AMER
NAVY

1st Half
AMER
Eagles
7
NAVY
Midshipmen
11

Time Team Play Score
13:44 +1 Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-11
13:44 +1 Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-10
13:44   Johnny O'Neil shooting foul (Tyler Nelson draws the foul)  
13:57   Mike Woods offensive rebound  
13:59   Tyler Nelson misses two point jump shot  
14:21 +1 Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-9
14:21   Jermaine Ballisager Webb misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:21   TV timeout  
14:21   Patrick Dorsey shooting foul (Jermaine Ballisager Webb draws the foul)  
14:37   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
14:39   Johnny O'Neil blocks Patrick Dorsey's two point layup  
14:56   Elijah Stephens turnover (lost ball) (Christian Jones steals)  
15:22 +3 Daniel Deaver makes three point jump shot (Austin Inge assists) 6-9
15:29   Christian Jones defensive rebound  
15:31   Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot  
15:48 +2 Mike Woods makes two point layup (Daniel Deaver assists) 6-6
16:01   Patrick Dorsey offensive rebound  
16:03   Patrick Dorsey misses two point jump shot  
16:18   Daniel Deaver defensive rebound  
16:20   Elijah Stephens misses three point jump shot  
16:34   Patrick Dorsey turnover (bad pass) (Johnny O'Neil steals)  
16:51 +2 Lorenzo Donadio makes two point layup (Johnny O'Neil assists) 6-4
17:00   Eagles offensive rebound  
17:02   Matt Rogers misses three point jump shot  
17:22 +2 Daniel Deaver makes two point layup (Sean Yoder assists) 4-4
17:41 +2 Matt Rogers makes two point hook shot 4-2
18:04   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
18:06   Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot  
18:24 +2 Matt Rogers makes two point layup (Elijah Stephens assists) 2-2
18:30   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
18:32   Daniel Deaver misses two point layup  
18:49   Daniel Deaver defensive rebound  
18:51   Elijah Stephens misses two point layup  
19:19 +2 Tyler Nelson makes two point layup (Sean Yoder assists) 0-2
19:35   Midshipmen offensive rebound  
19:37   Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Matt Rogers vs. Tyler Nelson (Daniel Deaver gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 7 11
Field Goals 3-7 (42.9%) 4-10 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 0-3 (0.0%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 6
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 3 3
Team 1 1
Assists 2 4
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fouls 1 1
Technicals 0 0
15
M. Rogers F
4 PTS
31
D. Deaver F
5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
7 American 16-14 65.5 PPG 32.1 RPG 13.4 APG
2 Navy 18-12 70.0 PPG 37.4 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
Top Scorers
15
M. Rogers F 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
31
D. Deaver F 5 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 40.0
0.0 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 100.0
American
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Rogers 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
L. Donadio 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. O'Neil 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 1 0 0 3
E. Stephens 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ballisager Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gleaton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Whittaker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Goodwyn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Sprouse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knotek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lubarsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 7 3 2 3/7 0/3 1/2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
Navy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Deaver 5 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
T. Nelson 4 0 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Inge 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
P. Dorsey 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
S. Yoder 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Atkinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rehnstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fischer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Whitlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Summers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. MacDonald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benigni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cormany - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Krist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kehoe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Roach Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Allison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 5 4 4/10 1/3 2/2 1 0 1 0 1 2 3
