Surging Georgia Tech visits slumping Syracuse
Georgia Tech is a long shot to reach the postseason, but the Yellow Jackets can take solace in knowing they're playing perhaps their best basketball of the season.
The Yellow Jackets hope to continue their upward trend Tuesday when they visit Syracuse for an Atlantic Coast Conference contest.
Following a nine-game losing streak, Georgia Tech (12-17, 4-14 ACC) has won four of its last six games. Most recently, the team trounced Louisville 83-67 on Saturday as Javon Franklin stole the show with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
"You have two directions when you are on the ropes," coach Josh Pastner said. "You are either going to be in the fetal position or you are going to be on the ropes and claw, gauge, scratch, tackle, whatever you've got to do to get off the ropes. And to our guys' credit, they punched themselves off the ropes. I think we are playing as well as anyone in the ACC."
Meanwhile, Syracuse (16-13, 9-9) is flailing, losing three games in a row by 22, 18 and 17 points, respectively. The Orange fell Saturday at Pitt, 99-82, as they allowed the Panthers to convert 16 3-pointers.
Pitt scored 62 second-half points against Jim Boeheim's 2-3 zone, much to the dismay of the veteran coach.
"We are just too young to be consistent and play good defense," Boeheim said.
"Teams have done a good job moving the ball in the high post and then kicking it out," senior guard Joe Girard III added. "We need to do a better job covering that."
This will be the second matchup of the season between the teams, as the Orange pounded the Yellow Jackets 80-63 on Jan. 21. Girard had 28 points in that one, while Maliq Brown chipped in with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting off the bench.
Dallan Coleman scored 17 points in the earlier matchup to pace Georgia Tech, which has lost four of the last five meetings with Syracuse.
Miles Kelly leads the Yellow Jackets this season with 13.4 points per game. Girard paces the Orange with 16.9 per game, followed closely by Judah Mintz with 16.0 points.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 12-17
|68.6 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Syracuse 16-13
|74.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|29
|31.7
|13.4
|3.6
|1.2
|0.80
|0.10
|1.6
|39.9
|36.5
|89.4
|0.3
|3.2
|D. Coleman
|29
|30.2
|9.4
|2.9
|1.1
|0.70
|0.30
|1.3
|38.8
|33.8
|68.8
|0.4
|2.5
|L. Terry
|25
|27.9
|9.4
|2.7
|1.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.9
|42.1
|35.8
|79.5
|0.4
|2.2
|J. Franklin
|28
|25.7
|9.3
|7.0
|1.9
|1.30
|1.60
|1.2
|58.7
|0.0
|71.0
|2.9
|4
|J. Moore
|28
|22.3
|8.3
|5.2
|0.9
|0.80
|1.00
|1.5
|42.7
|12.1
|69.2
|2
|3.1
|D. Smith
|24
|24.7
|8.0
|5.6
|3.7
|0.90
|0.70
|1.3
|39.9
|26.1
|44.8
|1.2
|4.4
|K. Sturdivant
|29
|22
|7.7
|2.0
|3.0
|0.70
|0.10
|1.6
|38.4
|33.3
|61.4
|0.1
|1.9
|R. Howard
|24
|17.9
|4.5
|4.3
|1.2
|0.30
|0.50
|1.3
|54.5
|0.0
|57.9
|2
|2.3
|T. Maxwell
|18
|11.5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|26.3
|30.6
|63.6
|0.2
|0.8
|F. Bagatskis
|8
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|37.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Martynov
|6
|3
|0.8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.7
|C. Boyd
|6
|1.2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Hill
|5
|1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Meka
|10
|5.2
|0.4
|1.5
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.1
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.9
|B. Daniels
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Total
|29
|0.0
|68.6
|38.3
|13.7
|5.90
|4.30
|11.1
|42.1
|32.8
|69.1
|10.8
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Girard III
|29
|34.3
|16.9
|2.9
|3.0
|0.90
|0.00
|2.3
|41.2
|39.0
|85.2
|0.2
|2.7
|J. Mintz
|29
|32.9
|16.0
|2.3
|4.4
|1.90
|0.10
|2.4
|45.4
|29.8
|74.1
|0.3
|2
|J. Edwards
|29
|32.2
|14.0
|10.1
|1.5
|1.20
|2.70
|2.0
|58.0
|100.0
|73.8
|3.1
|7
|B. Williams
|27
|22.1
|6.9
|3.8
|0.8
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|43.7
|36.6
|64.1
|1.1
|2.7
|C. Bell
|28
|19.6
|6.6
|1.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|41.4
|34.3
|84.2
|0.2
|1.5
|M. Brown
|26
|20.3
|5.8
|4.7
|0.8
|0.80
|0.50
|0.8
|69.4
|0.0
|57.1
|2
|2.7
|J. Taylor
|28
|16.7
|4.3
|1.8
|0.7
|0.60
|0.20
|0.3
|38.1
|40.0
|76.2
|0.2
|1.6
|S. Torrence
|28
|11.5
|2.6
|1.5
|1.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|48.3
|37.5
|83.3
|0.2
|1.3
|Q. Copeland
|17
|8.8
|2.1
|1.5
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|40.0
|12.5
|85.7
|0.6
|0.9
|J. Ajak
|13
|9.2
|1.1
|1.9
|1.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|45.5
|0.0
|57.1
|0.8
|1.1
|M. Hima
|26
|8
|1.0
|1.8
|0.2
|0.30
|1.00
|0.2
|46.2
|0.0
|60.0
|0.7
|1.1
|P. Carey
|3
|6.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|A. Clayton
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Feldman
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Ruffin
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|74.1
|37.9
|14.3
|7.20
|5.00
|11.6
|46.6
|36.5
|74.4
|10.0
|24.6
-
13ARST
12CCAR0
0140 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
6MARQ
BUT0
0142 O/U
+9
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
UVM0
0139 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
BALL
AKR0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
BC
WAKE0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
8BELLAR
2LIB0
0128 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRY
ME0
0147.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
10BUCK
7AMER0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
13UVA0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EMU
BGSU0
0158.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FLA
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
GT
SYR0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
9HC
8L-MD0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
15IND0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
9PFW
8DET0
0153.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11IUPU
6RMU0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
5LIP
4STET0
0151 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAS
DAY0
0135.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
M-OH
WMU0
0147.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
6NALAB
3EKY0
0152 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
NJIT
NH0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
OHIO
KENT0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
9QUEEN
1KENN0
0154 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STL
VCU0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TOL
CMU0
0147.5 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
UMBC
BING0
0146 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
10GB
7WRST0
0146 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
BUF
NIU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
14GAST
11TXST0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NOVA
HALL0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm FS1
-
ARK
12TENN0
0134 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
DALCHR
TRLST0
0
9:00pm
-
MSU
NEB0
0139 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SC
MSST0
0126 O/U
-16
9:00pm SECN
-
18SDSU
BSU0
0134 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
MISS0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
TTU
3KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPN
-
VT
LOU0
0145 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
FRES
NMEX0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLST
SJSU0
0137 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm CBSSN