tony Perkins turnover (bad pass)
|11:55
|Malik Hall turnover (lost ball) (Tony Perkins steals)
|12:05
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point hook shot
|65-61
|12:20
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-59
|12:20
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-59
|12:20
|Filip Rebraca shooting foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|12:50
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|12:50
|Kris Murray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:50
|+1
|Kris Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-59
|12:50
|Mady Sissoko shooting foul (Kris Murray draws the foul)
|13:09
|+3
|Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (Mady Sissoko assists)
|63-58
|13:39
|+3
|Tony Perkins makes three point jump shot (Payton Sandfort assists)
|60-58
|13:47
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|60-55
|14:07
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|14:07
|Tony Perkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:07
|Jaden Akins shooting foul (Tony Perkins draws the foul)
|14:07
|+3
|Tony Perkins makes three point jump shot (Kris Murray assists)
|58-55
|14:23
|Tony Perkins offensive rebound
|14:25
|Tony Perkins misses two point jump shot
|14:34
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|14:36
|Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot
|14:48
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|14:50
|Ahron Ulis misses two point jump shot
|14:55
|Tyson Walker personal foul (Kris Murray draws the foul)
|14:55
|Kris Murray offensive rebound
|14:57
|Kris Murray misses two point layup
|15:16
|TV timeout
|15:16
|Tre Holloman personal foul (Tony Perkins draws the foul)
|15:23
|+3
|Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (Tre Holloman assists)
|58-52
|15:49
|+3
|Tony Perkins makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
|55-52
|16:12
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-49
|16:12
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-49
|16:12
|Kris Murray shooting foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|16:21
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|16:23
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|+2
|Jaden Akins makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|53-49
|16:37
|Ahron Ulis turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|16:56
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup (Joey Hauser assists)
|51-49
|17:16
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-49
|17:16
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-48
|17:16
|Malik Hall shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|17:35
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|49-47
|17:51
|+3
|Kris Murray makes three point jump shot (Ahron Ulis assists)
|46-47
|17:54
|Malik Hall personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|18:03
|+2
|Malik Hall makes two point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
|46-44
|18:15
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|18:17
|Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|18:36
|Joey Hauser misses two point hook shot
|18:47
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|18:49
|Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|19:05
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point jump shot
|19:32
|+2
|Ahron Ulis makes two point jump shot (Filip Rebraca assists)
|44-44
|19:45
|+2
|Malik Hall makes two point layup
|44-42
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Spartans defensive rebound
|0:01
|Kris Murray misses two point jump shot
|0:02
|Tre Holloman personal foul (Tony Perkins draws the foul)
|0:05
|Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|0:06
|+3
|Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
|42-42
|0:15
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|0:25
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|0:27
|Filip Rebraca misses two point hook shot
|0:48
|Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|0:50
|Malik Hall misses two point layup
|1:14
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-42
|1:14
|+1
|Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-41
|1:14
|Mady Sissoko shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|1:32
|Malik Hall personal foul (Ahron Ulis draws the foul)
|1:41
|+3
|Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|39-40
|1:59
|+3
|Ahron Ulis makes three point jump shot (Filip Rebraca assists)
|36-40
|2:15
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Jaden Akins assists)
|36-37
|2:34
|+3
|Tony Perkins makes three point jump shot (Filip Rebraca assists)
|34-37
|2:55
|Mady Sissoko turnover (traveling)
|2:57
|Mady Sissoko offensive rebound
|2:59
|Malik Hall misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|3:11
|Payton Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|TV timeout
|3:13
|Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|3:16
|Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|3:39
|Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|3:41
|Tre Holloman misses two point jump shot
|4:06
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot
|34-34
|4:12
|Payton Sandfort offensive rebound
|4:14
|Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
|4:46
|+3
|Joey Hauser makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|34-31
|5:08
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|5:10
|Josh Dix misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|31-31
|5:58
|+2
|Patrick McCaffery makes two point dunk (Connor McCaffery assists)
|29-31
|6:11
|+2
|Malik Hall makes two point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
|29-29
|6:36
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|6:38
|Patrick McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|+3
|Joey Hauser makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|27-29
|7:13
|Connor McCaffery personal foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|7:24
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot (Filip Rebraca assists)
|24-29
|7:28
|Mady Sissoko personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|7:44
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-26
|7:44
|TV timeout
|7:44
|Josh Dix shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|7:44
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|23-26
|8:00
|+2
|Patrick McCaffery makes two point dunk (Connor McCaffery assists)
|21-26
|8:06
|+3
|Joey Hauser makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|21-24
|8:15
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot (Kris Murray assists)
|18-24
|8:34
|Kris Murray offensive rebound
|8:36
|Payton Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|8:47
|Jaden Akins misses two point layup
|9:15
|Spartans defensive rebound
|9:18
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|A.J. Hoggard personal foul (Kris Murray draws the foul)
|9:32
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (lost ball) (Payton Sandfort steals)
|9:50
|TV timeout
|9:50
|Patrick McCaffery turnover (traveling)
