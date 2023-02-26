CINCY
MEMP

1st Half
CINCY
Bearcats
16
MEM
Tigers
28

Time Team Play Score
8:00   TV timeout  
8:00   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Hardaway steals)  
8:15 +1 Jayden Hardaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-28
8:15   Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:15   Ody Oguama shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)  
8:34   Landers Nolley II turnover (offensive foul)  
8:34   Landers Nolley II offensive foul  
8:41 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot 16-27
8:50   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
8:52   David DeJulius misses two point jump shot  
8:56   Chandler Lawson personal foul  
8:56   Ody Oguama offensive rebound  
8:57   Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup  
9:18   Ody Oguama offensive rebound  
9:20   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
9:38   TV timeout  
9:38   Bearcats 30 second timeout  
9:40 +2 Elijah McCadden makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists) 16-25
9:44   Kendric Davis defensive rebound  
9:46   David DeJulius misses three point jump shot  
10:11 +2 Kendric Davis makes two point layup 16-23
10:15   David DeJulius turnover (Kendric Davis steals)  
10:31 +2 Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot 16-21
10:50 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup 16-19
11:13 +3 Damaria Franklin makes three point jump shot (Johnathan Lawson assists) 14-19
11:34 +3 Dan Skillings Jr. makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists) 14-16
11:56   TV timeout  
11:56   Bearcats 30 second timeout  
11:57 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists) 11-16
12:03   Landers Nolley II turnover (Alex Lomax steals)  
12:13 +2 Alex Lomax makes two point layup 11-14
12:17   Landers Nolley II turnover (Alex Lomax steals)  
12:35 +1 Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-12
12:35 +1 Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-11
12:35   Kalu Ezikpe shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)  
12:51 +1 Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-10
12:51 +1 Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-10
12:51   Malcolm Dandridge shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)  
12:56   David DeJulius defensive rebound  
12:58   Kendric Davis misses two point layup  
13:03   Johnathan Lawson defensive rebound  
13:05   Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:24 +2 Damaria Franklin makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists) 9-10
13:31   Alex Lomax offensive rebound  
13:33   Alex Lomax misses two point layup  
13:42   Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound  
13:44   Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:56   David DeJulius defensive rebound  
13:58   Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot  
14:12   Dan Skillings Jr. personal foul  
14:21   TV timeout  
14:21   Landers Nolley II personal foul  
14:30   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
14:32   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
14:37   Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound  
14:39   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
15:09 +2 Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot 9-8
15:31 +3 David DeJulius makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists) 9-6
15:56 +2 Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup (Alex Lomax assists) 6-6
16:19 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (David DeJulius assists) 6-4
16:39 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot 4-4
16:46   Alex Lomax defensive rebound  
16:48   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
17:02   Jayden Hardaway personal foul  
17:10   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
17:12   DeAndre Williams misses three point jump shot  
17:34 +2 Ody Oguama makes two point layup 4-2
17:49   Alex Lomax personal foul  
17:58   Ody Oguama defensive rebound  
18:00   Elijah McCadden misses two point layup  
18:13   Viktor Lakhin turnover (traveling)  
18:23   David DeJulius defensive rebound  
18:25   DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot  
18:43   Jayden Hardaway defensive rebound  
18:45   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
19:01 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot (Elijah McCadden assists) 2-2
19:10   Elijah McCadden defensive rebound  
19:12   David DeJulius misses two point jump shot  
19:23   Ody Oguama defensive rebound  
19:25   Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot  
19:39 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point jump shot 2-0
20:00   Viktor Lakhin vs. DeAndre Williams (Bearcats gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Mika Adams-Woods turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Hardaway steals) 8:00
+ 1 Jayden Hardaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8:15
  Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 1 of 2 8:15
  Ody Oguama shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul) 8:15
  Landers Nolley II turnover (offensive foul) 8:34
  Landers Nolley II offensive foul 8:34
+ 2 DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot 8:41
  DeAndre Williams defensive rebound 8:50
  David DeJulius misses two point jump shot 8:52
  Chandler Lawson personal foul 8:56
  Ody Oguama offensive rebound 8:56
Team Stats
Points 16 28
Field Goals 6-17 (35.3%) 12-19 (63.2%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 9
Offensive 3 1
Defensive 6 8
Team 0 0
Assists 3 6
Steals 0 4
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 6 0
Fouls 5 4
Technicals 0 0
33
O. Oguama F
4 PTS, 4 REB
12
D. Williams F
8 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Cincinnati 19-10 16-16
Memphis 21-7 28-28
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
Cincinnati 19-10 77.4 PPG 39.8 RPG 15.8 APG
Memphis 21-7 80.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Oguama F 4.9 PPG 4.8 RPG 0.4 APG 55.1 FG%
00
. Williams F 17.4 PPG 7.9 RPG 2.9 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
33
O. Oguama F 4 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
12
D. Williams F 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
35.3 FG% 63.2
20.0 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 75.0
Cincinnati
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Oguama 4 4 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 2 2
D. DeJulius 3 3 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
L. Nolley II 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 3 0 1
M. Adams-Woods 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
V. Lakhin 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 0
Memphis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 8 2 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
K. Davis 6 1 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
E. McCadden 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hardaway 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
C. Lawson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
