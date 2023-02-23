No. 18 UConn has score to settle at St. John's
No. 18 UConn earned a much-needed statement win on Wednesday night.
The Huskies won't have to wait long to get a chance at authoring another one.
UConn will look for a split in the season series with St. John's on Saturday afternoon when it visits the Red Storm for a clash of longtime Big East rivals at Madison Square Garden.
Both teams have been off since recording wins Wednesday. The Huskies got some revenge with an 87-69 victory against No. 20 Providence. The Red Storm frittered away a double-digit first-half lead before pulling away from Georgetown over the final six minutes of a 79-70 victory.
Defeating Providence gave the Huskies (21-7, 10-7) their third rematch win against teams that defeated them during a 2-6 skid from Dec. 31 through Jan. 25. UConn also settled scores with Marquette and Seton Hall.
The Huskies get their last chance at some in-season revenge at St. John's, which earned an 85-74 win in Hartford on Jan. 15. The only team to sweep UConn this season so far is Xavier.
On Wednesday, UConn out-rebounded Providence 38-19. That marked the most rebounds surrendered and the fewest boards collected this season by the Friars.
The effort by the Huskies exceeded the expectations of coach Dan Hurley, who said he was "embarrassed" by the team's toughness, or lack thereof, in the Jan. 4 loss at Providence.
"I was hoping for plus-5 vs. those guys on the boards," Hurley said. "They're men. Ed (Cooley's) teams, in terms of identity, are hard to beat plus on the backboard."
Adama Sanogo continues to lead UConn with 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, with Jordan Hawkins adding 16.5 points per contest.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's win over the Hoyas continued a trend for St. John's (17-12, 7-11).
The Red Storm are 5-1 against the teams below them -- Butler, DePaul and last-place Georgetown -- but just 2-10 against everyone else in the league. Seven of those 10 losses have been by double digits.
The victory over Georgetown came with plenty of anxious moments for St. John's, which led by 15 in the first half and held a trio of double-digit leads in the second half before the Hoyas tied the score three times.
AJ Storr hit the decisive 3-pointer, putting St. John's ahead for good at 70-67 with 5:27 left. Georgetown's Brandon Murray missed a potential game-tying shot with 1:46 left and a steal by David Jones 34 seconds later sparked a game-ending 7-0 run by the Red Storm.
"It was a game of runs," St. John's coach Mike Anderson said. "We got off to a pretty good start but Georgetown, like they have all year, fought and got back in it. I thought we had a lot of composure when adversity took place. We started attacking the basket and making free throws. Our defense stood up."
Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm with 15.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. David Jones adds 12.9 points per game.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Adama Sanogo vs. Joel Soriano (Jordan Hawkins gains possession)
|19:26
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (lost ball)
|19:06
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|19:04
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|19:03
|Joel Soriano misses two point layup
|19:01
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|18:55
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|18:47
|Alex Karaban shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|18:47
|AJ Storr misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:47
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-1
|18:32
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|18:20
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|18:03
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|0-3
|17:49
|Joel Soriano personal foul
|17:40
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point layup
|17:38
|Red Storm defensive rebound
|17:28
|AJ Storr turnover (bad pass)
|17:10
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point dunk (Adama Sanogo assists)
|2-3
|16:59
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point alley-oop layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|2-5
|16:39
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|16:37
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|16:29
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|5-5
|16:21
|Alex Karaban blocks Esahia Nyiwe's two point layup
|16:19
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|16:13
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|8-5
|15:51
|Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Hawkins steals)
|15:47
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|15:44
|Esahia Nyiwe shooting foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|Tristen Newton technical foul
|15:44
|Tristen Newton turnover (offensive foul)
|15:44
|Esahia Nyiwe technical foul
|15:44
|Esahia Nyiwe turnover
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-5
|15:44
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-5
|15:26
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|10-7
|15:00
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|12-7
|14:42
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point jump shot (Joel Soriano assists)
|12-9
|14:42
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|14:42
|AJ Storr misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:42
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|14:26
|Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|14:26
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-9
|14:26
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:26
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|14:13
|David Jones misses two point layup
|14:11
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|14:10
|AJ Storr turnover (bad pass) (Tristen Newton steals)
|13:58
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point layup
|13:56
|David Jones defensive rebound
|13:52
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup (David Jones assists)
|13-11
|13:49
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|15-11
|13:38
|+3
|O'Mar Stanley makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|15-14
|13:19
|+3
|Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|18-14
|13:07
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|18-16
|12:48
