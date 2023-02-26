BELMONT
NIOWA

2nd Half
BELM
Bruins
45
UNI
Panthers
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Ege Peksari makes three point jump shot (Derek Krogmann assists) 83-75
0:16 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 83-72
0:16 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 82-72
0:16   Drew Daniel personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
0:18   Trey Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Walker steals)  
0:26 +1 Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 81-72
0:26 +1 Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 80-72
0:26   James Betz personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
0:33   Panthers 30 second timeout  
0:33 +3 Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Trey Campbell assists) 79-72
0:39 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 79-69
0:39 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 78-69
0:39   Trey Campbell personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
0:41   Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
0:49 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 77-69
0:49 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 76-69
0:49   Landon Wolf personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
0:54   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
0:56   Trey Campbell misses two point jump shot  
1:08   Panthers offensive rebound  
1:09   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
1:23   Keishawn Davidson turnover (traveling)  
1:39   Keishawn Davidson offensive rebound  
1:41   Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot  
2:08   James Betz turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
2:10 +1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-69
2:10 +1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 74-69
2:10   Trey Campbell personal foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)  
2:10   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
2:12   Cade Tyson blocks Trey Campbell's two point layup  
2:19   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass) (Landon Wolf steals)  
2:35   Panthers 30 second timeout  
2:35 +2 Landon Wolf makes two point floating jump shot 73-69
2:44   Bowen Born offensive rebound  
2:46   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
3:11   James Betz defensive rebound  
3:11   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:11 +1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 73-67
3:11   Trey Campbell shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)  
3:27   Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)  
3:38 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 72-67
3:38 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 71-67
3:38   TV timeout  
3:38   Bowen Born shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
3:57   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
3:59   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
4:08   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)  
4:31 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2 70-67
4:31 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2 70-66
4:31   Ja'Kobi Gillespie shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
4:37 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 70-65
4:37 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 69-65
4:37   Landon Wolf shooting foul (Ben Sheppard draws the foul)  
4:47   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
4:49   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
4:58   Drew Daniel offensive rebound  
5:00   Landon Wolf misses two point jump shot  
5:12 +1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 1 68-65
5:12   Michael Duax shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)  
5:12 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 67-65
5:25   Michael Duax personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
5:27   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
5:29   Drew Daniel misses three point jump shot  
5:50   Drew Daniel defensive rebound  
5:52   Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot  
6:12 +2 Landon Wolf makes two point layup 65-65
6:21   Even Brauns turnover (offensive foul)  
6:21   Even Brauns offensive foul (James Betz draws the foul)  
6:27   Bruins 30 second timeout  
6:35 +3 Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Michael Duax assists) 65-63
6:42   Keishawn Davidson turnover (bad pass) (Michael Duax steals)  
6:44   Landon Wolf personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
6:47   Cade Tyson offensive rebound  
6:49   Michael Shanks misses three point jump shot  
7:15 +3 James Betz makes three point jump shot (Trey Campbell assists) 65-60
7:32   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
7:34   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot  
7:47   Michael Shanks offensive rebound  
7:49   Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:54   Drew Friberg offensive rebound  
7:56   Michael Shanks misses three point jump shot  
8:11   Michael Duax personal foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)  
8:19 +1 Landon Wolf makes regular free throw 1 of 1 65-57
8:19   Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Landon Wolf draws the foul)  
8:19 +2 Landon Wolf makes two point jump shot 65-56
8:38 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 65-54
8:56 +3 Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Trey Campbell assists) 63-54
9:07   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
9:09   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
9:19 +2 Trey Campbell makes two point layup (James Betz assists) 63-51
9:50 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point pullup jump shot 63-49
10:12 +2 James Betz makes two point turnaround jump shot 61-49
10:30   TV timeout  
10:30   Panthers offensive rebound  
10:32   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
10:51   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
11:12   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
11:14   Tytan Anderson misses three point jump shot  
11:34 +2 Even Brauns makes two point dunk (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 61-47
11:55   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
11:57   Trey Campbell misses two point jump shot  
12:04   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
12:06   Drew Friberg misses two point turnaround jump shot  
12:30   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
12:32   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
12:43   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
12:45   Ben Sheppard misses two point jump shot  
12:57 +2 Trey Campbell makes two point jump shot 59-47
13:05   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
13:07   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
13:18 +1 Michael Duax makes regular free throw 1 of 1 59-45
13:18   Cade Tyson shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)  
13:18 +2 Michael Duax makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists) 59-44
13:34 +2 Even Brauns makes two point layup (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 59-42
13:57 +1 Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-42
13:57   Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:57   Drew Friberg shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
