No. 20 Providence wraps up road slate at Georgetown
No. 20 Providence seeks to end its erratic road season on a high note when it visits Georgetown for a Sunday matinee in Washington, D.C.
The Friars (20-8, 12-5 Big East) boast a 15-0 home record so far this season but haven't had any consistency away from Amica Mutual Pavilion, sporting a shaky 5-6 road record ahead of their final away game this season.
Head coach Ed Cooley's squad was pummeled 87-69 at No. 18 UConn on Wednesday for its third straight road loss, one which badly dented its chances at the league's regular-season title.
After Devin Carter's dunk trimmed UConn's lead to 48-46 with 15:19 to play, Providence went the next nine minutes without a field goal as the Huskies fed off a raucous sellout Gampel Pavilion crowd on $2 beer night to take over down the stretch.
Six free throws by the Friars kept it a one-possession game with just over 12 minutes left, but the misses from the floor began to pile up as UConn ripped off 14 straight points and never looked back.
"This was a hell of an environment to play in," Cooley told reporters after the game. "They should give all those kids in the arena free beer because I think that was the reason why they played with so much energy."
The loss dropped Providence two full games behind No. 10 Marquette in the Big East standings.
For the Hoyas (7-22, 2-16), defending their home court starts with taking care of the basketball.
Georgetown trailed visiting St. John's by as many as 15 on Wednesday before rallying to tie it in the second half, but a slew of costly turnovers prevented the Hoyas from ever taking the lead.
"I just thought that we were too careless," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. "The mistakes that we made from the start of the game to the end of the game just bit us in the butt. ... You can't win with 20 turnovers."
The Red Storm wreaked havoc with their full-court press and racked up 14 steals, including a sequence in which the Hoyas failed to advance the ball past half-court on three straight possessions in the second half. St. John's capitalized on those miscues with six of their 26 points off Georgetown giveaways.
Ultimately, Jay Heath's errant alley-oop pass with just over a minute remaining as Georgetown trailed by two was the backbreaker as the Hoyas fell 79-70 in their penultimate home game.
Sunday's home finale brings Georgetown a chance to avenge their 74-62 loss at then-No. 20 Providence on Feb. 8. Bradley Ezewiro led the Hoyas that game with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting, while Bryce Hopkins paced the Friars with 17 points.
Overall, Hopkins leads Providence with 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Georgetown, meanwhile, relies on dynamic guard Primo Spears, who contributes a team-best 15.4 points and 5.3 assists per contest.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ed Croswell vs. Akok Akok (Jared Bynum gains possession)
|19:36
|Ed Croswell misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|19:09
|Bradley Ezewiro misses two point jump shot
|19:07
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|19:05
|Devin Carter turnover (bad pass) (Jay Heath steals)
|19:02
|Jay Heath misses two point layup
|19:01
|Jay Heath offensive rebound
|19:00
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:29
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:59
|+3
|Akok Akok makes three point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|0-5
|17:39
|+3
|Jared Bynum makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|3-5
|17:10
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point layup (Brandon Murray assists)
|3-7
|17:10
|Bryce Hopkins shooting foul
|17:10
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-8
|16:52
|+3
|Jared Bynum makes three point jump shot (Ed Croswell assists)
|6-8
|16:37
|Bryce Hopkins shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|16:37
|Primo Spears misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:37
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-9
|16:27
|Akok Akok blocks Bryce Hopkins's two point layup
|16:25
|Jay Heath defensive rebound
|16:22
|Jay Heath turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hopkins steals)
|16:15
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|8-9
|16:06
|Bryce Hopkins personal foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|15:54
|Jay Heath misses two point layup
|15:52
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|15:51
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point layup
|8-11
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Primo Spears personal foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|15:31
|+3
|Jared Bynum makes three point jump shot (Ed Croswell assists)
|11-11
|15:14
|Jay Heath turnover (traveling)
|14:43
|Devin Carter misses two point layup
|14:41
|Jay Heath defensive rebound
|14:35
|Primo Spears misses two point layup
|14:33
|Jared Bynum defensive rebound
|14:27
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|14:24
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point dunk
|13-11
|14:05
|Brandon Murray misses two point layup
|14:03
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|13:56
|Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|13:54
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|13:51
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point layup
|15-11
|13:32
|Clifton Moore personal foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|13:29
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|Friars defensive rebound
|13:05
|Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|13:05
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-11
|13:05
|Ed Croswell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:05
|Ryan Mutombo defensive rebound
|12:48
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|12:46
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|12:36
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup
|18-11
|12:26
|Bryson Mozone offensive foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|12:26
|Bryson Mozone turnover (offensive foul)
|12:07
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot (Ed Croswell assists)
|21-11
|11:48
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|11:41
|Ed Croswell turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Mutombo steals)
|11:38
|Ryan Mutombo misses two point layup
|11:36
|Ryan Mutombo offensive rebound
|11:36
|+2
|Ryan Mutombo makes two point layup
|21-13
|11:20
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Jayden Pierre assists)
|23-13
|10:54
|Bryson Mozone turnover (traveling)
|10:54
|TV timeout
|10:28
|+3
|Alyn Breed makes three point jump shot (Noah Locke assists)
|26-13
|10:00
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot
|26-16
|9:37
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|Friars offensive rebound
|9:28
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point dunk (Jared Bynum assists)
|28-16
|9:09
|Jay Heath turnover (bad pass) (Clifton Moore steals)
|9:02
|Noah Locke misses two point layup
|9:00
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|8:57
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|8:55
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|8:53
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|30-16
|8:50
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|8:27
|Clifton Moore blocks Bradley Ezewiro's two point dunk
|8:25
