STNYBRK
CHARLS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Keenan Fitzmorris vs. Ante Brzovic (Kaine Roberts gains possession)
|19:42
|Ante Brzovic blocks Keenan Fitzmorris's two point jump shot
|19:40
|Toby Onyekonwu offensive rebound
|19:29
|Toby Onyekonwu misses three point jump shot
|19:27
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|19:17
|Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound
|19:00
|Ante Brzovic blocks Keenan Fitzmorris's two point hook shot
|18:58
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|18:56
|+2
|Ante Brzovic makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:56
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore shooting foul (Ante Brzovic draws the foul)
|18:56
|Ante Brzovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:56
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|18:43
|Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (lost ball) (Jaylon Scott steals)
|18:34
|Pat Robinson III misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|Pat Robinson III offensive rebound
|18:27
|Pat Robinson III misses two point layup
|18:25
|Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound
|18:17
|+2
|Frankie Policelli makes two point jump shot (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists)
|2-2
|18:08
|+2
|Dalton Bolon makes two point layup (Jaylon Scott assists)
|2-4
|17:48
|+3
|Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Keenan Fitzmorris assists)
|5-4
|17:32
|+3
|Pat Robinson III makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists)
|5-7
|17:06
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|17:04
|Ryan Larson defensive rebound
|17:02
|Ryan Larson turnover (bad pass)
|16:45
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|Pat Robinson III defensive rebound
|16:37
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Cougars offensive rebound
|16:35
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul
|16:28
|+2
|Ben Burnham makes two point dunk (Ryan Larson assists)
|5-9
|16:09
|+2
|Toby Onyekonwu makes two point jump shot
|7-9
|15:51
|+2
|Ben Burnham makes two point hook shot
|7-11
|15:34
|Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|15:25
|Babacar Faye turnover (Kaine Roberts steals)
|15:11
|Toby Onyekonwu misses two point layup
|15:09
|Ben Burnham defensive rebound
|15:03
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound
|14:43
|+2
|Frankie Policelli makes two point jump shot
|9-11
|14:29
|Kaine Roberts personal foul
|14:29
|TV timeout
|14:19
|Reyne Smith turnover (bad pass)
|14:04
|Toby Onyekonwu misses two point jump shot
|14:02
|Ben Burnham defensive rebound
|13:50
|+3
|Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Raekwon Horton assists)
|9-14
|13:20
|Kaine Roberts misses two point layup
|13:18
|Ben Burnham defensive rebound
|13:09
|Tanahj Pettway blocks Ben Burnham's two point layup
|13:07
|Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound
|13:03
|+3
|Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists)
|12-14
|12:50
|Raekwon Horton offensive foul
|12:50
|Raekwon Horton turnover (offensive foul)
|12:30
|Babacar Faye blocks Toby Onyekonwu's two point layup
|12:28
|Reyne Smith defensive rebound
|12:26
|Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Babacar Faye draws the foul)
|12:26
|+1
|Babacar Faye makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-15
|12:26
|+1
|Babacar Faye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-16
|12:11
|Dalton Bolon shooting foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)
|12:11
|Frankie Policelli misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:11
|+1
|Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-16
|11:50
|+3
|Dalton Bolon makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists)
|13-19
|11:28
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (Jaylon Scott steals)
|11:21
|Babacar Faye misses two point dunk
|11:19
|Raekwon Horton offensive rebound
|11:17
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|11:15
|Jaylon Scott personal foul
|11:15
|TV timeout
|10:58
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point jump shot
|10:56
|Ante Brzovic defensive rebound
|10:33
|Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|Tanahj Pettway defensive rebound
|10:02
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point jump shot
|10:00
|Dalton Bolon defensive rebound
|9:51
|Pat Robinson III misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|9:34
|Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Larson steals)
|9:29
|+2
|Ryan Larson makes two point layup
|13-21
|9:10
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point jump shot
|9:08
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|9:01
|Ante Brzovic misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|Cougars offensive rebound
|8:54
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:52
|Pat Robinson III offensive rebound
|8:40
|Ben Burnham misses three point jump shot
|8:38
|Ante Brzovic offensive rebound
|8:26
|Ben Burnham misses two point jump shot
|8:24
|Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound
|8:11
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|Pat Robinson III defensive rebound
|8:05
|Ante Brzovic turnover (Tanahj Pettway steals)
|7:50
|+2
|Tanahj Pettway makes two point jump shot
|15-21
|7:40
|Pat Robinson III misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|Kaine Roberts defensive rebound
|7:34
|+2
|Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup (Kaine Roberts assists)
|17-21
|7:22
|Keenan Fitzmorris shooting foul (Ben Burnham draws the foul)
|7:22
|TV timeout
|7:22
|+1
|Ben Burnham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-22
|7:22
|+1
|Ben Burnham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-23
|7:03
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Scott steals)
|6:53
|+2
|Ben Burnham makes two point dunk (Ryan Larson assists)
|17-25
|6:28
|Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|Reyne Smith defensive rebound
|6:14
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|Ben Burnham offensive rebound
|6:07
|+2
|Ben Burnham makes two point layup
|17-27
|5:41
|Toby Onyekonwu turnover (bad pass)
|5:27
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|Babacar Faye offensive rebound
|5:23
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul
|5:21
|Babacar Faye turnover (Tanahj Pettway steals)
|5:17
|+2
|Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup
|19-27
|5:04
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Tanahj Pettway defensive rebound
|4:46
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point dunk
|4:44
|Ben Burnham defensive rebound
|4:38
|+3
|Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|19-30
|4:09
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point dunk
|4:07
|Keenan Fitzmorris offensive rebound
|4:07
|Ben Burnham shooting foul (Keenan Fitzmorris draws the foul)
|4:07
|+1
|Keenan Fitzmorris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-30
|4:07
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:07
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|3:46
|+2
|Babacar Faye makes two point layup (Dalton Bolon assists)
|20-32
|3:46
|Keenan Fitzmorris shooting foul (Babacar Faye draws the foul)
|3:46
|TV timeout
|3:46
|+1
|Babacar Faye makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-33
|3:28
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|3:26
|Raekwon Horton defensive rebound
|3:21
|Raekwon Horton offensive foul
|3:21
|Raekwon Horton turnover (offensive foul)
|3:01
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|2:59
|Keenan Fitzmorris offensive rebound
|2:59
|Ante Brzovic personal foul
|2:59
|+2
|Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point hook shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists)
|22-33
|2:47
|Ante Brzovic misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound
|2:41
|Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|Ben Burnham defensive rebound
|2:30
|Kaine Roberts shooting foul (Ante Brzovic draws the foul)
|2:30
|Ante Brzovic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:30
|+1
|Ante Brzovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-34
|2:04
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|Cougars defensive rebound
|1:51
|+2
|Ben Burnham makes two point layup (Jaylon Scott assists)
|22-36
|1:35
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|1:19
|Frankie Policelli personal foul (Ben Burnham draws the foul)
|1:19
|Ben Burnham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:19
|Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound
|1:05
|Toby Onyekonwu turnover (Dalton Bolon steals)
|0:59
|+3
|Dalton Bolon makes three point jump shot
|22-39
|0:38
|Toby Onyekonwu misses two point jump shot
|0:36
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|0:29
|+2
|Ben Burnham makes two point layup (Dalton Bolon assists)
|22-41
|0:29
|Seawolves 30 second timeout
|0:01
|Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|+2
|Ante Brzovic makes two point layup
|22-43
|19:28
|Kaine Roberts turnover (bad pass)
|18:56
|Dalton Bolon misses two point layup
|18:54
|Ante Brzovic offensive rebound
|18:48
|+2
|Ante Brzovic makes two point putback layup
|22-45
|18:40
|+3
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot (Keenan Fitzmorris assists)
|25-45
|18:30
|Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Dalton Bolon draws the foul)
|18:30
|+1
|Dalton Bolon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-46
|18:30
|+1
|Dalton Bolon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-47
|18:06
|+2
|Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point layup
|27-47
|17:47
|+2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point layup
|27-49
|17:30
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|Pat Robinson III defensive rebound
|17:21
|Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
|17:08
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point jump shot
|17:06
|Jaylon Scott defensive rebound
|16:59
|Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Cougars offensive rebound
|16:58
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul
|16:52
|Ryan Larson turnover (out of bounds)
|16:39