|O'Mar Stanley personal foul
|12:41
|Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|12:39
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|12:33
|O'Mar Stanley turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Clingan steals)
|12:25
|Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|12:22
|Tristen Newton misses two point layup
|12:20
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|12:18
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|20-16
|12:07
|+2
|O'Mar Stanley makes two point jump shot
|20-18
|11:42
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|11:35
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|11:33
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|11:29
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|22-18
|11:26
|Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|11:26
|TV timeout
|11:26
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|10:53
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|10:51
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|10:40
|Joey Calcaterra shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|10:40
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-19
|10:40
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-20
|10:34
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|Nahiem Alleyne offensive rebound
|10:32
|Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|10:32
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-20
|10:32
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-20
|10:18
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup (Joel Soriano assists)
|24-22
|9:53
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot
|26-22
|9:44
|David Jones misses two point layup
|9:42
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|9:37
|+2
|Joey Calcaterra makes two point layup
|28-22
|9:01
|David Jones misses two point layup
|8:59
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|8:53
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|Red Storm defensive rebound
|8:28
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|28-24
|8:10
|Andre Curbelo personal foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|8:10
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-24
|8:10
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-24
|7:57
|Adama Sanogo shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:57
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-25
|7:57
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-26
|7:29
|Joel Soriano blocks Adama Sanogo's two point hook shot
|7:27
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|7:11
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|Huskies defensive rebound
|6:50
|Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|6:49
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|6:49
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|32-26
|6:42
|Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Alex Karaban steals)
|6:19
|Adama Sanogo misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|5:59
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|5:57
|Alex Karaban personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|5:57
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-27
|5:57
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:57
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|5:36
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot
|34-27
|5:26
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|5:24
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|5:19
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point dunk (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|36-27
|5:19
|Red Storm 60 second timeout
|5:07
|Andre Curbelo misses two point jump shot
|5:05
|Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|4:57
|Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Nahiem Alleyne steals)
|4:49
|+3
|Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|39-27
|4:35
|David Jones turnover (lost ball) (Joey Calcaterra steals)
|4:27
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|4:26
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|4:19
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|39-29
|3:54
|Tristen Newton misses two point layup
|3:53
|Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|3:52
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:52
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-30
|3:52
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-31
|3:37
|O'Mar Stanley shooting foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|3:36
|Donovan Clingan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:36
|+1
|Donovan Clingan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-31
|3:17
|+2
|Andre Curbelo makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|40-33
|2:49
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot (Donovan Clingan assists)
|42-33
|2:25
|Andre Curbelo turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hawkins steals)
|2:19
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point dunk (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|44-33
|2:06
|O'Mar Stanley misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Jordan Hawkins defensive rebound
|1:58
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|47-33
|1:47
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point jump shot
|47-35
|1:25
|+3
|Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot
|50-35
|1:05
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|50-37
|1:05
|Andre Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|1:05
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|50-38
|0:39
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point layup
|0:37
|Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|0:32
|Andre Jackson Jr. blocks AJ Storr's two point layup
|0:30
|David Jones offensive rebound
|0:23
|+3
|Posh Alexander makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|50-41
|0:15
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Adama Sanogo turnover (bad pass)
|0:01
|Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:41
|Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
|19:39
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|19:18
|AJ Storr blocks Alex Karaban's two point layup
|19:16
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|19:11
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup
|52-41
|18:46
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|18:44
