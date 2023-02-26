STJOES
STBON

1st Half
JOES
Hawks
38
STBN
Bonnies
48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Charles Coleman vs. Chad Venning (Hawks gains possession)  
19:44   Chad Venning shooting foul (Charles Coleman draws the foul)  
19:44 +1 Charles Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
19:44   Charles Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:44   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
19:22 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists) 1-2
19:01   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
18:59   Charles Coleman offensive rebound  
18:52   Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot  
18:50   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
18:43   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Yann Farell draws the foul)  
18:43 +1 Yann Farell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-3
18:43 +1 Yann Farell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-4
18:29   Cameron Brown offensive foul  
18:29   Cameron Brown turnover (offensive foul)  
18:08   Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot  
18:06   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
17:37   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
17:35   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
17:27   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
17:26 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3 1-5
17:26 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 3 1-6
17:26 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3 1-7
17:14   Erik Reynolds II turnover (traveling)  
16:49 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot 1-9
16:39   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
16:37   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
16:25 +3 Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists) 1-12
15:56 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point dunk 3-12
15:41   Lynn Greer III personal foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)  
15:41   TV timeout  
15:32   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
15:30   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
15:21 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Christian Winborne assists) 6-12
14:50   Kyrell Luc misses two point jump shot  
14:48   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
14:42 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 8-12
14:23   Erik Reynolds II blocks Moses Flowers's two point layup  
14:22   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
14:22   Charles Coleman flagrant 1 (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
14:22   Chad Venning misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2  
14:22 +1 Chad Venning makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 8-13
14:16   Jump ball. Chad Venning vs. Christian Winborne (Bonnies gains possession)  
14:03   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
14:01   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
14:01   Chad Venning turnover (traveling)  
13:43 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Christian Winborne assists) 11-13
13:26 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Daryl Banks III assists) 11-15
13:06 +2 Charles Coleman makes two point dunk (Lynn Greer III assists) 13-15
12:46 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot 13-17
12:31   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
12:29   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
12:22 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot 13-20
12:00   TV timeout  
11:47   Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot  
11:45   Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound  
11:21   Erik Reynolds II blocks Brett Rumpel's two point layup  
11:19   Hawks defensive rebound  
11:01 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 15-20
11:01   Yann Farell shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
11:01 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-20
10:45 +2 Anouar Mellouk makes two point dunk 16-22
10:28 +3 Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 19-22
10:02 +2 Anouar Mellouk makes two point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists) 19-24
9:44   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Anton Jansson offensive rebound  
9:41   Anouar Mellouk personal foul  
9:34   Christian Winborne offensive foul  
9:34   Christian Winborne turnover (offensive foul)  
9:06 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point layup 19-26
8:47 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists) 22-26
8:32   Anouar Mellouk turnover (traveling)  
8:20   Kyrell Luc shooting foul (Louis Bleechmore draws the foul)  
8:20   Louis Bleechmore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:20   Louis Bleechmore misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:20   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
7:57 +3 Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists) 22-29
7:33   Louis Bleechmore misses three point jump shot  
7:31   Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound  
7:27 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 24-29
7:03   Louis Bleechmore personal foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)  
7:03   TV timeout  
7:03 +1 Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-30
7:03 +1 Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-31
6:38   Louis Bleechmore misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
6:20 +2 Chad Venning makes two point jump shot 24-33
6:04   Daryl Banks III shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
6:04   Erik Reynolds II misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
6:04 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 3 25-33
6:04 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 3 of 3 26-33
5:45   Yann Farell misses two point layup  
5:43   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
5:40 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup 26-35
5:25   Kyrell Luc personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
5:20   Yann Farell blocks Cameron Brown's three point jump shot  
5:18   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
5:05 +3 Moses Flowers makes three point jump shot 26-38
5:02   Hawks 30 second timeout  
4:45 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot 28-38
4:45   Brett Rumpel shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
4:45 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-38
4:27 +2 Brett Rumpel makes two point layup 29-40
4:27   Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Brett Rumpel draws the foul)  
4:27 +1 Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-41
4:18   Chad Venning personal foul (Christian Winborne draws the foul)  
