No. 6 Virginia aims to get back on track vs. North Carolina
No. 6 Virginia will look to recover from its worst offensive effort of the season when it faces North Carolina in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The cold-shooting Cavaliers (21-5, 13-4 ACC) fell flat in Wednesday's 63-48 defeat at Boston College, held under 50 points for the first time while shooting a season-worst 32.2 percent from the field.
Virginia missed 17 of 21 attempts from beyond the arc against the Eagles and is shooting just 27 percent (23 of 85) from 3-point land over its past five games. The Cavaliers managed to win the first four of those contests, including three- and two-point escapes against Louisville and Notre Dame, respectively.
There was no escape against Boston College, as starters Armaan Franklin, Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark sank only one of their 10 combined 3-point attempts. Jayden Gardner (16 points) was the only Cavalier in double figures.
"We've been in so many close games this year, and we've been fortunate to win obviously the majority of them, but we have not shot the ball well, whether it's finishing or sometimes even at the free-throw line," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "And that showed up again and I didn't even think we got great looks."
Freshman Isaac McKneely made two of the Cavaliers' four 3-pointers at Boston College. He is shooting a team-high 40.8 percent from long distance and is second on the squad with 42 made 3-pointers (Franklin, 53).
"I feel like the past couple games we haven't been playing our best," McKneely said. "Offensively, we haven't been moving like we should. ... So all we can do now is just learn from this, take the kick in the mouth and just bounce back next game."
Virginia didn't shoot particularly well in its first meeting with North Carolina, a 65-58 win in Charlottesville, Va., on Jan. 10. The Cavaliers were 6-for-19 from 3-point range and 11-for-19 at the foul line.
Virginia got 28 bench points, including a game-high 17 from Ben Vander Plas, and greatly benefited from the early exit of Tar Heels star Armando Bacot.
Bacot, who leads the Tar Heels (17-11, 9-8) in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (11.1), turned an ankle in the opening minute against the Cavaliers and did not return.
Bacot delivered 16 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday as North Carolina snapped a two-game skid with a 63-59 victory at Notre Dame.
Caleb Love also scored 16 points, R.J. Davis added 12 and Pete Nance had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. The Tar Heels survived their worst shooting night of the season, including a 2-for-23 (8.7 percent) effort from 3-point range.
"I always say there are three boxes you have to check in any game," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. "You have to get after it defensively. You have to rebound the basketball. And you have to take care of the basketball."
The Tar Heels played tough defense, owned the glass (52-33) and committed only nine turnovers.
"We shot 2-for-23 from three and 33 percent from the field," Davis said. "But if you check those three boxes, you give yourself a chance to be successful."
Virginia has won eight of the last 10 meetings in this rivalry.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|6 Virginia 21-5
|68.3 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|15.9 APG
|North Carolina 17-11
|77.3 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Franklin
|26
|29.7
|12.4
|4.2
|1.3
|0.90
|0.40
|0.8
|41.8
|38.7
|71.0
|0.5
|3.7
|K. Clark
|26
|33.2
|11.6
|2.7
|5.7
|1.10
|0.10
|2.0
|43.2
|39.5
|75.0
|0.4
|2.2
|J. Gardner
|26
|24.7
|11.3
|5.2
|0.7
|0.90
|0.50
|1.1
|51.3
|0.0
|66.7
|2
|3.2
|R. Beekman
|25
|31.6
|9.6
|3.1
|4.9
|1.50
|0.50
|1.6
|40.3
|38.1
|81.4
|0.6
|2.5
|B. Vander Plas
|26
|25.2
|7.5
|4.7
|1.5
|0.70
|0.40
|0.7
|41.1
|30.7
|56.3
|0.8
|3.8
|I. McKneely
|26
|21.7
|6.5
|2.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|40.4
|40.8
|70.6
|0.3
|2
|K. Shedrick
|25
|17.4
|6.2
|3.5
|0.6
|0.90
|1.30
|0.7
|67.1
|25.0
|79.6
|1.1
|2.4
|R. Dunn
|24
|12.1
|2.4
|2.7
|0.3
|0.40
|1.00
|0.5
|51.1
|28.6
|50.0
|0.5
|2.2
|F. Caffaro
|15
|7.3
|1.6
|1.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|69.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1
