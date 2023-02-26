STJOES
STBON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Charles Coleman vs. Chad Venning (Hawks gains possession)
|19:44
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Charles Coleman draws the foul)
|19:44
|+1
|Charles Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|19:44
|Charles Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:44
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|19:22
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists)
|1-2
|19:01
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|Charles Coleman offensive rebound
|18:52
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot
|18:50
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|18:43
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Yann Farell draws the foul)
|18:43
|+1
|Yann Farell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-3
|18:43
|+1
|Yann Farell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-4
|18:29
|Cameron Brown offensive foul
|18:29
|Cameron Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|18:08
|Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|17:37
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|17:27
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|17:26
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|1-5
|17:26
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|1-6
|17:26
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|1-7
|17:14
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (traveling)
|16:49
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot
|1-9
|16:39
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|16:37
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|16:25
|+3
|Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists)
|1-12
|15:56
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point dunk
|3-12
|15:41
|Lynn Greer III personal foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|15:21
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Christian Winborne assists)
|6-12
|14:50
|Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot
|14:48
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|14:42
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|8-12
|14:23
|Erik Reynolds II blocks Moses Flowers's two point layup
|14:22
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|14:22
|Charles Coleman flagrant 1 (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|14:22
|Chad Venning misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|14:22
|+1
|Chad Venning makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|8-13
|14:16
|Jump ball. Chad Venning vs. Christian Winborne (Bonnies gains possession)
|14:03
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|14:01
|Chad Venning turnover (traveling)
|13:43
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Christian Winborne assists)
|11-13
|13:26
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Daryl Banks III assists)
|11-15
|13:06
|+2
|Charles Coleman makes two point dunk (Lynn Greer III assists)
|13-15
|12:46
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot
|13-17
|12:31
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|12:22
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot
|13-20
|12:00
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|11:21
|Erik Reynolds II blocks Brett Rumpel's two point layup
|11:19
|Hawks defensive rebound
|11:01
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|15-20
|11:01
|Yann Farell shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|11:01
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-20
|10:45
|+2
|Anouar Mellouk makes two point dunk
|16-22
|10:28
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|19-22
|10:02
|+2
|Anouar Mellouk makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists)
|19-24
|9:44
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|Anton Jansson offensive rebound
|9:41
|Anouar Mellouk personal foul
|9:34
|Christian Winborne offensive foul
|9:34
|Christian Winborne turnover (offensive foul)
|9:06
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point layup
|19-26
|8:47
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists)
|22-26
|8:32
|Anouar Mellouk turnover (traveling)
|8:20
|Kyrell Luc shooting foul (Louis Bleechmore draws the foul)
|8:20
|Louis Bleechmore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:20
|Louis Bleechmore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:20
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|7:57
|+3
|Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists)
|22-29
|7:33
|Louis Bleechmore misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound
|7:27
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|24-29
|7:03
|Louis Bleechmore personal foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)
|7:03
|TV timeout
|7:03
|+1
|Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-30
|7:03
|+1
|Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-31
|6:38
|Louis Bleechmore misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|6:20
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point jump shot
|24-33
|6:04
|Daryl Banks III shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|6:04
|Erik Reynolds II misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|6:04
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|25-33
|6:04
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|26-33
|5:45
|Yann Farell misses two point layup
|5:43
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|5:40
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup
|26-35
|5:25
|Kyrell Luc personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|5:20
|Yann Farell blocks Cameron Brown's three point jump shot
|5:18
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|5:05
|+3
|Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot
|26-38
|5:02
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|4:45
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot
|28-38
|4:45
|Brett Rumpel shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|4:45
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-38
|4:27
|+2
|Brett Rumpel makes two point layup
|29-40
|4:27
|Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Brett Rumpel draws the foul)
|4:27
|+1
|Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-41
|4:18
|Chad Venning personal foul (Christian Winborne draws the foul)
|4:18
|+1
|Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-41
|4:18
|+1
|Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-41
|4:11
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|Daryl Banks III offensive rebound
|4:04
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot
|31-43
|3:47
|Lynn Greer III turnover (lost ball) (Anouar Mellouk steals)
|3:42
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|3:36
|Cameron Brown turnover (bad pass) (Daryl Banks III steals)
|3:10
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|Yann Farell offensive rebound
|3:00
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|2:58
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|2:54
