BELMONT
NIOWA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+3
|Ege Peksari makes three point jump shot (Derek Krogmann assists)
|83-75
|0:16
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|83-72
|0:16
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-72
|0:16
|Drew Daniel personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|0:18
|Trey Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Walker steals)
|0:26
|+1
|Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|81-72
|0:26
|+1
|Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|80-72
|0:26
|James Betz personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|0:33
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|0:33
|+3
|Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Trey Campbell assists)
|79-72
|0:39
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|79-69
|0:39
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-69
|0:39
|Trey Campbell personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|0:41
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|0:49
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-69
|0:49
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-69
|0:49
|Landon Wolf personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|0:54
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|0:56
|Trey Campbell misses two point jump shot
|1:08
|Panthers offensive rebound
|1:09
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|1:23
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (traveling)
|1:39
|Keishawn Davidson offensive rebound
|1:41
|Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot
|2:08
|James Betz turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|2:10
|+1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-69
|2:10
|+1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-69
|2:10
|Trey Campbell personal foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)
|2:10
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|2:12
|Cade Tyson blocks Trey Campbell's two point layup
|2:19
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass) (Landon Wolf steals)
|2:35
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|2:35
|+2
|Landon Wolf makes two point floating jump shot
|73-69
|2:44
|Bowen Born offensive rebound
|2:46
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|3:11
|James Betz defensive rebound
|3:11
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:11
|+1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-67
|3:11
|Trey Campbell shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)
|3:27
|Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)
|3:38
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-67
|3:38
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-67
|3:38
|TV timeout
|3:38
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|3:57
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|3:59
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)
|4:31
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-67
|4:31
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-66
|4:31
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|4:37
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-65
|4:37
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-65
|4:37
|Landon Wolf shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)
|4:47
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|4:49
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|4:58
|Drew Daniel offensive rebound
|5:00
|Landon Wolf misses two point jump shot
|5:12
|+1
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|68-65
|5:12
|Michael Duax shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)
|5:12
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|67-65
|5:25
|Michael Duax personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|5:27
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|5:29
|Drew Daniel misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|Drew Daniel defensive rebound
|5:52
|Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot
|6:12
|+2
|Landon Wolf makes two point layup
|65-65
|6:21
|Even Brauns turnover (offensive foul)
|6:21
|Even Brauns offensive foul (James Betz draws the foul)
|6:27
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|6:35
|+3
|Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Michael Duax assists)
|65-63
|6:42
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (bad pass) (Michael Duax steals)
|6:44
|Landon Wolf personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|6:47
|Cade Tyson offensive rebound
|6:49
|Michael Shanks misses three point jump shot
|7:15
|+3
|James Betz makes three point jump shot (Trey Campbell assists)
|65-60
|7:32
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|7:34
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|Michael Shanks offensive rebound
|7:49
|Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Drew Friberg offensive rebound
|7:56
|Michael Shanks misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|Michael Duax personal foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)
|8:19
|+1
|Landon Wolf makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|65-57
|8:19
|Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Landon Wolf draws the foul)
|8:19
|+2
|Landon Wolf makes two point jump shot
|65-56
|8:38
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|65-54
|8:56
|+3
|Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Trey Campbell assists)
|63-54
|9:07
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|9:09
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|9:19
|+2
|Trey Campbell makes two point layup (James Betz assists)
|63-51
|9:50
|+2
|Ben Sheppard makes two point pullup jump shot
|63-49
|10:12
|+2
|James Betz makes two point turnaround jump shot
|61-49
|10:30
|TV timeout
|10:30
|Panthers offensive rebound
|10:32
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|10:51
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|11:14
|Tytan Anderson misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|+2
|Even Brauns makes two point dunk (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|61-47
|11:55
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|11:57
|Trey Campbell misses two point jump shot
|12:04
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|12:06
|Drew Friberg misses two point turnaround jump shot
|12:30
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|12:32
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|12:43
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|12:45
|Ben Sheppard misses two point jump shot
|12:57
|+2
|Trey Campbell makes two point jump shot
|59-47
|13:05
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|13:07
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|13:18
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|59-45
|13:18
|Cade Tyson shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)
|13:18
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists)
|59-44
|13:34
|+2
|Even Brauns makes two point layup (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|59-42
|13:57
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-42
|13:57
|Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:57
|Drew Friberg shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|14:14
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|57-41
|14:31
|Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Ben Sheppard steals)
|14:37
|Drew Friberg personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|14:48
|Panthers offensive rebound
|14:50
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|15:05
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point jump shot
|55-41
|15:23
|Bruins defensive rebound
|15:25
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|TV timeout
|15:53
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point jump shot
|53-41
|15:57
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|15:59
|Cole Henry misses two point layup
|16:23
|TV timeout
|16:23
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|16:24
|+3
|Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists)
|51-41
|16:30
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|16:32
|Cole Henry misses two point layup
|16:41
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|16:43
|Even Brauns misses two point hook shot
|17:04
|Michael Duax personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|17:21
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|17:23
|Michael Duax misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot
|48-41
|17:50
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|17:52
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|18:08
|+3
|Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists)
|46-41
|18:23
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-41
|18:23
|Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|18:23
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|43-40
|18:56
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Drew Friberg assists)
|43-38
|19:04
|Cade Tyson defensive rebound
|19:06
|Tytan Anderson misses three point jump shot
|19:26
|+2
|Ben Sheppard makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|40-38
|19:34
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup
|38-38
|19:43
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)
|19:49
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Panthers defensive rebound
|0:01
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|Drew Friberg defensive rebound
|0:13
|Drew Daniel misses two point layup
|0:37
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|0:39
|EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-36
|0:51
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-35
|0:51
|TV timeout
|0:51
|Isaiah Walker personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|0:55
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|0:57
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|Cade Tyson offensive rebound
|1:07
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|1:11
|Cade Tyson offensive rebound
|1:13
|Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound
|1:21
|Tytan Anderson misses two point jump shot
|1:46
