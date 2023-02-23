Fardaws Aimaq, Texas Tech take aim at No. 24 TCU
Texas Tech is suddenly one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 and now-healthy big man Fardaws Aimaq is helping engineer the turnaround.
The Red Raiders go after their fifth consecutive victory on Saturday when they entertain No. 24 TCU in conference play at Lubbock, Texas.
The Horned Frogs (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) are staggering with five setbacks in six games as they try to complete a regular-season sweep of the Red Raiders.
But Texas Tech (16-12, 5-10) is now a different squad than the one that dropped a 67-61 decision to TCU in Fort Worth on Dec. 31.
Aimaq, a coveted transfer from Utah Valley, was sidelined due to a preseason foot injury that has limited him to seven games.
He made his Texas Tech debut on Jan. 14 and played in three games before aggravating the injury. Aimaq then sat out the next five contests before returning to play in each game of the current winning streak that includes wins over then-No. 12 Kansas State and then-No. 6 Texas.
Over the last three games, Aimaq is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds with two double-doubles. He scored a season-best 19 points and collected 10 boards in Tuesday's 74-63 road victory over Oklahoma.
"I was just trying to do anything I could to help us win," Aimaq said afterward. "My biggest strength is my rebounding. Any time I can do that, I'm going to do it at a high level. I try to release some pressure on our guards and let them know that they can take tough shots.
"I'm going to rebound everything I can. Down the stretch, we got some stops and key rebounds. That helped us pull out the win."
Aimaq is averaging 11 points and 7.3 rebounds in seven games. His return to good health comes at a time in which Texas Tech needs to continue to rack up wins to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.
Aimaq also is capable of carrying the Red Raiders down the stretch, as he was the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year for Utah Valley during the 2020-21 season and a two-time conference Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds last season before entering the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, TCU is searching for the formula to end a six-game funk in which its lone win was a 100-75 home thumping of Oklahoma State last Saturday. The Horned Frogs lost four games to ranked teams during the span.
The momentum from thrashing Oklahoma State didn't continue as the Horned Frogs lost 63-58 to No. 3 Kansas on Monday in Fort Worth. TCU matched a season low with seven turnovers but was frigid from the field while shooting a season-worst 30.3 percent.
"We just never got it right," Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon said afterward. "That's where it's a disappointment. But any home loss is a disappointment and that's how we have to go into it. But we got what we deserved."
Star guard Mike Miles Jr. scored 13 points but was just 4-of-14 shooting in his second game since missing five contests due to a hyperextended knee. Miles had 15 points in his first game back against Oklahoma State.
Miles averages a team-high 17.7 points and shoots 51.5 percent from the field.
Miles scored 23 points in the win over Texas Tech on New Year's Eve.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Xavier Cork vs. Fardaws Aimaq (Red Raiders gains possession)
|19:44
|+2
|Kevin Obanor makes two point hook shot
|0-2
|19:27
|Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|19:25
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|19:13
|+3
|Jaylon Tyson makes three point jump shot (Fardaws Aimaq assists)
|0-5
|18:53
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|18:51
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|18:46
|Pop Isaacs turnover (bad pass) (Damion Baugh steals)
|18:40
|+2
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes two point dunk (Damion Baugh assists)
|2-5
|18:14
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|18:12
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball)
|17:55
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:53
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|17:49
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|4-5
|17:28
|Fardaws Aimaq misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|17:09
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Pop Isaacs defensive rebound
|17:01
|+3
|Pop Isaacs makes three point jump shot
|4-8
|16:30
|Mike Miles Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|16:18
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Horned Frogs defensive rebound
|15:54
|+2
|JaKobe Coles makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|6-8
|15:31
|Robert Jennings misses two point layup
|15:29
|Elijah Fisher offensive rebound
|15:24
|Robert Jennings misses two point layup
|15:22
|Jaylon Tyson offensive rebound
|15:18
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup
|6-10
|15:05
|Robert Jennings personal foul (Mike Miles Jr. draws the foul)
|15:05
|TV timeout
|15:05
|Horned Frogs turnover (5-second violation)
|14:48
|JaKobe Coles blocks Kevin Obanor's two point layup
|14:46
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|14:31
|Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (Mike Miles Jr. draws the foul)
|14:31
|Mike Miles Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:31
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-10
|14:22
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|14:20
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|14:19
|JaKobe Coles shooting foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
|14:19
|+1
|Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-11
|14:19
|+1
|Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-12
|13:57
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup (JaKobe Coles assists)
|9-12
|13:30
