STNYBRK
CHARLS

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
STON
Seawolves
22
COC
Cougars
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Keenan Fitzmorris vs. Ante Brzovic (Kaine Roberts gains possession)  
19:42   Ante Brzovic blocks Keenan Fitzmorris's two point jump shot  
19:40   Toby Onyekonwu offensive rebound  
19:29   Toby Onyekonwu misses three point jump shot  
19:27   Ante Brzovic defensive rebound  
19:17   Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot  
19:15   Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound  
19:00   Ante Brzovic blocks Keenan Fitzmorris's two point hook shot  
18:58   Ante Brzovic defensive rebound  
18:56 +2 Ante Brzovic makes two point layup 0-2
18:56   Tyler Stephenson-Moore shooting foul (Ante Brzovic draws the foul)  
18:56   Ante Brzovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:56   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
18:43   Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (lost ball) (Jaylon Scott steals)  
18:34   Pat Robinson III misses two point jump shot  
18:32   Pat Robinson III offensive rebound  
18:27   Pat Robinson III misses two point layup  
18:25   Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound  
18:17 +2 Frankie Policelli makes two point jump shot (Tyler Stephenson-Moore assists) 2-2
18:08 +2 Dalton Bolon makes two point layup (Jaylon Scott assists) 2-4
17:48 +3 Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Keenan Fitzmorris assists) 5-4
17:32 +3 Pat Robinson III makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists) 5-7
17:06   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
17:04   Ryan Larson defensive rebound  
17:02   Ryan Larson turnover (bad pass)  
16:45   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Pat Robinson III defensive rebound  
16:37   Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot  
16:35   Cougars offensive rebound  
16:35   Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul  
16:28 +2 Ben Burnham makes two point dunk (Ryan Larson assists) 5-9
16:09 +2 Toby Onyekonwu makes two point jump shot 7-9
15:51 +2 Ben Burnham makes two point hook shot 7-11
15:34   Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot  
15:32   Babacar Faye defensive rebound  
15:25   Babacar Faye turnover (Kaine Roberts steals)  
15:11   Toby Onyekonwu misses two point layup  
15:09   Ben Burnham defensive rebound  
15:03   Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound  
14:43 +2 Frankie Policelli makes two point jump shot 9-11
14:29   Kaine Roberts personal foul  
14:29   TV timeout  
14:19   Reyne Smith turnover (bad pass)  
14:04   Toby Onyekonwu misses two point jump shot  
14:02   Ben Burnham defensive rebound  
13:50 +3 Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Raekwon Horton assists) 9-14
13:20   Kaine Roberts misses two point layup  
13:18   Ben Burnham defensive rebound  
13:09   Tanahj Pettway blocks Ben Burnham's two point layup  
13:07   Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound  
13:03 +3 Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists) 12-14
12:50   Raekwon Horton offensive foul  
12:50   Raekwon Horton turnover (offensive foul)  
12:30   Babacar Faye blocks Toby Onyekonwu's two point layup  
12:28   Reyne Smith defensive rebound  
12:26   Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Babacar Faye draws the foul)  
12:26 +1 Babacar Faye makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-15
12:26 +1 Babacar Faye makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-16
12:11   Dalton Bolon shooting foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)  
12:11   Frankie Policelli misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:11 +1 Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-16
11:50 +3 Dalton Bolon makes three point jump shot (Jaylon Scott assists) 13-19
11:28   Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (Jaylon Scott steals)  
11:21   Babacar Faye misses two point dunk  
11:19   Raekwon Horton offensive rebound  
11:17   Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot  
11:15   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
11:15   Jaylon Scott personal foul  
11:15   TV timeout  
10:58   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point jump shot  
10:56   Ante Brzovic defensive rebound  
