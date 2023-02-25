Wisconsin aims to get on a roll at Michigan's expense
Wisconsin and Michigan are both battling for their NCAA Tournament lives. That makes their matchup on Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich., a pivotal game.
The Badgers (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) will look to string together consecutive victories for the first time since cobbling together a six-game winning streak in December and early January.
The Wolverines (16-12, 10-7) will seek their third straight win and sixth over the last eight games in their home finale.
Wisconsin is coming off a 64-52 victory over Iowa on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes were limited to 32.3 percent shooting from the field and made just 3 of 28 attempts from 3-point range.
The Badgers had three double-digit scorers, led by Connor Essegian's 17 points.
"You just keep stacking good days and keep trying to get better," Badgers coach Greg Gard said. "I think that's the one thing that sometimes this time of year gets lost is you can still get better. That may be more consistent, that may be stack better minutes together. We've got a younger group that still has to learn a lot and they're learning a lot. This has been a lot of baptism by fire for these guys."
Michigan defeated in-state rival Michigan State 84-72 on Feb. 18 and collected a 58-45 road win over Rutgers on Thursday.
The Scarlet Knights' point total was a season low for a Wolverines opponent.
"We want to keep grinding one game at a time," coach Juwan Howard said. "(Thursday), there was toughness displayed. There was toughness displayed versus Michigan State. The key is consistency. I know and I trust that our guys are going to continue to keep competing."
The Wolverines trailed by 10 points in the early going but held a three-point advantage by halftime. They outscored Rutgers 32-22 in the second half.
"We're a gritty team. We're fighting for our season," guard Dug McDaniel said. "We knew we were going to do whatever it takes to get back into the game. They went on their little run, but we didn't let that deter us from making our own run."
Michigan's last loss came at Wisconsin on Feb. 14. Essegian scored a season-high 23 points in the Badgers' 64-59 win.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:48
|Hunter Dickinson turnover (offensive foul)
|7:48
|Hunter Dickinson offensive foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|8:09
|+3
|Steven Crowl makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|20-16
|8:18
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|8:20
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|Wolverines offensive rebound
|8:33
|Max Klesmit blocks Joey Baker's three point stepback jump shot
|8:44
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|8:46
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point jump shot
|9:10
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|9:10
|Joey Baker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:10
|+1
|Joey Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-16
|9:10
|Connor Essegian shooting foul (Joey Baker draws the foul)
|9:16
|Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|9:18
|Steven Crowl misses two point hook shot
|9:25
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|9:27
|Steven Crowl misses two point layup
|9:34
|Tarris Reed Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|9:54
|Kobe Bufkin defensive rebound
|9:56
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|+1
|Tarris Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-15
|10:12
|Tarris Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:12
|Connor Essegian shooting foul (Tarris Reed Jr. draws the foul)
|10:12
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|10:14
|Dug McDaniel misses two point floating jump shot
|10:22
|Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|10:24
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point turnaround jump shot
|10:33
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|10:35
|Tyler Wahl blocks Kobe Bufkin's two point driving layup
|10:41
|Kobe Bufkin defensive rebound
|10:43
|Tarris Reed Jr. blocks Jordan Davis's two point driving layup
|10:48
|Tarris Reed Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Wahl steals)
|11:00
|Tyler Wahl turnover (bad pass)
|11:00
|TV timeout
|11:00
|Terrance Williams II personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|11:17
|+2
|Tarris Reed Jr. makes two point layup
|17-14
|11:21
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|11:23
|Terrance Williams II misses two point stepback jump shot
|11:37
|Kobe Bufkin defensive rebound
|11:39
|Joey Baker blocks Connor Essegian's two point driving layup
|11:55
|+3
|Dug McDaniel makes three point jump shot (Kobe Bufkin assists)
|17-12
|12:23
|+2
|Connor Essegian makes two point driving layup
|17-9
|12:24
|Badgers offensive rebound
|12:26
|Tarris Reed Jr. blocks Kamari McGee's two point driving layup
|12:42
|Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|12:44
|Max Klesmit misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:06
|Jordan Davis defensive rebound
|13:08
|Kobe Bufkin misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|13:13
|Carter Gilmore personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|13:30
|+2
|Carter Gilmore makes two point layup (Max Klesmit assists)
|15-9
|13:39
|Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|13:41
|Kamari McGee misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Badgers defensive rebound
|14:05
|Joey Baker misses three point jump shot
