Rising Nebraska hosts spiraling Minnesota
Nebraska will try to extend its winning streak to a season-high four games Saturday when it hosts reeling Minnesota in Big Ten play in Lincoln, Neb.
The Cornhuskers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) are coming off a 70-66 overtime win over visiting Maryland on Sunday. The Golden Gophers (7-19, 1-15) dropped their 11th straight game Wednesday -- an 88-70 setback at Maryland.
Nebraska trailed Maryland by eight with just over seven minutes to go before rallying, and Derrick Walker's layup with 29 seconds remaining sent the game to overtime. Then, the Cornhuskers trailed 64-61 with 2:34 to play before scoring the next eight points, taking a five-point lead on Sam Hoiberg's two free throws with 14 seconds left.
Walker, who averages a team-high 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds, led the way for the Huskers with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Keisei Tominaga (12.7 ppg) added 20 points and four rebounds.
Sam Griesel chipped in 12 points, while Hoiberg, son of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, finished with nine points, including four in overtime.
"A lot of people were saying, when we had the injuries, 'What could have been,'" Fred Hoiberg said. "My message to the guys was: 'What can still be.' Those guys fight like hell. They practice as hard as anybody. And they are resilient.
"They have some toughness and character to them. You have to have it."
While Nebraska is playing its best basketball heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Minnesota hasn't won since Jan. 12 and is in last place in the Big Ten.
The Gophers were outscored by the Terrapins 27-10 in the final 9:09 of the first half to trail by 47-30 at halftime. Minnesota trailed by as many as 28 in the second half as the Terrapins finished the game a blistering 68.1 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Pharrel Payne, who averages 7.8 points, had 17 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Gophers, while Dawson Garcia had 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Henley chipped in 14 points, well above his average of 4.6 points.
"It wasn't about offense," Gophers coach Ben Johnson said after his team shot 48.1 percent from the field and 7-of-10 from 3-point range. "We just struggled to defend, especially after those scrappy (first) 10 minutes that we had. They got what they wanted, whether it was at the rim or from three."
In Minnesota and Nebraska's previous meeting this season, the Cornhuskers rallied for an 81-79 overtime win on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.
Walker led Nebraska with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Juwan Gary added 18 points and six rebounds. Griesel added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Golden Gophers were led by Jamison Battle's 20 points, with Garcia posting 19 points and 15 rebounds.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Garcia
|21
|30.8
|15.5
|6.5
|1.8
|0.60
|0.50
|1.9
|46.2
|34.3
|70.2
|1.5
|5
|J. Battle
|22
|35.4
|12.9
|3.7
|1.8
|0.60
|0.30
|1.7
|38.3
|30.6
|85.2
|0.3
|3.4
|T. Cooper
|26
|36.1
|9.8
|4.2
|5.9
|1.10
|1.00
|2.6
|40.4
|37.8
|56.7
|0.5
|3.7
|P. Payne
|25
|22
|7.8
|4.8
|1.4
|0.40
|1.10
|2.1
|65.5
|0.0
|46.7
|1.5
|3.4
|J. Ola-Joseph
|26
|22.2
|7.7
|2.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|1.5
|51.9
|38.9
|58.3
|1.2
|1.7
|B. Carrington
|17
|20.6
|5.5
|3.9
|0.8
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|28.9
|28.8
|68.8
|0.9
|2.9
|J. Henley
|26
|20
|4.6
|2.4
|1.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.5
|34.2
|32.3
|60.9
|0.4
|2
|T. Samuels
|26
|18
|2.5
|1.7
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|27.0
|28.3
|61.1
|0.3
|1.4
|W. Ramberg
|15
|12.9
|2.1
|3.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|68.2
|0.0
|25.0
|0.9
|2.3
|T. Thompson
|20
|11
|2.1
|2.4
|0.8
|0.10
|0.40
|0.6
|31.4
|12.0
|77.8
|0.9
|1.5
|J. Purcell
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|61.8
|36.3
|14.1
|4.70
|3.90
|12.7
|42.6
|31.1
|60.6
|8.7
|24.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Walker
|23
|30.3
|14.0
|7.2
|3.7
|0.70
|0.70
|3.7
|59.9
|50.0
|50.8
|2.1
|5
|K. Tominaga
|28
|23.9
|12.7
|1.5
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|49.2
|40.3
|86.0
|0.3
|1.2
|S. Griesel
|26
|33.5
|11.4
|5.5
|4.0
|1.30
|0.40
|2.2
|44.3
|29.2
|68.8
|0.3
|5.3
|J. Gary
|17
|29.6
|9.5
|6.5
|0.8
|1.40
|0.50
|0.9
|43.5
|26.3
|62.1
|2.1
|4.4
|E. Bandoumel
|20
|31.1
|8.4
|4.8
|2.3
|1.00
|0.20
|2.0
|36.0
|22.4
|75.0
|0.6
|4.2
|C. Wilcher
|28
|27.2
|7.9
|2.4
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.4
|38.8
|32.5
|60.6
|0.6
|1.8
|W. Breidenbach
|28
|12.5
|3.6
|2.6
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|0.8
|36.7
|23.3
|61.1
|0.7
|2
|J. Lawrence
|24
|15.8
|3.6
|1.9
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|35.3
|33.3
|43.5
|0.2
|1.7
|S. Hoiberg
|17
|10.8
|3.5
|1.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.2
|58.8
|43.8
|85.7
|0.3
|1.2
|B. Keita
|21
|10.1
|2.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|51.4
|0.0
|35.3
|1
|2.5
|D. Dawson
|25
|15.4
|1.9
|1.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|35.4
|31.3
|40.0
|0.6
|1.3
|O. Kojenets
|15
|2.8
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|60.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.4
|J. Grace III
|9
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.1
|Total
|28
|0.0
|66.9
|37.8
|13.1
|5.60
|2.60
|12.8
|45.1
|31.9
|63.6
|8.6
|26.4
-
MSU
IOWA103
108
OT 1:05 ESPN
-
LEH
BU39
42
2nd 8:11
-
MRMK
LIU45
33
2nd 14:31
-
MIZZ
UGA63
47
2nd 11:23 SECN
-
OHIO
M-OH48
52
2nd 13:03
-
SHU
CCSU45
46
2nd 11:50
-
STFR
FDU33
44
2nd 16:20
-
WRST
DET49
43
2nd 13:49
-
ASU
7ARIZ14
16
1st 12:54 CBS
-
ARK
2ALA11
10
1st 11:20 ESP2
-
ARMY
HC22
13
1st 9:23
-
BRWN