4:18 +1 Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-41
4:18 +1 Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-41
4:11   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
4:09   Daryl Banks III offensive rebound  
4:04 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot 31-43
3:47   Lynn Greer III turnover (lost ball) (Anouar Mellouk steals)  
3:42   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
3:40   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
3:36   Cameron Brown turnover (bad pass) (Daryl Banks III steals)  
3:10   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
3:08   Yann Farell offensive rebound  
3:00   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
2:58   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
2:54   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
2:52   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
2:31 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot 31-45
2:13   Brett Rumpel shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
2:11   TV timeout  
2:11 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 3 32-45
2:11 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 3 33-45
2:11 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 3 of 3 34-45
1:48   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
1:46   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
1:38   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
1:36   Bonnies defensive rebound  
1:24   Charles Coleman blocks Moses Flowers's two point layup  
1:22   Bonnies offensive rebound  
1:15 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Brett Rumpel assists) 34-48
0:53 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup 36-48
0:48   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
0:42   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
0:40   Hawks defensive rebound  
0:40   Yann Farell personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
0:40 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-48
0:40 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-48
0:07   Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:01   Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Bonnies defensive rebound  
0:01   Louis Bleechmore personal foul (Barry Evans draws the foul)  
0:01   Anouar Mellouk turnover (lane violation)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
JOES
Hawks
38
STBN
Bonnies
41

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Kyrell Luc personal foul  
19:48   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
19:46   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
19:28 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point layup 38-50
19:17   Kyrell Luc personal foul  
19:14   Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup  
19:12   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
19:05 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot 38-52
18:44   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
18:42   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
18:36 +3 Lynn Greer III makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 41-52
18:17   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
18:15   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
18:10   Charles Coleman shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
18:10 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-53
18:10 +1 Chad Venning makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-54
18:01   Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot  
17:59   Brett Rumpel defensive rebound  
17:48   Erik Reynolds II personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
17:48   Daryl Banks III turnover (out of bounds)  
17:34   Cameron Brown turnover (traveling)  
17:13   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
17:11   Bonnies offensive rebound  
16:59   Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball) (Erik Reynolds II steals)  
16:54 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Rasheer Fleming assists) 43-54
16:22 +2 Yann Farell makes two point layup 43-56
16:00   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
15:58   Brett Rumpel defensive rebound  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:30 +2 Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Yann Farell assists) 43-58
15:18 +2 Rasheer Fleming makes two point layup (Erik Reynolds II assists) 45-58
15:17   Chad Venning shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)  
15:17 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-58
15:13   Brett Rumpel turnover  
15:10 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 49-58
14:43   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Anouar Mellouk draws the foul)  
14:43   Anouar Mellouk misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:43   Anouar Mellouk misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:43   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
14:38   Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Moses Flowers steals)  
14:19   Charles Coleman shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
14:19 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3 49-59
14:19 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 3 49-60
14:19 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3 49-61
14:00   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
13:58   Christian Winborne offensive rebound  
13:54   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
13:52   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
13:33   Anouar Mellouk misses two point layup  
13:31   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
13:27   Lynn Greer III offensive foul  
13:27   Lynn Greer III turnover (offensive foul)  
13:04   Moses Flowers turnover (lost ball)  
12:52   Erik Reynolds II turnover (bad pass) (Anouar Mellouk steals)  
12:39   Anouar Mellouk turnover (lost ball)  
12:29   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
12:27   Lynn Greer III offensive rebound  
12:23 +3 Rasheer Fleming makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists) 52-61
11:52   Daryl Banks III misses two point layup  
11:50   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
11:40   Moses Flowers shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
11:40   TV timeout  
11:40 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-61
11:40 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-61
11:17 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Brett Rumpel assists) 54-64
10:54   Brett Rumpel shooting foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
10:54 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-64
10:54 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-64
10:33   Brett Rumpel turnover (lost ball) (Christian Winborne steals)  
10:24   Rasheer Fleming offensive foul  
10:24   Rasheer Fleming turnover (offensive foul)  
