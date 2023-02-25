NEAST
HOFSTRA

1st Half
NE
Huskies
15
HOFS
Pride
20

Time Team Play Score
7:57   Bryce Washington shooting foul (Chase Cormier draws the foul)  
8:10   Huskies defensive rebound  
8:12   Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot  
8:34   German Plotnikov defensive rebound  
8:36   Jared Turner misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Alexander Nwagha defensive rebound  
8:45   Tyler Thomas misses two point layup  
8:58   Collin Metcalf personal foul  
8:59   Warren Williams offensive rebound  
9:01   German Plotnikov misses three point jump shot  
9:16   German Plotnikov defensive rebound  
9:18   Collin Metcalf misses two point jump shot  
9:32   Coleman Stucke defensive rebound  
9:34   Jahmyl Telfort blocks Tyler Thomas's two point layup  
9:54 +2 Chase Cormier makes two point layup 15-20
10:06 +1 Warren Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-20
10:06   Warren Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:06   Collin Metcalf shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)  
10:24   TV timeout  
10:24   Collin Metcalf turnover (out of bounds)  
10:48 +2 German Plotnikov makes two point dunk 13-19
10:56   Tyler Thomas defensive rebound  
10:58   Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot  
11:11   Jaquan Carlos turnover (bad pass) (Jared Turner steals)  
11:24 +3 Joe Pridgen makes three point jump shot (Jahmyl Telfort assists) 13-17
11:42   Jared Turner defensive rebound  
11:44   German Plotnikov misses three point jump shot  
11:51   Jahmyl Telfort turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Estrada steals)  
12:02   Tyler Thomas personal foul  
12:15 +2 German Plotnikov makes two point layup 10-17
12:24   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (German Plotnikov steals)  
12:48 +1 Warren Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-15
12:48 +1 Warren Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-14
12:49   Coleman Stucke shooting foul (Warren Williams draws the foul)  
13:02 +3 Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Joe Pridgen assists) 10-13
13:23 +2 Warren Williams makes two point layup 7-13
13:28   Warren Williams offensive rebound  
13:30   Warren Williams misses two point layup  
13:41   Alexander Nwagha personal foul  
13:41   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom offensive rebound  
13:43   Tyler Thomas misses three point jump shot  
13:49   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
13:51   Joe Pridgen misses two point layup  
14:01   Coleman Stucke defensive rebound  
14:03   Jaquan Carlos misses three point jump shot  
14:17   Tyler Thomas defensive rebound  
14:19   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
14:34   Coleman Stucke defensive rebound  
14:34   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:34   Alexander Nwagha shooting foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul)  
14:34 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point layup (Jaquan Carlos assists) 7-11
14:39   German Plotnikov defensive rebound  
14:41   Joe Pridgen misses two point jump shot  
14:51   Joe Pridgen offensive rebound  
14:53   Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Coleman Stucke defensive rebound  
15:19   Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot  
15:40 +2 Jahmyl Telfort makes two point jump shot 7-9
15:48   TV timeout  
15:48   Darlinstone Dubar personal foul  
16:03 +2 Tyler Thomas makes two point layup 5-9
16:29 +2 Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup 5-7
16:37   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (lost ball) (Jahmyl Telfort steals)  
16:54   Tyler Thomas defensive rebound  
16:56   Masai Troutman misses three point jump shot  
17:19 +2 Tyler Thomas makes two point jump shot 3-7
17:44 +3 Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Coleman Stucke assists) 3-5
17:55   Darlinstone Dubar personal foul  
18:07 +3 Darlinstone Dubar makes three point jump shot (Aaron Estrada assists) 0-5
18:18   Jaquan Carlos defensive rebound  
18:20   Rashad King misses two point jump shot  
18:27   Aaron Estrada personal foul  
18:41   Huskies defensive rebound  
18:43   Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot  
19:03   Rashad King turnover (traveling)  
19:15 +2 Darlinstone Dubar makes two point layup 0-2
19:24   Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound  
19:26   Tyler Thomas misses two point jump shot  
19:40   Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound  
19:42   Coleman Stucke blocks Darlinstone Dubar's two point jump shot  
20:00   Alexander Nwagha vs. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom (Pride gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 15 20
Field Goals 6-15 (40.0%) 8-20 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 3-8 (37.5%) 1-6 (16.7%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 13
Offensive 1 5
Defensive 6 8
Team 2 0
Assists 3 2
Steals 2 2
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
11
J. Telfort G
7 PTS, 1 AST
0
W. Williams F
5 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Northeastern 10-18 15-15
Hofstra 22-8 20-20
Mack Sports Complex Hempstead, NY
Mack Sports Complex Hempstead, NY
Team Stats
Northeastern 10-18 65.5 PPG 39.1 RPG 12.8 APG
Hofstra 22-8 73.8 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Telfort G 16.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.1 APG 46.3 FG%
00
. Dubar G 10.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.0 APG 51.5 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Telfort G 7 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
55
D. Dubar G 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
40.0 FG% 40.0
37.5 3PT FG% 16.7
0 FT% 60.0
Northeastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Telfort 7 0 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 1 1 0 0
C. Stucke 3 4 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 4
M. Troutman 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
R. King 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
A. Nwagha 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pridgen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cormier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. McClintock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metcalf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Randriasalama - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Doherty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 15 7 3 6/15 3/8 0/0 5 0 2 2 4 1 6
Hofstra
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dubar 5 2 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 2 0
T. Thomas 4 3 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
N. Boachie-Yiadom 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
J. Carlos 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
A. Estrada 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Plotnikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tomasco - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Barrouk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Farmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Manyang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Galgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 13 2 8/20 1/6 3/5 5 0 2 0 2 5 8
NCAA BB Scores