CLMB15
11
1st 11:51
-
BUF
TOL17
21
1st 11:55
-
CAMP
RAD17
23
1st 8:12
-
CIT
MER14
20
1st 7:31
-
DART
PENN25
28
1st 7:21
-
FUR
SAM18
10
1st 11:32 CBSSN
-
GWEB
SCUP10
14
1st 11:11
-
HAMP
NCAT11
16
1st 11:22
-
HIPT
WINT25
26
1st 8:21
-
14KSU
OKST15
14
1st 11:49 ESPU
-
LAF
BUCK17
24
1st 7:59
-
LOU
GT19
16
1st 11:10 ESP+
-
ME
BING17
28
1st 9:06
-
MONM
W&M14
10
1st 11:43
-
NE
HOFS15
20
1st 8:10
-
NIU
CMU19
12
1st 10:55
-
PRIN
HARV20
11
1st 9:21
-
STTHMN
UND14
12
1st 11:59
-
8TEX
9BAY15
4
1st 12:00 ESPN
-
UTEP
FAU10
25
1st 8:26
-
WIU
NDST14
18
1st 10:59
-
URI
FOR0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
NAU
NCO0
0150.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
ORU
SDST0
0154 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
UTM
MORE0
0144.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
UTU
UTA0
0142.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
BALL
EMU0
0151.5 O/U
+7.5
3:30pm
-
MINN
NEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm BTN
-
25TA&M
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
AUB
UK0
0141 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBS
-
COLG
NAVY0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
CSUB0
0124 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
DSU
MORG0
0140 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
FSU
13MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
GRAM
FAMU0
0123 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
HOUC
NICH0
0161.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
NCCU0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
LT
MTSU0
0139 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0134.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
NORF
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
RICE
CHAR0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
COOK0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UMES
COPP0
0147.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
UVM
BRY0
0151 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
VMI
WCU0
0142 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
WAG
SFU0
0131.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
WVU
3KAN0
0150 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
UALR
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
MCNS
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-8
4:30pm
-
UNCA
LON0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SNIND
TNST0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
TNTC
EIU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
AMER
L-MD0
0129 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0144.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ACCN
-
PFW
GB0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm
-
KENT
BGSU0
0151.5 O/U
+11
5:00pm
-
NEOM
DU0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
NH
LOW0
0136 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
PVAM
ALCN0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TXAMC
UIW0
0138 O/U
PK
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0125 O/U
+11
5:00pm PACN
-
NW ST
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm
-
SUU
SHOU0
0141 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
GMU
DAY0
0128 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LAS
GW0
0151 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
PRST
MTST0
0145 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
SC
11TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm SECN
-
UCD
CP0
0133 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
6UVA
UNC0
0132 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPN
-
AAMU
ALST0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
TXSO
JAST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
BSU
SJSU0
0132.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
COR
YALE0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
DEL
ELON0
0139 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
ND
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
NJIT
ALB0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UNO
LAM0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
USF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UTSA
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0148.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
WMU
AKR0
0136 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
YSU
IUPU0
0153 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
DEP
10MARQ0
0152 O/U
-15
7:30pm FS1
-
17IND
5PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm FOX
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0145 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
CLST
MIL0
0149.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0145 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
1HOU
ECU0
0133.5 O/U
+21.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY0
0152.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
USC
UTAH0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
VT
DUKE0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
MISS0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0127.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
15SMC
12GONZ0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORE
ORST0
0129 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
SF
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
22SDSU
NMEX0
0147.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
USD0
0162.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCI
HAW0
0133.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCSD0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LMU
PEP0
0159 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm
-
CLEM
NCST96
71
Final ESP+
-
19CREI
NOVA67
79
Final FOX
-
OKLA
23ISU61
50
Final ESPU
-
STON
COC52
92
Final CBSSN
-
24TCU
TTU83
82
Final ESP2
-
18CONN
SJU95
86
Final CBS