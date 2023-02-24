Wake tries to extend Notre Dame's historically bad season
When Wake Forest visited Notre Dame three Saturdays ago, the Demon Deacons needed a win in the worst way. They had lost four in a row and all NCAA Tournament dreams were slipping away.
Wake Forest needed 10 minutes to get rolling in South Bend before racing to a 81-64 victory that triggered a three-game winning streak. But now that the Demon Deacons (17-11, 9-8 ACC) are dealing with another two-game slide, they need another win over Notre Dame (10-18, 2-15) in the worst way today -- this time in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes understands his team needs to tighten things up -- especially after allowing a combined 186 points in their last two games against Miami and North Carolina State.
"We don't defend," Forbes said after Wednesday's 90-74 loss at NC State. "We're not a great defensive team. That's no secret. That's why we're not an NCAA Tournament team right now ... we're as good an offensive team as there is in the (ACC). No doubt about that. But you have to do other things."
Notre Dame learned how good Wake Forest can be offensively on Feb. 4 when junior Damari Monsanto set career-highs with 28 points on 8 of 13 shooting from 3-point range. Likely all-ACC point guard Tyree Appleby added 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Because Wake Forest ranks right around 80th in the NET and KenPom metrics, Wake Forest's essentially has little or no chance to reach its first NCAA Tournament since 2017 unless it wins the ACC Tournament.
"We have to win these next few at home," Forbes said. "Go on the road at Syracuse and then we go into the ACC Tournament and see what happens."
Notre Dame, meanwhile, wants to avoid its first 20-loss season since a 12-20 showing in 1990-91 -- Digger Phelps' 20th and final year at the helm.
The Irish, currently on a six-game losing streak, need to sweep their last three regular-season games (or win the ACC and NCAA championships) to avoid such a fate. If they lose all three - including a home game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday and a trip to Clemson next Saturday -- they would match the school record of most losses in a season (21, 1966).
Since falling to Wake Forest on Feb. 4, the Irish have lost by 2, 6, 4, 2 and 4.
"I feel for our guys because we keep getting into position, but we can't finish," said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, before joking that he'd summon sports psychologists to work with his players sitting on 15 different couches. "It becomes very mental, no question about it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 10-18
|69.8 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Wake Forest 17-11
|77.9 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Laszewski
|28
|34.3
|14.3
|7.2
|1.4
|0.40
|0.60
|1.2
|52.4
|41.1
|87.4
|0.9
|6.3
|D. Goodwin
|28
|35.6
|11.9
|5.1
|2.1
|0.90
|0.30
|1.0
|44.8
|38.7
|82.5
|1.1
|4
|C. Ryan
|28
|33.8
|11.6
|4.1
|2.5
|1.20
|0.40
|1.4
|41.2
|37.1
|81.4
|0.8
|3.4
|J. Starling
|28
|29.6
|11.2
|2.8
|1.1
|0.70
|0.30
|1.5
|42.1
|29.9
|63.8
|0.5
|2.3
|M. Hammond
|21
|24.1
|8.9
|2.6
|1.5
|0.40
|0.30
|1.0
|44.2
|38.8
|68.0
|0.4
|2.2
|T. Wertz
|28
|30.1
|8.3
|2.8
|3.1
|0.80
|0.10
|1.5
|38.2
|32.5
|72.5
|0.3
|2.5
|V. Lubin
|24
|17.3
|6.0
|4.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.80
|0.8
|58.3
|10.0
|66.7
|1.7
|2.7
|M. Zona
|16
|5.1
|0.8
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|42.9
|25.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.7
|D. Campbell
|9
|3
|0.7
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|22.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|A. Wade
|4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|R. Carmody
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Sanders Jr.
