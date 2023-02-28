No. 25 Pitt shoots for share of ACC title against Notre Dame
When Pitt hits the floor for Wednesday's Atlantic Coast Conference game at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., it will mark the first time since Jan. 16, 2016, that the Panthers play with a Top 25 ranking attached to their name.
Pitt (21-8, 14-4) sneaked into the Associated Press poll Monday at No. 25 -- the result of winning eight of its past nine games and claiming a half-game lead over Miami in the race for the ACC regular-season title.
"No reaction, really," Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel said when asked about climbing into first place. "I'm happy that we won (Saturday over Syracuse on Senior Day). I'll enjoy it. But just starting to get prepared for the next one."
The Panthers can clinch their first conference crown since the 2011 Big East if they can sweep a pair of road games. After facing the Fighting Irish (10-19, 2-16) Wednesday, they'll face a No. 16 Miami (23-6, 14-5) squad Saturday that will have had a full week to prepare.
A Pitt win on Wednesday would clinch at least a share of the ACC regular season championship and a double-bye in the ACC tournament.
Of Pittsburgh's five starters, only No. 2 scorer Jamarius Burton (15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds per game) was part of last year's team that finished with virtually a reversed record (11-21, 6-14).
Fifth-year forward Blake Hinson (15.8 points per game) sat out the last two years at Iowa State. Fifth-year shooting guard Greg Elliott (11.2 ppg) was a four-year backup at Marquette. Fifth-year point guard Nelly Cummings (11.0 points, 5.0 assists per game) started his career at Bowling Green and spent the past three years at Colgate. Sophomore big man Federiko Federiko, a Finland native, was playing junior college ball in Oklahoma.
While the Panthers are enjoying their finest moments in at least seven years, the Fighting Irish are enduring one of the worst seasons in the program's 119-season history.
Notre Dame (10-19, 2-16) sits at 19 losses entering Wednesday's game -- including the past seven games in a row by a combined 43 points. The school record for losses is 21, set in 1965-66 when the irish finished 5-21.
Notre Dame hopes to regain the services of guard tandem JJ Starling (left knee soreness) and Marcus Hammond (toe) for Wednesday. They sat out Saturday's 66-58 loss at Wake Forest, which left head coach Mike Brey essentially with a six-man rotation.
While the Irish will focus Wednesday's spotlight on their six graduate students -- Nate Laszewski, Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan, Trey Wertz, Hammond and Robby Carmody -- lots of eyes will be trained on powerful freshman forward Ven-Allen Lubin.
The Top 100 recruit racked up a career-highs 19 points at Wake Forest while also grabbing eight rebounds. Since joining the starting lineup Feb. 8, Lubin has averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 67.5 percent from the floor.
"Lot to work with there. He is a great young prospect," said Brey, who will step down at the end of this season. "I would hope he would stay here with the new coach -- and I think there's a great chance of that. He'll start next year and he can be on to a great career and he probably won't be a four-year guy. He's that gifted."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|25 Pittsburgh 21-8
|75.8 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Notre Dame 10-19
|69.3 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|29
|31.7
|15.8
|6.2
|1.2
|0.70
|0.60
|1.8
|43.0
|38.3
|71.2
|1.7
|4.5
|J. Burton
|27
|33.3
|15.5
|4.9
|4.4
|0.90
|0.10
|2.6
|49.5
|32.1
|84.8
|1.3
|3.6
|G. Elliott
|29
|29.7
|11.2
|4.0
|1.3
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|45.4
|42.2
|87.3
|0.3
|3.7
|N. Cummings
|29
|31.9
|11.0
|2.8
|5.0
|0.70
|0.00
|2.1
|42.2
|35.2
|90.4
|0.3
|2.5
|J. Hugley IV
|8
|18.1
|8.0
|3.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|2.0
|47.8
|50.0
|71.4
|1.6
|2
|N. Sibande
|29
|21.8
|7.7
|3.9
|1.2
|0.40
|0.30
|1.0
|41.5
|32.7
|84.1
|0.4
|3.4
|F. Federiko
|29
|24.6
|6.8
|5.7
|0.5
|0.40
