UTEP
FAU

1st Half
UTEP
Miners
10
FAU
Owls
28

Time Team Play Score
6:59   Joe Golding technical foul  
6:59 +3 Nick Boyd makes three point jump shot 10-28
7:07   Alijah Martin offensive rebound  
7:09   Nick Boyd misses two point layup  
7:16   Nick Boyd defensive rebound  
7:18   Tae Hardy misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Kevin Kalu defensive rebound  
7:44   Alijah Martin misses two point jump shot  
7:53   Nick Boyd defensive rebound  
7:55   Tae Hardy misses two point jump shot  
8:08   Bryan Greenlee turnover (bad pass)  
8:26   Carlos Lemus shooting foul (Bryan Greenlee draws the foul)  
8:32   Owls defensive rebound  
8:34   Vladislav Goldin blocks Calvin Solomon's two point layup  
8:42   Calvin Solomon offensive rebound  
8:44   Ze'Rik Onyema misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Calvin Solomon defensive rebound  
9:05   Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot  
9:20 +2 Tae Hardy makes two point jump shot (Calvin Solomon assists) 10-25
9:33   Vladislav Goldin personal foul (Ze'Rik Onyema draws the foul)  
9:33   Ze'Rik Onyema defensive rebound  
9:35   Brandon Weatherspoon misses three point jump shot  
9:41   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
9:43   Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot  
10:04 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup 8-25
10:10   Carlos Lemus personal foul (Bryan Greenlee draws the foul)  
10:29   Calvin Solomon turnover (offensive foul)  
10:29   Calvin Solomon offensive foul  
10:55 +2 Brandon Weatherspoon makes two point driving layup 8-23
11:19   Jamari Sibley turnover (lost ball)  
11:40 +2 Michael Forrest makes two point driving finger roll layup 8-21
12:00 +2 Ze'Rik Onyema makes two point putback dunk 8-19
12:05   Ze'Rik Onyema offensive rebound  
12:07   Jamari Sibley misses two point layup  
12:28   Miners 30 second timeout  
12:32 +3 Michael Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists) 6-19
12:36   Giancarlo Rosado defensive rebound  
12:38   Ze'Rik Onyema misses two point hook shot  
13:04 +3 Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot (Michael Forrest assists) 6-16
13:19   Ze'Rik Onyema turnover (traveling)  
13:44   Miners 30 second timeout  
13:47 +2 Brandon Weatherspoon makes two point layup 6-13
13:50   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Weatherspoon steals)  
14:08 +3 Brandon Weatherspoon makes three point jump shot (Nick Boyd assists) 6-11
14:32   Michael Forrest defensive rebound  
14:34   Otis Frazier III misses three point jump shot  
14:51   TV timeout  
14:51   Bryan Greenlee turnover (bad pass)  
15:12 +2 Otis Frazier III makes two point driving floating bank jump shot 6-8
15:29   Michael Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Kalu steals)  
15:48   Otis Frazier III turnover (bad pass) (Giancarlo Rosado steals)  
16:03   Johnell Davis turnover (bad pass)  
16:17 +2 Ze'Rik Onyema makes two point reverse layup 4-8
16:41 +2 Alijah Martin makes two point driving dunk 2-8
16:47   Owls defensive rebound  
16:49   Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot  
16:57 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point putback layup 2-6
17:01   Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound  
17:03   Johnell Davis misses two point layup  
17:15   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
17:17   Tae Hardy misses two point jump shot  
17:21   Johnell Davis personal foul (Calvin Solomon draws the foul)  
17:36 +2 Johnell Davis makes two point driving reverse layup 2-4
17:47   Owls offensive rebound  
17:49   Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot  
18:03   Calvin Solomon personal foul  
18:04   Owls defensive rebound  
18:06   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
18:28 +2 Bryan Greenlee makes two point pullup jump shot 2-2
18:35   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
18:37   Ze'Rik Onyema misses two point hook shot  
18:48   Calvin Solomon defensive rebound  
18:50   Tae Hardy blocks Michael Forrest's two point layup  
19:14 +2 Calvin Solomon makes two point layup 2-0
19:21   Alijah Martin personal foul (Tae Hardy draws the foul)  
19:22   Tae Hardy offensive rebound  
19:24   Otis Frazier III misses two point layup  
19:42   Alijah Martin turnover (bad pass)  
20:00   Calvin Solomon vs. Vladislav Goldin (Owls gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 10 28
Field Goals 5-18 (27.8%) 12-19 (63.2%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 13
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 4 7
Team 0 4
Assists 1 3
Steals 1 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 5 5
Fouls 5 3
Technicals 1 0
21
Z. Onyema F
4 PTS, 2 REB
23
B. Weatherspoon G
7 PTS
12T
UTEP 13-15 10-10
FAU 25-3 25-25
FAU Arena Boca Raton, FL
FAU Arena Boca Raton, FL
Team Stats
UTEP 13-15 69.0 PPG 38.8 RPG 11.9 APG
FAU 25-3 78.7 PPG 41.5 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Onyema F 6.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 0.5 APG 58.6 FG%
00
. Weatherspoon G 5.2 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.6 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
21
Z. Onyema F 4 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
23
B. Weatherspoon G 7 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
27.8 FG% 63.2
0.0 3PT FG% 57.1
0 FT% 0
UTEP
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Frazier III 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
T. Hardy 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 1 0 1 0
K. Kalu 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1
C. Lemus 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Givance 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sibley 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
G. Levesque - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sumlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dos Anjos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McKinney Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Zachery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 7 1 5/18 0/4 0/0 5 44 1 1 5 3 4
FAU
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Weatherspoon 7 0 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 0
M. Forrest 5 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
J. Gaffney 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
N. Boyd 3 2 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
G. Rosado 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Beath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lorient - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gaines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ralat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 9 3 12/19 4/7 0/0 3 43 2 1 5 2 7
NCAA BB Scores