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|18:21
|Posh Alexander personal foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|18:20
|O'Mar Stanley personal foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|18:14
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|54-41
|17:53
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|17:52
|Huskies defensive rebound
|17:38
|Adama Sanogo misses two point jump shot
|17:36
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|17:29
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|17:20
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (out of bounds)
|17:07
|Adama Sanogo blocks Dylan Addae-Wusu's two point layup
|17:05
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|16:47
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|16:45
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|16:42
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point putback layup
|56-41
|16:35
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|16:35
|TV timeout
|16:25
|Adama Sanogo shooting foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|16:25
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-42
|16:25
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-43
|16:20
|Joel Soriano blocks Jordan Hawkins's two point layup
|16:20
|Huskies offensive rebound
|16:14
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point pullup jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|58-43
|16:02
|Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Tristen Newton steals)
|16:01
|Posh Alexander personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|15:47
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|David Jones defensive rebound
|15:40
|David Jones offensive foul (Jordan Hawkins draws the foul)
|15:40
|David Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|15:40
|TV timeout
|15:17
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|Red Storm defensive rebound
|15:01
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point driving layup (Joel Soriano assists)
|58-45
|14:30
|Alex Karaban offensive foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|14:30
|Alex Karaban turnover (offensive foul)
|14:25
|Andre Jackson Jr. blocks Dylan Addae-Wusu's two point layup
|14:23
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|14:18
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|14:18
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point dunk (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|60-45
|14:18
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|14:18
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:18
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|14:02
|Donovan Clingan blocks Posh Alexander's two point layup
|14:00
|Jordan Hawkins defensive rebound
|13:39
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|13:31
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|62-45
|13:21
|Donovan Clingan blocks Andre Curbelo's two point jump shot
|13:19
|David Jones offensive rebound
|13:13
|+3
|David Jones makes three point jump shot
|62-48
|12:56
|Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|12:51
|Nahiem Alleyne blocks Posh Alexander's two point layup
|12:50
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|12:42
|Donovan Clingan blocks David Jones's two point layup
|12:40
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|12:38
|Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|12:26
|Donovan Clingan blocks Joel Soriano's two point layup
|12:24
|Andre Curbelo offensive rebound
|12:20
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|Andre Curbelo offensive rebound
|12:14
|Andre Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|12:14
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-49
|12:14
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:14
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|12:05
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|11:47
|Donovan Clingan blocks AJ Storr's two point hook shot
|11:46
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|11:46
|TV timeout
|11:44
|Alex Karaban shooting foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|11:44
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-50
|11:44
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-51
|11:34
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|11:34
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-51
|11:34
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-51
|11:28
|Joey Calcaterra personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|11:26
|Andre Curbelo misses two point jump shot
|11:24
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|11:05
|Andre Curbelo personal foul (Joey Calcaterra draws the foul)
|11:05
|+1
|Joey Calcaterra makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-51
|11:05
|+1
|Joey Calcaterra makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-51
|10:49
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|10:47
|AJ Storr offensive rebound
|10:47
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|10:47
|AJ Storr misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:47
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-52
|10:35
|Andre Jackson Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|10:18
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|10:14
|Joey Calcaterra personal foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|10:14
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-53
|10:14
|Posh Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:14
|David Jones offensive rebound
|10:13
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|10:13
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-54
|10:13
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-55
|9:53
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|9:46
|Donovan Clingan turnover (bad pass) (Posh Alexander steals)
|9:41
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup
|66-57
|9:32
|Dylan Addae-Wusu technical foul
|9:32
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|9:32
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|67-57
|9:32
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|68-57
|9:15
|Andre Jackson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Joel Soriano steals)
|9:11
|Adama Sanogo personal foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|9:11
|Posh Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:11
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-58
|8:41
