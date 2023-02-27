Rested Boston College seeking split at Wake Forest
Boston College will take the floor for the first time since its upset win over then-No. 6 Virginia when it visits Wake Forest for an Atlantic Coast Conference game Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Eagles (14-15, 8-10 ACC) have won back-to-back conference games for just the second time this season, winning Feb. 18 at Florida State before upsetting the Cavaliers last Wednesday for their third win over a ranked opponent.
"Our players deserved it because of how hard they've been working, especially in the last month," BC coach Earl Grant said. "We've had everyone healthy. Practice has been very competitive. The fruit of their labor showed up. ... I hope it means we're in pursuit of being a good program."
Against Virginia, Makai Ashton-Langford had 16 points and Jaeden Zackery scored all of his 12 in the second half.
Quinten Post leads the Eagles with 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
The Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8), who lost junior Damari Monsanto to season-ending knee surgery last week, secured a season sweep of Notre Dame with a 66-58 win on Saturday.
"We made them shoot tough twos and they didn't make them," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. "We didn't shoot great, we shot 35 percent but we won the basketball game. That's the most encouraging thing I'll take from (Saturday)."
Senior guard Tyree Appleby had a game-high 21 points, hitting five of the team's 12 3-pointers. The team has reached that mark from distance in three straight games.
"He's a team player," Forbes said. "I don't think you'll find a better kid than him. I've coached a lot of good ones, but with his character he's going to make somebody really happy someday here."
Wake has won four of the last five meetings between the teams, but the lone BC victory in that span was last March 9 at the ACC tournament.
Wake won 85-63 Jan. 14 at BC. Andrew Carr had a game-high 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and two steals.
Cameron Hildreth (20 points, six assists, two steals) and Appleby (17) also scored in double figures for the Deacons.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston College 14-15
|66.2 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Wake Forest 18-11
|77.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|16
|26.8
|15.9
|6.1
|1.6
|0.30
|1.10
|2.0
|53.9
|44.7
|87.2
|1.7
|4.4
|M. Ashton-Langford
|27
|30.7
|12.2
|3.4
|2.7
|1.50
|0.70
|2.3
|41.0
|29.3
|87.3
|0.7
|2.7
|J. Zackery
|29
|33.1
|10.1
|3.1
|2.7
|1.40
|0.20
|2.0
|40.4
|33.3
|80.8
|0.9
|2.2
|D. Langford Jr.
|21
|29
|7.3
|2.7
|2.0
|0.50
|0.30
|1.7
|45.3
|29.4
|71.4
|0.8
|1.9
|C. Penha Jr.
|24
|17
|6.5
|2.5
|0.4
|0.60
|0.20
|0.5
|51.6
|31.4
|38.5
|0.5
|1.9
|P. Aligbe
|23
|20.4
|6.3
|4.3
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|36.8
|30.0
|62.8
|1.1
|3.1
|D. McGlockton
|29
|16.6
|6.3
|4.1
|0.7
|0.50
|0.70
|1.0
|55.5
|45.5
|78.0
|1.6
|2.5
|M. Madsen
|29
|22.1
|5.7
|2.6
|0.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|32.9
|28.6
|73.9
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Bickerstaff
|29
|18.5
|4.9
|5.6
|1.2
|0.90
|0.50
|1.4
|47.9
|0.0
|59.2
|2
|3.6
|C. Kelley III
|26
|15.3
|3.1
|1.0
|1.3
|0.40
|0.20
|0.9
|33.7
|28.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Hand Jr.
|2
|7
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|A. Mighty
|14
|4.3
|0.8
|1.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|29.4
|0.4
|0.6
|A. Kenny
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Atiyeh
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Q. Pemberton
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|29
|0.0
|66.2
|35.5
|12.4
|6.60
|3.70
|12.6
|43.3
|31.7
|72.1
|9.6
|23.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Appleby
|29
|36.3
|18.6
|3.2
|6.2
|1.70
|0.00
|3.3
|43.2
|36.9
|82.8
|0.4
|2.8
|D. Monsanto
|27
|24.1
|13.3
|3.6
|0.6
|1.00
|0.30
|1.1
|42.3
|40.5
|86.8
|0.3
|3.3
|C. Hildreth
|29
|31.8
|12.6
|5.6
|2.7
|1.30
|0.10
|2.2
|46.6
|31.5
|75.7
|1
|4.6
|A. Carr
|29
|32
|11.4
|5.9
|1.2
|0.90
|1.00
|1.5
|49.4
|33.0
|77.4
|1.6
|4.2
|D. Williamson
|27
|25.2
|7.7
|1.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|37.1
|39.1
|91.4
|0.2
|1.6
|M. Marsh
|26
|18.1
|6.5
|4.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|90.5
|0.0
|41.9
|1.1
|3.4
|B. Klintman
|29
|19
|4.8
|3.9
|0.8
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|41.0
|39.3
|71.4
|1
|2.9
|J. Ituka
|6
|8.5
|3.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.00
|0.20
|1.7
|33.3
|33.3
|87.5
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Bradford
|26
|10
|2.5
|2.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.50
|0.7
|77.8
|0.0
|34.5
|0.8
|1.3
|Z. Keller
|15
|11.3
|2.2
|1.5
|0.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|31.3
|20.0
|64.3
|0.5
|0.9
|G. van Beveren
|3
|1.7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Taylor
|8
|10.9
|1.8
|1.3
|0.9
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|31.3
|44.4
|0.0
|0.1
|1.1
|R. Kennah
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Dunn
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|O. Kmety
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|X. Xu
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|29
|0.0
|77.5
|37.5
|13.1
|6.00
|2.70
|11.9
|46.5
|37.0
|75.0
|8.2
|26.0
-
13ARST
12CCAR0
0140 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
6MARQ
BUT0
0142 O/U
+9
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
UVM0
0139 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
BALL
AKR0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
BC
WAKE0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
8BELLAR
2LIB0
0128 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRY
ME0
0147.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
10BUCK
7AMER0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
13UVA0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EMU
BGSU0
0158.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FLA
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
GT
SYR0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
9HC
8L-MD0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
15IND0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
9PFW
8DET0
0153.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11IUPU
6RMU0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
5LIP
4STET0
0151 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAS
DAY0
0135.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
M-OH
WMU0
0147.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
6NALAB
3EKY0
0152 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
NJIT
NH0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
OHIO
KENT0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
9QUEEN
1KENN0
0154 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STL
VCU0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TOL
CMU0
0147.5 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
UMBC
BING0
0146 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
10GB
7WRST0
0146 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
BUF
NIU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
14GAST
11TXST0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NOVA
HALL0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm FS1
-
ARK
12TENN0
0134 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
DALCHR
TRLST0
0
9:00pm
-
MSU
NEB0
0139 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SC
MSST0
0126 O/U
-16
9:00pm SECN
-
18SDSU
BSU0
0134 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
MISS0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
TTU
3KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPN
-
VT
LOU0
0145 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
FRES
NMEX0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLST
SJSU0
0137 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm CBSSN