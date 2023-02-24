Oregon looking for lost momentum vs. rival Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks have, in recent years, played well down the stretch of regular seasons heading into the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament under head coach Dana Altman.
That isn't the case this season, though Oregon has a chance to win out and earn a first-round bye in Las Vegas next month. Hopes for a winning streak to close out regular-season play hinge on a win over in-state rival Oregon State Saturday night on the road in Corvallis, Ore.
The Ducks (15-13, 9-8 Pac-12) have lost three straight games and find themselves in sixth place in the conference and facing their first day game in the conference tournament. The top four teams earn a bye to the quarterfinals.
Oregon trails Arizona State by one game and Utah by a half-game. Arizona State holds the No. 4 seed at 10-7.
The Ducks' best player this season on both ends of the court has been center N'Faly Dante, who is averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
But opponents have dared the Ducks to shoot from distance while double-teaming Dante down low. And Oregon has not been able to consistently take advantage from 3-point range. Part of the reason for their recent struggles is that point guard Will Richardson is dealing with nagging injuries to his hand, hip and finger and could be limited against Oregon State.
"Guys respect the fact that he's trying to play hurt," Altman said of Richardson. "They know he's not healthy."
The Beavers (10-18, 4-13) are in 11th place and have lost five of their last six games. They fell 77-68 at Oregon earlier this season on New Year's Eve and have lost four straight games to the Ducks in the overall series.
Jordan Pope is Oregon State's leading scorer at 12.7 points per game.
The Oregon-Oregon State men's basketball rivalry is the most contested in all of college basketball, according to Beavers sports information. Saturday's game will mark the 362nd meeting between the longtime rivals.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oregon 15-13
|70.5 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Oregon State 10-18
|60.9 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|10.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Dante
|26
|25.9
|13.5
|7.7
|1.1
|1.20
|1.30
|2.1
|62.3
|0.0
|65.3
|2.9
|4.8
|J. Couisnard
|14
|29
|13.2
|3.1
|2.3
|0.90
|0.10
|2.0
|41.5
|34.3
|79.6
|0.6
|2.5
|W. Richardson
|28
|36.3
|13.0
|3.7
|5.3
|1.60
|0.10
|3.3
|43.8
|34.4
|82.1
|0.7
|3
|Q. Guerrier
|28
|25.4
|8.9
|4.5
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|1.3
|41.3
|34.2
|58.9
|1.3
|3.2
|K. Barthelemy
|16
|24.1
|8.8
|1.7
|2.2
|0.80
|0.20
|1.2
|44.3
|37.3
|81.0
|0.3
|1.4
|R. Soares
|28
|27.3
|7.0
|3.5
|1.6
|0.50
|0.30
|1.8
|37.9
|25.0
|84.0
|1.4
|2.1
|K. Ware
|27
|16.4
|6.7
|4.0
|0.6
|0.30
|1.30
|0.7
|44.1
|27.9
|72.4
|1
|3
|N. Bittle
|20
|17.9
|6.3
|5.1
|0.6
|0.40
|1.20
|1.0
|48.4
|31.0
|60.0
|0.9
|4.2
|B. Rigsby
|21
|17.7
|4.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|40.0
|27.7
|77.8
|0.6
|1.7
|L. Wur
|22
|9.9
|2.4
|2.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|35.7
|28.6
|76.2
|0.8
|1.5
|T. Williams
|18
|7.2
|1.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|51.9
|0.0
|18.2
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Parris
|10
|2.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|60.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|G. Reichle
|12
|7.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|10.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Cooper
|9
|2.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|E. Butler
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|28
|0.0
|70.5
|40.0
|13.2
|5.90
|4.90
|12.9
|45.2
|31.6
|70.6
|10.8
|26.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|28
|33.2
|12.7
|2.5
|2.5
|0.90
|0.10
|1.4
|43.9
|39.0
|84.2
|0.4
|2.2
|G. Taylor Jr.