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point layup
|38-34
|2:01
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|2:03
|Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|36-34
|2:36
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|2:38
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|2:53
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|2:55
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|3:03
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point driving layup
|34-34
|3:27
|+3
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Derek Sabin assists)
|34-32
|3:49
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|3:51
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|+2
|Isaiah Walker makes two point finger roll layup (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|31-32
|4:27
|Tytan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|4:39
|+1
|Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-32
|4:39
|+1
|Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-32
|4:39
|Cole Henry shooting foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|4:51
|Derek Sabin defensive rebound
|4:53
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point floating jump shot
|27-32
|5:27
|+3
|Landon Wolf makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists)
|25-32
|5:34
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|5:36
|Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|Michael Duax personal foul (Drew Friberg draws the foul)
|6:02
|Frank Jakubicek defensive rebound
|6:04
|Michael Duax misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|6:16
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|6:41
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point hook shot (Michael Duax assists)
|25-29
|6:53
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|6:55
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|7:03
|Michael Duax turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)
|7:08
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|7:10
|Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot
|7:15
|Keishawn Davidson offensive rebound
|7:17
|Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot
|7:26
|+2
|Landon Wolf makes two point jump shot
|25-27
|7:39
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot (Drew Friberg assists)
|25-25
|7:57
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass)
|8:17
|TV timeout
|8:17
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|8:18
|+2
|Drew Friberg makes two point pullup jump shot
|23-25
|8:25
|Frank Jakubicek defensive rebound
|8:27
|Michael Duax misses two point layup
|8:41
|+3
|Isaiah Walker makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|21-25
|8:55
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point hook shot
|18-25
|9:13
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|9:15
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|9:28
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|18-23
|9:35
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|9:37
|Ben Sheppard misses two point jump shot
|9:49
|+1
|Landon Wolf makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-21
|9:49
|+1
|Landon Wolf makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-20
|9:49
|Even Brauns shooting foul (Landon Wolf draws the foul)
|9:55
|Trey Campbell offensive rebound
|9:57
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|10:06
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|10:08
|EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|Tytan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Even Brauns steals)
|10:27
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|10:29
|EJ Bellinger misses two point jump shot
|10:51
|Isaiah Walker defensive rebound
|10:53
|Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|Isaiah Walker personal foul
|11:30
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|11:32
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|Trey Campbell offensive rebound
|11:34
|Trey Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:34
|TV timeout
|11:34
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie shooting foul (Trey Campbell draws the foul)
|11:34
|+2
|Trey Campbell makes two point jump shot
|18-19
|11:41
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|11:43
|Michael Shanks misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|Trey Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Even Brauns steals)
|12:13
|+3
|EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|18-17
|12:20
|+1
|Landon Wolf makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-17
|12:20
|Landon Wolf misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:20
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie shooting foul (Landon Wolf draws the foul)
|12:31
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|12:31
|Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:31
|Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:31
|Even Brauns shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|12:45
|+2
|Cade Tyson makes two point layup
|15-16
|13:10
|+3
|Landon Wolf makes three point jump shot
|13-16
|13:20
|Panthers offensive rebound
|13:22
|Michael Duax misses two point layup
|13:48
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|13:48
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:48
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)
|13:48
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|13-13
|13:54
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|13:56
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|+3
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes three point jump shot
|11-13
|14:22
|Drew Daniel personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|14:34
|Frank Jakubicek defensive rebound
|14:36
|Landon Wolf misses two point jump shot
|14:51
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|8-13
|15:03
|+3
|Landon Wolf makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists)
|6-13
|15:13
|Frank Jakubicek turnover (bad pass) (Drew Daniel steals)
|15:34
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-10
|15:34
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-9
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:34
|Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|15:46
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|15:48
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|16:00
|Trey Campbell misses two point jump shot
|16:12
|+2
|Even Brauns makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|6-8
|16:26
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|4-8
|16:26
|Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)
|16:26
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|4-7
|16:42
|+2
|Ben Sheppard makes two point layup
|4-5
|16:56
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point jump shot
|2-5
|17:11
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|17:13
|Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|Drew Friberg offensive rebound
|17:22
|Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot
|17:47
|Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass)
|17:54
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|17:56
|Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)
|18:13
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|18:15
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|18:22
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|18:33
|+2
|Keishawn Davidson makes two point driving layup
|2-3
|19:04
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists)
|0-3
|19:32
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|19:34
|Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Even Brauns vs. Tytan Anderson (Bruins gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|75
|Field Goals
|29-62 (46.8%)
|26-62 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-27 (25.9%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|18-20 (90.0%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|38
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|11
|5
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|7
|13
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
24 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|Belmont 20-10
|75.8 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Northern Iowa 13-16
|69.9 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Gillespie G
|8.9 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|3.1 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
00
|. Wolf G
|7.3 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|0.6 APG
|40.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gillespie G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|L. Wolf G
|21 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.8
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|25.9
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davidson
|17
|8
|3
|4/11
|1/4
|8/8
|0
|-
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6
|C. Tyson
|15
|4
|0
|5/11
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|-
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|B. Sheppard
|8
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Brauns
|6
|5
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Friberg
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Bellinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Jakubicek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sabin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Robbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Vanderjagt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Braccia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dykstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|34
|12
|29/62
|7/27
|18/20
|15
|0
|11
|1
|7
|8
|26
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Daniel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Peksari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Krogmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Courbat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Jacobson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Heise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|33
|14
|26/62
|9/28
|14/19
|17
|0
|5
|0
|13
|7
|26
