|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:57
|TV timeout
|6:57
|Donovan Clay personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|7:11
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point layup
|27-17
|7:43
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup
|25-17
|7:55
|Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|7:57
|Jonathan Mogbo misses two point layup
|8:08
|Bears offensive rebound
|8:10
|Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot
|8:36
|+2
|Courvoisier McCauley makes two point hook shot
|25-15
|8:43
|N.J. Benson personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|8:50
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|8:52
|N.J. Benson misses two point layup
|9:09
|Damien Mayo Jr. defensive rebound
|9:11
|Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|Dalen Ridgnal turnover (bad pass) (Courvoisier McCauley steals)
|9:42
|Chance Moore defensive rebound
|9:44
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|9:54
|Chance Moore misses two point jump shot
|10:05
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|10:07
|N.J. Benson blocks Robbie Avila's two point layup
|10:16
|N.J. Benson personal foul
|10:31
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot
|25-13
|10:41
|Jayson Kent personal foul
|10:50
|Chance Moore offensive rebound
|10:50
|Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:50
|+1
|Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-13
|10:50
|Jayson Kent personal foul
|10:53
|Alston Mason defensive rebound
|10:55
|Cameron Henry misses two point layup
|11:16
|+2
|Alston Mason makes two point jump shot
|22-13
|11:40
|Chance Moore defensive rebound
|11:42
|Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot
|11:50
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|11:52
|Chance Moore misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|20-13
|12:29
|N.J. Benson turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)
|12:44
|Robbie Avila personal foul (Jonathan Mogbo draws the foul)
|12:44
|Bears offensive rebound
|12:46
|Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|13:01
|Robbie Avila misses two point layup
|13:22
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|13:25
|+3
|Alston Mason makes three point jump shot
|20-11
|13:36
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-11
|13:36
|+1
|Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-10
|13:36
|Kendle Moore shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)
|13:43
|+2
|Kendle Moore makes two point layup
|17-9
|13:52
|Courvoisier McCauley turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|14:01
|Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|14:03
|Damien Mayo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|Alston Mason defensive rebound
|14:12
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Alston Mason assists)
|15-9
|14:39
|Cameron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Alston Mason steals)
|14:48
|Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|14:50
|Alston Mason misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point layup (Cameron Henry assists)
|12-9
|15:38
|+1
|Jonathan Mogbo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-7
|15:38
|Jonathan Mogbo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:38
|TV timeout
|15:38
|Kailex Stephens shooting foul (Jonathan Mogbo draws the foul)
|16:03
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot
|11-7
|16:21
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|11-5
|16:21
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|10-5
|16:21
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|9-5
|16:21
|Trenton Gibson shooting foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)
|16:48
|+1
|Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-5
|16:48
|Alston Mason shooting foul (Cade McKnight draws the foul)
|16:48
|+2
|Cade McKnight makes two point layup (Trenton Gibson assists)
|8-4
|17:08
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Alston Mason assists)
|8-2
|17:16
|Damien Mayo Jr. defensive rebound
|17:18
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|17:42
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot
|5-2
|18:02
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|18:04
|Cade McKnight misses two point layup
|18:17
|Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
|18:19
|Courvoisier McCauley blocks Kendle Moore's two point jump shot
|18:37
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|18:39
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Trenton Gibson defensive rebound
|18:48
|Damien Mayo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:56
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|18:58
|Jonathan Mogbo misses two point layup
|19:17
|+2
|Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup
|3-2
|19:39
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Alston Mason assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|(Bears gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|27
|17
|Field Goals
|9-20 (45.0%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-9 (44.4%)
|0-5 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|8
|Offensive
|2
|0
|Defensive
|10
|8
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|3
|3
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fouls
|5
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri State 15-14
|65.8 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Indiana State 20-10
|79.2 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|45.0
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Moore
|14
|2
|0
|4/5
|3/3
|3/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Clay
|7
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Mason
|5
|2
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Mogbo
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Mayo Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
-
BELM
UNI83
75
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
FAIR
CAN35
46
2nd 9:19
-
SIEN
IONA43
64
2nd 10:08
-
SPU
NIAG48
43
2nd 10:09
-
CINCY
MEM16
28
1st 8:00 ESP2
-
DAV
DUQ17
13
1st 8:21 USA
-
MAN
QUIN14
33
1st 5:54
-
MOSU
INST27
17
1st 6:35
-
MTSM
RIDE25
11
1st 5:46
-
SIU
UIC16
19
1st 7:36
-
WISC
MICH20
16
1st 7:48 CBS
-
EVAN
ILST0
0138 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
WICH
TUL0
0154.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm ESPU
-
DRKE
BRAD0
0134 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
4UCLA
COLO0
0134.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm CBS
-
VALP
MURR0
0148 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
UCF
TLSA0
0137 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WASH
STAN0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm FS1
-
RUTG
PSU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm BTN
-
CABP
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
ILL
OSU60
72
Final CBS
-
21NW
MD59
75
Final BTN
-
JOES
STBN76
89
Final USA
-
20PROV
GTWN88
68
Final FOX