|14:18
|Chucky Hepburn turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Bufkin steals)
|14:26
|Max Klesmit defensive rebound
|14:28
|Dug McDaniel misses two point layup
|14:50
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|13-9
|15:10
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|15:12
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|15:28
|TV timeout
|15:28
|Steven Crowl turnover (offensive foul)
|15:28
|Steven Crowl offensive foul (Kobe Bufkin draws the foul)
|15:36
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|15:38
|Joey Baker misses two point floating jump shot
|16:12
|+2
|Chucky Hepburn makes two point stepback jump shot
|10-9
|16:33
|+3
|Joey Baker makes three point jump shot (Kobe Bufkin assists)
|8-9
|16:42
|Will Tschetter defensive rebound
|16:44
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|+2
|Kobe Bufkin makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-6
|17:18
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point layup
|8-4
|17:32
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point driving layup
|6-4
|17:48
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|6-2
|17:56
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|17:58
|Dug McDaniel misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:17
|Will Tschetter defensive rebound
|18:19
|Steven Crowl misses two point hook shot
|18:47
|+2
|Kobe Bufkin makes two point driving layup
|4-2
|19:02
|+2
|Connor Essegian makes two point pullup jump shot
|4-0
|19:34
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|19:36
|Kobe Bufkin misses three point jump shot
|19:38
|Wolverines offensive rebound
|19:40
|Steven Crowl blocks Kobe Bufkin's two point driving layup
|19:40
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point turnaround hook shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Steven Crowl vs. Hunter Dickinson (Tyler Wahl gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Hunter Dickinson turnover (offensive foul)
|7:48
|Hunter Dickinson offensive foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|7:48
|+ 3
|Steven Crowl makes three point jump shot (Chucky Hepburn assists)
|8:09
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|8:18
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|8:20
|Wolverines offensive rebound
|8:31
|Max Klesmit blocks Joey Baker's three point stepback jump shot
|8:33
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|8:44
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point jump shot
|8:46
|Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|9:10
|Joey Baker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|20
|16
|Field Goals
|9-21 (42.9%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|12
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|9
|7
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|4
|2
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fouls
|4
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.9
|FG%
|31.6
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Crowl
|7
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|M. Klesmit
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Hepburn
|2
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Gilmore
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Davis
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGee
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Ilver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hodges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Haertle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Candelino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Neath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Taphorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|12
|4
|9/21
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|42
|1
|3
|3
|3
|9
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bufkin
|4
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Baker
|4
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. McDaniel
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Dickinson
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Williams II
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Reed Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|J. Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Selvala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Glenn III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Khayat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Llewellyn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|9
|2
|6/19
|2/5
|2/4
|2
|53
|1
|3
|3
|2
|7
-
BELM
UNI83
75
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
FAIR
CAN35
46
2nd 9:19
-
SIEN
IONA43
64
2nd 10:08
-
SPU
NIAG48
43
2nd 10:09
-
CINCY
MEM16
28
1st 8:00 ESP2
-
DAV
DUQ17
13
1st 8:21 USA
-
MAN
QUIN14
33
1st 5:54
-
MOSU
INST27
17
1st 6:35
-
MTSM
RIDE25
11
1st 5:46
-
SIU
UIC16
19
1st 7:36
-
WISC
MICH20
16
1st 7:48 CBS
-
EVAN
ILST0
0138 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
WICH
TUL0
0154.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm ESPU
-
DRKE
BRAD0
0134 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
4UCLA
COLO0
0134.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm CBS
-
VALP
MURR0
0148 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
UCF
TLSA0
0137 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WASH
STAN0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm FS1
-
RUTG
PSU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
6:30pm BTN
-
CABP
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
ILL
OSU60
72
Final CBS
-
21NW
MD59
75
Final BTN
-
JOES
STBN76
89
Final USA
-
20PROV
GTWN88
68
Final FOX