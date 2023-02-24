Enjoying resurgence, Missouri takes on reeling Georgia
Missouri looks to strengthen its NCAA Tournament profile when it visits reeling Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Athens, Ga.
The Tigers (20-8, 8-7) ended a two-game slide with a dramatic 66-64 overtime win over visiting Mississippi State on Tuesday.
Georgia (16-12, 6-9) lost for the eighth time in its past 11 games when it was blown out 97-65 at Arkansas that day.
Missouri has undergone an impressive transformation under first-year coach Dennis Gates. The Tigers, who went 12-21 last season, including just 5-13 in league play, already have won their most games since going 16-10 in 2020-21, the last time they reached the NCAA Tournament.
"We got to 20 wins," Missouri guard Nick Honor said. "I know that was a team goal for us."
Gates' 20 wins are tied for the second-most for a coach in his first year leading an SEC team, one behind Mike White, who went 21-15 with Florida during the 2015-16 season. White is now in his first season coaching Georgia, which has also improved significantly under his guidance.
The Bulldogs, who lost an SEC-record 26 games last year, have a chance to triple last season's six wins with a strong finish to the regular season.
Missouri got a big win against Mississippi State when Honor hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left after the visitors took a 64-63 lead on Dashawn Davis' jumper with 20 seconds remaining.
Kobe Brown, who averages a team-high 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, had 17 points and six rebounds, while D'Moi Hodge, who averages 13.8 points per game, added 16 against Mississippi State. Noah Carter and Honor added 10 points apiece, with Tre Gomillion finishing with eight points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
The Bulldogs have been outscored 205-124 during their two-game slide, which includes a 108-59 thumping at then-No. 1 Alabama on Feb. 18.
Georgia was dominated from the opening tip by Arkansas, which jumped out to a 23-8 advantage with 9:57 left in the first half. The Razorbacks' lead ballooned to 43-23 at halftime and grew to as large as 35 in the second half.
"It's a really tough week for us," White said. "I thought we played hard. We did a pretty good job in terms of attention to detail in the scouting report, the whole thing was trying to pack it in to give ourselves a chance. ... I thought Arkansas played really, really well."
Kario Oquendo, who averages 12.9 points per game, scored 20 points against Arkansas, while Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who averages 7.6 points per game, added 12. Justin Hill added 10 points and Braelen Bridges, who averages 8.3 points per game, finished with eight points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Terry Roberts, who averages a team-high 13.8 points per game, was held to four points on 2-for-9 shooting.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:23
|TV timeout
|11:23
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|11:23
|+2
|Tre Gomillion makes two point layup
|63-47
|11:25
|Tre Gomillion offensive rebound
|11:27
|Aidan Shaw misses two point layup
|11:33
|Terry Roberts turnover (Noah Carter steals)
|11:49
|+2
|Aidan Shaw makes two point dunk (Nick Honor assists)
|61-47
|12:02
|Terry Roberts turnover (bad pass)
|12:20
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-47
|12:20
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-47
|12:20
|Kario Oquendo shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|12:32
|Jusaun Holt personal foul
|12:32
|Aidan Shaw defensive rebound
|12:32
|Justin Hill misses two point layup
|12:41
|+2
|Tre Gomillion makes two point layup (Noah Carter assists)
|57-47
|13:00
|+3
|Justin Hill makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|55-47
|13:17
|Tre Gomillion turnover (lost ball)
|13:20
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim turnover (Tre Gomillion steals)
|13:36
|TV timeout
|13:36
|D'Moi Hodge personal foul
|13:46
|+2
|Nick Honor makes two point jump shot
|55-44
|14:06
|Tigers defensive rebound
|14:06
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|TV timeout
|14:26
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|14:37
|+3
|Nick Honor makes three point jump shot
|53-44
|14:59
|Terry Roberts turnover (Tre Gomillion steals)
|15:07
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|15:09
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|Aidan Shaw defensive rebound
|15:19
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|Aidan Shaw turnover (Mardrez McBride steals)
|16:07
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-44
|16:07
|Kario Oquendo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:07
|Mohamed Diarra shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|16:33
|+3
|D'Moi Hodge makes three point jump shot (Tre Gomillion assists)
|50-43
|16:51
|Kario Oquendo turnover (bad pass)
|16:56
|D'Moi Hodge turnover (Kario Oquendo steals)
|17:23
|D'Moi Hodge defensive rebound
|17:25
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|+1
|Mohamed Diarra makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-43
|17:45
|+1
|Mohamed Diarra makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-43
|17:45
|Jailyn Ingram shooting foul (Mohamed Diarra draws the foul)
|18:07
|Jaxon Etter turnover (offensive foul)
|18:07
|Jaxon Etter offensive foul
|18:36
|+2
|Tre Gomillion makes two point layup (Nick Honor assists)
|45-43
|18:41
|Tigers offensive rebound
|18:43
|D'Moi Hodge misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|19:11
|Terry Roberts misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|D'Moi Hodge personal foul
|19:30
|+3
|D'Moi Hodge makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|43-43
|19:49
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point layup (Terry Roberts assists)
|40-43