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|8:18
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point dunk (Ed Croswell assists)
|32-16
|7:54
|Alyn Breed shooting foul (Brandon Murray draws the foul)
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|+1
|Brandon Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-17
|7:54
|+1
|Brandon Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-18
|7:37
|Devin Carter misses two point layup
|7:35
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|7:26
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point jump shot
|32-20
|6:58
|Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|6:58
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-20
|6:58
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-20
|6:43
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Clifton Moore steals)
|6:29
|Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
|6:27
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|6:20
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|6:12
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|6:10
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|6:07
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Ed Croswell assists)
|37-20
|5:45
|+3
|Primo Spears makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|37-23
|5:13
|Ed Croswell turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Mutombo steals)
|5:06
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup (Jay Heath assists)
|37-25
|4:45
|Akok Akok blocks Clifton Moore's two point layup
|4:43
|Ryan Mutombo defensive rebound
|4:30
|Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|4:28
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|4:24
|Akok Akok blocks Devin Carter's two point layup
|4:22
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|4:11
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|4:07
|Ed Croswell blocks Akok Akok's two point layup
|4:05
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|4:01
|Jared Bynum misses two point layup
|4:00
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|4:00
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|39-25
|4:00
|Friars 30 second timeout
|4:00
|TV timeout
|3:40
|Bryson Mozone misses two point jump shot
|3:38
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|3:24
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|3:22
|Ryan Mutombo defensive rebound
|3:15
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup
|39-27
|2:56
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|41-27
|2:40
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|2:38
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|2:26
|Alyn Breed turnover (traveling)
|2:17
|Akok Akok misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|1:54
|Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|1:53
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|1:35
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|1:20
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Devin Carter assists)
|43-27
|1:07
|Jordan Riley turnover (bad pass) (Devin Carter steals)
|1:03
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point dunk
|45-27
|0:49
|Rafael Castro blocks Primo Spears's two point layup
|0:47
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|0:40
|Brandon Murray misses two point jump shot
|0:38
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|0:31
|Malcolm Wilson blocks Ed Croswell's two point layup
|0:29
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|0:23
|Akok Akok turnover (bad pass) (Rafael Castro steals)
|0:14
|Noah Locke misses two point layup
|0:12
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|0:07
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Noah Locke steals)
|0:05
|Malcolm Wilson shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|0:05
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-27
|0:05
|Devin Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:05
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|0:01
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:41
|Jay Heath turnover (bad pass)
|19:25
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|48-27
|19:05
|+3
|Primo Spears makes three point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|48-30
|18:43
|Bradley Ezewiro blocks Ed Croswell's two point jump shot
|18:41
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|18:39
|Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|18:39
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-30
|18:39
|Ed Croswell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:39
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|18:26
|Akok Akok misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|18:06
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|49-33
|18:05
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|17:55
|Ed Croswell blocks Primo Spears's two point layup
|17:53
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|17:53
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|Akok Akok offensive rebound
|17:45
|+3
|Primo Spears makes three point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|49-36
|17:22
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|17:11
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot
|49-39
|17:08
|Friars 30 second timeout
|17:08
|TV timeout
|16:43
|Primo Spears personal foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
|16:39
|Jared Bynum misses two point layup
|16:37
|Jared Bynum offensive rebound
|16:32
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|51-39
|16:06
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|51-41
|15:46
|Akok Akok blocks Ed Croswell's two point layup
|15:44
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|15:38
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|53-41
|15:25
|Clifton Moore blocks Akok Akok's two point layup
|15:23
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|15:16
|Clifton Moore blocks Bradley Ezewiro's two point layup
|15:16
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|15:16
|Ed Croswell blocks Bradley Ezewiro's two point layup
|15:14
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|14:48
|Noah Locke turnover (Jay Heath steals)
|14:39
|Bradley Ezewiro turnover (Devin Carter steals)
|14:29
|+3
|Jared Bynum makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|56-41
|14:19
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|14:17
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|14:06
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|13:57
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|13:41
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point layup
|58-41
|13:25
|Primo Spears turnover (Jared Bynum steals)
|13:17
|Brandon Murray blocks Jared Bynum's two point layup
|13:15
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|13:15
|Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|13:14
|TV timeout
|13:15
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-41
|13:15
|Ed Croswell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:15
|Bryson Mozone defensive rebound
|12:58
|Devin Carter shooting foul (Brandon Murray draws the foul)
|12:58
|+1
|Brandon Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-42
|12:58
|Brandon Murray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:58
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|12:44
|+3
|Jared Bynum makes three point jump shot (Ed Croswell assists)
|62-42
|12:24
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|12:14
