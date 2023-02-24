No. 22 San Diego State aims to avenge loss to New Mexico
Before the San Diego State men's basketball team can focus on another postseason run, the No. 22 Aztecs get an opportunity to correct a past misstep.
San Diego State will oppose New Mexico on Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference game at Albuquerque, N.M.
The Lobos are one of two teams to beat the Aztecs in conference play this season, pulling out a 76-67 victory on Jan. 14 in San Diego.
San Diego State (22-5, 13-2 MWC) has since won nine of 10 games to maintain a one-game lead over Boise State for first place in the conference standings with three games remaining.
"We're rolling at this time," Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell said. "San Diego State always gets better around this time. They look their best right now and going into March. We know that, and it's the approach we have every day in practice."
New Mexico (20-8, 7-8) has long been a thorn in San Diego State's side.
The Lobos have an all-time record of 49-43 against the Aztecs, making them the only Mountain West team with a winning record against San Diego State.
Three of the top seven scorers in the Mountain West play for New Mexico.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. leads the conference with a scoring average of 19.6 points per game, while Jaelen House (16.8) and Morris Udeze (15.9) also average double figures in scoring.
House scored a season-high 29 points in the victory against San Diego State last month, which snapped the Aztecs' 16-game home winning streak.
The Lobos have made the fewest 3-pointers in the conference (162), which plays into San Diego State's strengths.
The Aztecs lead the conference in 3-point defense at 28.7 percent.
"I just feel like we're a hard team to beat if you don't make a lot of threes because we're hard to score on around the basket," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. "Tough twos are a hard way to win a game in the half-court. I'm proud of our effort and I think we're getting better. That's the key to Aztec basketball."
San Diego State doesn't have a player averaging more than 13 points, but the Aztecs have got eight who average 6.7 points or better.
Team basketball has been important to their success. Believing there's always room for improvement has been key to their gradual improvement this season.
"We preach the message," Dutcher said. "If the team believes in you and believes in the message, you've got a chance to be successful. That's a trademark of our program. They buy in. They believe that. They believe we can get better, so they do."
Jaedon LeDee is the latest San Diego State player to step up his game.
He scored a team-high 14 points off the bench in a 77-58 win against Colorado State on Tuesday, the third different leading scorer in the past three games for the Aztecs.
"I keep asking them, 'Do you believe we can go to a higher level?'" Dutcher said. "And they all say we can."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|22 San Diego State 22-5
|73.6 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.7 APG
|New Mexico 20-8
|81.0 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Bradley
|27
|26.5
|13.0
|3.9
|2.1
|0.70
|0.30
|1.5
|41.6
|37.6
|78.9
|0.7
|3.1
|D. Trammell
|26
|27.5
|9.9
|2.2
|3.7
|1.50
|0.10
|1.7
|36.3
|30.8
|77.2
|0.3
|1.9
|L. Butler
|27
|25.7
|9.0
|2.3
|3.3
|1.70
|0.10
|2.0
|42.0
|32.5
|72.5
|0.3
|2
|K. Johnson
|27
|21.7
|7.8
|5.0
|0.7
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|54.8
|23.5
|61.4
|1.6
|3.4
|M. Parrish
|27
|21.1
|7.7
|3.2
|0.6
|0.90
|0.20
|1.1
|42.0
|38.9
|75.5
|0.8
|2.4
|J. LeDee
|27
|17.9
|7.6
|5.2
|1.0
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|47.9
|0.0
|77.3
|1.9
|3.3
|N. Mensah
|27
|21
|6.9
|6.0
|0.5
|0.70
|1.50
|1.1
|55.1
|100.0
|68.2
|2.1
|3.9
|A. Seiko
|25
|20.5
|6.7
|1.5
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|47.3
|48.9
|79.2
|0.3
|1.2
|A. Arop
|25
|15.6
|4.5
|2.6
|0.8
|0.60
|0.40
|0.8
|69.6
|25.0
|65.2
|1
|1.5
|M. Byrd
|4
|10
|4.3
|0.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|53.8
|28.6
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Johnson Jr.
