AMER
NAVY
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:44
|+1
|Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-11
|13:44
|+1
|Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-10
|13:44
|Johnny O'Neil shooting foul (Tyler Nelson draws the foul)
|13:57
|Mike Woods offensive rebound
|13:59
|Tyler Nelson misses two point jump shot
|14:21
|+1
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-9
|14:21
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:21
|TV timeout
|14:21
|Patrick Dorsey shooting foul (Jermaine Ballisager Webb draws the foul)
|14:37
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|14:39
|Johnny O'Neil blocks Patrick Dorsey's two point layup
|14:56
|Elijah Stephens turnover (lost ball) (Christian Jones steals)
|15:22
|+3
|Daniel Deaver makes three point jump shot (Austin Inge assists)
|6-9
|15:29
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|15:31
|Johnny O'Neil misses three point jump shot
|15:48
|+2
|Mike Woods makes two point layup (Daniel Deaver assists)
|6-6
|16:01
|Patrick Dorsey offensive rebound
|16:03
|Patrick Dorsey misses two point jump shot
|16:18
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|16:20
|Elijah Stephens misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|Patrick Dorsey turnover (bad pass) (Johnny O'Neil steals)
|16:51
|+2
|Lorenzo Donadio makes two point layup (Johnny O'Neil assists)
|6-4
|17:00
|Eagles offensive rebound
|17:02
|Matt Rogers misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|+2
|Daniel Deaver makes two point layup (Sean Yoder assists)
|4-4
|17:41
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point hook shot
|4-2
|18:04
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|18:06
|Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point layup (Elijah Stephens assists)
|2-2
|18:30
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|18:32
|Daniel Deaver misses two point layup
|18:49
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|18:51
|Elijah Stephens misses two point layup
|19:19
|+2
|Tyler Nelson makes two point layup (Sean Yoder assists)
|0-2
|19:35
|Midshipmen offensive rebound
|19:37
|Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Matt Rogers vs. Tyler Nelson (Daniel Deaver gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|7
|11
|Field Goals
|3-7 (42.9%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-3 (0.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|6
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|3
|3
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|2
|4
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.9
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rogers
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Donadio
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. O'Neil
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|E. Stephens
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rogers
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Donadio
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. O'Neil
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|E. Stephens
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ballisager Webb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gleaton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Whittaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Goodwyn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Sprouse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Knotek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lubarsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|7
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Atkinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rehnstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fischer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Whitlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Summers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. MacDonald
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benigni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cormany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Krist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kehoe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Roach Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Allison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|5
|4
|4/10
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
