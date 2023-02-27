Florida, Georgia both looking to snap skids
Georgia will try to avoid a season-long four-game losing streak when it hosts reeling Florida in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday in Athens, Ga.
The Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10) have dropped nine of their past 12 games after an 85-63 loss to visiting Missouri on Saturday. The Gators (14-15, 7-9) lost for the sixth time in their past seven games with an 88-72 setback at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Georgia, outscored 290-187 in its past three games, fell apart in the second half and was outscored 45-22 by Missouri.
Georgia committed 19 turnovers that the Tigers converted into 32 points, while the Bulldogs had just 11 points off Missouri's 13 miscues.
"In the second (half), they came out strong, and both offensively and defensively we just didn't respond well to adversity," Georgia coach Mike White said. "We have got to be mentally tougher than that, we disconnected the second half, and it snowballed on us."
Kario Oquendo, who averages 12.9 points per game, had 14 points, while Mardrez McBride added 12 against the Tigers. Braelen Bridges had a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Terry Roberts, who averages a team-high 13.4 points per game, was held to just five points against the Tigers.
Georgia has dropped its past seven games against Florida, which has struggled even more without injured star Colin Castleton, who leads the team in points (16.0), rebounds (7.7) and blocks (3.0). He is out indefinitely after breaking his right hand in a win over Ole Miss on Feb. 15.
The Gators are 0-3 in his absence.
"He was a good part of our team on both sides of the ball," Gators coach Todd Golden said. "Senior leader, a guy that we played through offensively, a guy that did a great job protecting us on the backside of our defense."
The Gators trailed Vanderbilt 46-36 at halftime and didn't get closer than nine the rest of the way.
Riley Kugel had 20 points and Kyle Lofton chipped in 15 points against the Commodores. Will Richard, who averages 10.0 points per game - second on the team behind Castleton -- finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
The Gators knocked off the visiting Bulldogs 82-75 in the teams' first meeting of the season on Jan. 7 behind Lofton's 18 points. Roberts scored 25 to lead Georgia.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Castleton
|26
|31.1
|16.0
|7.7
|2.7
|0.90
|3.00
|2.5
|50.0
|13.3
|72.9
|1.8
|5.9
|W. Richard
|28
|27.5
|10.0
|4.4
|0.8
|0.90
|0.60
|0.8
|48.4
|39.6
|87.3
|1
|3.4
|R. Kugel
|28
|21.5
|9.0
|2.6
|0.9
|0.80
|0.20
|1.3
|45.2
|36.2
|66.7
|0.7
|2
|K. Lofton
|27
|32.1
|9.0
|3.0
|3.4
|1.00
|0.10
|1.2
|41.9
|29.7
|80.3
|0.4
|2.6
|K. Reeves
|27
|19.4
|8.9
|2.7
|0.6
|0.50
|0.20
|1.0
|39.1
|28.4
|74.1
|0.4
|2.3
|T. Bonham
|27
|14.4
|6.0
|2.0
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|1.1
|37.2
|33.3
|71.2
|0.3
|1.7
|A. Fudge
|28
|19.8
|5.9
|4.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.80
|1.1
|41.3
|28.9
|60.8
|1.4
|3.1
|M. Jones
|29
|21.1
|5.0
|3.0
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|0.7
|32.9
|30.7
|80.6
|0.2
|2.8
|J. Jitoboh
|28
|10.4
|2.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.20
|0.50
|0.6
|57.4
|33.3
|58.3
|0.5
|0.9
|C. Felder
|15
|12.5
|2.3
|2.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|53.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.9
|2.1
|N. Lane
|10
|7.9
|2.2
|1.2
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|45.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Szymczyk
|10
|6.6
|2.1
|1.2
|0.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|38.9
|25.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.9
|D. Aberdeen
|10
|2.2
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|41.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.1
|A. Klatsky
|5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. May
|5
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|71.7
|37.6
|12.3
|6.60
|5.30
|10.9
|43.7
|31.9
|72.7
|8.2
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Roberts
|26
|29.8
|13.4
|3.7
|4.2
|1.60
|0.20
|3.0
|38.2
|29.5
|75.9
|0.7
|3
|K. Oquendo
|26
|25.5
|12.9
|2.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.30
|1.7
|40.2
|29.1
|74.6
|1
|1.8
|B. Bridges
|29
|19.8
|8.4
|4.9
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|1.5
|58.8
|0.0
|79.7
|1.4
|3.4
|J. Hill
|29
|21.7
|8.2
|2.6
|2.9
|0.70
|0.10
|1.8
|39.0
|34.4
|77.7
|0.5
|2.1
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|29
|18.6
|7.4
|2.7
|0.2
|0.60
|0.30
|0.5
|39.6
|37.7
|82.0
|0.8
|1.9
|M. Moncrieffe
|25
|21.4
|5.8
|5.3
|0.8
|0.30
|0.40
|1.3
|54.9
|0.0
|49.3
|1.7
|3.6
|M. McBride
|29
|19.2
|4.7
|1.9
|1.0
|0.70
|0.10
|0.8
|34.4
|37.6
|54.5
|0.1
|1.8
|J. Ingram
|21
|10.6
|3.5
|1.6
|0.7
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|32.4
|36.7
|60.0
|0.2
|1.4
|J. Holt
|28
|19.1
|3.3
|3.2
|0.5
|1.00
|0.30
|0.6
|28.6
|25.0
|80.0
|0.8
|2.4
|F. Anselem
|28
|14.7
|3.0
|3.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.60
|0.7
|49.2
|0.0
|63.2
|1.3
|2
|J. Etter
|14
|12.5
|2.1
|1.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|32.3
|12.5
|70.0
|0.1
|1
|Total
|29
|0.0
|69.1
|39.8
|11.5
|6.40
|2.60
|13.2
|41.5
|32.5
|71.8
|10.9
|25.2
-
13ARST
12CCAR0
0140 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
6MARQ
BUT0
0142 O/U
+9
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
UVM0
0139 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
BALL
AKR0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
BC
WAKE0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
8BELLAR
2LIB0
0128 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRY
ME0
0147.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
10BUCK
7AMER0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
13UVA0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EMU
BGSU0
0158.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FLA
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
GT
SYR0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
9HC
8L-MD0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
15IND0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
9PFW
8DET0
0153.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11IUPU
6RMU0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
5LIP
4STET0
0151 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAS
DAY0
0135.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
M-OH
WMU0
0147.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
6NALAB
3EKY0
0152 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
NJIT
NH0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
OHIO
KENT0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
9QUEEN
1KENN0
0154 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STL
VCU0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TOL
CMU0
0147.5 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
UMBC
BING0
0146 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
10GB
7WRST0
0146 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
BUF
NIU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
14GAST
11TXST0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NOVA
HALL0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm FS1
-
ARK
12TENN0
0134 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
DALCHR
TRLST0
0
9:00pm
-
MSU
NEB0
0139 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SC
MSST0
0126 O/U
-16
9:00pm SECN
-
18SDSU
BSU0
0134 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
MISS0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
TTU
3KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPN
-
VT
LOU0
0145 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
FRES
NMEX0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLST
SJSU0
0137 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm CBSSN