|Lamar Washington misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|Horned Frogs defensive rebound
|13:11
|Shahada Wells misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|Red Raiders defensive rebound
|12:46
|+2
|Kevin Obanor makes two point hook shot
|9-14
|12:21
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|12:19
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|12:06
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. shooting foul (De'Vion Harmon draws the foul)
|12:06
|+1
|De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-15
|12:06
|De'Vion Harmon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:06
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|11:46
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|11-15
|11:38
|Fardaws Aimaq misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|Shahada Wells defensive rebound
|11:30
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|Red Raiders defensive rebound
|11:28
|Xavier Cork personal foul
|11:28
|TV timeout
|11:26
|Jaylon Tyson turnover (bad pass) (Shahada Wells steals)
|11:16
|+3
|Damion Baugh makes three point jump shot (Xavier Cork assists)
|14-15
|10:55
|Pop Isaacs misses two point layup
|10:53
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|10:49
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup
|14-17
|10:45
|Shahada Wells misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
|10:41
|Kevin Obanor blocks Chuck O'Bannon Jr.'s two point layup
|10:39
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
|10:26
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point layup (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. assists)
|16-17
|10:18
|Pop Isaacs turnover (bad pass)
|10:03
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|9:51
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|9:45
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|18-17
|9:25
|Xavier Cork shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
|9:25
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-18
|9:25
|Fardaws Aimaq misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:25
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|9:11
|+3
|Mike Miles Jr. makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|21-18
|9:11
|De'Vion Harmon shooting foul (Mike Miles Jr. draws the foul)
|9:11
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-18
|8:58
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|22-20
|8:42
|JaKobe Coles misses two point layup
|8:40
|JaKobe Coles offensive rebound
|8:36
|+3
|Emanuel Miller makes three point jump shot (JaKobe Coles assists)
|25-20
|8:22
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|8:20
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|8:05
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point jump shot (Emanuel Miller assists)
|27-20
|8:04
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|8:04
|TV timeout
|7:51
|Jaylon Tyson turnover (lost ball) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
|7:44
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. assists)
|29-20
|7:34
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup (Pop Isaacs assists)
|29-22
|7:19
|+2
|JaKobe Coles makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|31-22
|6:52
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|6:50
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. personal foul
|6:48
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup (Pop Isaacs assists)
|31-24
|6:34
|Micah Peavy misses three point jump shot
|6:32
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|6:17
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|31-26
|6:08
|Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|5:54
|Emanuel Miller misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|5:45
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point hook shot
|5:43
|Horned Frogs defensive rebound
|5:32
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:30
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|5:26
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|5:24
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|5:10
|Fardaws Aimaq misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|4:58
|Mike Miles Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|4:45
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball) (Shahada Wells steals)
|4:30
|JaKobe Coles misses two point layup
|4:28
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|4:16
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|Jaylon Tyson offensive rebound
|4:08
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|4:02
|+2
|Shahada Wells makes two point layup
|33-26
|3:51
|+3
|Pop Isaacs makes three point jump shot (Fardaws Aimaq assists)
|33-29
|3:36
|Emanuel Miller turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Tyson steals)
|3:30
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup
|33-31
|3:11
|Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|2:58
|Kevin Obanor shooting foul (Mike Miles Jr. draws the foul)
|2:58
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-31
|2:58
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-31
|2:41
|Micah Peavy personal foul
|2:40
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|2:38
|Horned Frogs defensive rebound
|2:38
|Red Raiders technical foul
|2:38
|+1
|JaKobe Coles makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|36-31
|2:27
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|38-31
|2:05
|De'Vion Harmon turnover (bad pass)
|1:56
|JaKobe Coles offensive foul
|1:56
|JaKobe Coles turnover (offensive foul)
|1:36
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (bad pass)
|1:27
|Mike Miles Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|1:22
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point layup
|40-31
|1:05
|Kerwin Walton turnover (bad pass) (Damion Baugh steals)
|0:55
|Shahada Wells misses two point layup
|0:53
|Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|0:52
