No. 11 Tennessee aims to halt swoon vs. South Carolina
Tennessee swingman Josiah-Jordan James might return on Saturday night when the No. 11 Volunteers host South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference game in Knoxville.
His return can't come soon enough for the slumping Volunteers.
Tuesday night's 68-63 defeat at No. 25 Texas A&M was their fifth in seven games, knocking them out of contention for the SEC regular season title. Tennessee (20-8, 9-6 SEC) needs a strong finish to stay in the top four and earn a coveted double bye for the conference tournament.
The return of the 6-6 James, who has played in just 16 games because of knee and ankle injuries, will give the team experience, toughness and more versatility. He's averaging 9.5 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game.
"Hopefully, barring any setbacks, I'll be out there Saturday," James said. "Looking forward to it."
The Volunteers' biggest problem lately has been a lack of offense. They rank 280th in Division I in field goal percentage at 42.7 and 281st in 3-point percentage at 32.1, putting more pressure on them on the defensive end.
And lately, Tennessee hasn't even gotten the job done at that end. In the loss to Texas A&M, it fouled enough to put the Aggies at the line 34 times. Texas A&M made 28 for an 18-point advantage at the stripe that decided the game.
Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler each scored 14 points for the Volunteers and Olivier Nkamhoua added 13. However, Tennessee made just 9 of 31 3-pointers and finished the game at 40 percent from the field.
It marked the fifth time in seven games that the Volunteers had connected on 40 percent or fewer of their field goal tries.
"We're going to find a way," said coach Rick Barnes. "I've seen a lot of things in my career. I've seen teams that struggle like we have here. We've got some guys, some guys that we've been playing with, they have great character."
Meanwhile, South Carolina (10-18, 3-12) has endured a rocky season under first-year coach Lamont Paris, although it nearly pulled a huge upset Wednesday night at home against No. 2 Alabama. But the Gamecocks couldn't get a stop at the end of regulation and fell 78-76 in overtime.
South Carolina owned a 68-66 edge with 14.3 seconds left after Jacobi Wright canned a mid-range jumper, but Brandon Miller's layup with 4.1 seconds remaining forced the extra session. Miller then capped a 41-point performance with a game-winning layup with 0.9 seconds on the clock in OT.
"We did enough good things to win the basketball game," Paris said. "I do know that ... I was proud. I'm really proud. I'm proud of what they did. Man, that was tough."
Gregory "GG" Jackson Jr. scored 19 points, while Wright and Meechie Johnson each added 18. Jackson is the team's leading scorer with 15.5 points per game and Johnson chips in 13.0, although neither has cracked the 40 percent mark from the field.
Tennessee is aiming for a season sweep of the Gamecocks after routing them 85-42 on Jan. 7 in Columbia, S.C. Nkamhoua had 21 points and matched his season high of 10 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 10-18
|65.1 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|11.0 APG
|11 Tennessee 20-8
|71.4 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|16.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Jackson
|28
|31.9
|15.5
|6.0
|0.8
|0.80
|0.80
|2.6
|38.6
|33.6
|64.8
|1.6
|4.4
|M. Johnson Jr.
|26
|33.4
|13.0
|3.9
|3.5
|0.70
|0.00
|2.3
|36.4
|34.2
|77.0
|0.7
|3.2
|H. Brown
|27
|29.6
|11.1
|4.9
|1.2
|1.10
|0.40
|2.1
|42.8
|21.5
|65.2
|1.6
|3.3
|C. Carter Jr.
|25
|30.8
|9.8
|1.8
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.6
|47.1
|47.6
|63.0
|0.4
|1.4
|J. Wright
|28
|28.5
|7.0
|2.1
|1.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|39.1
|36.6
|77.8
|0.4
|1.7
|J. Gray
|28
|16.1
|4.3
|5.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.90
|0.9
|53.3
|0.0
|44.7
|2.6
|3.4
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|19
|8.1
|2.6
|2.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|35.1
|22.2
|53.8
|1.2
|1.1
|Z. Davis
|26
|13.3
|2.5
|2.2
|0.7
|0.60
|0.20
|0.6
|42.4
|19.4
|80.0
|0.5
|1.7
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|27
|15.7
|2.1
|3.1
|1.2
|0.40
|0.20
|1.4
|39.2
|0.0
|59.3
|1.8
|1.3
|F. Cooper Jr.
