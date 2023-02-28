Missouri looks to finish strong; next up is LSU
Missouri is trying to strengthen its position for the Southeastern Conference tournament and perhaps beyond as the regular season winds down.
Missouri sits at 21-8 with a 9-7 mark in conference play as its travels to Baton Rouge, La., on Wednesday night for a meeting with LSU.
Missouri, which finishes the regular season at home against Ole Miss on Saturday, could get a double bye, a single bye or no bye at all in the conference tournament depending on its next two games and the results for other SEC teams.
It used a strong second half to claim an 85-63 road victory against Georgia on Saturday. Missouri struggled early, but Noah Carter's 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half trimmed Georgia's lead to 41-40 at halftime and sent Missouri into the second half with momentum.
"That gave us a little extra boost going into the second half," Nick Honor, who scored 17 points and went 5-for-7 from 3-point range, said of Carter's shot. "We just felt that if we just stay strong and stay together, things will figure themselves out in the second half."
LSU (13-16, 2-14 SEC) knows it will be playing in the first round of the SEC tournament as it tries to salvage something from a poor regular season that has it all alone in last place.
LSU lost 82-69 at Ole Miss on Saturday in its first game after ending a 14-game losing streak with a win against Vanderbilt.
LSU held a 15-8 lead midway through the first half but gave up 74 points in the final 29 minutes as the Rebels shot 55.2 percent from the floor for the game.
"We rushed some poor shots on the perimeter," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "That's kind of been the case for us when shots aren't going down. It starts to impact our defensive intensity and attention to detail. ... We lost that discipline, and they made us pay for it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brown
|28
|28.9
|16.1
|6.1
|2.6
|1.60
|0.40
|1.7
|55.8
|46.2
|78.5
|1.9
|4.3
|D. Hodge
|29
|28
|14.0
|3.7
|1.7
|2.50
|0.60
|0.8
|46.5
|40.0
|70.3
|0.6
|3.1
|D. Gholston
|29
|21.8
|10.0
|2.3
|1.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.7
|42.0
|34.6
|77.7
|0.4
|1.9
|I. Mosley
|14
|19.9
|9.6
|2.0
|2.5
|1.10
|0.40
|2.4
|46.3
|30.6
|75.0
|0.8
|1.2
|N. Carter
|28
|20.4
|9.1
|3.9
|1.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.2
|47.1
|30.5
|71.9
|1.3
|2.6
|N. Honor
|29
|29.8
|8.3
|1.7
|2.9
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|42.7
|41.6
|89.6
|0.4
|1.3
|S. East II
|29
|23.1
|7.8
|2.1
|2.6
|1.40
|0.00
|1.4
|46.7
|22.4
|83.0
|0.5
|1.7
|T. Gomillion
|22
|18
|5.3
|2.9
|1.7
|1.00
|0.10
|1.0
|48.9
|35.3
|69.0
|1
|1.9
|M. Diarra
|19
|12
|3.7
|3.7
|0.6
|0.50
|0.70
|0.8
|47.8
|36.4
|54.8
|1.4
|2.3
|A. Shaw
|26
|11.2
|2.9
|1.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|56.1
|27.8
|58.3
|0.5
|1.2
|R. DeGray III
|17
|9.7
|2.1
|1.8
|0.2
|0.50
|0.40
|0.2
|42.9
|27.3
|80.0
|0.9
|0.9
|K. Brown
|11
|7.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|44.4
|20.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|B. Sternberg
|9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|M. Majak
|8
|2.6
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|J. Francois
|8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|80.0
|33.3
|16.5
|10.50
|2.90
|11.7
|47.5
|36.5
|74.8
|9.3
|21.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|29
|32.3
|17.1
|7.3
|0.8
|1.20
|0.90
|1.4
|49.0
|41.7
|75.3
|2.7
|4.7
|A. Miller
|29
|33.2
|11.7
|2.4
|1.6
|0.90
|0.20
|2.0
|33.8
|30.7
|81.8
|0.3
|2.1
|C. Hayes
|27
|22.4
|8.1
|2.5
|2.3
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|41.8
|34.7
|80.4
|0.1
|2.4
|D. Fountain
|29
|23.2
|7.9
|5.3
|0.9
|1.20
|0.50
|1.4
|54.5
|33.3
|79.3
|2.2
|3.1
|T. Hannibal
|26
|20.3
|6.4
|4.1
|2.4
|0.70
|0.10
|1.8
|43.7
|20.0
|70.5
|1.2
|2.9
|J. Hill
|26
|24.5
|6.3
|1.8
|3.0
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|29.2
|26.5
|57.6
|0.3
|1.5
|J. Reed
|29
|15
|3.6
|3.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.40
|1.3
|45.0
|33.3
|48.3
|0.8
|2.2
|T. Ward
|19
|12.2
|3.6
|1.2
|0.3
|0.70
|0.10
|0.5
|38.3
|40.0
|72.7
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Williams
|21
|16.1
|3.4
|1.4
|1.5
|0.40
|0.00
|1.0
|34.2
|16.0
|63.6
|0.4
|1
|M. Wilkinson
|12
|13
|2.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|40.7
|44.4
|50.0
|0.2
|1.4
|K. Coleman
|21
|8
|2.3
|2.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|54.3
|0.0
|61.1
|0.8
|1.4
|S. Phillips
|18
|6.1
|0.7
|1.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|40.0
|0.0
|57.1
|0.6
|1.1
|A. Benhayoune
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Edwards
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Egemo
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|29
|0.0
|67.2
|38.1
|12.3
|7.00
|2.80
|12.5
|41.5
|33.0
|71.1
|10.7
|23.7
-
9CHSO
8HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
19XAV
20PROV0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AUB
2ALA0
0153.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP2
-
6CCSU
3SFU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
DEP
14CONN0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FOR
GMU0
0137 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GW
DAV0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
8LIU
1MRMK0
0133.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
21MD
OSU0
0135 O/U
+1
7:00pm BTN
-
25PITT
ND0
0142 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
RICH
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
7STFR
2FDU0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
TLSA
USF0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MASS
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VAN
23UK0
0145.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm SECN
-
5WAG
4SHU0
0127 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
8LIND
5SEMO0
0149 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
SHOU
SFA0
0133 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
LAM
NICH0
0147 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
OKLA
11KSU0
0141 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
10PRES
7CAMP0
0127.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
SELA
HOUC0
0162 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
UTA
UTVA0
0138 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
GTWN
CREI0
0146 O/U
-18
8:30pm FS1
-
UNO
MCNS0
0148 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
CHST
10GONZ0
0152.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm ROT+
-
GRCN
SUU0
0149 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
MIZZ
LSU0
0148.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm SECN
-
PSU
NW0
0133.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm BTN
-
URI
LCHI0
0134 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SEA
UTU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
9TEX
22TCU0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
ECU0
0155 O/U
+7
9:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
TXAMC0
0147 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
UIW
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
7SNIND
6SIUE0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
UTRGV
CABP0
0148 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm
-
UTST
UNLV0
0148 O/U
+3
11:00pm CBSSN