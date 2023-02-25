Illinois can't afford letdown at lowly Ohio State
The Illinois Fighting Illini look to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume when they visit the slumping Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday for a Big Ten matchup in Columbus, Ohio.
On Thursday, Illinois (19-9, 10-7) overcame a 16-point deficit in the final 11 minutes on their home court to rally past No. 21 Northwestern, 66-62, for their second straight win.
The Illini trailed by as many as 18 before outscoring the Wildcats 47-25 in the second half in front of a raucous home crowd. The Illini held Northwestern to just one 3-pointer in the final 20 minutes, while knocking down seven threes after halftime.
Dealing with illness before the game, Terrence Shannon Jr. came off the bench and scored 24 of his team-high 26 points in the second half rally. He was 7-for-8 from the field and converted all four 3-point attempts.
"That was UCLA-Terrence," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, referring to Shannon's 29-point, 10-rebound effort in a 79-77 win against the Bruins on Nov. 18. "That was early-season (form). I had no idea what to expect. I had no idea pregame if he was going to play."
"My thought process through the end of the game was just to get stops," Shannon said. "I didn't really care about the offensive end."
Matthew Mayer scored all 14 of his points in the second half, making all eight of his free-throw attempts in the final 20 minutes.
Ohio State (11-17, 3-14) has lost nine straight, including all seven in February, and 14 of 15 overall. The Buckeyes missed five 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds of Thursday's 75-71 home loss to Penn State, drawing the ire of many Buckeyes fans.
"Down four, you're not going to get a super-clean look at that point. You need a three. At that point, you need to take a three," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.
Brice Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 20 points while Bruce Thornton added 19 in the loss.
"I think as coaches, we have to do a great job of defining of what wins and what loses in this league and in college basketball in the midst of these struggles right now," Holtmann added. "We have to imprint it on their brains, what wins and what loses."
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Dain Dainja vs. Felix Okpara (Fighting Illini gains possession)
|19:49
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|19:26
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (bad pass) (Dain Dainja steals)
|19:16
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Jayden Epps assists)
|3-0
|18:58
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:56
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|18:53
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point driving layup
|5-0
|18:39
|Felix Okpara turnover (bad pass) (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|18:34
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point layup
|18:32
|Roddy Gayle Jr. defensive rebound
|18:26
|+2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point jump shot
|5-2
|18:10
|Jayden Epps turnover (lost ball) (Roddy Gayle Jr. steals)
|18:01
|+2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point jump shot
|5-4
|17:41
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:39
|Felix Okpara defensive rebound
|17:33
|Felix Okpara turnover (lost ball)
|17:26
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|17:21
|Roddy Gayle Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|17:07
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|17:05
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|16:45
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point layup (Brice Sensabaugh assists)
|5-6
|16:17
|Jayden Epps misses two point layup
|16:15
|Buckeyes defensive rebound
|16:07
|Jayden Epps personal foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)
|15:54
|+2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point jump shot
|5-8
|15:36
|+3
|Coleman Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Ty Rodgers assists)
|8-8
|15:19
|+2
|Roddy Gayle Jr. makes two point dunk (Bruce Thornton assists)
|8-10
|14:49
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point hook shot
|14:47
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|14:36
|Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
|14:34
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|14:29
|Justice Sueing shooting foul (Ty Rodgers draws the foul)
|14:28
|TV timeout
|14:29
|+1
|Ty Rodgers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-10
|14:29
|Ty Rodgers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:29
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|14:07
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point jump shot
|9-12
|13:44
|Isaac Likekele personal foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|13:35
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|13:06
|Matthew Mayer shooting foul (Brice Sensabaugh draws the foul)
|13:06
|+1
|Brice Sensabaugh makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|9-13
|13:06
|+1
|Brice Sensabaugh makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|9-14
|13:06
|+1
|Brice Sensabaugh makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|9-15
|12:37
|Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)
|12:37
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|12:32
|Sean McNeil offensive foul (Ty Rodgers draws the foul)
|12:32
|Sean McNeil turnover (offensive foul)
|12:19
|Dain Dainja misses two point layup
|12:17
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|12:12
|Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|12:02
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:00
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|11:54
|+2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point driving layup
|9-17
|11:54
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:26
|Sencire Harris misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|Buckeyes defensive rebound
|11:04
|Isaac Likekele turnover (lost ball)
|11:04
|Isaac Likekele personal foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|10:42
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|10:36
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|9-19
|10:29
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point dunk
|11-19
|10:10
|Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|Eugene Brown III offensive rebound
|10:04
|+2
|Eugene Brown III makes two point layup
|11-21
|9:57
|Sencire Harris misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|Roddy Gayle Jr. defensive rebound
|9:47
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses two point layup
|9:45
|Sencire Harris defensive rebound
|9:40
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|14-21
|9:14
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
|14-23
|9:02
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|8:34
|Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|8:32
|Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|8:20
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|8:18
|Jayden Epps offensive rebound
|8:09
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|7:44
|Coleman Hawkins blocks Brice Sensabaugh's two point jump shot