14:14 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 57-41
14:31   Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Ben Sheppard steals)  
14:37   Drew Friberg personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
14:48   Panthers offensive rebound  
14:50   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
15:05 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point jump shot 55-41
15:23   Bruins defensive rebound  
15:25   Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:53 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point jump shot 53-41
15:57   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
15:59   Cole Henry misses two point layup  
16:23   TV timeout  
16:23   Panthers 30 second timeout  
16:24 +3 Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists) 51-41
16:30   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
16:32   Cole Henry misses two point layup  
16:41   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
16:43   Even Brauns misses two point hook shot  
17:04   Michael Duax personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
17:21   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
17:23   Michael Duax misses two point jump shot  
17:41 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot 48-41
17:50   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
17:52   Tytan Anderson misses two point layup  
18:08 +3 Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Ben Sheppard assists) 46-41
18:23 +1 Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-41
18:23   Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
18:23 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists) 43-40
18:56 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Drew Friberg assists) 43-38
19:04   Cade Tyson defensive rebound  
19:06   Tytan Anderson misses three point jump shot  
19:26 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists) 40-38
19:34 +2 Michael Duax makes two point layup 38-38
19:43   Keishawn Davidson turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)  
19:49   Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Keishawn Davidson steals)  

1st Half
BELM
Bruins
38
UNI
Panthers
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Panthers defensive rebound  
0:01   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
0:11   Drew Friberg defensive rebound  
0:13   Drew Daniel misses two point layup  
0:37   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
0:39   EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot  
0:51 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-36
0:51 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-35
0:51   TV timeout  
0:51   Isaiah Walker personal foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
0:55   Tytan Anderson defensive rebound  
0:57   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses three point jump shot  
1:05   Cade Tyson offensive rebound  
1:07   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
1:11   Cade Tyson offensive rebound  
1:13   Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot  
1:19   Ja'Kobi Gillespie defensive rebound  
1:21   Tytan Anderson misses two point jump shot  
1:46 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point layup 38-34
2:01   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
2:03   Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot  
2:29 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 36-34
2:36   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
2:38   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
2:53   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
2:55   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
3:03 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point driving layup 34-34
3:27 +3 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Derek Sabin assists) 34-32
3:49   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
3:51   Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot  
4:22 +2 Isaiah Walker makes two point finger roll layup (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 31-32
4:27   Tytan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
4:39 +1 Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-32
4:39 +1 Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-32
4:39   Cole Henry shooting foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
4:51   Derek Sabin defensive rebound  
4:53   Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot  
5:11 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point floating jump shot 27-32
5:27 +3 Landon Wolf makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists) 25-32
5:34   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
5:36   Isaiah Walker misses three point jump shot  
5:43   Michael Duax personal foul (Drew Friberg draws the foul)  
6:02   Frank Jakubicek defensive rebound  
6:04   Michael Duax misses three point jump shot  
6:14   Tytan Anderson defensive rebound  
6:16   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
6:41 +2 Cole Henry makes two point hook shot (Michael Duax assists) 25-29
6:53   Tytan Anderson defensive rebound  
6:55   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
7:03   Michael Duax turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)  
7:08   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
7:10   Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot  
7:15   Keishawn Davidson offensive rebound  
7:17   Keishawn Davidson misses two point jump shot  
7:26 +2 Landon Wolf makes two point jump shot 25-27
7:39 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point jump shot (Drew Friberg assists) 25-25
7:57   Bowen Born turnover (bad pass)  
8:17   TV timeout  
8:17   Panthers 30 second timeout  
8:18 +2 Drew Friberg makes two point pullup jump shot 23-25
8:25   Frank Jakubicek defensive rebound  
8:27   Michael Duax misses two point layup  
8:41 +3 Isaiah Walker makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 21-25
8:55 +2 Michael Duax makes two point hook shot 18-25
9:13   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
9:15   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
9:26   Bruins 30 second timeout  
9:28 +2 Michael Duax makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists) 18-23
9:35   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
9:37   Ben Sheppard misses two point jump shot  
9:49 +1 Landon Wolf makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-21
9:49 +1 Landon Wolf makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-20
9:49   Even Brauns shooting foul (Landon Wolf draws the foul)  
9:55   Trey Campbell offensive rebound  
9:57   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
10:06   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
10:08   EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot  
10:18   Tytan Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Even Brauns steals)  
10:27   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
10:29   EJ Bellinger misses two point jump shot  
10:51   Isaiah Walker defensive rebound  
10:53   Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot  
11:20   Isaiah Walker personal foul  
11:30   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
11:32   Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Trey Campbell offensive rebound  
11:34   Trey Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:34   TV timeout  