|5
|5
|1.6
|1.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.6
|60.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|C. Alger
|5
|2.4
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|E. Saunders
|13
|6.6
|1.1
|1.3
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|27.8
|18.2
|33.3
|0.4
|0.9
|J. Barnett
|6
|3.7
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|16.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|T. Broughton
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Broughton
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|27
|0.0
|73.6
|38.4
|13.7
|7.40
|3.20
|12.1
|45.4
|35.8
|72.8
|10.4
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|28
|33.3
|19.6
|3.1
|1.9
|0.80
|0.00
|1.7
|45.0
|39.4
|81.8
|0.3
|2.9
|J. House
|26
|31.5
|16.8
|3.9
|4.7
|2.70
|0.70
|2.4
|43.8
|36.4
|85.9
|0.5
|3.5
|M. Udeze
|28
|31.1
|15.9
|9.3
|1.4
|0.60
|0.90
|2.2
|60.8
|0.0
|62.6
|2.5
|6.8
|J. Allick
|28
|31.9
|8.3
|7.5
|1.4
|0.40
|0.70
|1.5
|54.8
|14.7
|65.7
|2.5
|5
|K. Jenkins
|27
|19.3
|7.8
|2.0
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|0.6
|43.7
|44.2
|76.7
|0.2
|1.8
|J. Johnson
|27
|25.7
|5.8
|3.7
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|45.0
|31.2
|88.2
|0.6
|3.1
|D. Dent
|28
|18.9
|5.5
|2.1
|2.5
|1.00
|0.80
|1.7
|49.5
|30.8
|67.2
|0.2
|1.9
|S. Forsling
|19
|6.7
|1.7
|1.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.50
|0.4
|71.4
|0.0
|80.0
|0.7
|1.1
|B. Seck
|23
|6.4
|1.2
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|50.0
|100.0
|63.6
|0.6
|0.7
|B. Appelhans
|10
|6.2
|1.0
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|26.7
|18.2
|0.0
|0
|1.2
|S. Fino-A-Laself
|9
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|22.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|M. Manzanares
|7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|E. Kuac
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|81.0
|41.1
|13.8
|6.90
|4.00
|11.7
|48.5
|35.4
|73.6
|9.9
|27.9
-
MSU
IOWA103
108
OT 57.0 ESPN
-
LEH
BU41
42
2nd 8:11
-
MRMK
LIU45
33
2nd 14:31
-
MIZZ
UGA63
47
2nd 11:23 SECN
-
OHIO
M-OH48
52
2nd 13:03
-
SHU
CCSU45
46
2nd 11:50
-
STFR
FDU33
44
2nd 16:20
-
WRST
DET49
43
2nd 13:49
-
ASU
7ARIZ14
19
1st 12:28 CBS
-
ARK
2ALA11
10
1st 11:20 ESP2
-
ARMY
HC22
16
1st 8:43
-
BRWN
CLMB22
11
1st 10:07
-
BUF
TOL17
21
1st 11:55
-
CAMP
RAD17
23
1st 8:12
-
CIT
MER14
20
1st 7:31
-
DART
PENN25
28
1st 7:21
-
FUR
SAM18
10
1st 10:55 CBSSN
-
GWEB
SCUP10
16
1st 9:36
-
HAMP
NCAT11
16
1st 10:42
-
HIPT
WINT25
26
1st 8:21
-
14KSU
OKST15
14
1st 11:26 ESPU
-
LAF
BUCK17
24
1st 7:59
-
LOU
GT19
16
1st 11:10 ESP+
-
ME
BING17
30
1st 7:55
-
MONM
W&M14
10
1st 11:43
-
NE
HOFS15
20
1st 7:57
-
NIU
CMU25
17
1st 8:09
-
PRIN
HARV23
15
1st 7:54
-
STTHMN
UND14
12
1st 11:59
-
8TEX
9BAY16
4
1st 11:50 ESPN
-
UTEP
FAU10
25
1st 8:08
-
WIU
NDST16
22
1st 8:41
-
URI
FOR0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
NAU
NCO0
0150.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
ORU
SDST0
0154 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
UTM
MORE0
0144.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
UTU
UTA0
0142.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
BALL
EMU0
0151.5 O/U
+7.5
3:30pm
-
MINN
NEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm BTN
-
25TA&M
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
AUB
UK0
0141 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBS
-
COLG
NAVY0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
CSUB0
0124 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
DSU
MORG0
0140 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
FSU
13MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
GRAM
FAMU0
0123 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
HOUC
NICH0
0161.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
NCCU0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
LT
MTSU0
0139 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0134.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
NORF
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
RICE
CHAR0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
COOK0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UMES
COPP0
0147.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
UVM
BRY0
0151 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
VMI
WCU0
0142 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
WAG
SFU0
0131.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
WVU
3KAN0
0150 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
UALR
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
MCNS
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-8
4:30pm
-
UNCA
LON0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SNIND
TNST0
0155.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
TNTC
EIU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
AMER
L-MD0
0129 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0144.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ACCN
-
PFW
GB0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm
-
KENT
BGSU0
0151.5 O/U
+11
5:00pm
-
NEOM
DU0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
NH
LOW0
0136 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
PVAM
ALCN0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TXAMC
UIW0
0138 O/U
PK
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0125 O/U
+11
5:00pm PACN
-
NW ST
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm
-
SUU
SHOU0
0141 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
GMU
DAY0
0128 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LAS
GW0
0151 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
PRST
MTST0
0145 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
SC
11TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm SECN
-
UCD
CP0
0133 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
6UVA
UNC0
0132 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPN
-
AAMU
ALST0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
TXSO
JAST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
BSU
SJSU0
0132.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
COR
YALE0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
DEL
ELON0
0139 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
ND
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
NJIT
ALB0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UNO
LAM0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
USF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UTSA
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0148.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
WMU
AKR0
0136 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
YSU
IUPU0
0153 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
DEP
10MARQ0
0152 O/U
-15
7:30pm FS1
-
17IND
5PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm FOX
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0145 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
CLST
MIL0
0149.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0145 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
1HOU
ECU0
0133.5 O/U
+21.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY0
0152.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
USC
UTAH0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
VT
DUKE0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
MISS0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0127.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
15SMC
12GONZ0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORE
ORST0
0129 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
SF
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
22SDSU
NMEX0
0147.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
USD0
0162.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCI
HAW0
0133.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCSD0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LMU
PEP0
0159 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm
-
CLEM
NCST96
71
Final ESP+
-
19CREI
NOVA67
79
Final FOX
-
OKLA
23ISU61
50
Final ESPU
-
STON
COC52
92
Final CBSSN
-
24TCU
TTU83
82
Final ESP2
-
18CONN
SJU95
86
Final CBS