DAVID
DUQ
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:06
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point jump shot
|15-13
|9:14
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|9:16
|Desmond Watson misses two point jump shot
|9:41
|Tre Williams personal foul
|9:42
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|9:44
|Quincy McGriff misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|10:03
|Sean Logan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:03
|Sean Logan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:03
|Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)
|10:31
|Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass)
|10:31
|Achile Spadone personal foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)
|10:50
|Quincy McGriff defensive rebound
|10:52
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|11:04
|Austin Rotroff misses two point jump shot
|11:21
|Quincy McGriff defensive rebound
|11:23
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|11:35
|+2
|Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Kareem Rozier assists)
|13-13
|11:42
|TV timeout
|11:43
|Dukes offensive rebound
|11:45
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|+2
|David Skogman makes two point jump shot
|13-11
|12:26
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|12:28
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|Austin Rotroff offensive rebound
|12:37
|Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|12:47
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot
|11-11
|13:10
|Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound
|13:12
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Foster Loyer assists)
|11-8
|13:41
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|13:43
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|+3
|David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|9-8
|14:23
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|14:25
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|14:41
|Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot
|15:12
|+2
|Joe Reece makes two point jump shot (Tevin Brewer assists)
|6-8
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Foster Loyer turnover (lost ball)
|15:40
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|15:42
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|16:07
|Desmond Watson misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|6-6
|16:49
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|16:51
|Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot
|17:16
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup
|6-4
|17:41
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point hook shot
|6-2
|18:04
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|18:06
|Tevin Brewer misses two point jump shot
|18:13
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point layup
|4-2
|18:22
|Reed Bailey offensive rebound
|18:24
|Joe Reece blocks Desmond Watson's two point layup
|18:29
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|18:31
|Joe Reece misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|+2
|Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:25
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:35
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|19:37
|Sam Mennenga misses two point hook shot
|19:49
|Sam Mennenga offensive rebound
|19:51
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Reed Bailey vs. Joe Reece (Wildcats gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|15
|13
|Field Goals
|7-17 (41.2%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-7 (14.3%)
|1-9 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|0-2 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|11
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|8
|8
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|2
|2
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|1
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
5 PTS, 1 REB
|Top Scorers
|D. Skogman F
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|D. Grant G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.2
|FG%
|35.3
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bailey
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|F. Loyer
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Mennenga
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|G. Huffman
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Watson
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kochera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Logan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spadone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brizzi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Katsock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ghedini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sosnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Matheny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Adam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|10
|2
|7/17
|1/7
|0/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Rotroff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gunn Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. McGriff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Rozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Barre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hronsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|10
|2
|6/17
|1/9
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8