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|2:31
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot
|31-45
|2:13
|Brett Rumpel shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|2:11
|TV timeout
|2:11
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|32-45
|2:11
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|33-45
|2:11
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|34-45
|1:48
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|1:46
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|1:38
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|1:24
|Charles Coleman blocks Moses Flowers's two point layup
|1:22
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|1:15
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Brett Rumpel assists)
|34-48
|0:53
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup
|36-48
|0:48
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|0:42
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|Hawks defensive rebound
|0:40
|Yann Farell personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|0:40
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-48
|0:40
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-48
|0:07
|Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:01
|Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|0:01
|Louis Bleechmore personal foul (Barry Evans draws the foul)
|0:01
|Anouar Mellouk turnover (lane violation)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:51
|Kyrell Luc personal foul
|19:48
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|19:46
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|19:28
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point layup
|38-50
|19:17
|Kyrell Luc personal foul
|19:14
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup
|19:12
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|19:05
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot
|38-52
|18:44
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|18:36
|+3
|Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|41-52
|18:17
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|18:10
|Charles Coleman shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|18:10
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-53
|18:10
|+1
|Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-54
|18:01
|Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Brett Rumpel defensive rebound
|17:48
|Erik Reynolds II personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|17:48
|Daryl Banks III turnover (out of bounds)
|17:34
|Cameron Brown turnover (traveling)
|17:13
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|16:59
|Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball) (Erik Reynolds II steals)
|16:54
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Rasheer Fleming assists)
|43-54
|16:22
|+2
|Yann Farell makes two point layup
|43-56
|16:00
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Brett Rumpel defensive rebound
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:30
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Yann Farell assists)
|43-58
|15:18
|+2
|Rasheer Fleming makes two point layup (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|45-58
|15:17
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|15:17
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-58
|15:13
|Brett Rumpel turnover
|15:10
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|49-58
|14:43
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Anouar Mellouk draws the foul)
|14:43
|Anouar Mellouk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:43
|Anouar Mellouk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:43
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|14:38
|Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Moses Flowers steals)
|14:19
|Charles Coleman shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|14:19
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|49-59
|14:19
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|49-60
|14:19
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|49-61
|14:00
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|Christian Winborne offensive rebound
|13:54
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|13:33
|Anouar Mellouk misses two point layup
|13:31
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|13:27
|Lynn Greer III offensive foul
|13:27
|Lynn Greer III turnover (offensive foul)
|13:04
|Moses Flowers turnover (lost ball)
|12:52
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (bad pass) (Anouar Mellouk steals)
|12:39
|Anouar Mellouk turnover (lost ball)
|12:29
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|12:27
|Lynn Greer III offensive rebound
|12:23
|+3
|Rasheer Fleming makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists)
|52-61
|11:52
|Daryl Banks III misses two point layup
|11:50
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|11:40
|Moses Flowers shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|11:40
|TV timeout
|11:40
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-61
|11:40
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-61
|11:17
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Brett Rumpel assists)
|54-64
|10:54
|Brett Rumpel shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|10:54
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-64
|10:54
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-64
|10:33
|Brett Rumpel turnover (lost ball) (Christian Winborne steals)
|10:24
|Rasheer Fleming offensive foul
|10:24
|Rasheer Fleming turnover (offensive foul)
|10:00
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot
|56-67
|9:31
|Anouar Mellouk shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|9:31
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-67
|9:31
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-67
|9:22
|+3
|Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists)
|58-70
|9:03
|Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot
|9:01
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|8:38
|Brett Rumpel misses two point jump shot
|8:36
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|8:26
|Lynn Greer III turnover (lost ball) (Moses Flowers steals)
|8:22
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|8:13
|Yann Farell blocks Christian Winborne's two point layup
|8:11
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|8:07
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot
|58-73
|7:58
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot
|7:43
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|7:27
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists)
|58-75
|7:07
|Yann Farell shooting foul (Christian Winborne draws the foul)
|7:07
|TV timeout
|7:07
|+1
|Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-75
|7:07
|+1
|Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-75
|6:50
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|6:50
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:50
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:50
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|6:37
|Christian Winborne turnover (bad pass) (Moses Flowers steals)
|6:15