|Toby Onyekonwu turnover (Pat Robinson III steals)
|16:36
|+2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point layup
|27-51
|16:36
|Toby Onyekonwu shooting foul (Pat Robinson III draws the foul)
|16:36
|Seawolves 30 second timeout
|16:36
|+1
|Pat Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-52
|16:21
|Tanahj Pettway turnover (bad pass) (Reyne Smith steals)
|16:11
|+3
|Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists)
|27-55
|15:49
|+3
|Kaine Roberts makes three point jump shot
|30-55
|15:30
|+3
|Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists)
|30-58
|15:07
|Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|Frankie Policelli offensive rebound
|15:01
|Ante Brzovic shooting foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)
|15:01
|TV timeout
|15:01
|+1
|Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-58
|15:01
|+1
|Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-58
|14:41
|Raekwon Horton misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Ben Burnham offensive rebound
|14:32
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|14:02
|+2
|Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup
|34-58
|13:42
|+3
|Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Babacar Faye assists)
|34-61
|13:07
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point layup
|13:05
|Reyne Smith defensive rebound
|12:58
|Kenan Sarvan personal foul
|12:56
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|Leon Nahar defensive rebound
|12:54
|Babacar Faye personal foul
|12:45
|Kaine Roberts misses two point layup
|12:43
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|12:37
|+2
|Ben Burnham makes two point layup
|34-63
|12:19
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|12:17
|Frankie Policelli offensive rebound
|12:11
|+2
|Frankie Policelli makes two point layup
|36-63
|12:05
|Raekwon Horton turnover (traveling)
|11:38
|Tanahj Pettway misses two point jump shot
|11:36
|Reyne Smith defensive rebound
|11:31
|+2
|Babacar Faye makes two point alley-oop dunk (Reyne Smith assists)
|36-65
|11:17
|Kaine Roberts turnover (Raekwon Horton steals)
|11:08
|Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|10:52
|Leon Nahar turnover (bad pass)
|10:52
|TV timeout
|10:40
|Leon Nahar shooting foul (Charles Lampten draws the foul)
|10:40
|Charles Lampten misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:40
|Charles Lampten misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:40
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|10:14
|Toby Onyekonwu misses two point jump shot
|10:12
|Reyne Smith defensive rebound
|9:58
|+2
|Pat Robinson III makes two point jump shot
|36-67
|9:39
|+3
|Leon Nahar makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists)
|39-67
|9:19
|+3
|Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|39-70
|8:52
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|Seawolves offensive rebound
|8:34
|+2
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes two point layup
|41-70
|8:34
|Raekwon Horton shooting foul (Tyler Stephenson-Moore draws the foul)
|8:34
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:33
|Seawolves offensive rebound
|8:26
|Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot
|8:24
|Dalton Bolon defensive rebound
|8:15
|Pat Robinson III misses three point jump shot
|8:13
|Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound
|8:06
|+3
|Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists)
|44-70
|7:47
|+3
|Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|44-73
|7:27
|Keenan Fitzmorris offensive foul
|7:27
|Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (offensive foul)
|7:27
|TV timeout
|7:13
|Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Raekwon Horton draws the foul)
|7:13
|Raekwon Horton misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|7:13
|+1
|Raekwon Horton makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|44-74
|7:13
|+1
|Raekwon Horton makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|44-75
|7:06
|Charles Lampten personal foul
|6:58
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|6:42
|Tanahj Pettway personal foul (Charles Lampten draws the foul)
|6:42
|+1
|Charles Lampten makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-76
|6:42
|+1
|Charles Lampten makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-77
|6:21
|Keenan Fitzmorris misses three point jump shot
|6:19
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|6:07
|+3
|Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists)
|44-80
|5:51
|Toby Onyekonwu turnover (out of bounds)
|5:41
|+3
|Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists)
|44-83
|5:13
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|Raekwon Horton defensive rebound
|5:02
|+3
|Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists)
|44-86
|4:27
|Babacar Faye shooting foul (Tanahj Pettway draws the foul)
|4:27
|Tanahj Pettway misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:27
|+1
|Tanahj Pettway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-86
|4:15
|+3
|Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists)