10:33   Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot  
10:31   Tanahj Pettway defensive rebound  
10:02   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses two point jump shot  
10:00   Dalton Bolon defensive rebound  
9:51   Pat Robinson III misses three point jump shot  
9:49   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
9:34   Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Larson steals)  
9:29 +2 Ryan Larson makes two point layup 13-21
9:10   Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point jump shot  
9:08   Jaylon Scott defensive rebound  
9:01   Ante Brzovic misses three point jump shot  
8:57   Cougars offensive rebound  
8:54   Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot  
8:52   Pat Robinson III offensive rebound  
8:40   Ben Burnham misses three point jump shot  
8:38   Ante Brzovic offensive rebound  
8:26   Ben Burnham misses two point jump shot  
8:24   Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound  
8:11   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Pat Robinson III defensive rebound  
8:05   Ante Brzovic turnover (Tanahj Pettway steals)  
7:50 +2 Tanahj Pettway makes two point jump shot 15-21
7:40   Pat Robinson III misses three point jump shot  
7:38   Kaine Roberts defensive rebound  
7:34 +2 Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup (Kaine Roberts assists) 17-21
7:22   Keenan Fitzmorris shooting foul (Ben Burnham draws the foul)  
7:22   TV timeout  
7:22 +1 Ben Burnham makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-22
7:22 +1 Ben Burnham makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-23
7:03   Tyler Stephenson-Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Scott steals)  
6:53 +2 Ben Burnham makes two point dunk (Ryan Larson assists) 17-25
6:28   Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Reyne Smith defensive rebound  
6:14   Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot  
6:12   Ben Burnham offensive rebound  
6:07 +2 Ben Burnham makes two point layup 17-27
5:41   Toby Onyekonwu turnover (bad pass)  
5:27   Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Babacar Faye offensive rebound  
5:23   Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul  
5:21   Babacar Faye turnover (Tanahj Pettway steals)  
5:17 +2 Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup 19-27
5:04   Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot  
5:02   Tanahj Pettway defensive rebound  
4:46   Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point dunk  
4:44   Ben Burnham defensive rebound  
4:38 +3 Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists) 19-30
4:09   Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point dunk  
4:07   Keenan Fitzmorris offensive rebound  
4:07   Ben Burnham shooting foul (Keenan Fitzmorris draws the foul)  
4:07 +1 Keenan Fitzmorris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-30
4:07   Keenan Fitzmorris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:07   Babacar Faye defensive rebound  
3:46 +2 Babacar Faye makes two point layup (Dalton Bolon assists) 20-32
3:46   Keenan Fitzmorris shooting foul (Babacar Faye draws the foul)  
3:46   TV timeout  
3:46 +1 Babacar Faye makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-33
3:28   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
3:26   Raekwon Horton defensive rebound  
3:21   Raekwon Horton offensive foul  
3:21   Raekwon Horton turnover (offensive foul)  
3:01   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
2:59   Keenan Fitzmorris offensive rebound  
2:59   Ante Brzovic personal foul  
2:59 +2 Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point hook shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists) 22-33
2:47   Ante Brzovic misses three point jump shot  
2:45   Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound  
2:41   Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot  
2:39   Ben Burnham defensive rebound  
2:30   Kaine Roberts shooting foul (Ante Brzovic draws the foul)  
2:30   Ante Brzovic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:30 +1 Ante Brzovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-34
2:04   Keenan Fitzmorris misses three point jump shot  
2:02   Cougars defensive rebound  
1:51 +2 Ben Burnham makes two point layup (Jaylon Scott assists) 22-36
1:35   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