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|69.8
|33.3
|12.0
|4.60
|2.70
|8.8
|44.7
|36.1
|75.9
|6.7
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Appleby
|28
|36.3
|18.5
|3.4
|6.3
|1.60
|0.00
|3.4
|43.4
|36.5
|83.5
|0.4
|2.9
|D. Monsanto
|27
|24.1
|13.3
|3.6
|0.6
|1.00
|0.30
|1.1
|42.3
|40.5
|86.8
|0.3
|3.3
|C. Hildreth
|28
|31.8
|12.9
|5.5
|2.8
|1.30
|0.10
|2.2
|47.8
|32.0
|76.8
|1
|4.6
|A. Carr
|28
|31.9
|11.4
|5.8
|1.3
|0.90
|0.90
|1.4
|49.8
|33.0
|75.9
|1.6
|4.3
|D. Williamson
|26
|25.2
|7.8
|1.8
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|37.4
|39.6
|90.9
|0.2
|1.6
|M. Marsh
|25
|18.1
|6.5
|4.4
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|90.1
|0.0
|43.6
|1.1
|3.3
|B. Klintman
|28
|18.4
|4.6
|3.6
|0.7
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|41.9
|40.0
|71.4
|1
|2.6
|J. Ituka
|6
|8.5
|3.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.00
|0.20
|1.7
|33.3
|33.3
|87.5
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Bradford
|26
|10
|2.5
|2.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.50
|0.7
|77.8
|0.0
|34.5
|0.8
|1.3
|Z. Keller
|14
|11.9
|2.2
|1.5
|0.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|31.3
|20.0
|58.3
|0.5
|1
|G. van Beveren
|3
|1.7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Taylor
|7
|9.9
|1.1
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|27.3
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1.1
|R. Kennah
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Dunn
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|O. Kmety
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|X. Xu
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|28
|0.0
|77.9
|37.1
|13.1
|6.00
|2.50
|11.9
|46.9
|37.1
|75.4
|8.0
|26.0
-
MSU
IOWA103
108
OT 1:05 ESPN
-
LEH
BU39
42
2nd 8:11
-
MRMK
LIU45
33
2nd 14:31
-
MIZZ
UGA63
47
2nd 11:23 SECN
-
OHIO
M-OH48
52
2nd 13:03
-
SHU
CCSU45
46
2nd 11:50
-
STFR
FDU33
44
2nd 16:20
-
WRST
DET49
43
2nd 13:49
-
ASU
7ARIZ14
16
1st 12:54 CBS
-
ARK
2ALA11
10
1st 11:20 ESP2
-
ARMY
HC22
13
1st 9:23
-
BRWN
CLMB15
11
1st 11:51
-
BUF
TOL17
21
1st 11:55
-
CAMP
RAD17
23
1st 8:12
-
CIT
MER14
20
1st 7:31
-
DART
PENN25
28
1st 7:21
-
FUR
SAM18
10
1st 11:32 CBSSN
-
GWEB
SCUP10
14
1st 11:11
-
HAMP
NCAT11
16
1st 11:22
-
HIPT
WINT25
26
1st 8:21
-
14KSU
OKST15
14
1st 11:49 ESPU
-
LAF
BUCK17
24
1st 7:59
-
LOU
GT19
16
1st 11:10 ESP+
-
ME
BING17
28
1st 9:06
-
MONM
W&M14
10
1st 11:43
-
NE
HOFS15
20
1st 8:10
-
NIU
CMU19
12
1st 10:55
-
PRIN
HARV20
11
1st 9:21
-
STTHMN
UND14
12
1st 11:59
-
8TEX
9BAY15
4
1st 12:00 ESPN
-
UTEP
FAU10
25
1st 8:26
-
WIU
NDST14
18
1st 10:59
-
URI
FOR0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
NAU
NCO0
0150.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
ORU
SDST0
0154 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
UTM
MORE0
0144.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
UTU
UTA0
0142.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
BALL
EMU0
0151.5 O/U
+7.5
3:30pm
-
MINN
NEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm BTN
-
25TA&M
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
AUB
UK0
0141 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBS
-
COLG
NAVY0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
CSUB0
0124 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
DSU
MORG0
0140 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
FSU
13MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
GRAM
FAMU0
0123 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
HOUC
NICH0
0161.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
NCCU0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
LT
MTSU0
0139 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0134.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
NORF
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
RICE
CHAR0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
COOK0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UMES
COPP0
0147.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
UVM
BRY0
0151 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
VMI
WCU0
0142 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
WAG
SFU0
0131.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
WVU
3KAN0
0150 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
UALR
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
MCNS
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-8
4:30pm
-
UNCA
LON0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SNIND
TNST0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
TNTC
EIU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
AMER
L-MD0
0129 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0144.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ACCN
-
PFW
GB0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm
-
KENT
BGSU0
0151.5 O/U
+11
5:00pm
-
NEOM
DU0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
NH
LOW0
0136 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
PVAM
ALCN0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TXAMC
UIW0
0138 O/U
PK
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0125 O/U
+11
5:00pm PACN
-
NW ST
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm
-
SUU
SHOU0
0141 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
GMU
DAY0
0128 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LAS
GW0
0151 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
PRST
MTST0
0145 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
SC
11TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm SECN
-
UCD
CP0
0133 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
6UVA
UNC0
0132 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPN
-
AAMU
ALST0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
TXSO
JAST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
BSU
SJSU0
0132.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
COR
YALE0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
DEL
ELON0
0139 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
ND
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
NJIT
ALB0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UNO
LAM0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
USF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UTSA
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0148.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
WMU
AKR0
0136 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
YSU
IUPU0
0153 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
DEP
10MARQ0
0152 O/U
-15
7:30pm FS1
-
17IND
5PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm FOX
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0145 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
CLST
MIL0
0149.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0145 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
1HOU
ECU0
0133.5 O/U
+21.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY0
0152.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
USC
UTAH0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
VT
DUKE0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
MISS0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0127.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
15SMC
12GONZ0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORE
ORST0
0129 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
SF
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
22SDSU
NMEX0
0147.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
USD0
0162.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCI
HAW0
0133.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCSD0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LMU
PEP0
0159 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm
-
CLEM
NCST96
71
Final ESP+
-
19CREI
NOVA67
79
Final FOX
-
OKLA
23ISU61
50
Final ESPU
-
STON
COC52
92
Final CBSSN
-
24TCU
TTU83
82
Final ESP2
-
18CONN
SJU95
86
Final CBS