Unbeaten at home, Duke welcomes NC State
Duke might be rounding into form at just the right time, but the final week of the regular season will include a couple of challenging tilts against in-state neighbors.
The first of those comes with Tuesday night's visit by North Carolina State to Durham, N.C.
The Blue Devils will be waiting with a four-game winning streak -- matching their best string of the season -- and newfound confidence.
"I give these guys a lot of credit because they haven't pointed the finger and they continue to work," coach Jon Scheyer said. "Each of them has gotten better."
It's the home finale for the Blue Devils (21-8, 12-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are undefeated in 15 games on their home court. Scheyer has set the program record for the most wins by a first-year coach.
"It's great being at home, just having the crowd on your side, especially for us being a young team," freshman forward Mark Mitchell said. "It's really good to have people helping you and pushing you (to) get to the finish line."
This marks the regular-season finale for NC State (22-8, 12-7), which is coming off its worst performance of the season in Saturday's 96-71 home loss to Clemson.
"We have had a great year," Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. "If I didn't declare we were going to win a national championship after we played well early this year, too, I am never going to declare that the season is over."
NC State hasn't lost consecutive games this season, and it will have to make a strong recovery to avoid that. On the plus side for the Wolfpack, one of the team's best games came in an 84-60 home thrashing of Duke on Jan. 4.
"I feel like they're a different team now," NC State guard Jarkel Joiner said. "I feel like they're better. I feel like we're better as well. If we come in and do what we can do we can get a win."
The Blue Devils are coming off what Scheyer referred to as one of the best start-to-finish outings of the season Saturday night, when they avenged a Jan. 23 loss to Virginia Tech with an 81-65 win. Now they hope to do the same against the Wolfpack.
Kyle Filipowski leads Duke in scoring (14.9 ppg) and rebounding (8.9). Terquavion Smith paces NC State with 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|30
|33.8
|17.6
|3.5
|4.5
|1.60
|0.40
|2.2
|37.1
|33.1
|70.3
|0.7
|2.8
|J. Joiner
|30
|35.7
|17.0
|4.7
|3.6
|1.30
|0.10
|1.6
|43.3
|34.9
|84.9
|0.8
|3.9
|D. Burns
|30
|22.9
|13.1
|5.0
|1.5
|0.70
|0.90
|1.8
|57.6
|0.0
|61.3
|1.9
|3.1
|C. Morsell
|30
|34.7
|12.6
|4.4
|1.0
|1.20
|0.70
|0.7
|48.2
|42.9
|80.4
|1.4
|3
|J. Clark
|19
|26.5
|8.9
|7.0
|1.7
|1.70
|0.50
|0.5
|42.3
|29.6
|83.3
|2
|5
|D. Mahorcic
|10
|20.9
|8.7
|6.6
|1.2
|0.60
|0.70
|1.2
|64.3
|0.0
|57.7
|2.6
|4
|E. Ross
|30
|11.9
|3.7
|2.6
|0.3
|0.50
|0.90
|0.5
|51.9
|23.5
|57.1
|0.9
|1.7
|L. Thomas
|27
|10.2
|2.6
|2.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|47.3
|47.4
|66.7
|0.7
|1.6
|G. Gantt
|20
|18.2
|1.9
|4.8
|0.3
|0.90
|0.50
|0.6
|39.5
|28.6
|71.4
|1.5
|3.3
|E. Dowuona
|26
|10
|1.5
|1.7
|0.0
|0.20
|0.80
|0.2
|42.1
|0.0
|42.9
|0.7
|1
|B. Pass
|26
|6.8
|1.2
|0.8
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.5
|35.3
|20.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Snell
|9
|1.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|100.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.1
|C. Graham
|10
|1.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|14.3
|14.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Keatts
|8
|1.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|A. Nunnally
|9
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|30
|0.0
|78.7
|39.7
|13.3
|8.20
|4.80
|9.6
|45.3
|35.1
|71.8
|11.6
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Filipowski
|29
|28.8
|14.9
|8.9
|1.5
|1.20
|0.80
|2.6
|43.3
|28.6
|77.1
|2.6
|6.3
|J. Roach
|25
|32.6
|13.0
|2.5
|3.4
|0.90
|0.00
|2.1
|41.9
|34.3
|72.5
|0.7
|1.8
|M. Mitchell
|29
|26.2
|9.0
|4.3
|1.3
|0.70
|0.60
|1.4
|48.0
|38.1
|76.1
|1.3
|3
|T. Proctor
|29
|28.7
|8.9
|3.3
|3.0
|0.60
|0.10
|1.7
|37.5
|31.1
|87.2
|0.6
|2.7
|D. Whitehead
|21
|20.9
|8.3
|2.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.20
|1.4
|39.3
|40.2
|93.3
|0.5
|1.8
|R. Young
|29
|19.7
|7.4
|6.2
|1.4
|0.30
|0.60
|1.2
|69.2
|0.0
|80.0
|2.7
|3.5
|D. Lively II
|27
|18.7
|5.2
|4.8
|1.0
|0.50
|2.30
|0.7
|63.2
|9.1
|63.3
|2
|2.7
|J. Grandison
|29
|16.9
|4.9
|2.4
|1.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|40.5
|34.9
|100.0
|0.5
|1.9
|J. Blakes
|28
|14.5
|3.6
|1.6
|1.4
|0.60
|0.20
|0.6
|35.6
|34.9
|65.7
|0.3
|1.3
|J. Schutt
|12
|7.1
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|42.9
|43.8
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|C. Reeves
|11
|3
|1.1
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|57.1
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|0.4
|K. Catchings
|8
|2.9
|0.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|37.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.5
|S. Borden
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Hubbard
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Johns
|7
|2.4
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|29
|0.0
|72.2
|42.2
|15.1
|5.70
|4.80
|12.4
|44.7
|33.6
|76.6
|12.7
|26.4
-
13ARST
12CCAR0
0140 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
6MARQ
BUT0
0142 O/U
+9
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
UVM0
0139 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
BALL
AKR0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
BC
WAKE0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
8BELLAR
2LIB0
0128 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRY
ME0
0147.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
10BUCK
7AMER0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
13UVA0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EMU
BGSU0
0158.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FLA
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
GT
SYR0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
9HC
8L-MD0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
15IND0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
9PFW
8DET0
0153.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11IUPU
6RMU0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
5LIP
4STET0
0151 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAS
DAY0
0135.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
M-OH
WMU0
0147.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
6NALAB
3EKY0
0152 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
NJIT
NH0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
OHIO
KENT0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
9QUEEN
1KENN0
0154 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STL
VCU0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TOL
CMU0
0147.5 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
UMBC
BING0
0146 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
10GB
7WRST0
0146 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
BUF
NIU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
14GAST
11TXST0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NOVA
HALL0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm FS1
-
ARK
12TENN0
0134 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
DALCHR
TRLST0
0
9:00pm
-
MSU
NEB0
0139 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SC
MSST0
0126 O/U
-16
9:00pm SECN
-
18SDSU
BSU0
0134 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
MISS0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
TTU
3KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPN
-
VT
LOU0
0145 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
FRES
NMEX0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLST
SJSU0
0137 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm CBSSN