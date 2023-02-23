No. 23 Iowa State looks to 'stay focused' vs. Oklahoma
Losses in four of the past five games have rocked No. 23 Iowa State, however the Cyclones still feel in control of their season as they prepare to host struggling Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.
"It's just trying to stay focused on the things that have helped us get successful this year," Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi said. "That's attacking the paint and playing for each other. We have the capability of doing that, and this week we're going to focus on that, playing for each other and continue to go back to the things that got us to this point."
Iowa State (17-10, 8-7 Big 12) fell into an early hole on Tuesday at No. 8 Texas. The Cyclones played the Longhorns even after halftime, but it wasn't enough in a 72-54 defeat.
Osunniyi scored a team-high 12 points and Gabe Kalscheur followed with 10. The Cyclones committed 16 turnovers while shooting just 4-for-19 (21.1 percent) from 3-point range in their most lopsided league loss this season.
Caleb Grill has missed the past two games with a back injury after playing just 12 minutes of a Feb. 15 win against TCU.
"This league is really hard," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "We all know that. It's the best league in the country, and if you're going to go on the road, you're going to have to shoot the ball extremely well. Certainly, Caleb is a factor for us that way and not having him is a factor. Beating anybody in this league on the road is really hard."
Losers of two straight and six of seven, the Sooners (13-15, 3-12) have been more competitive of late following a lopsided skid that helped reinforce the ruggedness of the Big 12.
After thumping then-No. 2 Alabama by 24 points on Jan. 28, Oklahoma lost four straight league games by a combined 75 points. A home win against a ranked Kansas State team followed before an overtime loss at ranked Texas. The Sooners are coming off Tuesday's 74-63 home loss to streaking Texas Tech.
Led by Tanner Groves (16 points) and Jalen Hill (14), Oklahoma boasted a quartet of double-figure scorers. Still, inconsistent shooting proved too great a hurdle.
While the Red Raiders finished at 61.7 percent from the floor, the Sooners shot 35.6 percent, including 9-for-33 from long range.
"We knew we were going to have to knock down some shots," Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. "I thought for the most part we had some really good looks. We might have taken one (3-pointer) early in the first half in transition where I wanted to attack, but we can make those. For the most part, they were giving us some open 3s and we just didn't knock them down."
Iowa State edged the host Sooners 63-60 on Jan. 4.
Bijan Cortes had 10 points for Oklahoma in that game but will miss Saturday's contest and perhaps more games in the future. He announced on Twitter before Tuesday's game that he's taking time away from the program for personal reasons.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Tanner Groves vs. Osun Osunniyi (Tamin Lipsey gains possession)
|19:53
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|19:47
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|19:25
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|19:03
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|18:59
|Osun Osunniyi turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Hill steals)
|18:56
|Tamin Lipsey personal foul
|18:39
|Milos Uzan misses two point jump shot
|18:35
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|18:15
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|18:12
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|18:11
|Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|18:07
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|0-2
|17:51
|Jalen Hill offensive foul (Aljaz Kunc draws the foul)
|17:51
|Jalen Hill turnover (offensive foul)
|17:38
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists)
|0-4
|17:31
|Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|17:00
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|16:46
|Jalen Hill turnover (Aljaz Kunc steals)
|16:41
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point layup
|16:39
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|16:12
|Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|Otega Oweh offensive rebound
|16:11
|Sooners turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:55
|Tre King misses two point layup
|15:53
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|15:33
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|Robert Jones defensive rebound
|15:07
|+3
|Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists)
|0-7
|14:47
|Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|14:47
|TV timeout
|14:27
|+3
|Milos Uzan makes three point jump shot (Tanner Groves assists)
|3-7
|14:12
|Milos Uzan personal foul (Caleb Grill draws the foul)
|14:01
|+2
|Gabe Kalscheur makes two point jump shot
|3-9
|13:38
|Jacob Groves misses two point jump shot
|13:36
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|13:27
|+3
|Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists)
|3-12
|13:05
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass) (Robert Jones steals)
|12:55
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|12:53
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|12:53
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point dunk
|3-14
|12:51
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|12:44
|Sam Godwin offensive foul (Aljaz Kunc draws the foul)
|12:44
|Sam Godwin turnover (offensive foul)
|12:19
|Aljaz Kunc misses two point jump shot
|12:17
|Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|11:57
|Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Jacob Groves draws the foul)
|11:57
|TV timeout
|11:37
|+3
|Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Sam Godwin assists)
|6-14
|11:21
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists)
|6-16
|10:51
|+3
|Joe Bamisile makes three point jump shot
|9-16
|10:27
|Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|10:02
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Sam Godwin draws the foul)
|10:02
|+1
|Sam Godwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-16
|10:02
|+1
|Sam Godwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-16
|9:38
|Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|9:23
|Tanner Groves misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|Aljaz Kunc defensive rebound
|9:05
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|11-18
|8:52
|+2
|Tanner Groves makes two point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|13-18
|8:35
|Grant Sherfield shooting foul (Tamin Lipsey draws the foul)
|8:35
|+1
|Tamin Lipsey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-19
|8:35
|+1
|Tamin Lipsey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-20
|8:23
