UTEP
FAU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:59
|Joe Golding technical foul
|6:59
|+3
|Nick Boyd makes three point jump shot
|10-28
|7:07
|Alijah Martin offensive rebound
|7:09
|Nick Boyd misses two point layup
|7:16
|Nick Boyd defensive rebound
|7:18
|Tae Hardy misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|Kevin Kalu defensive rebound
|7:44
|Alijah Martin misses two point jump shot
|7:53
|Nick Boyd defensive rebound
|7:55
|Tae Hardy misses two point jump shot
|8:08
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (bad pass)
|8:26
|Carlos Lemus shooting foul (Bryan Greenlee draws the foul)
|8:32
|Owls defensive rebound
|8:34
|Vladislav Goldin blocks Calvin Solomon's two point layup
|8:42
|Calvin Solomon offensive rebound
|8:44
|Ze'Rik Onyema misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Calvin Solomon defensive rebound
|9:05
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|+2
|Tae Hardy makes two point jump shot (Calvin Solomon assists)
|10-25
|9:33
|Vladislav Goldin personal foul (Ze'Rik Onyema draws the foul)
|9:33
|Ze'Rik Onyema defensive rebound
|9:35
|Brandon Weatherspoon misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|9:43
|Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot
|10:04
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup
|8-25
|10:10
|Carlos Lemus personal foul (Bryan Greenlee draws the foul)
|10:29
|Calvin Solomon turnover (offensive foul)
|10:29
|Calvin Solomon offensive foul
|10:55
|+2
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes two point driving layup
|8-23
|11:19
|Jamari Sibley turnover (lost ball)
|11:40
|+2
|Michael Forrest makes two point driving finger roll layup
|8-21
|12:00
|+2
|Ze'Rik Onyema makes two point putback dunk
|8-19
|12:05
|Ze'Rik Onyema offensive rebound
|12:07
|Jamari Sibley misses two point layup
|12:28
|Miners 30 second timeout
|12:32
|+3
|Michael Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|6-19
|12:36
|Giancarlo Rosado defensive rebound
|12:38
|Ze'Rik Onyema misses two point hook shot
|13:04
|+3
|Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot (Michael Forrest assists)
|6-16
|13:19
|Ze'Rik Onyema turnover (traveling)
|13:44
|Miners 30 second timeout
|13:47
|+2
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes two point layup
|6-13
|13:50
|Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Weatherspoon steals)
|14:08
|+3
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes three point jump shot (Nick Boyd assists)
|6-11
|14:32
|Michael Forrest defensive rebound
|14:34
|Otis Frazier III misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|TV timeout
|14:51
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (bad pass)
|15:12
|+2
|Otis Frazier III makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|6-8
|15:29
|Michael Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Kalu steals)
|15:48
|Otis Frazier III turnover (bad pass) (Giancarlo Rosado steals)
|16:03
|Johnell Davis turnover (bad pass)
|16:17
|+2
|Ze'Rik Onyema makes two point reverse layup
|4-8
|16:41
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point driving dunk
|2-8
|16:47
|Owls defensive rebound
|16:49
|Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot
|16:57
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point putback layup
|2-6
|17:01
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|17:03
|Johnell Davis misses two point layup
|17:15
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|17:17
|Tae Hardy misses two point jump shot
|17:21
|Johnell Davis personal foul (Calvin Solomon draws the foul)
|17:36
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point driving reverse layup
|2-4
|17:47
|Owls offensive rebound
|17:49
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Calvin Solomon personal foul
|18:04
|Owls defensive rebound
|18:06
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|+2
|Bryan Greenlee makes two point pullup jump shot
|2-2
|18:35
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|18:37
|Ze'Rik Onyema misses two point hook shot
|18:48
|Calvin Solomon defensive rebound
|18:50
|Tae Hardy blocks Michael Forrest's two point layup
|19:14
|+2
|Calvin Solomon makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:21
|Alijah Martin personal foul (Tae Hardy draws the foul)
|19:22
|Tae Hardy offensive rebound
|19:24
|Otis Frazier III misses two point layup
|19:42
|Alijah Martin turnover (bad pass)
|20:00
|Calvin Solomon vs. Vladislav Goldin (Owls gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|28
|Field Goals
|5-18 (27.8%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|3-Pointers
|0-4 (0.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|13
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|4
|7
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|1
|3
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|5
|Fouls
|5
|3
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
7 PTS
|Key Players
|
00
|. Onyema F
|6.9 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|0.5 APG
|58.6 FG%
|
00
|. Weatherspoon G
|5.2 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|0.6 APG
|38.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Onyema F
|4 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|B. Weatherspoon G
|7 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|27.8
|FG%
|63.2
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Frazier III
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Hardy
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K. Kalu
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Lemus
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Givance
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Frazier III
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Hardy
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K. Kalu
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Lemus
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Givance
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sibley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Levesque
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sumlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dos Anjos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McKinney Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Zachery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|7
|1
|5/18
|0/4
|0/0
|5
|44
|1
|1
|5
|3
|4
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Weatherspoon
|7
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Forrest
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Gaffney
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Boyd
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Rosado
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Weatherspoon
|7
|0
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Forrest
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Gaffney
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Boyd
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Rosado
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carroll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Beath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lorient
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ralat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|9
|3
|12/19
|4/7
|0/0
|3
|43
|2
|1
|5
|2
|7