|16
|7.8
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|21.7
|21.1
|100.0
|0.1
|0.7
|E. Sparkman
|8
|4.9
|0.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.5
|J. Benson
|6
|2.7
|0.5
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|12.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|T. Minott
|5
|2.8
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0.4
|Total
|28
|0.0
|65.1
|37.2
|11.0
|5.00
|2.60
|13.1
|40.4
|33.3
|65.4
|11.8
|22.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Vescovi
|25
|32.6
|12.6
|4.6
|2.8
|2.00
|0.10
|1.5
|39.6
|36.1
|76.7
|0.7
|3.9
|Z. Zeigler
|28
|29.5
|10.9
|2.9
|5.3
|2.00
|0.20
|2.3
|36.4
|30.0
|83.3
|0.3
|2.5
|O. Nkamhoua
|28
|25.4
|10.6
|4.9
|1.9
|0.50
|0.70
|1.9
|51.5
|32.4
|69.8
|1.5
|3.4
|J. James
|16
|23.9
|9.5
|5.3
|1.6
|1.10
|0.10
|0.9
|37.5
|30.1
|90.5
|1.1
|4.1
|J. Phillips
|25
|24.9
|9.0
|4.8
|1.6
|0.70
|0.60
|1.3
|41.7
|27.0
|81.6
|1.9
|2.9
|T. Key
|27
|24.1
|8.1
|2.6
|1.4
|0.70
|0.00
|1.1
|33.2
|33.6
|73.6
|0.7
|1.9
|U. Plavsic
|26
|13.3
|5.1
|3.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|63.7
|0.0
|39.5
|1.7
|2.1
|J. Aidoo
|27
|17.3
|5.0
|5.2
|0.9
|0.50
|1.20
|0.8
|48.7
|29.4
|73.9
|1.9
|3.3
|J. Mashack
|28
|16.4
|3.9
|2.5
|1.3
|1.40
|0.30
|1.1
|39.1
|25.9
|53.3
|1.3
|1.3
|T. Awaka
|26
|10.1
|3.5
|3.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.4
|57.6
|0.0
|48.5
|1.8
|1.9
|B. Edwards
|12
|3.8
|1.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|55.6
|50.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.4
|C. Coyne
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Gilbert
|4
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Kegler
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Sulack
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|71.4
|42.2
|16.6
|8.70
|3.90
|12.3
|42.7
|32.1
|71.5
|13.5
|25.9
-
MSU
IOWA103
108
OT 57.0 ESPN
-
LEH
BU41
42
2nd 8:11
-
MRMK
LIU45
33
2nd 14:31
-
MIZZ
UGA63
47
2nd 11:23 SECN
-
OHIO
M-OH48
52
2nd 13:03
-
SHU
CCSU45
46
2nd 11:50
-
STFR
FDU33
44
2nd 16:20
-
WRST
DET49
43
2nd 13:49
-
ASU
7ARIZ14
19
1st 12:28 CBS
-
ARK
2ALA11
10
1st 11:20 ESP2
-
ARMY
HC22
16
1st 8:43
-
BRWN
CLMB22
11
1st 10:07
-
BUF
TOL17
21
1st 11:55
-
CAMP
RAD17
23
1st 8:12
-
CIT
MER14
20
1st 7:31
-
DART
PENN25
28
1st 7:21
-
FUR
SAM18
10
1st 10:55 CBSSN
-
GWEB
SCUP10
16
1st 9:36
-
HAMP
NCAT11
16
1st 10:42
-
HIPT
WINT25
26
1st 8:21
-
14KSU
OKST15
14
1st 11:26 ESPU
-
LAF
BUCK17
24
1st 7:59
-
LOU
GT19
16
1st 11:10 ESP+
-
ME
BING17
30
1st 7:55
-
MONM
W&M14
10
1st 11:43
-
NE
HOFS15
20
1st 7:57
-
NIU
CMU25
17
1st 8:09
-
PRIN
HARV23
15
1st 7:54
-
STTHMN
UND14
12
1st 11:59
-
8TEX
9BAY16
4
1st 11:50 ESPN
-
UTEP
FAU10
25
1st 8:08
-
WIU
NDST16
22
1st 8:41
-
URI
FOR0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
NAU
NCO0
0150.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
ORU
SDST0
0154 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
UTM
MORE0
0144.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
UTU
UTA0
0142.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
BALL
EMU0
0151.5 O/U
+7.5
3:30pm
-
MINN
NEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm BTN
-
25TA&M
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
AUB
UK0
0141 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBS
-
COLG
NAVY0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
CSUB0
0124 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
DSU
MORG0
0140 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
FSU
13MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
GRAM
FAMU0
0123 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
HOUC
NICH0
0161.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
NCCU0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
LT
MTSU0
0139 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0134.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
NORF
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
RICE
CHAR0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
COOK0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UMES
COPP0
0147.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
UVM
BRY0
0151 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
VMI
WCU0
0142 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
WAG
SFU0
0131.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
WVU
3KAN0
0150 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
UALR
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
MCNS
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-8
4:30pm
-
UNCA
LON0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SNIND
TNST0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
TNTC
EIU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
AMER
L-MD0
0129 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0144.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ACCN
-
PFW
GB0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm
-
KENT
BGSU0
0151.5 O/U
+11
5:00pm
-
NEOM
DU0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
NH
LOW0
0136 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
PVAM
ALCN0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TXAMC
UIW0
0138 O/U
PK
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0125 O/U
+11
5:00pm PACN
-
NW ST
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm
-
SUU
SHOU0
0141 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
GMU
DAY0
0128 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LAS
GW0
0151 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
PRST
MTST0
0145 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
SC
11TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm SECN
-
UCD
CP0
0133 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
6UVA
UNC0
0132 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPN
-
AAMU
ALST0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
TXSO
JAST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
BSU
SJSU0
0132.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
COR
YALE0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
DEL
ELON0
0139 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
ND
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
NJIT
ALB0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UNO
LAM0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
USF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UTSA
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0148.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
WMU
AKR0
0136 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
YSU
IUPU0
0153 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
DEP
10MARQ0
0152 O/U
-15
7:30pm FS1
-
17IND
5PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm FOX
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0145 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
CLST
MIL0
0149.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0145 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
1HOU
ECU0
0133.5 O/U
+21.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY0
0152.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
USC
UTAH0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
VT
DUKE0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
MISS0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0127.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
15SMC
12GONZ0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORE
ORST0
0129 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
SF
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
22SDSU
NMEX0
0147.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
USD0
0162.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCI
HAW0
0133.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCSD0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LMU
PEP0
0159 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm
-
CLEM
NCST96
71
Final ESP+
-
19CREI
NOVA67
79
Final FOX
-
OKLA
23ISU61
50
Final ESPU
-
STON
COC52
92
Final CBSSN
-
24TCU
TTU83
82
Final ESP2
-
18CONN
SJU95
86
Final CBS