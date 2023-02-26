Terps roll in 2nd half, beat No. 21 Northwestern 75-59
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Jahmir Young scored 18 points and Don Carey added 13 to help Maryland wrap up an undefeated home season in Big Ten play with a 75-59 victory over No. 21 Northwestern on Sunday.
The Terrapins (20-9, 11-7) finished 16-1 overall at home in Kevin Willard's first season as their coach, and they used unusually impressive 3-point shooting to turn back the Wildcats (20-9, 11-7). Maryland's win also clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title for No. 5 Purdue.
The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) now have a record 25 Big Ten championships, three more than Indiana, which is one of several teams that can still tie Purdue at the top this year. Remarkably, Maryland and Northwestern also are in that group. The Terps have made huge strides in Willard's first season at the helm, and Chris Collins' Wildcats entered the AP Top 25 this week before losing to Illinois and Maryland.
The Terrapins have not been a good 3-point shooting team this season. They entered Sunday's game at 31% from beyond the arc but went 14 of 22 against Northwestern. Young and Carey made four each.
The 6-foot-1 Young threw down an emphatic dunk to give Maryland a 35-32 lead. He later made a 3 at the buzzer to put the Terps up 41-39 at halftime. Maryland was 8 for 11 from long distance in the first half, and both teams were shooting around 60% from the field.
The Terps didn't regress much in the second half. A 3 by Carey capped a 12-2 run that put Maryland up 67-51, and it was smooth sailing from there.
Chase Audige led Northwestern with 16 points.
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern: Purdue's recent struggles gave the Wildcats a shot at their first Big Ten title since 1933, but those chances took a big hit Sunday.
Maryland: The Terps went unbeaten at home in Big Ten play for the second time. They also did it in 2014-15, their first season in the league. Maryland made more than 10 3s in a game for only the second time this season. The Terps had 13 in a win over Saint Louis in November.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: The Wildcats host Penn State on Wednesday night.
Maryland: The Terps play at Ohio State on Wednesday night.
---