|+2
|Brett Rumpel makes two point layup
|60-77
|6:07
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|5:57
|Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|Brett Rumpel defensive rebound
|5:43
|Christian Winborne shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|5:43
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|60-78
|5:43
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|60-79
|5:43
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|60-80
|5:28
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|5:05
|Anouar Mellouk turnover (bad pass) (Christian Winborne steals)
|4:59
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot
|63-80
|4:26
|+2
|Anouar Mellouk makes two point layup (Brett Rumpel assists)
|63-82
|4:11
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|65-82
|4:11
|Brett Rumpel shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|4:11
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|66-82
|4:08
|Christian Winborne personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|4:08
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-83
|4:08
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-84
|3:56
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|3:30
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|3:28
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|3:19
|Louis Bleechmore turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)
|2:53
|Erik Reynolds II shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|2:53
|TV timeout
|2:53
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-85
|2:53
|Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:53
|Louis Bleechmore defensive rebound
|2:49
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup
|68-85
|2:25
|Christian Winborne shooting foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)
|2:25
|+1
|Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-86
|2:25
|+1
|Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-87
|2:19
|Lynn Greer III offensive foul
|2:19
|Lynn Greer III turnover (offensive foul)
|2:14
|Kyrell Luc turnover (bad pass) (Erik Reynolds II steals)
|2:07
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|71-87
|1:54
|Cameron Brown personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|1:54
|Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:54
|Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:54
|Louis Bleechmore defensive rebound
|1:41
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|1:39
|Christian Winborne offensive rebound
|1:30
|+2
|Christian Winborne makes two point layup
|73-87
|1:06
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point dunk (Anouar Mellouk assists)
|73-89
|0:53
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|76-89
|0:50
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|0:26
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|Daryl Banks III offensive rebound
|0:02
|Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|89
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|29-51 (56.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-32 (31.3%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|22-26 (84.6%)
|22-30 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|31
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|15
|21
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
33 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
36 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 13-16
|72.0 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|12.1 APG
|St. Bonaventure 14-16
|66.7 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Reynolds II G
|18.4 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
00
|. Banks III G
|15.1 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.2 APG
|35.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Reynolds II G
|33 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|D. Banks III G
|36 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.0
|FG%
|56.9
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Reynolds II
|33
|3
|1
|8/16
|6/11
|11/12
|2
|39
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|L. Greer III
|21
|7
|3
|7/11
|2/5
|5/5
|4
|37
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|C. Brown
|7
|5
|2
|3/12
|1/9
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|R. Fleming
|6
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/1
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Coleman
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Reynolds II
|33
|3
|1
|8/16
|6/11
|11/12
|2
|39
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|L. Greer III
|21
|7
|3
|7/11
|2/5
|5/5
|4
|37
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|C. Brown
|7
|5
|2
|3/12
|1/9
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|R. Fleming
|6
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/1
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Coleman
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winborne
|6
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|4/4
|4
|29
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|B. Geatens
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Arizin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Vogel
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Bleechmore
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Jansson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Klaczek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obinna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Essandoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Simmons II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|22
|9
|22/50
|10/32
|22/26
|23
|200
|4
|3
|14
|7
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Banks III
|36
|4
|3
|10/18
|4/10
|12/15
|1
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Venning
|13
|6
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Y. Farell
|13
|5
|1
|4/8
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|40
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|M. Flowers
|12
|3
|2
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|40
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Luc
|4
|4
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Banks III
|36
|4
|3
|10/18
|4/10
|12/15
|1
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Venning
|13
|6
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Y. Farell
|13
|5
|1
|4/8
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|40
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|M. Flowers
|12
|3
|2
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|40
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Luc
|4
|4
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mellouk
|6
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|20
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|B. Rumpel
|5
|3
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Curran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Belardinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ostrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Amadasun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|28
|12
|29/51
|9/21
|22/30
|18
|200
|7
|2
|11
|7
|21
