Northwestern, Penn State aiming to rebound with little time left
With the postseason right around the corner, Northwestern will look to stop the bleeding Wednesday when Penn State pays a visit to Evanston, Ill.
The Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) famously have only advanced to the NCAA Tournament one time -- in 2017 -- but things are looking positive for the school to land a second berth in the Big Dance.
Northwestern may even be a lock at this point, thanks to a resume that includes wins over Purdue and Michigan State and two victories over Indiana. However, the team has dropped its last two games -- road affairs against Illinois and Maryland -- and is hoping to avoid its first three-game skid of the season.
"This league is hard. You play good teams," Wildcats coach Chris Collins said after the 75-59 loss to Maryland. "We're not down in any way. We're still excited. We've got a big week coming up again, and you've just got to learn from these games and go home and try to make it right when you get another opportunity to play."
Boo Buie (17.2 points, 4.5 assists per game) and Chase Audige (14.6 points, 2.8 assists) guide Northwestern.
The Nittany Lions (17-12, 8-10) are aiming to rebound from a tough home defeat against Rutgers, in which the Scarlet Knights rallied from 19 down in the second half to win 59-56 Sunday. Penn State had won three in a row prior to that setback.
Camren Wynter (16 points) and Jalen Pickett (11 points) were the only two Nittany Lions to score in double figures against Rutgers. They certainly will need more help from Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk, who combined to shoot 2-of-23 from the field versus the Scarlet Knights.
"Season's not over," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "We've got a game on Wednesday. If this was the last game of our season, it's like they have to take their jersey off and go home after tonight, they'd probably feel a little bit different. But we have a lot of games left to play."
Penn State has won six of its last seven meetings with Northwestern, including both matchups last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Penn State 17-12
|72.8 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Northwestern 20-9
|67.9 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pickett
|29
|35.9
|18.5
|7.3
|6.8
|0.90
|0.40
|2.1
|52.9
|39.6
|80.5
|1
|6.3
|S. Lundy
|28
|30.8
|14.3
|6.2
|0.9
|0.80
|0.60
|0.8
|46.1
|41.7
|79.3
|0.9
|5.3
|A. Funk
|29
|33.6
|11.8
|2.6
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|0.8
|43.4
|40.3
|82.1
|0.3
|2.3
|C. Wynter
|29
|26.9
|8.3
|2.7
|2.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|45.1
|38.7
|75.7
|0.2
|2.4
|M. Dread
|29
|21.5
|5.3
|1.9
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|0.4
|38.8
|36.2
|83.3
|0.2
|1.7
|K. Clary
|24
|9.8
|3.5
|0.9
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|47.9
|41.7
|75.0
|0.1
|0.8
|K. Njie
|29
|14.3
|3.5
|3.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.60
|0.9
|47.7
|20.0
|59.4
|1
|2.6
|E. Mahaffey
|28
|9.5
|3.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|59.6
|36.4
|60.0
|0.6
|1.1
|M. Henn
|21
|8.9
|3.0
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|55.6
|50.0
|100.0
|0.4
|0.7
|C. Dorsey
|16
|11.9
|2.3
|2.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|37.8
|33.3
|62.5
|0.6
|1.6
|D. Johnson
|21
|9.3
|2.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|35.3
|30.6
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Brown
|13
|4.7
|0.9
|1.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|18.8
|14.3
|80.0
|0
|1.1
|D. Lilley
|5
|2.6
|0.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|A. Christos
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Conlan
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|I. Jagiasi
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|72.8
|34.5
|14.2
|4.60
|2.30
|8.6
|46.7
|38.8
|74.8
|5.8
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|29
|34.7
|17.2
|3.4
|4.5
|1.10
|0.20
|2.5
|40.4
|31.0
|88.7
|0.5
|2.9
|C. Audige
|29
|33.7
|14.6
|3.2
|2.8
|2.40
|0.70
|2.3
|38.4
|34.3
|83.1
|0.7
|2.5
|T. Berry
|29
|27.1
|8.4
|4.7
|1.1
|1.50
|0.20
|0.8
|34.2
|29.4
|86.5
|0.7
|4
|R. Beran
|29
|26.9
|8.0
|4.7
|0.7
|0.60
|0.80
|0.6
|37.2
|32.4
|83.9
|1.2
|3.5
|B. Barnhizer
|29
|22.9
|6.8
|4.4
|1.1
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|41.6
|29.7
|81.1
|1.2
|3.2
|M. Nicholson
|29
|20.9
|6.2
|5.6
|1.2
|0.60
|1.20
|0.9
|58.3
|0.0
|47.0
|2.1
|3.4
|J. Roper II
|15
|21.3
|4.4
|3.7
|1.1
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|45.3
|42.1
|45.5
|0.6
|3.1
|N. Martinelli
|15
|9.3
|2.8
|1.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|51.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.9
|0.3
|L. Hunger
|6
|6
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|50.0
|60.0
|1.3
|0
|T. Verhoeven
|29
|15.7
|2.4
|2.6
|0.7
|0.40
|0.70
|0.5
|54.4
|0.0
|52.9
|1.1
|1.5
|B. Smith
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|R. Dixon III
|12
|1.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|29
|0.0
|67.9
|36.8
|12.9
|7.90
|4.10
|9.9
|41.0
|32.0
|75.3
|10.0
|24.2
-
9CHSO
8HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
19XAV
20PROV0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AUB
2ALA0
0153.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP2
-
6CCSU
3SFU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
DEP
14CONN0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FOR
GMU0
0137 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GW
DAV0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
8LIU
1MRMK0
0133.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
21MD
OSU0
0135 O/U
+1
7:00pm BTN
-
25PITT
ND0
0142 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
RICH
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
7STFR
2FDU0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
TLSA
USF0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MASS
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
VAN
23UK0
0145.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm SECN
-
5WAG
4SHU0
0127 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
8LIND
5SEMO0
0149 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
SHOU
SFA0
0133 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
LAM
NICH0
0147 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
OKLA
11KSU0
0141 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
10PRES
7CAMP0
0127.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
SELA
HOUC0
0162 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
UTA
UTVA0
0138 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
GTWN
CREI0
0146 O/U
-18
8:30pm FS1
-
UNO
MCNS0
0148 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
CHST
10GONZ0
0152.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm ROT+
-
GRCN
SUU0
0149 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
MIZZ
LSU0
0148.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm SECN
-
PSU
NW0
0133.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm BTN
-
URI
LCHI0
0134 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SEA
UTU0
0147.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
9TEX
22TCU0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
ECU0
0155 O/U
+7
9:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
TXAMC0
0147 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
UIW
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
7SNIND
6SIUE0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
UTRGV
CABP0
0148 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm
-
UTST
UNLV0
0148 O/U
+3
11:00pm CBSSN