|T. Murray
|8
|7.8
|1.5
|1.1
|0.4
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|28.6
|10.0
|75.0
|0
|1.1
|T. How
|3
|3.3
|1.0
|2.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|1.3
|C. Coleman
|5
|4.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|16.7
|25.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|68.3
|34.8
|15.9
|6.80
|4.30
|8.9
|44.9
|36.4
|70.3
|8.2
|23.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Bacot
|27
|31.6
|17.3
|11.1
|1.5
|0.70
|1.10
|2.3
|55.8
|0.0
|64.9
|4.4
|6.7
|C. Love
|28
|35.6
|17.1
|3.5
|2.8
|1.10
|0.20
|2.4
|39.0
|31.2
|76.4
|0.4
|3.1
|R. Davis
|28
|34.7
|15.6
|5.0
|3.2
|1.10
|0.10
|1.9
|42.1
|32.6
|87.6
|0.7
|4.3
|P. Nance
|25
|29.6
|9.7
|6.1
|1.6
|0.30
|0.90
|1.8
|41.3
|28.2
|80.0
|1.2
|4.9
|L. Black
|28
|31.6
|7.1
|6.5
|1.4
|1.40
|0.70
|0.9
|42.2
|30.9
|68.1
|1.8
|4.7
|P. Johnson
|22
|15.9
|4.2
|2.7
|0.5
|0.70
|0.00
|0.4
|39.5
|27.8
|71.9
|1.1
|1.6
|D. Dunn
|23
|10.4
|2.8
|0.7
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.2
|42.9
|33.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.4
|J. Washington
|16
|6.3
|2.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|47.1
|0.0
|64.7
|0.2
|1.1
|T. Nickel
|23
|6.1
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|39.5
|24.0
|84.2
|0.3
|0.3
|S. Trimble
|28
|10.9
|1.9
|0.9
|0.7
|0.20
|0.30
|0.6
|43.9
|16.7
|58.6
|0.1
|0.8
|J. McKoy
|9
|6.1
|1.7
|1.2
|0.1
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|36.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|1.1
|J. Watkins
|2
|1
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Lebo
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Styles
|12
|5.3
|1.0
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|14.3
|75.0
|0.3
|0.8
|W. Shaver
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Farris
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Landry
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Maye
|2
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|28
|0.0
|77.3
|43.2
|11.9
|5.60
|3.70
|10.8
|43.5
|29.8
|73.9
|11.7
|28.4
-
MSU
IOWA105
108
OT 32.0 ESPN
-
LEH
BU41
42
2nd 7:11
-
MRMK
LIU52
33
2nd 12:10
-
MIZZ
UGA63
49
2nd 10:37 SECN
-
OHIO
M-OH53
60
2nd 9:47
-
SHU
CCSU49
52
2nd 8:33
-
STFR
FDU45
59
2nd 12:04
-
WRST
DET49
43
2nd 13:49
-
ASU
7ARIZ20
21
1st 10:51 CBS
-
ARK
2ALA11
10
1st 11:20 ESP2
-
ARMY
HC24
16
1st 7:45
-
BRWN
CLMB22
11
1st 10:07
-
BUF
TOL17
21
1st 11:55
-
CAMP
RAD17
23
1st 8:12
-
CIT
MER14
22
1st 6:45
-
DART
PENN25
28
1st 7:21
-
FUR
SAM19
12
1st 9:54 CBSSN
-
GWEB
SCUP10
16
1st 9:36
-
HAMP
NCAT13
19
1st 8:40
-
HIPT
WINT25
26
1st 8:21
-
14KSU
OKST15
17
1st 10:13 ESPU
-
LAF
BUCK17
27
1st 7:38
-
LOU
GT19
19
1st 10:06 ESP+
-
ME
BING17
30
1st 7:55
-
MONM
W&M16
14
1st 10:26
-
NE
HOFS15
20
1st 7:57
-
NIU
CMU25
17
1st 8:09
-
PRIN
HARV23
15
1st 7:54
-
STTHMN
UND15
17
1st 10:12
-
8TEX
9BAY18
7
1st 11:31 ESPN
-
UTEP
FAU10
28
1st 6:59
-
WIU
NDST16
22
1st 8:41
-
URI
FOR0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
NAU
NCO0
0151.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
NKY
OAK0
0134 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
ORU
SDST0
0152.5 O/U
+5
3:00pm
-
UTM
MORE0
0144.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
UTU
UTA0
0142.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
BALL
EMU0
0151.5 O/U
+7.5
3:30pm
-
MINN
NEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm BTN
-
25TA&M
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
AUB
UK0
0141 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBS
-
COLG
NAVY0
0142.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CSUF
CSUB0
0124 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
DSU
MORG0
0140 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
FSU
13MIA0
0154 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
GRAM
FAMU0
0123 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
HOUC
NICH0
0161.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
NCCU0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
LT
MTSU0
0139 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCG
ETSU0
0134.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
NORF
SCST0
0150.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
PRES
CHSO0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
RICE
CHAR0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