|7:42
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|7:34
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point layup
|7:32
|Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|7:28
|+3
|Eugene Brown III makes three point jump shot (Roddy Gayle Jr. assists)
|14-26
|7:03
|Ty Rodgers misses two point layup
|7:01
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|6:44
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (bad pass) (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|6:40
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point dunk
|16-26
|6:40
|Eugene Brown III shooting foul (Coleman Hawkins draws the foul)
|6:40
|TV timeout
|6:40
|Coleman Hawkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:40
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|6:22
|+3
|Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot
|16-29
|6:00
|+2
|Jayden Epps makes two point layup (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|18-29
|5:21
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|18-31
|4:52
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point jump shot
|20-31
|4:28
|Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|4:26
|Ty Rodgers defensive rebound
|4:21
|Jayden Epps turnover (bad pass) (Eugene Brown III steals)
|4:14
|Luke Goode blocks Brice Sensabaugh's two point layup
|4:12
|Buckeyes offensive rebound
|4:09
|+2
|Sean McNeil makes two point layup
|20-33
|3:53
|Bruce Thornton shooting foul (Jayden Epps draws the foul)
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Jayden Epps misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:53
|+1
|Jayden Epps makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-33
|3:33
|+2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point layup (Isaac Likekele assists)
|21-35
|3:02
|+3
|Coleman Hawkins makes three point stepback jump shot
|24-35
|2:32
|Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|2:30
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|2:05
|Brice Sensabaugh blocks Terrence Shannon Jr.'s two point layup
|2:03
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|2:00
|Brice Sensabaugh turnover (traveling)
|1:53
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|1:31
|+3
|Bruce Thornton makes three point jump shot
|24-38
|1:12
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point driving layup
|26-38
|0:47
|Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
|0:45
|Eugene Brown III offensive rebound
|0:45
|Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|0:28
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point layup
|26-40
|0:28
|Matthew Mayer shooting foul (Brice Sensabaugh draws the foul)
|0:28
|+1
|Brice Sensabaugh makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-41
|0:02
|+3
|Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot
|29-41
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|+2
|Felix Okpara makes two point alley-oop dunk (Justice Sueing assists)
|29-43
|19:31
|Felix Okpara blocks Dain Dainja's two point layup
|19:29
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|19:17
|Matthew Mayer blocks Justice Sueing's two point jump shot
|19:15
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|19:13
|Felix Okpara personal foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|18:55
|Coleman Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (Felix Okpara steals)
|18:48
|Matthew Mayer blocks Felix Okpara's two point dunk
|18:46
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|18:41
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point layup
|18:39
|Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
|18:35
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point layup
|18:34
|Dain Dainja offensive rebound
|18:34
|Jump ball. (Fighting Illini gains possession)
|18:26
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|18:24
|Justice Sueing personal foul (Ty Rodgers draws the foul)
|18:08
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point stepback jump shot
|31-43
|17:41
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point jump shot
|31-45
|17:28
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|17:14
|Bruce Thornton turnover (bad pass)
|16:58
|Coleman Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|16:56
|Ty Rodgers offensive rebound
|16:55
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point tip layup
|33-45
|16:38
|Justice Sueing misses two point layup
|16:37
|Buckeyes offensive rebound
|16:31
|Brice Sensabaugh misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|Ty Rodgers defensive rebound
|16:23
|+2
|Jayden Epps makes two point driving layup
|35-45
|15:53
|Brice Sensabaugh misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|15:43
|Justice Sueing blocks Jayden Epps's two point layup
|15:41
|Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|15:36
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|15:34
|Jayden Epps offensive rebound
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:30
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point driving layup
|37-45
|15:30
|Bruce Thornton shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|15:30
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-45
|15:18
|Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
|15:16
|Ty Rodgers defensive rebound
|15:11
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point driving layup
|40-45
|15:11
|Roddy Gayle Jr. shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|15:11
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-45
|14:42
|+2
|Eugene Brown III makes two point floating jump shot (Roddy Gayle Jr. assists)
|41-47
|14:20
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:18
|Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|14:08
|Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul (Eugene Brown III draws the foul)
|13:47
|Buckeyes turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:31
|Ty Rodgers turnover (lost ball) (Eugene Brown III steals)
|13:30
|Eugene Brown III technical foul
|13:30
|Eugene Brown III turnover
|13:30
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|42-47
|13:30
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|43-47
|13:17
|Brice Sensabaugh misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|12:52
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|12:25
|+2
|Sean McNeil makes two point jump shot (Brice Sensabaugh assists)
|43-49
|11:56
|Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|11:56
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Brice Sensabaugh misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|11:10
|+2
|Sencire Harris makes two point layup (Matthew Mayer assists)
|45-49
|10:40
|Bruce Thornton misses two point jump shot
|10:32
|Bruce Thornton offensive rebound
|10:33
|Jump ball. (Buckeyes gains possession)
|10:25
|Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|Sencire Harris defensive rebound
|10:18
|+2
|Matthew Mayer makes two point layup (Sencire Harris assists)
|47-49
|9:58
|Sencire Harris personal foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)
|9:44
|Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|9:37
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|47-51
|9:26
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|9:09
|Isaac Likekele turnover (out of bounds)
|9:09
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|9:09
|TV timeout
|8:41