1:33   Jaylon Scott defensive rebound  
1:19   Frankie Policelli personal foul (Ben Burnham draws the foul)  
1:19   Ben Burnham misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:19   Keenan Fitzmorris defensive rebound  
1:05   Toby Onyekonwu turnover (Dalton Bolon steals)  
0:59 +3 Dalton Bolon makes three point jump shot 22-39
0:38   Toby Onyekonwu misses two point jump shot  
0:36   Jaylon Scott defensive rebound  
0:29 +2 Ben Burnham makes two point layup (Dalton Bolon assists) 22-41
0:29   Seawolves 30 second timeout  
0:01   Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Jaylon Scott defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
STON
Seawolves
30
COC
Cougars
51

Time Team Play Score
19:40 +2 Ante Brzovic makes two point layup 22-43
19:28   Kaine Roberts turnover (bad pass)  
18:56   Dalton Bolon misses two point layup  
18:54   Ante Brzovic offensive rebound  
18:48 +2 Ante Brzovic makes two point putback layup 22-45
18:40 +3 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes three point jump shot (Keenan Fitzmorris assists) 25-45
18:30   Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Dalton Bolon draws the foul)  
18:30 +1 Dalton Bolon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-46
18:30 +1 Dalton Bolon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-47
18:06 +2 Keenan Fitzmorris makes two point layup 27-47
17:47 +2 Pat Robinson III makes two point layup 27-49
17:30   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Pat Robinson III defensive rebound  
17:21   Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot  
17:19   Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound  
17:08   Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point jump shot  
17:06   Jaylon Scott defensive rebound  
16:59   Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Cougars offensive rebound  
16:58   Tyler Stephenson-Moore personal foul  
16:52   Ryan Larson turnover (out of bounds)  
16:39   Toby Onyekonwu turnover (Pat Robinson III steals)  
16:36 +2 Pat Robinson III makes two point layup 27-51
16:36   Toby Onyekonwu shooting foul (Pat Robinson III draws the foul)  
16:36   Seawolves 30 second timeout  
16:36 +1 Pat Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 27-52
16:21   Tanahj Pettway turnover (bad pass) (Reyne Smith steals)  
16:11 +3 Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists) 27-55
15:49 +3 Kaine Roberts makes three point jump shot 30-55
15:30 +3 Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists) 30-58
15:07   Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot  
15:05   Frankie Policelli offensive rebound  
15:01   Ante Brzovic shooting foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)  
15:01   TV timeout  
15:01 +1 Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-58
15:01 +1 Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-58
14:41   Raekwon Horton misses three point jump shot  
14:39   Ben Burnham offensive rebound  
14:32   Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot  
14:30   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
14:02 +2 Tanahj Pettway makes two point layup 34-58
13:42 +3 Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Babacar Faye assists) 34-61
13:07   Keenan Fitzmorris misses two point layup  
13:05   Reyne Smith defensive rebound  
12:58   Kenan Sarvan personal foul  
12:56   Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot  
12:54   Leon Nahar defensive rebound  
12:54   Babacar Faye personal foul  
12:45   Kaine Roberts misses two point layup  
12:43   Babacar Faye defensive rebound  
12:37 +2 Ben Burnham makes two point layup 34-63
12:19   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
12:17   Frankie Policelli offensive rebound  
12:11 +2 Frankie Policelli makes two point layup 36-63
12:05   Raekwon Horton turnover (traveling)  
11:38   Tanahj Pettway misses two point jump shot  
11:36   Reyne Smith defensive rebound  
11:31 +2 Babacar Faye makes two point alley-oop dunk (Reyne Smith assists) 36-65
11:17   Kaine Roberts turnover (Raekwon Horton steals)  
11:08   Dalton Bolon misses three point jump shot  
11:06   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
10:52   Leon Nahar turnover (bad pass)  
10:52   TV timeout  
10:40   Leon Nahar shooting foul (Charles Lampten draws the foul)  