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point dunk
|42-31
|0:50
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|0:48
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|0:45
|Shahada Wells shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
|0:45
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-32
|0:45
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-33
|0:39
|JaKobe Coles misses two point layup
|0:37
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|0:08
|+2
|Elijah Fisher makes two point layup (Pop Isaacs assists)
|42-35
|0:01
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup
|44-35
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point jump shot
|19:38
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|19:16
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:14
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|18:54
|Xavier Cork shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
|18:54
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-36
|18:54
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-37
|18:37
|Emanuel Miller misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|18:35
|Pop Isaacs personal foul
|18:33
|Damion Baugh misses two point layup
|18:31
|JaKobe Coles offensive rebound
|18:27
|JaKobe Coles misses two point layup
|18:25
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|18:23
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|44-39
|18:23
|Emanuel Miller shooting foul (De'Vion Harmon draws the foul)
|18:23
|+1
|De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-40
|18:08
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point layup
|18:06
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|17:56
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|17:54
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|17:49
|+2
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes two point layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|46-40
|17:22
|JaKobe Coles shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
|17:22
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-41
|17:22
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-42
|17:08
|+3
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes three point jump shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|49-42
|16:51
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point layup
|16:49
|Robert Jennings offensive rebound
|16:43
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|Mike Miles Jr. defensive rebound
|16:35
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|51-42
|16:15
|+2
|Robert Jennings makes two point jump shot (Pop Isaacs assists)
|51-44
|16:08
|Mike Miles Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Fisher steals)
|16:03
|+2
|Elijah Fisher makes two point layup (Kevin Obanor assists)
|51-46
|16:03
|Mike Miles Jr. shooting foul (Elijah Fisher draws the foul)
|16:03
|Elijah Fisher misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:03
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|15:33
|Damion Baugh misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|15:31
|Horned Frogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:31
|TV timeout
|15:28
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. personal foul
|15:06
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point jump shot
|51-48
|14:44
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point hook shot (Damion Baugh assists)
|53-48
|14:28
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|53-50
|14:28
|Damion Baugh shooting foul (De'Vion Harmon draws the foul)
|14:28
|De'Vion Harmon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:28
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|14:09
|Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|14:07
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|14:01
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|53-52
|13:47
|+2
|Xavier Cork makes two point layup
|55-52
|13:25
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|55-54
|13:06
|Kevin Obanor shooting foul (Mike Miles Jr. draws the foul)
|13:06
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-54
|13:06
|+1
|Mike Miles Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-54
|12:58
|Elijah Fisher misses two point layup
|12:56
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|12:47
|Mike Miles Jr. offensive foul
|12:47
|Mike Miles Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|12:29
|Xavier Cork shooting foul (Elijah Fisher draws the foul)
|12:29
|Elijah Fisher misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:29
|+1
|Elijah Fisher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-55
|12:17
|+3
|Mike Miles Jr. makes three point jump shot
|60-55
|11:46
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|11:39
|Shahada Wells misses two point layup
|11:37
|Micah Peavy offensive rebound
|11:34
|+2
|Micah Peavy makes two point dunk
|62-55
|11:20
|Kevin Obanor misses two point layup
|11:18
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|11:13
|+2
|Kevin Obanor makes two point layup
|62-57
|11:00
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:58
|Micah Peavy offensive rebound
|10:53
|+2
|Micah Peavy makes two point layup
|64-57
|10:40
|Emanuel Miller shooting foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
|10:40
|TV timeout
|10:40
|Kevin Obanor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:40
|+1
|Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-58
|10:16
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point layup (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. assists)
|66-58
|10:02
|Kevin Obanor turnover (bad pass) (JaKobe Coles steals)
|9:52
|+2
|Shahada Wells makes two point layup (JaKobe Coles assists)
|68-58
|9:27
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point hook shot
|68-60
|9:02
|JaKobe Coles misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|8:51
|+2
|Kevin Obanor makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|68-62
|8:22