|28
|30.4
|11.1
|3.7
|2.3
|0.50
|0.10
|2.6
|43.4
|30.5
|77.4
|0.8
|2.9
|D. Akanno
|28
|26.2
|7.9
|2.5
|1.6
|0.60
|0.10
|2.3
|35.6
|24.1
|74.3
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Bilodeau
|28
|19.1
|6.6
|3.7
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|1.0
|43.4
|27.8
|78.7
|0.9
|2.8
|M. Rataj
|28
|20.1
|6.4
|4.0
|0.7
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|46.6
|41.9
|58.1
|1.3
|2.8
|D. Ryuny
|28
|19.7
|5.0
|4.1
|0.9
|1.00
|0.50
|1.1
|45.1
|40.3
|55.0
|0.7
|3.4
|R. Andela
|27
|14
|4.4
|3.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|1.0
|52.0
|0.0
|72.2
|1.1
|2.4
|K. Ibekwe
|16
|10
|2.8
|2.4
|0.2
|0.00
|1.20
|1.1
|39.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.1
|1.3
|J. Rochelin
|10
|13.3
|2.8
|1.4
|0.3
|1.00
|0.20
|0.8
|28.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|0.9
|C. Wright
|16
|14.4
|2.3
|1.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|19.1
|8.0
|84.2
|0.2
|0.9
|C. Marial
|9
|13
|2.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|1.20
|1.1
|31.8
|33.3
|100.0
|0.4
|1.8
|J. Stevens
|16
|11.1
|1.8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|28.6
|22.2
|64.3
|0.4
|1
|N. Krass
|24
|9.1
|1.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|25.6
|27.3
|83.3
|0.1
|0.5
|F. Palazzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|60.9
|33.9
|10.1
|5.40
|3.20
|13.8
|41.3
|32.0
|74.0
|7.8
|23.4
-
MSU
IOWA103
108
OT 1:05 ESPN
-
LEH
BU39
42
2nd 8:11
-
MRMK
LIU45
33
2nd 14:31
-
MIZZ
UGA63
47
2nd 11:23 SECN
-
OHIO
M-OH48
52
2nd 13:03
-
SHU
CCSU45
46
2nd 11:50
-
STFR
FDU33
44
2nd 16:20
-
WRST
DET49
43
2nd 13:49
-
ASU
7ARIZ14
16
1st 12:54 CBS
-
ARK
2ALA11
10
1st 11:20 ESP2
-
ARMY
HC22
13
1st 9:23
-
BRWN
CLMB15
11
1st 11:51
-
BUF
TOL17
21
1st 11:55
-
CAMP
RAD17
23
1st 8:12
-
CIT
MER14
20
1st 7:31
-
DART
PENN25
28
1st 7:21
-
FUR
SAM18
10
1st 11:32 CBSSN
-
GWEB
SCUP10
14
1st 11:11
-
HAMP
NCAT11
16
1st 11:22
-
HIPT
WINT25
26
1st 8:21
-
14KSU
OKST15
14
1st 11:49 ESPU
-
LAF
BUCK17
24
1st 7:59
-
LOU
GT19
16
1st 11:10 ESP+
-
ME
BING17
28
1st 9:06
-
MONM
W&M14
10
1st 11:43
-
NE
HOFS15
20
1st 8:10
-
NIU
CMU19
12
1st 10:55
-
PRIN
HARV20
11
1st 9:21
-
STTHMN
UND14
12
1st 11:59
-
8TEX
9BAY15
4
1st 12:00 ESPN
-
UTEP
FAU10
25
1st 8:26
-
WIU
NDST14
18
1st 10:59
-
URI
FOR0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
NAU
NCO0
0150.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
ORU
SDST0
0154 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
UTM
MORE0
0144.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
UTU
UTA0
0142.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
BALL
EMU0
0151.5 O/U
+7.5
3:30pm
-
MINN
NEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm BTN
-
25TA&M
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
AUB
UK0
0141 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBS
-
COLG
NAVY0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
CSUB0
0124 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
DSU
MORG0
0140 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
FSU
13MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
GRAM
FAMU0
0123 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
HOUC
NICH0
0161.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
NCCU0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
LT
MTSU0
0139 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0134.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
NORF
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
RICE
CHAR0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
COOK0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UMES
COPP0
0147.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
UVM
BRY0
0151 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
VMI
WCU0
0142 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
WAG
SFU0
0131.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
WVU
3KAN0
0150 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
UALR
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
MCNS
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-8
4:30pm
-
UNCA
LON0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SNIND
TNST0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
TNTC
EIU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
AMER
L-MD0
0129 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0144.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ACCN
-
PFW
GB0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm
-
KENT
BGSU0
0151.5 O/U
+11
5:00pm
-
NEOM
DU0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
NH
LOW0
0136 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
PVAM
ALCN0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TXAMC
UIW0
0138 O/U
PK
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0125 O/U
+11
5:00pm PACN
-
NW ST
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm
-
SUU
SHOU0
0141 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
GMU
DAY0
0128 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LAS
GW0
0151 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
PRST
MTST0
0145 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
SC
11TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm SECN
-
UCD
CP0
0133 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
6UVA
UNC0
0132 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPN
-
AAMU
ALST0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
TXSO
JAST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
BSU
SJSU0
0132.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
COR
YALE0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
DEL
ELON0
0139 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
ND
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
NJIT
ALB0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UNO
LAM0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
USF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UTSA
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0148.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
WMU
AKR0
0136 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
YSU
IUPU0
0153 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
DEP
10MARQ0
0152 O/U
-15
7:30pm FS1
-
17IND
5PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm FOX
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0145 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
CLST
MIL0
0149.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0145 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
1HOU
ECU0
0133.5 O/U
+21.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY0
0152.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
USC
UTAH0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
VT
DUKE0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
MISS0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0127.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
15SMC
12GONZ0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORE
ORST0
0129 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
SF
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
22SDSU
NMEX0
0147.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
USD0
0162.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCI
HAW0
0133.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCSD0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LMU
PEP0
0159 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm
-
CLEM
NCST96
71
Final ESP+
-
19CREI
NOVA67
79
Final FOX
-
OKLA
23ISU61
50
Final ESPU
-
STON
COC52
92
Final CBSSN
-
24TCU
TTU83
82
Final ESP2
-
18CONN
SJU95
86
Final CBS