COOK0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
UMES
COPP0
0147.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
UVM
BRY0
0151 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
VMI
WCU0
0142 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
WAG
SFU0
0131.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
WVU
3KAN0
0150 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
UALR
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
MCNS
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-8
4:30pm
-
UNCA
LON0
0138.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0156.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SNIND
TNST0
0155 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
TNTC
EIU0
0141.5 O/U
+1
4:30pm
-
AMER
L-MD0
0129 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0146 O/U
-6
5:00pm ACCN
-
PFW
GB0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm
-
KENT
BGSU0
0151.5 O/U
+11
5:00pm
-
NEOM
DU0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
NH
LOW0
0136 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
PVAM
ALCN0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
TXAMC
UIW0
0138 O/U
PK
5:00pm
-
WSU
CAL0
0125 O/U
+11
5:00pm PACN
-
NW ST
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-5.5
5:30pm
-
SUU
SHOU0
0141 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
FLA
VAN0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
GMU
DAY0
0128 O/U
-11
6:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LAS
GW0
0151 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
PRST
MTST0
0145 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
SC
11TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm SECN
-
UCD
CP0
0133 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
6UVA
UNC0
0132 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPN
-
AAMU
ALST0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
TXSO
JAST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
BSU
SJSU0
0132.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
COR
YALE0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSN
LBSU0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
DEL
ELON0
0139 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
ND
WAKE0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
NJIT
ALB0
0140 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UNO
LAM0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
USF0
0152.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
UNCW0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
UTSA
FIU0
0148.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTVA
ABIL0
0148.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
WMU
AKR0
0136 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
YSU
IUPU0
0153 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
DEP
10MARQ0
0152 O/U
-15
7:30pm FS1
-
17IND
5PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm FOX
-
TRLST
UTRGV0
0145 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
CLST
MIL0
0149.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EWU
IDST0
0145 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
1HOU
ECU0
0133.5 O/U
+21.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY0
0152.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0133 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
USC
UTAH0
0141.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
VT
DUKE0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
MISS0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
IDHO
WEB0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0127.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
15SMC
12GONZ0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORE
ORST0
0129 O/U
+10
10:00pm PACN
-
SF
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
22SDSU
NMEX0
0147.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SACL
USD0
0162.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCI
HAW0
0133.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCSD0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
LMU
PEP0
0159 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm
-
CLEM
NCST96
71
Final ESP+
-
19CREI
NOVA67
79
Final FOX
-
OKLA
23ISU61
50
Final ESPU
-
STON
COC52
92
Final CBSSN
-
24TCU
TTU83
82
Final ESP2
-
18CONN
SJU95
86
Final CBS