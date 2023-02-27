Faced with must-win, Mississippi St. hosts South Carolina
As the last week of the Southeastern Conference's regular season begins Tuesday for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs find themselves in a precarious position with two games remaining.
First, there's the business of taking care of South Carolina on Tuesday. The Gamecocks will come to Starkville, Miss., with the intent of breaking their 12th-place tie with Ole Miss near the very bottom of the SEC standings.
While Mississippi State (19-10, 7-9 SEC) has maneuvered itself into a possible postseason position, it's a far cry from the first five weeks of the campaign.
The Bulldogs were 11-0 after beating Nicholls 68-66 on Dec. 17 and, along with current No. 1 Houston, featured one of the nation's top two defenses.
But despite an 8-10 mark since that victory, the Bulldogs currently sit as the last team getting into March Madness, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.
The hoops pundit has coach Chris Jans' squad as the final of the four teams in the "Last Four In" category in his latest edition of Bracketology.
The Bulldogs were boosted by a massive home win over then-No. 25 Texas A&M Saturday, dumping the SEC's second-place club 69-62 behind big man Tolu Smith's 17 points, six rebounds and two steals.
The Aggies shot 39.5 percent (17 of 43) in just their third conference loss.
"It was a must-win, obviously everyone knows where we sit," Jans said. "I don't know if our defense is great ... but we were borderline great today. They were locked and loaded. A&M was as hot as anyone in the country."
On Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., the Bulldogs close the season against surging Vanderbilt, which sits in a three-way tie for fifth in the conference.
At Tennessee Saturday, the Gamecocks (10-19, 3-13) were blown out 85-45 by the then-No. 11 Volunteers, though coach Lamont Paris' group is 2-3 in its past five contests and pushed No. 2 Alabama to overtime.
"They have a physical team, and that made an impact on the game," Paris said of Tennessee. "Their physicality was hard for us to overcome."
The first-year coach has received strong performances from freshman GG Jackson II, who is averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds this season.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 10-19
|64.4 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Miss. St. 19-10
|65.9 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Jackson
|29
|31.8
|15.1
|5.9
|0.8
|0.80
|0.80
|2.6
|37.9
|32.7
|64.5
|1.6
|4.4
|M. Johnson Jr.
|27
|33.2
|12.7
|3.8
|3.4
|0.70
|0.00
|2.4
|36.3
|33.3
|77.0
|0.7
|3.1
|H. Brown
|28
|29.7
|11.4
|4.9
|1.2
|1.10
|0.40
|2.1
|43.2
|22.8
|64.2
|1.6
|3.3
|C. Carter Jr.
|25
|30.8
|9.8
|1.8
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.6
|47.1
|47.6
|63.0
|0.4
|1.4
|J. Wright
|29
|28.7
|7.0
|2.1
|1.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|39.0
|36.1
|76.6
|0.4
|1.7
|J. Gray
|29
|16.3
|4.2
|6.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.90
|0.9
|52.1
|0.0
|44.7
|2.7
|3.3
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|20
|8.3
|2.6
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|35.0
|20.0
|53.8
|1.2
|1.1
|Z. Davis
|27
|13.4
|2.4
|2.2
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|41.7
|18.8
|80.0
|0.6
|1.6
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|28
|15.7
|2.1
|3.1
|1.1
|0.40
|0.20
|1.3
|40.4
|0.0
|59.3
|1.8
|1.3
|F. Cooper Jr.
|16
|7.8
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|21.7
|21.1
|100.0
|0.1
|0.7
|E. Sparkman
|9
|5.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|66.7
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Benson
|7
|2.6
|0.4
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|11.1
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|T. Minott
|6
|2.5
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0.3
|Total
|29
|0.0
|64.4
|37.1
|10.9
|4.90
|2.60
|13.1
|40.2
|32.9
|65.1
|11.9
|22.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|29
|27.2
|15.0
|8.3
|1.8
|0.60
|0.80
|2.4
|59.2
|0.0
|56.6
|3.4
|4.9
|S. Moore
|27
|24.7
|9.3
|3.0
|2.2
|1.80
|0.30
|1.9
|41.0
|27.8
|76.2
|0.6
|2.4
|D. Jeffries
|29
|31.1
|8.9
|6.0
|1.9
|1.20
|0.40
|1.5
|34.1
|27.8
|57.5
|1
|5.1
|D. Davis
|26
|29.3
|8.5
|2.0
|3.4
|1.70
|0.00
|1.9
|37.4
|34.3
|75.9
|0.5
|1.5
|C. Matthews
|29
|27
|7.6
|5.4
|2.3
|1.60
|0.70
|1.4
|49.7
|16.1
|73.2
|1.9
|3.6
|E. Reed Jr.
|29
|19.1
|4.4
|2.2
|0.9
|0.50
|0.10
|0.2
|30.3
|24.7
|68.2
|1.2
|1
|T. Stevenson
|29
|11.4
|4.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|45.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.8
|1.2
|K. Murphy
|16
|10.3
|3.5
|1.7
|0.9
|0.60
|0.50
|0.8
|41.7
|32.1
|63.6
|0.7
|1
|W. McNair Jr.
|29
|13
|3.4
|3.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|46.6
|17.6
|58.3
|0.9
|2.4
|S. Jones Jr.
|19
|10.7
|2.8
|1.5
|0.5
|0.70
|0.40
|0.7
|37.5
|25.6
|40.0
|0.7
|0.8
|K. Hamilton
|12
|6.9
|2.6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|38.5
|30.8
|77.8
|0.6
|0.4
|M. Russell
|10
|6.6
|1.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|30.4
|16.7
|100.0
|0.4
|0.2
|J. Rumph
|7
|1.1
|0.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|I. Stansbury
|7
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|65.9
|39.5
|14.4
|9.10
|3.60
|12.6
|42.4
|27.6
|64.2
|12.4
|24.8
-
13ARST
12CCAR0
0140 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
6MARQ
BUT0
0142 O/U
+9
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
UVM0
0139 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
BALL
AKR0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
BC
WAKE0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
8BELLAR
2LIB0
0128 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRY
ME0
0147.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
10BUCK
7AMER0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
13UVA0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EMU
BGSU0
0158.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FLA
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm SECN
-
GT
SYR0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
9HC
8L-MD0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
15IND0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
9PFW
8DET0
0153.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11IUPU
6RMU0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
5LIP
4STET0
0151 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAS
DAY0
0135.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
M-OH
WMU0
0147.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
6NALAB
3EKY0
0152 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
NJIT
NH0
0137 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
OHIO
KENT0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
9QUEEN
1KENN0
0154 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STL
VCU0
0142.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TOL
CMU0
0147.5 O/U
+15
7:00pm
-
UMBC
BING0
0146 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
10GB
7WRST0
0146 O/U
-21
7:00pm ESP+
-
BUF
NIU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
14GAST
11TXST0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NOVA
HALL0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm FS1
-
ARK
12TENN0
0134 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
DALCHR
TRLST0
0
9:00pm
-
MSU
NEB0
0139 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SC
MSST0
0126 O/U
-16
9:00pm SECN
-
18SDSU
BSU0
0134 O/U
-2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
24TA&M
MISS0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
TTU
3KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPN
-
VT
LOU0
0145 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
FRES
NMEX0
0141.5 O/U
-8.5
10:30pm FS1
-
COLST
SJSU0
0137 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm CBSSN