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|+3
|Noah Carter makes three point jump shot
|40-41
|0:33
|Kario Oquendo turnover (lost ball)
|0:33
|Kobe Brown turnover (Terry Roberts steals)
|0:47
|Kobe Brown offensive rebound
|0:49
|D'Moi Hodge misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|Tre Gomillion defensive rebound
|0:59
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point layup
|1:18
|+3
|D'Moi Hodge makes three point jump shot (Mohamed Diarra assists)
|37-41
|1:26
|Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|1:28
|Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|1:44
|Tre Gomillion misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:44
|Tre Gomillion misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:44
|Justin Hill shooting foul (Tre Gomillion draws the foul)
|2:05
|TV timeout
|2:05
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|2:10
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point dunk
|34-41
|2:16
|Kobe Brown turnover (Justin Hill steals)
|2:49
|+3
|Mardrez McBride makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|34-39
|2:59
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|3:01
|DeAndre Gholston misses two point layup
|3:16
|+3
|Terry Roberts makes three point jump shot
|34-36
|3:40
|+3
|Nick Honor makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Gholston assists)
|34-33
|4:01
|+3
|Mardrez McBride makes three point jump shot (Jabri Abdur-Rahim assists)
|31-33
|4:10
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|4:12
|D'Moi Hodge misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|4:35
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:35
|Nick Honor personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|4:40
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound
|4:42
|Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|+2
|Kobe Brown makes two point layup
|31-30
|5:16
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (traveling)
|5:30
|+2
|DeAndre Gholston makes two point jump shot
|29-30
|5:58
|+3
|Mardrez McBride makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|27-30
|6:03
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|6:05
|Mohamed Diarra misses two point layup
|6:34
|Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|6:34
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:34
|Kobe Brown personal foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)
|6:34
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|6:36
|Justin Hill misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|+3
|D'Moi Hodge makes three point jump shot (Mohamed Diarra assists)
|27-27
|7:13
|Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|7:15
|Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|+3
|D'Moi Hodge makes three point jump shot (Kobe Brown assists)
|24-27
|7:55
|+1
|Jailyn Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-27
|7:55
|Jailyn Ingram misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:55
|Noah Carter shooting foul (Jailyn Ingram draws the foul)
|7:56
|Jailyn Ingram offensive rebound
|7:56
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point dunk
|7:57
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound
|7:59
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|8:13
|+3
|D'Moi Hodge makes three point jump shot
|21-26
|8:41
|Terry Roberts turnover (bad pass)
|8:55
|D'Moi Hodge turnover (offensive foul)
|8:55
|D'Moi Hodge offensive foul (Terry Roberts draws the foul)
|9:01
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (Noah Carter steals)
|9:09
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|9:11
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|+2
|Kario Oquendo makes two point dunk
|18-26
|9:39
|DeAndre Gholston turnover (Kario Oquendo steals)
|10:08
|+3
|Kario Oquendo makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|18-24
|10:32
|+3
|Nick Honor makes three point jump shot (Noah Carter assists)
|18-21
|10:48
|Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|10:50
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|Sean East II turnover (bad pass)
|11:33
|Frank Anselem turnover (traveling)
|11:55
|Tre Gomillion turnover (offensive foul)
|11:55
|Tre Gomillion offensive foul
|12:08
|TV timeout
|12:08
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|12:08
|+2
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point jump shot
|15-21
|12:10
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|12:15
|Kario Oquendo misses two point jump shot
|12:18
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|12:30
|Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|+3
|Kario Oquendo makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|15-19
|12:39
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|12:43
|Sean East II misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-16
|12:51
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-15
|12:51
|Noah Carter shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|12:53
|+2
|Kobe Brown makes two point layup
|15-14
|12:56
|Kobe Brown offensive rebound
|12:58
|Kobe Brown misses two point dunk
|13:03
|Kobe Brown offensive rebound
|13:05
|Tre Gomillion misses two point layup
|13:32
|+3
|Kario Oquendo makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|13-14
|13:47
|+2
|Kobe Brown makes two point dunk (Noah Carter assists)
|13-11
|14:01
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-11
|14:01
|+1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-10
|14:01
|Noah Carter shooting foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|14:07
|Frank Anselem defensive rebound
|14:09
|DeAndre Gholston misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|DeAndre Gholston offensive rebound
|14:15
|Noah Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:15
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|14:15
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup (D'Moi Hodge assists)
|11-9
|14:28
