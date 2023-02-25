NEAST
HOFSTRA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:57
|Bryce Washington shooting foul (Chase Cormier draws the foul)
|8:10
|Huskies defensive rebound
|8:12
|Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|German Plotnikov defensive rebound
|8:36
|Jared Turner misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|Alexander Nwagha defensive rebound
|8:45
|Tyler Thomas misses two point layup
|8:58
|Collin Metcalf personal foul
|8:59
|Warren Williams offensive rebound
|9:01
|German Plotnikov misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|German Plotnikov defensive rebound
|9:18
|Collin Metcalf misses two point jump shot
|9:32
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|9:34
|Jahmyl Telfort blocks Tyler Thomas's two point layup
|9:54
|+2
|Chase Cormier makes two point layup
|15-20
|10:06
|+1
|Warren Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-20
|10:06
|Warren Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:06
|Collin Metcalf shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)
|10:24
|TV timeout
|10:24
|Collin Metcalf turnover (out of bounds)
|10:48
|+2
|German Plotnikov makes two point dunk
|13-19
|10:56
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|10:58
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|Jaquan Carlos turnover (bad pass) (Jared Turner steals)
|11:24
|+3
|Joe Pridgen makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|13-17
|11:42
|Jared Turner defensive rebound
|11:44
|German Plotnikov misses three point jump shot
|11:51
|Jahmyl Telfort turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|12:02
|Tyler Thomas personal foul
|12:15
|+2
|German Plotnikov makes two point layup
|10-17
|12:24
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (German Plotnikov steals)
|12:48
|+1
|Warren Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-15
|12:48
|+1
|Warren Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-14
|12:49
|Coleman Stucke shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)
|13:02
|+3
|Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Joe Pridgen assists)
|10-13
|13:23
|+2
|Warren Williams makes two point layup
|7-13
|13:28
|Warren Williams offensive rebound
|13:30
|Warren Williams misses two point layup
|13:41
|Alexander Nwagha personal foul
|13:41
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom offensive rebound
|13:43
|Tyler Thomas misses three point jump shot
|13:49
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound
|13:51
|Joe Pridgen misses two point layup
|14:01
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|14:03
|Jaquan Carlos misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|14:19
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|14:34
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:34
|Alexander Nwagha shooting foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul)
|14:34
|+2
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Jaquan Carlos assists)
|7-11
|14:39
|German Plotnikov defensive rebound
|14:41
|Joe Pridgen misses two point jump shot
|14:51
|Joe Pridgen offensive rebound
|14:53
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|15:19
|Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
|15:40
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point jump shot
|7-9
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:48
|Darlinstone Dubar personal foul
|16:03
|+2
|Tyler Thomas makes two point layup
|5-9
|16:29
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup
|5-7
|16:37
|Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (lost ball) (Jahmyl Telfort steals)
|16:54
|Tyler Thomas defensive rebound
|16:56
|Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|+2
|Tyler Thomas makes two point jump shot
|3-7
|17:44
|+3
|Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Coleman Stucke assists)
|3-5
|17:55
|Darlinstone Dubar personal foul
|18:07
|+3
|Darlinstone Dubar makes three point jump shot (Aaron Estrada assists)
|0-5
|18:18
|Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound
|18:20
|Rashad King misses two point jump shot
|18:27
|Aaron Estrada personal foul
|18:41
|Huskies defensive rebound
|18:43
|Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|Rashad King turnover (traveling)
|19:15
|+2
|Darlinstone Dubar makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:24
|Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|19:26
|Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|19:42
|Coleman Stucke blocks Darlinstone Dubar's two point jump shot
|20:00
|Alexander Nwagha vs. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom (Pride gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|15
|20
|Field Goals
|6-15 (40.0%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|1-6 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|13
|Offensive
|1
|5
|Defensive
|6
|8
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|3
|2
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fouls
|5
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
7 PTS, 1 AST
5 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Northeastern 10-18
|65.5 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Hofstra 22-8
|73.8 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Telfort G
|7 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|D. Dubar G
|5 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Telfort
|7
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C. Stucke
|3
|4
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|M. Troutman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. King
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Nwagha
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Total
|15
|7
|3
|6/15
|3/8
|0/0
|5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Plotnikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tomasco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Barrouk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Farmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Manyang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Best
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Galgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|13
|2
|8/20
|1/6
|3/5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