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|8:27
|Sencire Harris misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|8:19
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|8:05
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point layup
|49-51
|7:45
|+2
|Sean McNeil makes two point cutting dunk (Isaac Likekele assists)
|49-53
|7:23
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (traveling)
|7:23
|TV timeout
|7:12
|Roddy Gayle Jr. misses two point layup
|7:10
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|7:01
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|6:59
|Isaac Likekele personal foul (Ty Rodgers draws the foul)
|6:54
|+3
|Jayden Epps makes three point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|52-53
|6:34
|Bruce Thornton misses two point layup
|6:32
|Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|6:28
|Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|6:25
|Justice Sueing misses two point layup
|6:23
|Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|6:20
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point putback layup
|52-55
|6:01
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|5:59
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|5:53
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point dunk (Justice Sueing assists)
|52-57
|5:43
|Coleman Hawkins turnover (bad pass)
|5:25
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|52-59
|5:15
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|4:59
|Roddy Gayle Jr. shooting foul (Ty Rodgers draws the foul)
|4:59
|Ty Rodgers misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:59
|+1
|Ty Rodgers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-59
|4:42
|+2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point pullup jump shot
|53-61
|4:13
|Ty Rodgers misses two point jump shot
|4:10
|Buckeyes defensive rebound
|3:57
|+2
|Bruce Thornton makes two point driving layup
|53-63
|3:57
|RJ Melendez shooting foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)
|3:57
|TV timeout
|3:57
|+1
|Bruce Thornton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-64
|3:33
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point jump shot
|55-64
|3:33
|Roddy Gayle Jr. shooting foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)
|3:33
|+1
|RJ Melendez makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-64
|3:05
|Isaac Likekele turnover (lost ball) (Ty Rodgers steals)
|3:00
|Matthew Mayer turnover (bad pass) (Justice Sueing steals)
|2:36
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|56-66
|2:18
|Coleman Hawkins turnover (lost ball) (Roddy Gayle Jr. steals)
|2:16
|Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul
|2:16
|Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|1:51
|Ty Rodgers personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|1:51
|+1
|Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-67
|1:51
|+1
|Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-68
|1:43
|Roddy Gayle Jr. shooting foul (Jayden Epps draws the foul)
|1:43
|+1
|Jayden Epps makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-68
|1:43
|+1
|Jayden Epps makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-68
|1:33
|Buckeyes turnover (10-second violation)
|1:26
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|Bruce Thornton defensive rebound
|1:24
|Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|1:15
|Jayden Epps personal foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)
|1:15
|Bruce Thornton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:15
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|1:07
|Luke Goode misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|0:57
|+2
|Eugene Brown III makes two point dunk (Bruce Thornton assists)
|58-70
|0:45
|+2
|Luke Goode makes two point jump shot (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|60-70
|0:44
|Luke Goode personal foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)
|0:44
|+1
|Bruce Thornton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-71
|0:44
|+1
|Bruce Thornton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-72
|0:34
|Luke Goode misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|0:02
|Buckeyes turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:01
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Buckeyes defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|72
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|30-56 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-29 (20.7%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|40
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|18
|28
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Illinois 19-10
|74.7 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Ohio State 12-17
|73.0 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Hawkins F
|9.8 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|3.0 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
00
|. Thornton G
|9.3 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.5 APG
|44.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Hawkins F
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|B. Thornton G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.1
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|20.7
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hawkins
|14
|7
|2
|6/13
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|38
|2
|1
|3
|2
|5
|M. Mayer
|11
|3
|1
|4/11
|3/10
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|J. Epps
|10
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|3/4
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|T. Shannon Jr.
|10
|4
|2
|3/12
|0/3
|4/4
|5
|28
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|D. Dainja
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Rodgers
|6
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Melendez
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Goode
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Harris
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Moretti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Warden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Perrin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Redd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Serven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|25
|8
|22/61
|6/29
|10/14
|13
|200
|4
|4
|11
|7
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Thornton
|20
|5
|2
|8/11
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Sueing
|14
|11
|2
|6/14
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|37
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|B. Sensabaugh
|14
|6
|2
|5/11
|0/4
|4/4
|0
|28
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|F. Okpara
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|R. Gayle Jr.
|2
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McNeil
|9
|1
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Brown III
|9
|4
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|I. Likekele
|0
|4
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|K. Etzler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hardman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baumann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Holden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|34
|10
|30/56
|3/14
|9/10
|15
|200
|6
|3
|12
|6
|28