|Jailyn Ingram personal foul (Mohamed Diarra draws the foul)
|14:28
|Mohamed Diarra offensive rebound
|14:30
|D'Moi Hodge misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|14:45
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|14:54
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|14:56
|Tre Gomillion misses two point jump shot
|15:14
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point layup (Terry Roberts assists)
|9-9
|15:33
|+2
|Mohamed Diarra makes two point dunk (Nick Honor assists)
|9-7
|15:42
|Kario Oquendo turnover (D'Moi Hodge steals)
|15:46
|TV timeout
|15:46
|Nick Honor personal foul
|15:52
|Jailyn Ingram offensive rebound
|15:54
|Jaxon Etter misses three point jump shot
|15:59
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|16:01
|D'Moi Hodge misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|D'Moi Hodge defensive rebound
|16:08
|Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|Mohamed Diarra turnover (3-second violation)
|16:47
|+1
|Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-7
|16:47
|+1
|Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-6
|16:47
|Mohamed Diarra shooting foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)
|16:50
|Braelen Bridges offensive rebound
|16:52
|Jailyn Ingram misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|17:23
|+2
|Mohamed Diarra makes two point dunk
|7-5
|17:31
|Terry Roberts turnover (out of bounds)
|17:33
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|17:33
|Mohamed Diarra misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:33
|+1
|Mohamed Diarra makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-5
|17:35
|Terry Roberts shooting foul (Mohamed Diarra draws the foul)
|17:38
|Mardrez McBride turnover (D'Moi Hodge steals)
|17:43
|Mardrez McBride defensive rebound
|17:45
|Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|Braelen Bridges turnover (bad pass)
|18:11
|+2
|DeAndre Gholston makes two point jump shot
|4-5
|18:23
|+3
|Jailyn Ingram makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|2-5
|18:36
|+2
|Kobe Brown makes two point dunk (D'Moi Hodge assists)
|2-2
|19:09
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point layup (Terry Roberts assists)
|0-2
|19:21
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:41
|DeAndre Gholston defensive rebound
|19:43
|D'Moi Hodge blocks Mardrez McBride's two point layup
|20:00
|Mohamed Diarra vs. Braelen Bridges (Terry Roberts gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|11:23
|+ 2
|Tre Gomillion makes two point layup
|11:23
|Tre Gomillion offensive rebound
|11:25
|Aidan Shaw misses two point layup
|11:27
|Terry Roberts turnover (Noah Carter steals)
|11:33
|+ 2
|Aidan Shaw makes two point dunk (Nick Honor assists)
|11:49
|Terry Roberts turnover (bad pass)
|12:02
|+ 1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:20
|+ 1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:20
|Kario Oquendo shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|12:20
|Jusaun Holt personal foul
|12:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|47
|Field Goals
|24-41 (58.5%)
|15-34 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|20
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|13
|13
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|12
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|D. Hodge G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|K. Oquendo G
|14 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|58.5
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hodge
|18
|2
|2
|6/11
|6/11
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|N. Honor
|11
|0
|4
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Carter
|7
|0
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Gomillion
|6
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|16
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Shaw
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hodge
|18
|2
|2
|6/11
|6/11
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|N. Honor
|11
|0
|4
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Carter
|7
|0
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Gomillion
|6
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|16
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Shaw
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. East II
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. DeGray III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Francois
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Mosley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Sternberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|19
|14
|24/41
|10/21
|5/9
|12
|88
|6
|1
|10
|6
|13
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Oquendo
|14
|0
|0
|4/8
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|15
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|B. Bridges
|8
|6
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Hill
|5
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Roberts
|3
|2
|7
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|J. Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Oquendo
|14
|0
|0
|4/8
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|15
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|B. Bridges
|8
|6
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Hill
|5
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Roberts
|3
|2
|7
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|J. Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Moncrieffe
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|2
|4
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|F. Anselem
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|20
|11
|15/34
|9/22
|8/12
|8
|108
|5
|0
|15
|7
|13
-
MSU
IOWA103
108
OT 1:05 ESPN
-
LEH
BU39
42
2nd 8:11
-
MRMK
LIU45
33
2nd 14:31
-
MIZZ
UGA63
47
2nd 11:23 SECN
-
OHIO
M-OH48
52
2nd 13:03
-
SHU
CCSU45
46
2nd 11:50
-
STFR
FDU33
44
2nd 16:20