|45-89
|4:15
|Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot
|4:13
|Reyne Smith defensive rebound
|3:43
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|3:43
|TV timeout
|3:33
|Jaylon Scott misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|3:31
|Dalton Bolon personal foul
|3:14
|Frankie Policelli misses two point layup
|3:12
|Frankie Policelli offensive rebound
|3:07
|+2
|Frankie Policelli makes two point layup
|47-89
|2:57
|Jack Miller misses two point jump shot
|2:55
|Adam Comer offensive rebound
|2:46
|Adam Comer turnover (bad pass) (Tanahj Pettway steals)
|2:37
|Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot
|2:35
|Jack Miller defensive rebound
|2:26
|Babacar Faye misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|Leon Nahar defensive rebound
|2:11
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot
|2:09
|Babacar Faye defensive rebound
|1:52
|Spencer Legg misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|Frankie Policelli defensive rebound
|1:51
|Adam Comer personal foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)
|1:51
|+1
|Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-89
|1:51
|+1
|Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-89
|1:36
|+3
|Jack Miller makes three point jump shot (Dylan Ritter assists)
|49-92
|1:11
|Andrew Heiden misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|Rocco Muratori offensive rebound
|1:05
|Rocco Muratori misses two point jump shot
|1:02
|Charles Lampten defensive rebound
|0:58
|Dylan Ritter misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|Charles Lampten offensive rebound
|0:50
|Charles Lampten misses two point jump shot
|0:48
|Leon Nahar defensive rebound
|0:30
|+3
|Tanahj Pettway makes three point jump shot
|52-92
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|92
|Field Goals
|19-62 (30.6%)
|32-65 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-27 (25.9%)
|15-40 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|49
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|23
|35
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|8
|21
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
22 PTS, 11 REB
25 PTS, 7 REB
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 10-21
|63.4 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Charleston 28-3
|81.4 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Policelli F
|13.1 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|1.9 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
00
|. Burnham F
|9.1 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|53.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|F. Policelli F
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|B. Burnham F
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|30.6
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|25.9
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Policelli
|22
|11
|0
|7/16
|3/7
|5/6
|4
|36
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|K. Fitzmorris
|5
|4
|2
|2/11
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|5
|0
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|0/1
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Roberts
|3
|1
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Onyekonwu
|2
|7
|4
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Pettway
|12
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|30
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|L. Nahar
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Muratori
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Heiden
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Sarvan
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Frey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Noll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Philip
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|30
|8
|19/62
|7/27
|7/11
|17
|200
|4
|1
|13
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bolon
|10
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Robinson III
|10
|5
|0
|4/9
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Brzovic
|7
|5
|4
|3/5
|0/2
|1/3
|2
|19
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|R. Larson
|2
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Scott
|0
|5
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Burnham
|25
|7
|0
|10/13
|3/4
|2/3
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|R. Horton
|14
|3
|1
|4/5
|4/5
|2/3
|3
|17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|R. Smith
|12
|6
|3
|4/11
|4/11
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|B. Faye
|7
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|J. Miller
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Lampten
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Comer
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Ritter
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Legg
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kilminster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Idlett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|45
|21
|32/65
|15/40
|13/19
|13
|200
|8
|3
|10
|10
|35