|1.90
|0.9
|65.6
|0.0
|65.4
|2.7
|3
|J. Diaz Graham
|24
|9.3
|2.9
|2.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.60
|0.4
|28.6
|29.6
|72.5
|0.7
|1.6
|G. Diaz Graham
|26
|9.4
|2.8
|2.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.60
|0.7
|46.2
|31.3
|64.5
|1.3
|1.6
|N. Santos
|27
|7.4
|1.6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|29.1
|16.7
|63.6
|0.2
|1.1
|A. Fisch
|9
|1.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Marshall
|10
|2.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|29
|0.0
|75.8
|40.1
|14.7
|5.10
|4.30
|11.6
|45.0
|35.9
|77.1
|10.6
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Laszewski
|29
|34.3
|14.1
|7.1
|1.4
|0.40
|0.70
|1.3
|51.7
|40.6
|86.9
|0.8
|6.3
|D. Goodwin
|29
|35.8
|11.7
|5.1
|2.1
|0.90
|0.30
|1.0
|44.1
|38.5
|82.5
|1.1
|4
|C. Ryan
|29
|33.9
|11.6
|4.1
|2.5
|1.30
|0.40
|1.4
|40.9
|36.1
|79.7
|0.7
|3.4
|J. Starling
|28
|29.6
|11.2
|2.8
|1.1
|0.70
|0.30
|1.5
|42.1
|29.9
|63.8
|0.5
|2.3
|M. Hammond
|21
|24.1
|8.9
|2.6
|1.5
|0.40
|0.30
|1.0
|44.2
|38.8
|68.0
|0.4
|2.2
|T. Wertz
|29
|30.4
|8.4
|2.9
|3.2
|0.80
|0.10
|1.6
|37.8
|32.8
|75.0
|0.3
|2.6
|V. Lubin
|25
|17.9
|6.6
|4.5
|0.4
|0.30
|0.90
|0.8
|59.5
|9.1
|67.9
|1.7
|2.8
|M. Zona
|17
|5.7
|0.9
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|43.8
|25.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.8
|D. Campbell
|9
|3
|0.7
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|22.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|A. Wade
|4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|R. Carmody
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Sanders Jr.
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|69.3
|33.3
|11.9
|4.70
|2.80
|8.8
|44.5
|35.8
|76.0
|6.7
|24.4
-
9CHSO
8HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
19XAV
20PROV0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AUB
2ALA0
0153.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP2
-
6CCSU
3SFU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
DEP
14CONN0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FOR
GMU0
0137 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GW
DAV0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
8LIU
1MRMK0
0133.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
21MD
OSU0
0135 O/U
+1
7:00pm BTN
-
25PITT
ND0
0142 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
RICH
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
7STFR
2FDU0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
TLSA
USF0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MASS
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VAN
23UK0
0145.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm SECN
-
5WAG
4SHU0
0127 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
8LIND
5SEMO0
0149 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
SHOU
SFA0
0133 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
LAM
NICH0
0147 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
OKLA
11KSU0
0141 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
10PRES
7CAMP0
0127.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
SELA
HOUC0
0162 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
UTA
UTVA0
0138 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
GTWN
CREI0
0146 O/U
-18
8:30pm FS1
-
UNO
MCNS0
0148 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
CHST
10GONZ0
0152.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm ROT+
-
GRCN
SUU0
0149 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
MIZZ
LSU0
0148.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm SECN
-
PSU
NW0
0133.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm BTN
-
URI
LCHI0
0134 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SEA
UTU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
9TEX
22TCU0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
ECU0
0155 O/U
+7
9:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
TXAMC0
0147 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
UIW
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
7SNIND
6SIUE0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
UTRGV
CABP0
0148 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm
-
UTST
UNLV0
0148 O/U
+3
11:00pm CBSSN