-
WRST
DET49
43
2nd 13:49
-
ASU
7ARIZ14
16
1st 12:54 CBS
-
ARK
2ALA11
10
1st 11:20 ESP2
-
ARMY
HC22
13
1st 9:23
-
BRWN
CLMB15
11
1st 11:51
-
BUF
TOL17
21
1st 11:55
-
CAMP
RAD17
23
1st 8:12
-
CIT
MER14
20
1st 7:31
-
DART
PENN25
28
1st 7:21
-
FUR
SAM18
10
1st 11:32 CBSSN
-
GWEB
SCUP10
14
1st 11:11
-
HAMP
NCAT11
16
1st 11:22
-
HIPT
WINT25
26
1st 8:21
-
14KSU
OKST15
14
1st 11:49 ESPU
-
LAF
BUCK17
24
1st 7:59
-
LOU
GT19
16
1st 11:10 ESP+
-
ME
BING17
28
1st 9:06
-
MONM
W&M14
10
1st 11:43
-
NE
HOFS15
20
1st 8:10
-
NIU
CMU19
12
1st 10:55
-
PRIN
HARV20
11
1st 9:21
-
STTHMN
UND14
12
1st 11:59
-
8TEX
9BAY15
4
1st 12:00 ESPN
-
UTEP
FAU10
25
1st 8:26
-
WIU
NDST14
18
1st 10:59
-
URI
FOR0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
NAU
NCO0
0150.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
ORU
SDST0
0154 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
UTM
MORE0
0144.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
UTU
UTA0
0142.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
BALL
EMU0
0151.5 O/U
+7.5
3:30pm
-
MINN
NEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm BTN
-
25TA&M
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
AUB
UK0
0141 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBS
-
COLG
NAVY0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
CSUB0
0124 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
DSU
MORG0
0140 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
FSU
13MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
GRAM
FAMU0
0123 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
HOUC
NICH0
0161.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
NCCU0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
LT
MTSU0
0139 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0134.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
NORF
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
RICE
CHAR0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
COOK0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UMES
COPP0
0147.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
UVM
BRY0
0151 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
VMI
WCU0
0142 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
WAG
SFU0
0131.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
WVU
3KAN0
0150 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
UALR
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
MCNS
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-8
4:30pm
-
UNCA
LON0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SNIND
TNST0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
TNTC
EIU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
AMER
L-MD0
0129 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0144.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ACCN
-
PFW
GB0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm
-
KENT
BGSU0
0151.5 O/U
+11
5:00pm
-
NEOM
DU0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
NH
LOW0
0136 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
PVAM
ALCN0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TXAMC
UIW0
0138 O/U
PK
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0125 O/U
+11
5:00pm PACN
-
NW ST
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm
-
SUU
SHOU0
0141 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
GMU
DAY0
0128 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LAS
GW0
0151 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
PRST
MTST0
0145 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
SC
11TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm SECN
-
UCD
CP0
0133 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
6UVA
UNC0
0132 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPN
-
AAMU
ALST0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
TXSO
JAST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
BSU
SJSU0
0132.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
COR
YALE0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
DEL
ELON0
0139 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
ND
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
NJIT
ALB0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UNO
LAM0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
USF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UTSA
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0148.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
WMU
AKR0
0136 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
YSU
IUPU0
0153 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
DEP
10MARQ0
0152 O/U
-15
7:30pm FS1
-
17IND
5PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm FOX
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0145 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
CLST
MIL0
0149.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0145 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
1HOU
ECU0
0133.5 O/U
+21.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY0
0152.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
USC
UTAH0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
VT
DUKE0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
MISS0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0127.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
15SMC
12GONZ0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORE
ORST0
0129 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
SF
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
22SDSU
NMEX0
0147.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
USD0
0162.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCI
HAW0
0133.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCSD0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LMU
PEP0
0159 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm
-
CLEM
NCST96
71
Final ESP+
-
19CREI
NOVA67
79
Final FOX
-
OKLA
23ISU61
50
Final ESPU
-
STON
COC52
92
Final CBSSN
-
24TCU
TTU83
82
Final ESP2
-
18CONN
SJU95
86
Final CBS