10:00 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot 56-67
9:31   Anouar Mellouk shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
9:31 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-67
9:31 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-67
9:22 +3 Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists) 58-70
9:03   Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot  
9:01   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
8:38   Brett Rumpel misses two point jump shot  
8:36   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
8:26   Lynn Greer III turnover (lost ball) (Moses Flowers steals)  
8:22   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
8:13   Yann Farell blocks Christian Winborne's two point layup  
8:11   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
8:07 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot 58-73
7:58   Hawks 30 second timeout  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:45   Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot  
7:43   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
7:27 +2 Chad Venning makes two point jump shot (Daryl Banks III assists) 58-75
7:07   Yann Farell shooting foul (Christian Winborne draws the foul)  
7:07   TV timeout  
7:07 +1 Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-75
7:07 +1 Christian Winborne makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-75
6:50   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
6:50   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:50   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:50   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
6:37   Christian Winborne turnover (bad pass) (Moses Flowers steals)  
6:15 +2 Brett Rumpel makes two point layup 60-77
6:07   Hawks 30 second timeout  
5:57   Christian Winborne misses three point jump shot  
5:55   Brett Rumpel defensive rebound  
5:43   Christian Winborne shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
5:43 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 3 60-78
5:43 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 3 60-79
5:43 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 3 of 3 60-80
5:28   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
5:05   Anouar Mellouk turnover (bad pass) (Christian Winborne steals)  
4:59 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot 63-80
4:26 +2 Anouar Mellouk makes two point layup (Brett Rumpel assists) 63-82
4:11 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 65-82
4:11   Brett Rumpel shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
4:11 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 66-82
4:08   Christian Winborne personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
4:08 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-83
4:08 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-84
3:56   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound  
3:30   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
3:28   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
3:19   Louis Bleechmore turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)  
2:53   Erik Reynolds II shooting foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
2:53   TV timeout  
2:53 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-85
2:53   Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:53   Louis Bleechmore defensive rebound  
2:49 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup 68-85
2:25   Christian Winborne shooting foul (Kyrell Luc draws the foul)  
2:25 +1 Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 1 of 2 68-86
2:25 +1 Kyrell Luc makes regular free throw 2 of 2 68-87
2:19   Lynn Greer III offensive foul  
2:19   Lynn Greer III turnover (offensive foul)  
2:14   Kyrell Luc turnover (bad pass) (Erik Reynolds II steals)  
2:07 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 71-87
1:54   Cameron Brown personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
1:54   Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:54   Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:54   Louis Bleechmore defensive rebound  
1:41   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
1:39   Christian Winborne offensive rebound  
1:30 +2 Christian Winborne makes two point layup 73-87
1:06 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point dunk (Anouar Mellouk assists) 73-89
0:53 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 76-89
0:50   Hawks 60 second timeout  
0:26   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
0:24   Daryl Banks III offensive rebound  
0:02   Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 76 89
Field Goals 22-50 (44.0%) 29-51 (56.9%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 23 31
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 15 21
Team 1 3
Assists 9 12
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
2
E. Reynolds II G
33 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
5
D. Banks III G
36 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
Saint Joseph's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Reynolds II 33 3 1 8/16 6/11 11/12 2 39 2 2 2 1 2
L. Greer III 21 7 3 7/11 2/5 5/5 4 37 0 0 4 1 6
C. Brown 7 5 2 3/12 1/9 0/0 2 35 0 0 4 1 4
R. Fleming 6 1 1 2/3 1/2 1/1 5 13 0 0 1 0 1
C. Coleman 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 28 0 1 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winborne 6 2 2 1/5 0/3 4/4 4 29 2 0 2 2 0
B. Geatens 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Arizin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Vogel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Bleechmore 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/2 2 12 0 0 1 0 2
A. Jansson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
K. Klaczek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obinna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Berger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Essandoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Simmons II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 22 9 22/50 10/32 22/26 23 200 4 3 14 7 15
St. Bonaventure
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Banks III 36 4 3 10/18 4/10 12/15 1 40 1 0 2 1 3
C. Venning 13 6 0 5/5 0/0 3/6 3 20 0 0 1 4 2
Y. Farell 13 5 1 4/8 3/6 2/2 3 40 0 2 0 1 4
M. Flowers 12 3 2 5/9 2/4 0/0 1 40 3 0 1 0 3
K. Luc 4 4 2 0/3 0/1 4/4 4 15 1 0 1 0 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Mellouk 6 3 1 3/4 0/0 0/2 2 20 2 0 4 1 2
B. Rumpel 5 3 3 2/4 0/0 1/1 4 25 0 0 2 0 3
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Curran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Belardinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ostrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Amadasun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 28 12 29/51 9/21 22/30 18 200 7 2 11 7 21