11:34   Ja'Kobi Gillespie shooting foul (Trey Campbell draws the foul)  
11:34 +2 Trey Campbell makes two point jump shot 18-19
11:41   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
11:43   Michael Shanks misses three point jump shot  
11:59   Trey Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Even Brauns steals)  
12:13 +3 EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 18-17
12:20 +1 Landon Wolf makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-17
12:20   Landon Wolf misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:20   Ja'Kobi Gillespie shooting foul (Landon Wolf draws the foul)  
12:31   Tytan Anderson offensive rebound  
12:31   Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:31   Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:31   Even Brauns shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
12:45 +2 Cade Tyson makes two point layup 15-16
13:10 +3 Landon Wolf makes three point jump shot 13-16
13:20   Panthers offensive rebound  
13:22   Michael Duax misses two point layup  
13:48   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
13:48   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:48   Bowen Born shooting foul (Ja'Kobi Gillespie draws the foul)  
13:48 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 13-13
13:54   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
13:56   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
14:15 +3 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes three point jump shot 11-13
14:22   Drew Daniel personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
14:34   Frank Jakubicek defensive rebound  
14:36   Landon Wolf misses two point jump shot  
14:51 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 8-13
15:03 +3 Landon Wolf makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists) 6-13
15:13   Frank Jakubicek turnover (bad pass) (Drew Daniel steals)  
15:34 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-10
15:34 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-9
15:34   TV timeout  
15:34   Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
15:46   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
15:48   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
15:58   Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound  
16:00   Trey Campbell misses two point jump shot  
16:12 +2 Even Brauns makes two point layup (Keishawn Davidson assists) 6-8
16:26 +1 Michael Duax makes regular free throw 1 of 1 4-8
16:26   Ben Sheppard shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)  
16:26 +2 Michael Duax makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists) 4-7
16:42 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point layup 4-5
16:56 +2 Bowen Born makes two point jump shot 2-5
17:11   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
17:13   Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Drew Friberg offensive rebound  
17:22   Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot  
17:47   Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass)  
17:54   Tytan Anderson defensive rebound  
17:56   Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot  
18:07   Bowen Born turnover (bad pass) (Cade Tyson steals)  
18:13   Tytan Anderson offensive rebound  
18:15   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Tytan Anderson offensive rebound  
18:22   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
18:33 +2 Keishawn Davidson makes two point driving layup 2-3
19:04 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Tytan Anderson assists) 0-3
19:32   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
19:34   Cade Tyson misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Even Brauns vs. Tytan Anderson (Bruins gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Ege Peksari makes three point jump shot (Derek Krogmann assists) 0:01
+ 1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:16
+ 1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:16
  Drew Daniel personal foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul) 0:16
  Trey Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Walker steals) 0:18
+ 1 Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:26
+ 1 Cade Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:26
  James Betz personal foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul) 0:26
  Panthers 30 second timeout 0:33
+ 3 Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Trey Campbell assists) 0:33
+ 1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:39
Team Stats
Points 83 75
Field Goals 29-62 (46.8%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 18-20 (90.0%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 38
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 26 26
Team 1 5
Assists 12 14
Steals 11 5
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Gillespie G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
3
L. Wolf G
21 PTS
12T
Belmont 20-10 384583
Northern Iowa 13-16 363975
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Team Stats
Belmont 20-10 75.8 PPG 35.9 RPG 15.2 APG
Northern Iowa 13-16 69.9 PPG 35.9 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Gillespie G 8.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 3.1 APG 43.3 FG%
00
. Wolf G 7.3 PPG 1.6 RPG 0.6 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Gillespie G 24 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
3
L. Wolf G 21 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
46.8 FG% 41.9
25.9 3PT FG% 32.1
90.0 FT% 73.7
Belmont
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davidson 17 8 3 4/11 1/4 8/8 0 - 2 0 3 2 6
C. Tyson 15 4 0 5/11 1/3 4/4 1 - 2 1 0 3 1
B. Sheppard 8 1 2 3/8 0/3 2/2 4 - 1 0 0 0 1
E. Brauns 6 5 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 - 2 0 1 0 5
D. Friberg 5 3 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 2 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davidson 17 8 3 4/11 1/4 8/8 0 0 2 0 3 2 6
C. Tyson 15 4 0 5/11 1/3 4/4 1 0 2 1 0 3 1
B. Sheppard 8 1 2 3/8 0/3 2/2 4 0 1 0 0 0 1
E. Brauns 6 5 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 0 2 0 1 0 5
D. Friberg 5 3 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 2 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bellinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jakubicek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Robbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Vanderjagt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Braccia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dykstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 34 12 29/62 7/27 18/20 15 0 11 1 7 8 26
Northern Iowa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Duax 12 7 2 5/9 0/1 2/2 5 - 1 0 1 0 7
B. Born 11 2 3 2/10 1/6 6/6 2 - 2 0 4 1 1
T. Campbell 6 8 3 3/9 0/2 0/1 3 - 0 0 5 2 6
T. Anderson 6 7 2 2/6 0/2 2/5 0 - 0 0 2 3 4
J. Betz 5 1 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Duax 12 7 2 5/9 0/1 2/2 5 0 1 0 1 0 7
B. Born 11 2 3 2/10 1/6 6/6 2 0 2 0 4 1 1
T. Campbell 6 8 3 3/9 0/2 0/1 3 0 0 0 5 2 6
T. Anderson 6 7 2 2/6 0/2 2/5 0 0 0 0 2 3 4
J. Betz 5 1 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Daniel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Peksari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Courbat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Jacobson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Heise - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 33 14 26/62 9/28 14/19 17 0 5 0 13 7 26