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|8:37
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point layup
|70-58
|8:24
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
|8:22
|Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|8:18
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|70-60
|8:00
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point pullup jump shot
|73-60
|7:45
|+2
|David Jones makes two point driving layup
|73-62
|7:21
|Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot
|7:19
|Huskies offensive rebound
|7:19
|Joel Soriano personal foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|7:19
|TV timeout
|7:19
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-62
|7:19
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-62
|7:03
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point driving layup
|75-64
|6:48
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point pullup jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|78-64
|6:31
|+2
|Esahia Nyiwe makes two point dunk (David Jones assists)
|78-66
|6:01
|Adama Sanogo misses two point layup
|5:59
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|5:56
|Esahia Nyiwe personal foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|5:56
|Adama Sanogo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:56
|Adama Sanogo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:56
|David Jones defensive rebound
|5:47
|David Jones misses two point layup
|5:43
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|5:43
|David Jones personal foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|5:43
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-66
|5:43
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-66
|5:31
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point driving layup
|80-68
|5:06
|+3
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|83-68
|4:51
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|4:51
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-69
|4:51
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|83-70
|4:30
|Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Andre Curbelo steals)
|4:24
|Jordan Hawkins blocks AJ Storr's two point layup
|4:22
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|4:22
|Andre Jackson Jr. turnover (traveling)
|4:22
|Red Storm technical foul
|4:22
|Red Storm turnover
|4:22
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|84-70
|4:22
|+1
|Jordan Hawkins makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|85-70
|4:08
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot
|85-72
|3:41
|David Jones personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|3:41
|TV timeout
|3:41
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:41
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|86-72
|3:32
|+2
|Andre Curbelo makes two point reverse layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|86-74
|3:04
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|3:02
|Huskies offensive rebound
|3:02
|Joel Soriano personal foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|3:02
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-74
|3:02
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|88-74
|2:54
|Posh Alexander misses two point layup
|2:52
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|2:25
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|90-74
|2:14
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|1:46
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Esahia Nyiwe steals)
|1:40
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point dunk (David Jones assists)
|90-76
|1:12
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|92-76
|1:04
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup
|92-78
|1:04
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|1:04
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|92-79
|1:02
|Alex Karaban turnover (bad pass) (Andre Curbelo steals)
|0:58
|+2
|Andre Curbelo makes two point jump shot
|92-81
|0:58
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|0:31
|Adama Sanogo turnover (bad pass)
|0:28
|+3
|AJ Storr makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|92-84
|0:28
|Red Storm 60 second timeout
|0:21
|Andre Curbelo personal foul (Joey Calcaterra draws the foul)
|0:21
|+1
|Joey Calcaterra makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|93-84
|0:21
|+1
|Joey Calcaterra makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|94-84
|0:15
|+2
|Andre Curbelo makes two point layup
|94-86
|0:09
|O'Mar Stanley personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|0:09
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:09
|+1
|Tristen Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|95-86
|0:08
|AJ Storr turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hawkins steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|95
|86
|Field Goals
|30-64 (46.9%)
|30-65 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|26-33 (78.8%)
|22-29 (75.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|35
|Offensive
|15
|12
|Defensive
|21
|16
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|17
|15
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|11
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|21
|24
|Technicals
|1
|3
|Team Stats
|18 Connecticut 23-7
|78.4 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|17.1 APG
|St. John's 17-14
|76.8 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Hawkins G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|A. Storr G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|78.8
|FT%
|75.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hawkins
|20
|2
|3
|6/18
|4/10
|4/4
|3
|34
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|A. Sanogo
|18
|9
|1
|5/9
|0/1
|8/10
|3
|26
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|A. Jackson Jr.
|15
|5
|3
|5/6
|1/2
|4/5
|2
|38
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|T. Newton
|8
|7
|8
|2/7
|1/2
|3/6
|1
|34
|2
|0
|4
|4
|3
|A. Karaban
|2
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Storr
|20
|3
|0
|7/15
|1/3
|5/8
|0
|33
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|P. Alexander
|18
|4
|5
|7/12
|1/2
|3/5
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|J. Soriano
|12
|11
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|6/8
|5
|32
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|D. Addae-Wusu
|6
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Nyiwe
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