|10:02
|+2
|Malik Hall makes two point jump shot
|18-21
|10:30
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point jump shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|16-21
|10:51
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|16-19
|10:57
|Tony Perkins turnover (lost ball) (Malik Hall steals)
|11:06
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|11:08
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point jump shot
|11:27
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point jump shot
|14-19
|11:48
|+2
|Malik Hall makes two point layup
|14-17
|11:48
|Malik Hall offensive rebound
|11:50
|Jaxon Kohler misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|Jaxon Kohler offensive rebound
|11:55
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|12:15
|Patrick McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|Jaxon Kohler turnover (lost ball) (Tony Perkins steals)
|12:30
|Patrick McCaffery personal foul (Jaden Akins draws the foul)
|12:37
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|12:39
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|12:50
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|13:02
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point hook shot (Tony Perkins assists)
|12-17
|13:25
|Malik Hall turnover (traveling)
|13:47
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|13:49
|Payton Sandfort misses two point jump shot
|14:00
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (lost ball) (Ahron Ulis steals)
|14:00
|Jump ball. A.J. Hoggard vs. Ahron Ulis (Ahron Ulis gains possession)
|14:11
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|14:13
|Ahron Ulis misses two point jump shot
|14:28
|Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass) (Kris Murray steals)
|14:48
|+3
|Connor McCaffery makes three point jump shot (Kris Murray assists)
|12-15
|15:02
|Tyson Walker kicked ball violation
|15:14
|Tre Holloman turnover (out of bounds)
|15:18
|TV timeout
|15:18
|Filip Rebraca turnover (traveling)
|15:19
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (bad pass) (Filip Rebraca steals)
|15:21
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup
|12-12
|15:23
|Kris Murray offensive rebound
|15:25
|Joey Hauser blocks Kris Murray's two point dunk
|15:41
|+3
|A.J. Hoggard makes three point jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
|12-10
|15:55
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point reverse layup
|9-10
|16:15
|+2
|Jaxon Kohler makes two point hook shot
|9-8
|16:40
|+2
|Filip Rebraca makes two point layup
|7-8
|16:53
|Jaxon Kohler personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|16:59
|+1
|Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-6
|16:59
|Filip Rebraca shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|16:59
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|6-6
|17:18
|Spartans defensive rebound
|17:20
|Kris Murray misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|17:30
|Kris Murray blocks Joey Hauser's two point hook shot
|17:55
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point layup (Ahron Ulis assists)
|4-6
|18:01
|Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass) (Kris Murray steals)
|18:15
|+2
|Tony Perkins makes two point layup
|4-4
|18:20
|Tony Perkins offensive rebound
|18:22
|Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|18:41
|+2
|Mady Sissoko makes two point dunk (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|4-2
|18:57
|+2
|Kris Murray makes two point jump shot (Filip Rebraca assists)
|2-2
|19:10
|+2
|Jaden Akins makes two point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|2-0
|19:19
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|19:21
|Tony Perkins misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|Kris Murray defensive rebound
|19:42
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Mady Sissoko vs. Kris Murray (Joey Hauser gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|103
|106
|Field Goals
|32-52 (61.5%)
|36-70 (51.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-13 (84.6%)
|17-36 (47.2%)
|Free Throws
|28-32 (87.5%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|30
|Offensive
|3
|11
|Defensive
|22
|17
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|21
|25
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|9
|Fouls
|21
|22
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Michigan State 17-10
|68.5 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Iowa 17-11
|79.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|61.5
|FG%
|51.4
|
|
|84.6
|3PT FG%
|47.2
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Walker
|31
|4
|5
|11/15
|2/3
|7/8
|2
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Akins
|21
|3
|1
|7/10
|4/4
|3/4
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Hauser
|16
|5
|4
|6/9
|4/4
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|A. Hoggard
|14
|3
|7
|1/5
|1/1
|11/12
|4
|-
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Sissoko
|2
|6
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Walker
|31
|4
|5
|11/15
|2/3
|7/8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Akins
|21
|3
|1
|7/10
|4/4
|3/4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Hauser
|16
|5
|4
|6/9
|4/4
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|A. Hoggard
|14
|3
|7
|1/5
|1/1
|11/12
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Sissoko
|2
|6
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kohler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Holloman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Brooks II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|103
|25
|21
|32/52
|11/13
|28/32
|21
|0
|3
|1
|14
|3
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Murray
|26
|8
|4
|8/17
|2/8
|8/11
|3
|-
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|F. Rebraca
|18
|3
|5
|6/9
|0/0
|6/6
|5
|-
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|T. Perkins
|18
|5
|6
|7/10
|4/5
|0/1
|2
|-
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|C. McCaffery
|10
|3
|6
|3/8
|3/7
|1/3
|4
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Ulis
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Murray
|26
|8
|4
|8/17
|2/8
|8/11
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|F. Rebraca
|18
|3
|5
|6/9
|0/0
|6/6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|T. Perkins
|18
|5
|6
|7/10
|4/5
|0/1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|C. McCaffery
|10
|3
|6
|3/8
|3/7
|1/3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Ulis
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Sandfort
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Laketa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kingsbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mulvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nimmers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Eldridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ogundele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|106
|28
|25
|36/70
|17/36
|17/23
|22
|0
|9
|1
|9
|11
|17