|Shahada Wells misses two point jump shot
|8:20
|Shahada Wells offensive rebound
|8:20
|+2
|JaKobe Coles makes two point layup (Shahada Wells assists)
|70-62
|8:20
|Jaylon Tyson shooting foul (JaKobe Coles draws the foul)
|8:20
|+1
|JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|71-62
|7:57
|Shahada Wells blocks Pop Isaacs's three point jump shot
|7:55
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|7:51
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|7:49
|JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|7:37
|+3
|JaKobe Coles makes three point jump shot (Emanuel Miller assists)
|74-62
|7:10
|+3
|Elijah Fisher makes three point jump shot (Pop Isaacs assists)
|74-65
|6:42
|JaKobe Coles misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|Micah Peavy offensive rebound
|6:35
|Damion Baugh turnover (lost ball)
|6:35
|TV timeout
|6:25
|Kevin Obanor turnover (traveling)
|6:12
|Mike Miles Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:10
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|6:05
|+3
|Kevin Obanor makes three point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|74-68
|5:20
|Horned Frogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:06
|Micah Peavy shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
|5:06
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-69
|5:06
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-70
|4:46
|Fardaws Aimaq blocks JaKobe Coles's two point layup
|4:44
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|4:34
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (out of bounds)
|4:20
|Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|4:20
|+1
|Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-70
|4:20
|Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:20
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|3:57
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point dunk (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|75-72
|3:39
|+2
|JaKobe Coles makes two point layup
|77-72
|3:14
|+3
|Kevin Obanor makes three point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|77-75
|3:12
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|3:12
|TV timeout
|2:46
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point layup (JaKobe Coles assists)
|79-75
|2:24
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|79-77
|1:53
|Shahada Wells misses two point jump shot
|1:51
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|1:43
|+3
|Jaylon Tyson makes three point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|79-80
|1:41
|Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|1:15
|+2
|Mike Miles Jr. makes two point dunk (Damion Baugh assists)
|81-80
|0:51
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|0:49
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|0:26
|Mike Miles Jr. turnover (bad pass) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|0:12
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|81-82
|0:10
|Horned Frogs 60 second timeout
|0:07
|Pop Isaacs personal foul
|0:07
|Horned Frogs 60 second timeout
|0:04
|Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (JaKobe Coles draws the foul)
|0:04
|+1
|JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-82
|0:04
|+1
|JaKobe Coles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|83-82
|0:02
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|82
|Field Goals
|33-68 (48.5%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|34
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|17
|19
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|20
|13
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|18
|11
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|24 TCU 19-10
|75.8 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Texas Tech 16-13
|74.0 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Miles Jr. G
|17.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.9 APG
|51.5 FG%
|
00
|. Aimaq F
|11.0 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|47.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Miles Jr. G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|F. Aimaq F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.5
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Miles Jr.
|24
|2
|0
|8/15
|2/4
|6/7
|2
|36
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|E. Miller
|14
|12
|2
|6/10
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8
|X. Cork
|10
|0
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|7
|4
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Baugh
|5
|1
|9
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Miles Jr.
|24
|2
|0
|8/15
|2/4
|6/7
|2
|36
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|E. Miller
|14
|12
|2
|6/10
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8
|X. Cork
|10
|0
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|7
|4
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Baugh
|5
|1
|9
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coles
|15
|5
|4
|5/12
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|S. Wells
|4
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M. Peavy
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|T. Lundblade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Despie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Haggerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stuart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Niemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Gonsoulin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|29
|20
|33/68
|6/21
|11/13
|18
|199
|6
|2
|7
|12
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Fisher
|8
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|1/3
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Jennings
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Walton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Batcho
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|30
|13
|30/60
|7/20
|15/21
|11
|200
|3
|2
|12
|11
|19
