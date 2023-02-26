DAVID
DUQ

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
DAV
Wildcats
15
DUQ
Dukes
13

Time Team Play Score
9:06 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point jump shot 15-13
9:14   Wildcats offensive rebound  
9:16   Desmond Watson misses two point jump shot  
9:41   Tre Williams personal foul  
9:42   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
9:44   Quincy McGriff misses three point jump shot  
10:03   Joe Reece defensive rebound  
10:03   Sean Logan misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:03   Sean Logan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:03   Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)  
10:31   Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass)  
10:31   Achile Spadone personal foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)  
10:50   Quincy McGriff defensive rebound  
10:52   Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot  
11:02   David Skogman defensive rebound  
11:04   Austin Rotroff misses two point jump shot  
11:21   Quincy McGriff defensive rebound  
11:23   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
11:35 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Kareem Rozier assists) 13-13
11:42   TV timeout  
11:43   Dukes offensive rebound  
11:45   Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:58 +2 David Skogman makes two point jump shot 13-11
12:26   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
12:28   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
12:35   Austin Rotroff offensive rebound  
12:37   Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot  
12:45   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
12:47   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
13:00 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot 11-11
13:10   Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound  
13:12   Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:27 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Foster Loyer assists) 11-8
13:41   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
13:43   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
14:05 +3 David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists) 9-8
14:23   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
14:25   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
14:39   Joe Reece defensive rebound  
14:41   Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot  
15:12 +2 Joe Reece makes two point jump shot (Tevin Brewer assists) 6-8
15:33   TV timeout  
15:33   Foster Loyer turnover (lost ball)  
15:40   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
15:42   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
16:05   Joe Reece defensive rebound  
16:07   Desmond Watson misses three point jump shot  
16:33 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot 6-6
16:49   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
16:51   Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot  
17:16 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup 6-4
17:41 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point hook shot 6-2
18:04   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
18:06   Tevin Brewer misses two point jump shot  
18:13 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point layup 4-2
18:22   Reed Bailey offensive rebound  
18:24   Joe Reece blocks Desmond Watson's two point layup  
18:29   Foster Loyer defensive rebound  
18:31   Joe Reece misses two point jump shot  
19:03 +2 Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot 2-2
19:25 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup 0-2
19:35   Joe Reece defensive rebound  
19:37   Sam Mennenga misses two point hook shot  
19:49   Sam Mennenga offensive rebound  
19:51   Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Reed Bailey vs. Joe Reece (Wildcats gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 15 13
Field Goals 7-17 (41.2%) 6-17 (35.3%)
3-Pointers 1-7 (14.3%) 1-9 (11.1%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 11
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 8 8
Team 1 1
Assists 2 2
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fouls 1 2
Technicals 0 0
42
D. Skogman F
5 PTS, 1 REB
3
D. Grant G
5 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Davidson 13-14 13-13
Duquesne 19-9 13-13
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
Davidson 13-14 70.7 PPG 36.4 RPG 13.0 APG
Duquesne 19-9 75.3 PPG 39.4 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Skogman F 7.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.9 APG 47.7 FG%
00
. Grant G 15.4 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.5 APG 39.9 FG%
Top Scorers
42
D. Skogman F 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
D. Grant G 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
41.2 FG% 35.3
14.3 3PT FG% 11.1
0.0 FT% 0
Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bailey 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
F. Loyer 2 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
S. Mennenga 2 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 2
G. Huffman 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Watson 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Grant 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
T. Williams 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Reece 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 4
J. Clark III 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Brewer 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