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|65-42
|11:55
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Primo Spears turnover (Devin Carter steals)
|11:42
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point alley-oop layup (Devin Carter assists)
|67-42
|11:19
|Wayne Bristol Jr. misses two point layup
|11:17
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|10:57
|Jay Heath shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|10:57
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-42
|10:57
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-42
|10:34
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|69-44
|10:13
|Jared Bynum turnover (bad pass) (Malcolm Wilson steals)
|10:06
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|69-47
|9:35
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup
|71-47
|9:18
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|Malcolm Wilson offensive rebound
|9:08
|Jared Bynum shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|9:08
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-48
|9:08
|Primo Spears misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:08
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|8:47
|Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|8:45
|Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound
|8:39
|+2
|Malcolm Wilson makes two point dunk (Primo Spears assists)
|71-50
|8:17
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|8:15
|Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound
|8:13
|Jared Bynum personal foul
|8:08
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|71-53
|7:56
|TV timeout
|7:42
|+3
|Jared Bynum makes three point jump shot
|74-53
|7:11
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|74-55
|6:50
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point jump shot (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|76-55
|6:38
|Devin Carter personal foul
|6:36
|+3
|Bryson Mozone makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|76-58
|6:15
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|78-58
|5:51
|+3
|Primo Spears makes three point jump shot
|78-61
|5:18
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|5:16
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|5:00
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|4:58
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|4:44
|Jared Bynum turnover (Bradley Ezewiro steals)
|4:38
|Bradley Ezewiro misses two point layup
|4:36
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|4:35
|Brandon Murray personal foul
|4:27
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|80-61
|3:57
|Ed Croswell shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|3:57
|TV timeout
|3:57
|Bradley Ezewiro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:57
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-62
|3:34
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (Akok Akok steals)
|3:27
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|3:23
|Bradley Ezewiro personal foul
|3:08
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|3:06
|Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound
|2:52
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point dunk (Jay Heath assists)
|80-64
|2:33
|Ed Croswell misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound
|2:20
|Jay Heath turnover (bad pass) (Jared Bynum steals)
|2:15
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point dunk (Jared Bynum assists)
|82-64
|2:12
|Friars 30 second timeout
|2:00
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot
|82-66
|1:40
|Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
|1:38
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|1:27
|Rafael Castro misses two point layup
|1:25
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|1:24
|Rafael Castro misses two point layup
|1:23
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|1:21
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|1:19
|+2
|Corey Floyd Jr. makes two point dunk (Jayden Pierre assists)
|84-66
|1:12
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|1:00
|+2
|Bryson Mozone makes two point layup
|84-68
|0:52
|+2
|Alyn Breed makes two point jump shot
|86-68
|0:45
|Denver Anglin misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|0:32
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point layup (Rafael Castro assists)
|88-68
|0:11
|Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot
|0:09
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|68
|Field Goals
|35-69 (50.7%)
|25-63 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-19 (52.6%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|36
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|23
|12
|Steals
|10
|7
|Blocks
|7
|7
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|10
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|20 Providence 21-8
|78.5 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Georgetown 7-23
|70.7 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Croswell F
|12.9 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|62.1 FG%
|
00
|. Spears G
|15.4 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|5.3 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Croswell F
|25 PTS
|13 REB
|6 AST
|P. Spears G
|26 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|50.7
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|52.6
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Croswell
|25
|13
|6
|9/16
|0/1
|7/10
|1
|34
|0
|3
|2
|6
|7
|J. Bynum
|18
|2
|6
|6/12
|6/9
|0/0
|2
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Carter
|12
|7
|5
|5/13
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|35
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|N. Locke
|12
|0
|1
|5/10
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Hopkins
|6
|4
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|8
|6
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|3
|0
|2
|4
|A. Breed
|5
|4
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Floyd Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Castro
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|J. Pierre
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. O'Haire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Morozov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|40
|23
|35/69
|10/19
|8/12
|10
|200
|10
|7
|8
|13
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Spears
|26
|1
|4
|10/19
|4/7
|2/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Heath
|19
|3
|3
|7/13
|5/8
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|B. Ezewiro
|6
|8
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|21
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|A. Akok
|5
|6
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|4
|1
|1
|5
|B. Murray
|3
|3
|5
|0/6
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|33
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Mozone
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Mutombo
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Wilson
|2
|5
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|J. Riley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Bass
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Anglin
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Bristol Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Wahab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|31
|12
|25/63
|11/28
|7/11
|11
|199
|7
|7
|14
|8
|23
