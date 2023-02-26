MOST
INDST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
MOSU
Bears
27
INST
Sycamores
17

Time Team Play Score
6:57   TV timeout  
6:57   Donovan Clay personal foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
7:11 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point layup 27-17
7:43 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup 25-17
7:55   Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound  
7:57   Jonathan Mogbo misses two point layup  
8:08   Bears offensive rebound  
8:10   Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot  
8:36 +2 Courvoisier McCauley makes two point hook shot 25-15
8:43   N.J. Benson personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
8:50   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
8:52   N.J. Benson misses two point layup  
9:09   Damien Mayo Jr. defensive rebound  
9:11   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
9:20   Dalen Ridgnal turnover (bad pass) (Courvoisier McCauley steals)  
9:42   Chance Moore defensive rebound  
9:44   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
9:52   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
9:54   Chance Moore misses two point jump shot  
10:05   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
10:07   N.J. Benson blocks Robbie Avila's two point layup  
10:16   N.J. Benson personal foul  
10:31 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot 25-13
10:41   Jayson Kent personal foul  
10:50   Chance Moore offensive rebound  
10:50   Donovan Clay misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:50 +1 Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-13
10:50   Jayson Kent personal foul  
10:53   Alston Mason defensive rebound  
10:55   Cameron Henry misses two point layup  
11:16 +2 Alston Mason makes two point jump shot 22-13
11:40   Chance Moore defensive rebound  
11:42   Jayson Kent misses three point jump shot  
11:50   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
11:52   Chance Moore misses three point jump shot  
12:23 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 20-13
12:29   N.J. Benson turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)  
12:44   Robbie Avila personal foul (Jonathan Mogbo draws the foul)  
12:44   Bears offensive rebound  
12:46   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
12:59   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
13:01   Robbie Avila misses two point layup  
13:22   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
13:25 +3 Alston Mason makes three point jump shot 20-11
13:36 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-11
13:36 +1 Robbie Avila makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-10
13:36   Kendle Moore shooting foul (Robbie Avila draws the foul)  
13:43 +2 Kendle Moore makes two point layup 17-9
13:52   Courvoisier McCauley turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)  
14:01   Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound  
14:03   Damien Mayo Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:10   Alston Mason defensive rebound  
14:12   Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot  
14:33 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Alston Mason assists) 15-9
14:39   Cameron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Alston Mason steals)  
14:48   Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound  
14:50   Alston Mason misses three point jump shot  
15:10 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point layup (Cameron Henry assists) 12-9
15:38 +1 Jonathan Mogbo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-7
15:38   Jonathan Mogbo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Kailex Stephens shooting foul (Jonathan Mogbo draws the foul)  
16:03 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot 11-7
16:21 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 3 of 3 11-5
16:21 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 3 10-5
16:21 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 3 9-5
16:21   Trenton Gibson shooting foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)  
16:48 +1 Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-5
16:48   Alston Mason shooting foul (Cade McKnight draws the foul)  
16:48 +2 Cade McKnight makes two point layup (Trenton Gibson assists) 8-4
17:08 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Alston Mason assists) 8-2
17:16   Damien Mayo Jr. defensive rebound  
17:18   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
17:42 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot 5-2
18:02   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
18:04   Cade McKnight misses two point layup  
18:17   Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound  
18:19   Courvoisier McCauley blocks Kendle Moore's two point jump shot  
18:37   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
18:39   Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Trenton Gibson defensive rebound  
18:48   Damien Mayo Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Donovan Clay offensive rebound  
18:58   Jonathan Mogbo misses two point layup  
19:17 +2 Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup 3-2
19:39 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Alston Mason assists) 3-0
20:00   (Bears gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 27 17
Field Goals 9-20 (45.0%) 7-17 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 0-5 (0.0%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 8
Offensive 2 0
Defensive 10 8
Team 2 0
Assists 3 3
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
3
K. Moore G
14 PTS, 2 REB
4
C. Neese G
6 PTS
12T
Missouri State 15-14 27-27
Indiana State 20-10 17-17
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Team Stats
Missouri State 15-14 65.8 PPG 37.6 RPG 11.6 APG
Indiana State 20-10 79.2 PPG 37.8 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Moore G 7.1 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.2 APG 36.5 FG%
00
. Neese G 10.5 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.8 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Moore G 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
4
C. Neese G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
45.0 FG% 41.2
44.4 3PT FG% 0.0
71.4 FT% 100.0
Missouri State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Moore 14 2 0 4/5 3/3 3/3 1 - 1 0 0 0 2
D. Clay 7 3 0 3/5 0/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 1 2
A. Mason 5 2 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 2
J. Mogbo 1 0 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Mayo Jr. 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Indiana State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Neese 6 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. McCauley 4 4 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 - 1 1 1 0 4
C. McKnight 3 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
T. Gibson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
K. Stephens 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