10:40   Charles Lampten misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:40   Charles Lampten misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:40   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
10:14   Toby Onyekonwu misses two point jump shot  
10:12   Reyne Smith defensive rebound  
9:58 +2 Pat Robinson III makes two point jump shot 36-67
9:39 +3 Leon Nahar makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists) 39-67
9:19 +3 Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists) 39-70
8:52   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
8:49   Seawolves offensive rebound  
8:34 +2 Tyler Stephenson-Moore makes two point layup 41-70
8:34   Raekwon Horton shooting foul (Tyler Stephenson-Moore draws the foul)  
8:34   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:33   Seawolves offensive rebound  
8:26   Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot  
8:24   Dalton Bolon defensive rebound  
8:15   Pat Robinson III misses three point jump shot  
8:13   Toby Onyekonwu defensive rebound  
8:06 +3 Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Toby Onyekonwu assists) 44-70
7:47 +3 Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists) 44-73
7:27   Keenan Fitzmorris offensive foul  
7:27   Keenan Fitzmorris turnover (offensive foul)  
7:27   TV timeout  
7:13   Frankie Policelli shooting foul (Raekwon Horton draws the foul)  
7:13   Raekwon Horton misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
7:13 +1 Raekwon Horton makes regular free throw 2 of 3 44-74
7:13 +1 Raekwon Horton makes regular free throw 3 of 3 44-75
7:06   Charles Lampten personal foul  
6:58   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
6:56   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
6:42   Tanahj Pettway personal foul (Charles Lampten draws the foul)  
6:42 +1 Charles Lampten makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-76
6:42 +1 Charles Lampten makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-77
6:21   Keenan Fitzmorris misses three point jump shot  
6:19   Babacar Faye defensive rebound  
6:07 +3 Ben Burnham makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists) 44-80
5:51   Toby Onyekonwu turnover (out of bounds)  
5:41 +3 Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists) 44-83
5:13   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Raekwon Horton defensive rebound  
5:02 +3 Reyne Smith makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists) 44-86
4:27   Babacar Faye shooting foul (Tanahj Pettway draws the foul)  
4:27   Tanahj Pettway misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:27 +1 Tanahj Pettway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-86
4:15 +3 Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists) 45-89
4:15   Tanahj Pettway misses three point jump shot  
4:13   Reyne Smith defensive rebound  
3:43   Cougars 30 second timeout  
3:43   TV timeout  
3:33   Jaylon Scott misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
3:31   Dalton Bolon personal foul  
3:14   Frankie Policelli misses two point layup  
3:12   Frankie Policelli offensive rebound  
3:07 +2 Frankie Policelli makes two point layup 47-89
2:57   Jack Miller misses two point jump shot  
2:55   Adam Comer offensive rebound  
2:46   Adam Comer turnover (bad pass) (Tanahj Pettway steals)  
2:37   Kaine Roberts misses three point jump shot  
2:35   Jack Miller defensive rebound  
2:26   Babacar Faye misses three point jump shot  
2:24   Leon Nahar defensive rebound  
2:11   Tyler Stephenson-Moore misses three point jump shot  
2:09   Babacar Faye defensive rebound  
1:52   Spencer Legg misses three point jump shot  
1:51   Frankie Policelli defensive rebound  
1:51   Adam Comer personal foul (Frankie Policelli draws the foul)  
1:51 +1 Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-89
1:51 +1 Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-89
1:36 +3 Jack Miller makes three point jump shot (Dylan Ritter assists) 49-92
1:11   Andrew Heiden misses three point jump shot  
1:09   Rocco Muratori offensive rebound  
1:05   Rocco Muratori misses two point jump shot  
1:02   Charles Lampten defensive rebound  
0:58   Dylan Ritter misses three point jump shot  
0:54   Charles Lampten offensive rebound  
0:50   Charles Lampten misses two point jump shot  
0:48   Leon Nahar defensive rebound  
0:30 +3 Tanahj Pettway makes three point jump shot 52-92