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|Tre King defensive rebound
|8:12
|Robert Jones turnover (lost ball) (Tanner Groves steals)
|7:58
|+2
|Jacob Groves makes two point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|15-20
|7:45
|Tre King misses two point jump shot
|7:43
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|7:27
|Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|7:06
|Joe Bamisile blocks Jaren Holmes's two point jump shot
|7:04
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|6:47
|Tre King shooting foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)
|6:47
|TV timeout
|6:47
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-20
|6:47
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-20
|6:24
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|17-22
|5:54
|+2
|Tanner Groves makes two point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|19-22
|5:29
|Jalen Hill blocks Tamin Lipsey's two point layup
|5:27
|Tamin Lipsey offensive rebound
|5:20
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|5:18
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|5:04
|Caleb Grill personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|4:58
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|Aljaz Kunc defensive rebound
|4:33
|Tanner Groves blocks Robert Jones's two point jump shot
|4:31
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|4:26
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point jump shot
|19-24
|4:13
|Aljaz Kunc blocks Jalen Hill's two point jump shot
|4:11
|Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|3:58
|Aljaz Kunc misses two point jump shot
|3:56
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|3:50
|Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:50
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-24
|3:50
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-24
|3:27
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|3:25
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|3:08
|Tanner Groves turnover (traveling)
|2:53
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point jump shot
|21-26
|2:53
|Sam Godwin shooting foul (Robert Jones draws the foul)
|2:53
|Robert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:53
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|2:24
|Tanner Groves turnover (bad pass)
|2:04
|Caleb Grill misses two point layup
|2:02
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|2:02
|Robert Jones misses two point jump shot
|2:00
|Tamin Lipsey offensive rebound
|1:50
|Tanner Groves shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|1:50
|Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:50
|Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:50
|Sooners defensive rebound
|1:38
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass)
|1:25
|Robert Jones misses two point jump shot
|1:23
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|1:08
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass)
|0:57
|Joe Bamisile personal foul (Caleb Grill draws the foul)
|0:57
|+1
|Caleb Grill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-27
|0:57
|+1
|Caleb Grill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-28
|0:36
|Caleb Grill personal foul (Joe Bamisile draws the foul)
|0:36
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-28
|0:36
|+1
|Joe Bamisile makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-28
|0:10
|Sam Godwin blocks Jaren Holmes's two point layup
|0:08
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|0:01
|Milos Uzan misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Cyclones defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:51
|Aljaz Kunc shooting foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)
|19:51
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-28
|19:51
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-28
|19:29
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|25-30
|19:04
|Otega Oweh offensive foul
|19:04
|Otega Oweh turnover (offensive foul)
|18:48
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point layup
|18:46
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|18:36
|+3
|Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|28-30
|18:15
|Jaren Holmes turnover (lost ball)
|17:59
|+3
|Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|31-30
|17:35
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|17:22
|Milos Uzan misses two point layup
|17:20
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|17:09
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|31-32
|16:46
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|16:44
|Jacob Groves offensive rebound
|16:26
|+3
|Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot
|34-32
|16:12
|Tamin Lipsey turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Hill steals)
|16:04
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup
|36-32
|15:50
|Tanner Groves personal foul
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:34
|Tanner Groves blocks Jaren Holmes's two point layup
|15:32
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|15:29
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|15:15
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|Sooners defensive rebound
|14:42
|+3
|Milos Uzan makes three point jump shot (Tanner Groves assists)
|39-32
|14:25
|Jalen Hill blocks Robert Jones's two point layup
|14:23
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|14:13
|Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Tre King defensive rebound
|13:57
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|13:55
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|13:38
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|42-32
|13:35
|Cyclones 30 second timeout
|13:35
|TV timeout
|13:10
|+3
|Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot
|42-35
|12:44
|Jacob Groves turnover (bad pass) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|12:27
|Jump ball. (Cyclones gains possession)
|12:27
|Jump ball. (Cyclones gains possession)
|12:21
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|12:19
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|12:03
|Osun Osunniyi blocks Jalen Hill's two point layup
|12:00
|Sooners offensive rebound
|12:00
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|11:52
|Otega Oweh offensive foul
|11:52
|Otega Oweh turnover (offensive foul)
|11:36
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|11:15
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|11:01
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|10:59
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|10:50
|+3
|Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|45-35
|10:28
|Jacob Groves shooting foul (Caleb Grill draws the foul)
|10:28
|+1
|Caleb Grill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-36
|10:28
|+1
|Caleb Grill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-37
|10:17
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|48-37
|9:54
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|9:52
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|9:40
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|Robert Jones defensive rebound
|9:24
|Jacob Groves personal foul
|9:18
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|48-39
|9:05
|Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Sooners offensive rebound
|8:44
|Robert Jones personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|8:44
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass)
|8:34
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|8:32
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|8:01
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|7:55
|Tanner Groves shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:55
|+1
|Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-40
|7:55
|Gabe Kalscheur misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:55
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|7:28
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point dunk (Milos Uzan assists)
|50-40
|7:03
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|6:36
|+2
|Otega Oweh makes two point dunk (Sam Godwin assists)
|52-40
|6:16
|Otega Oweh personal foul (Tamin Lipsey draws the foul)
|6:16
|+1
|Tamin Lipsey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-41
|6:16
|+1
|Tamin Lipsey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-42
|6:13
|+2
|Otega Oweh makes two point layup (Jalen Hill assists)
|54-42
|5:54
|Joe Bamisile blocks Gabe Kalscheur's three point jump shot
|5:52
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|5:50
|Jalen Hill personal foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|5:50
|Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:50
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|5:26
|Caleb Grill personal foul
|5:12
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|5:03
|Aljaz Kunc personal foul
|4:46
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|4:44
|Robert Jones defensive rebound
|4:37
|Cyclones 60 second timeout
|4:24
|Otega Oweh personal foul
|4:24
|Tamin Lipsey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:24
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|4:15
|Tanner Groves blocks Jaren Holmes's two point jump shot
|4:13
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|3:43
|+2
|Tanner Groves makes two point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|56-42
|3:31
|Robert Jones offensive foul
|3:31
|Robert Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|3:31
|TV timeout
|3:15
|Robert Jones personal foul (Milos Uzan draws the foul)
|3:15
|+1
|Milos Uzan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-42
|3:15
|Milos Uzan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:15
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|2:58
|+3
|Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|57-45
|2:33
|Tanner Groves misses two point jump shot
|2:31
|Jacob Groves offensive rebound
|2:30
|+2
|Jacob Groves makes two point putback layup
|59-45
|2:16
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|59-47
|1:42
|Sooners turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:33
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|1:31
|Tanner Groves personal foul
|1:31
|Robert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:31
|+1
|Robert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-48
|1:15
|Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|1:11
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|59-50
|1:03
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|0:51
|Jacob Groves offensive foul
|0:51
|Jacob Groves turnover (offensive foul)
|0:43
|Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|0:37
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|0:34
|Tamin Lipsey personal foul
|0:34
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-50
|0:34
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-50
|0:24
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|0:22
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Key Players
|
00
|. Groves F
|6.4 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|0.9 APG
|41.8 FG%
|
00
|. Kalscheur G
|12.3 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.7 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Groves F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|G. Kalscheur G
|12 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|31.0
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|92.9
|FT%
|58.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sherfield
|10
|3
|1
|2/9
|2/8
|4/4
|1
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|T. Groves
|9
|13
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|3
|2
|0
|13
|O. Oweh
|8
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Uzan
|7
|1
|7
|2/6
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Hill
|2
|6
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|G. Sherfield
|10
|3
|1
|2/9
|2/8
|4/4
|1
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|T. Groves
|9
|13
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|3
|2
|0
|13
|O. Oweh
|8
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Uzan
|7
|1
|7
|2/6
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Hill
|2
|6
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Groves
|16
|5
|0
|6/8
|4/5
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. Bamisile
|5
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|S. Godwin
|4
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B. Cortes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Noland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schroder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Northweather
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|35
|15
|19/41
|10/23
|13/14
|18
|200
|3
|8
|16
|4
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Kalscheur
|12
|1
|0
|4/11
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Lipsey
|10
|5
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|32
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Holmes
|8
|5
|3
|4/14
|0/3
|0/3
|0
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|O. Osunniyi
|6
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A. Kunc
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|G. Kalscheur
|12
|1
|0
|4/11
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Lipsey
|10
|5
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|32
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Holmes
|8
|5
|3
|4/14
|0/3
|0/3
|0
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|O. Osunniyi
|6
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A. Kunc
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Grill
|7
|0
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Jones
|7
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|T. King
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Hawley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|23
|6
|18/58
|4/15
|10/17
|16
|200
|6
|2
|5
|7
|16
