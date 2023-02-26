CINCY
MEMP
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:00
|TV timeout
|8:00
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Hardaway steals)
|8:15
|+1
|Jayden Hardaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-28
|8:15
|Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:15
|Ody Oguama shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)
|8:34
|Landers Nolley II turnover (offensive foul)
|8:34
|Landers Nolley II offensive foul
|8:41
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot
|16-27
|8:50
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|8:52
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|8:56
|Chandler Lawson personal foul
|8:56
|Ody Oguama offensive rebound
|8:57
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|9:18
|Ody Oguama offensive rebound
|9:20
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|TV timeout
|9:38
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|9:40
|+2
|Elijah McCadden makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|16-25
|9:44
|Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|9:46
|David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|16-23
|10:15
|David DeJulius turnover (Kendric Davis steals)
|10:31
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot
|16-21
|10:50
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|16-19
|11:13
|+3
|Damaria Franklin makes three point jump shot (Johnathan Lawson assists)
|14-19
|11:34
|+3
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|14-16
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:56
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|11:57
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists)
|11-16
|12:03
|Landers Nolley II turnover (Alex Lomax steals)
|12:13
|+2
|Alex Lomax makes two point layup
|11-14
|12:17
|Landers Nolley II turnover (Alex Lomax steals)
|12:35
|+1
|Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-12
|12:35
|+1
|Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-11
|12:35
|Kalu Ezikpe shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)
|12:51
|+1
|Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-10
|12:51
|+1
|Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-10
|12:51
|Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|12:56
|David DeJulius defensive rebound
|12:58
|Kendric Davis misses two point layup
|13:03
|Johnathan Lawson defensive rebound
|13:05
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|+2
|Damaria Franklin makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|9-10
|13:31
|Alex Lomax offensive rebound
|13:33
|Alex Lomax misses two point layup
|13:42
|Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|13:44
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|David DeJulius defensive rebound
|13:58
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|14:12
|Dan Skillings Jr. personal foul
|14:21
|TV timeout
|14:21
|Landers Nolley II personal foul
|14:30
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|14:32
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|14:39
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|+2
|Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot
|9-8
|15:31
|+3
|David DeJulius makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists)
|9-6
|15:56
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists)
|6-6
|16:19
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|6-4
|16:39
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|16:46
|Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|16:48
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|Jayden Hardaway personal foul
|17:10
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|17:12
|DeAndre Williams misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point layup
|4-2
|17:49
|Alex Lomax personal foul
|17:58
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|18:00
|Elijah McCadden misses two point layup
|18:13
|Viktor Lakhin turnover (traveling)
|18:23
|David DeJulius defensive rebound
|18:25
|DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
|18:43
|Jayden Hardaway defensive rebound
|18:45
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot (Elijah McCadden assists)
|2-2
|19:10
|Elijah McCadden defensive rebound
|19:12
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|19:23
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|19:25
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|19:39
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Viktor Lakhin vs. DeAndre Williams (Bearcats gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|28
|Field Goals
|6-17 (35.3%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|3-Pointers
|2-10 (20.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|9
|Offensive
|3
|1
|Defensive
|6
|8
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|3
|6
|Steals
|0
|4
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|0
|Fouls
|5
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
8 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 19-10
|77.4 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Memphis 21-7
|80.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Oguama F
|4.9 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|0.4 APG
|55.1 FG%
|
00
|. Williams F
|17.4 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|2.9 APG
|54.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Oguama F
|4 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|D. Williams F
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|63.2
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Oguama
|4
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. DeJulius
|3
|3
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. Nolley II
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Adams-Woods
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|V. Lakhin
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Skillings Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ezikpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davenport
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kirkwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Tolentino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newman III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Phinisee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hensley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|9
|3
|6/17
|2/10
|2/2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|8
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Davis
|6
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. McCadden
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hardaway
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Lawson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dandridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lomax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Akobundu-Ehiogu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Granja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Glennon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|9
|6
|12/19
|1/2
|3/4
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
-
BELM
UNI83
75
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
FAIR
CAN35
46
2nd 9:19
-
SIEN
IONA43
64
2nd 10:08
-
SPU
NIAG48
43
2nd 10:09
-
CINCY
MEM16
28
1st 8:00 ESP2
-
DAV
DUQ17
13
1st 8:21 USA
-
MAN
QUIN14
33
1st 5:54
-
MOSU
INST27
17
1st 6:57
-
MTSM
RIDE25
11
1st 5:46
-
SIU
UIC16
19
1st 7:36
-
WISC
MICH20
16
1st 7:48 CBS
-
EVAN
ILST0
0138 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
WICH
TUL0
0154.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm ESPU
-
DRKE
BRAD0
0134 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
4UCLA
COLO0
0134.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm CBS
-
VALP
MURR0
0148 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
UCF
TLSA0
0137 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WASH
STAN0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm FS1
-
RUTG
PSU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm BTN
-
CABP
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
ILL
OSU60
72
Final CBS
-
21NW
MD59
75
Final BTN
-
JOES
STBN76
89
Final USA
-
20PROV
GTWN88
68
Final FOX