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Tanahj Pettway makes three point jump shot 0:30
  Leon Nahar defensive rebound 0:48
  Charles Lampten misses two point jump shot 0:50
  Charles Lampten offensive rebound 0:54
  Dylan Ritter misses three point jump shot 0:58
  Charles Lampten defensive rebound 1:02
  Rocco Muratori misses two point jump shot 1:05
  Rocco Muratori offensive rebound 1:09
  Andrew Heiden misses three point jump shot 1:11
+ 3 Jack Miller makes three point jump shot (Dylan Ritter assists) 1:36
+ 1 Frankie Policelli makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1:51
Team Stats
Points 52 92
Field Goals 19-62 (30.6%) 32-65 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 15-40 (37.5%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 32 49
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 23 35
Team 2 4
Assists 8 21
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
2
F. Policelli F
22 PTS, 11 REB
25
B. Burnham F
25 PTS, 7 REB
12T
Stony Brook 10-21 223052
Charleston 28-3 415192
TD Arena Charleston, SC
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
Stony Brook 10-21 63.4 PPG 37.2 RPG 11.7 APG
Charleston 28-3 81.4 PPG 43.3 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
00
. Policelli F 13.1 PPG 9.2 RPG 1.9 APG 41.3 FG%
00
. Burnham F 9.1 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.6 APG 53.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
F. Policelli F 22 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
25
B. Burnham F 25 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
30.6 FG% 49.2
25.9 3PT FG% 37.5
63.6 FT% 68.4
Stony Brook
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Policelli 22 11 0 7/16 3/7 5/6 4 36 0 0 0 3 8
K. Fitzmorris 5 4 2 2/11 0/2 1/2 3 27 0 0 3 2 2
T. Stephenson-Moore 5 0 1 2/7 1/4 0/1 4 25 0 0 2 0 0
K. Roberts 3 1 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 33 1 0 2 0 1
T. Onyekonwu 2 7 4 1/7 0/1 0/0 1 24 0 0 4 1 6
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Policelli 22 11 0 7/16 3/7 5/6 4 36 0 0 0 3 8
K. Fitzmorris 5 4 2 2/11 0/2 1/2 3 27 0 0 3 2 2
T. Stephenson-Moore 5 0 1 2/7 1/4 0/1 4 25 0 0 2 0 0
K. Roberts 3 1 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 33 1 0 2 0 1
T. Onyekonwu 2 7 4 1/7 0/1 0/0 1 24 0 0 4 1 6
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Pettway 12 2 0 5/10 1/5 1/2 1 30 3 1 1 0 2
L. Nahar 3 3 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 3
R. Muratori 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
A. Heiden 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Sarvan 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
J. Frey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Noll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Philip - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 30 8 19/62 7/27 7/11 17 200 4 1 13 7 23
Charleston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bolon 10 2 2 3/8 2/6 2/2 2 19 1 0 0 0 2
P. Robinson III 10 5 0 4/9 1/4 1/1 0 21 1 0 0 2 3
A. Brzovic 7 5 4 3/5 0/2 1/3 2 19 0 2 1 2 3
R. Larson 2 1 5 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 22 1 0 2 0 1
J. Scott 0 5 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 20 3 0 0 0 5
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bolon 10 2 2 3/8 2/6 2/2 2 19 1 0 0 0 2
P. Robinson III 10 5 0 4/9 1/4 1/1 0 21 1 0 0 2 3
A. Brzovic 7 5 4 3/5 0/2 1/3 2 19 0 2 1 2 3
R. Larson 2 1 5 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 22 1 0 2 0 1
J. Scott 0 5 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 20 3 0 0 0 5
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Burnham 25 7 0 10/13 3/4 2/3 1 20 0 0 0 2 5
R. Horton 14 3 1 4/5 4/5 2/3 3 17 1 0 3 1 2
R. Smith 12 6 3 4/11 4/11 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 0 6
B. Faye 7 6 1 2/4 0/1 3/3 2 18 0 1 2 1 5
J. Miller 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
C. Lampten 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 1 7 0 0 0 1 2
A. Comer 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 0
D. Ritter 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Legg 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Kilminster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Idlett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 45 21 32/65 15/40 13/19 13 200 8 3 10 10 35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola