Moore scores 20, South Alabama beats Appalachian State
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) Isaiah Moore had 20 points and South Alabama beat Appalachian State 68-61 on Thursday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Moore added five rebounds and seven assists for the Jaguars (17-15). Owen White scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 5 from distance). Kevin Samuel finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points. The Jaguars picked up their sixth straight victory.
The Mountaineers (16-16) were led in scoring by Terence Harcum, who finished with 17 points. CJ Huntley added 13 points for Appalachian State. In addition, Donovan Gregory finished with 12 points.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|CJ Huntley vs. Kevin Samuel (Donovan Gregory gains possession)
|19:42
|Justin Abson misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|CJ Huntley offensive rebound
|19:29
|CJ Huntley turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Samuel steals)
|19:21
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point floating jump shot
|0-2
|19:00
|Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot
|18:58
|Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
|18:30
|Owen White misses two point jump shot
|18:28
|Justin Abson defensive rebound
|18:10
|+2
|Xavion Brown makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|17:57
|+3
|Tyrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Moore assists)
|2-5
|17:40
|Terence Harcum misses three point jump shot
|17:38
|Owen White defensive rebound
|17:18
|Jump ball. (Jaguars gains possession)
|17:07
|Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:05
|Jaguars offensive rebound
|17:05
|Jaguars turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:53
|+3
|Terence Harcum makes three point jump shot (Xavion Brown assists)
|5-5
|16:37
|Donovan Gregory shooting foul (Owen White draws the foul)
|16:37
|+1
|Owen White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-6
|16:37
|Owen White misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:37
|Judah Brown offensive rebound
|16:34
|Donovan Gregory personal foul
|16:23
|Isaiah Moore misses two point jump shot
|16:21
|Justin Abson defensive rebound
|16:10
|Kevin Samuel blocks Justin Abson's two point dunk
|16:08
|Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
|15:54
|+3
|Owen White makes three point jump shot (Tyrell Jones assists)
|5-9
|15:23
|Kevin Samuel blocks Xavion Brown's two point layup
|15:21
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|15:15
|+3
|Judah Brown makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Moore assists)
|5-12
|14:58
|Tyrell Jones personal foul (Xavion Brown draws the foul)
|14:58
|TV timeout
|14:44
|Christopher Mantis misses two point jump shot
|14:42
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|14:21
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point jump shot
|5-14
|14:05
|Christopher Mantis misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Isaiah Moore defensive rebound
|13:58
|Xavion Brown personal foul (Isaiah Moore draws the foul)
|13:49
|Judah Brown misses three point jump shot
|13:47
|Christopher Mantis defensive rebound
|13:40
|Tyree Boykin misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|13:19
|+2
|Tamell Pearson makes two point jump shot (Tyree Boykin assists)
|7-14
|12:59
|Owen White misses three point jump shot
|12:57
|Xavion Brown defensive rebound
|12:50
|+2
|Xavion Brown makes two point layup
|9-14
|12:36
|Isaiah Moore turnover (bad pass)
|12:19
|Christopher Mantis misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|12:06
|Jamar Franklin misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|Xavion Brown defensive rebound
|11:57
|Kevin Samuel blocks Christopher Mantis's two point jump shot
|11:55
|Xavion Brown offensive rebound
|11:49
|Tyrell Jones personal foul (Xavion Brown draws the foul)
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Terence Harcum misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|11:36
|+3
|CJ Huntley makes three point jump shot (Justin Abson assists)
|12-14
|11:12
|Justin Abson blocks Isaiah Moore's two point layup
|11:10
|Justin Abson defensive rebound
|11:03
|Marshall Kearing blocks Christopher Mantis's two point layup
|11:01
|Jamar Franklin defensive rebound
|10:50
|Jamar Franklin misses three point jump shot
|10:48
|Christopher Mantis defensive rebound
|10:28
|+2
|Xavion Brown makes two point dunk
|14-14
|10:13
|Isaiah Moore turnover (lost ball) (Terence Harcum steals)
|10:07
|+2
|CJ Huntley makes two point layup (Terence Harcum assists)
|16-14
|9:44
|+2
|Owen White makes two point hook shot
|16-16
|9:28
|Jamar Franklin personal foul
|9:18
|Xavion Brown turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Moore steals)
|9:05
|Jump ball. Tyrell Jones vs. CJ Huntley (Jaguars gains possession)
|8:54
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point layup
|16-18
|8:23
|Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot
|8:21
|Justin Abson offensive rebound
|8:16
|Justin Abson misses two point layup
|8:14
|Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
|8:11
|+2
|Kevin Samuel makes two point alley-oop dunk (Isaiah Moore assists)
|16-20
|7:54
|+2
|Christopher Mantis makes two point jump shot
|18-20
|7:32
|+3
|Tyrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Owen White assists)
|18-23
|7:12
|+3
|Terence Harcum makes three point jump shot
|21-23
|7:11
|Isaiah Moore shooting foul (Terence Harcum draws the foul)
|7:11
|TV timeout
|7:11
|Terence Harcum misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:11
|Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
|6:39
|Jaguars turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:26
|Tamell Pearson misses three point jump shot
|6:24
|Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
|6:10
|Tyrell Jones turnover (bad pass) (Xavion Brown steals)
|6:02
|Terence Harcum misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|Tamell Pearson offensive rebound
|5:53
|Tamell Pearson misses two point layup
|5:51
|Isaiah Moore defensive rebound
|5:47
|Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|CJ Huntley defensive rebound
|5:33
|Tamell Pearson misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
|5:10
|+2
|Owen White makes two point jump shot
|21-25
|4:45
|Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot
|4:43
|Donovan Gregory offensive rebound
|4:40
|+2
|Donovan Gregory makes two point jump shot
|23-25
|4:40
|Judah Brown shooting foul (Donovan Gregory draws the foul)
|4:40
|+1
|Donovan Gregory makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-25
|4:28
|Judah Brown misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|Justin Abson defensive rebound
|4:16
|+2
|Xavion Brown makes two point layup
|26-25
|3:57
|Kevin Samuel misses two point layup
|3:55
|Christopher Mantis defensive rebound
|3:39
|+3
|CJ Huntley makes three point jump shot (Xavion Brown assists)
|29-25
|3:36
|Jaguars 30 second timeout
|3:30
|Isaiah Moore misses two point jump shot
|3:28
|Xavion Brown defensive rebound
|3:17
|Justin Abson turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Samuel steals)
|2:59
|Christopher Mantis shooting foul (Tyrell Jones draws the foul)
|2:59
|Tyrell Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:59
|+1
|Tyrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-26
|2:45
|+3
|Terence Harcum makes three point jump shot (Xavion Brown assists)
|32-26
|2:14
|+3
|Owen White makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Moore assists)
|32-29
|1:50
|+2
|Terence Harcum makes two point layup
|34-29
|1:49
|Judah Brown shooting foul (Terence Harcum draws the foul)
|1:49
|Terence Harcum misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:49
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|1:34
|Isaiah Moore misses three point jump shot
|1:32
|Justin Abson defensive rebound
|1:25
|+3
|Terence Harcum makes three point jump shot (Xavion Brown assists)
|37-29
|1:23
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|1:03
|+3
|Tyrell Jones makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Moore assists)
|37-32
|0:42
|Xavion Brown misses two point jump shot
|0:40
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|0:28
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point jump shot
|37-34
|0:02
|Terence Harcum offensive foul
|0:02
|Terence Harcum turnover (offensive foul)
|0:01
|Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Jaguars offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|Kevin Samuel blocks Justin Abson's two point jump shot
|19:40
|Xavion Brown offensive rebound
|19:37
|CJ Huntley misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|Jaguars defensive rebound
|19:23
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point layup
|37-36
|18:58
|Terence Harcum turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Samuel steals)
|18:44
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point jump shot
|37-38
|18:17
|+2
|Donovan Gregory makes two point layup
|39-38
|18:17
|Judah Brown shooting foul (Donovan Gregory draws the foul)
|18:17
|+1
|Donovan Gregory makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-38
|18:06
|Donovan Gregory blocks Owen White's two point layup
|18:04
|Terence Harcum defensive rebound
|17:42
|Kevin Samuel blocks Xavion Brown's two point dunk
|17:40
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|17:33
|Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|Terence Harcum defensive rebound
|17:22
|+2
|Donovan Gregory makes two point jump shot (Terence Harcum assists)
|42-38
|16:50
|Isaiah Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|Owen White offensive rebound
|16:42
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point jump shot
|42-40
|16:24
|Terence Harcum turnover (bad pass)
|16:12
|Isaiah Moore turnover (bad pass) (Justin Abson steals)
|16:07
|Donovan Gregory turnover (lost ball) (Judah Brown steals)
|15:46
|TV timeout
|15:42
|Isaiah Moore misses two point layup
|15:40
|Justin Abson defensive rebound
|15:26
|Terence Harcum misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|15:03
|+2
|Kevin Samuel makes two point jump shot (Tyrell Jones assists)
|42-42
|14:46
|Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot
|14:44
|Isaiah Moore defensive rebound
|14:28
|Kevin Samuel misses two point hook shot
|14:26
|Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|14:20
|+2
|Kevin Samuel makes two point layup
|42-44
|13:58
|Kevin Samuel personal foul (Donovan Gregory draws the foul)
|13:46
|Owen White personal foul
|13:38
|Xavion Brown misses two point jump shot
|13:36
|Tamell Pearson offensive rebound
|13:33
|+2
|Tamell Pearson makes two point tip layup
|44-44
|13:19
|Tyrell Jones offensive foul
|13:19
|Tyrell Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|13:08
|Terence Harcum misses two point jump shot
|13:06
|Isaiah Moore defensive rebound
|12:57
|Owen White misses three point jump shot
|12:55
|Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|12:51
|+2
|Kevin Samuel makes two point layup
|44-46
|12:41
|Donovan Gregory misses two point layup
|12:39
|Jaguars defensive rebound
|12:23
|Isaiah Moore misses two point layup
|12:22
|Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|12:22
|+2
|Kevin Samuel makes two point layup
|44-48
|12:22
|Tamell Pearson shooting foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
|12:22
|Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:22
|Donovan Gregory defensive rebound
|12:04
|+3
|CJ Huntley makes three point jump shot (Donovan Gregory assists)
|47-48
|11:49
|Judah Brown misses two point jump shot
|11:47
|Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|11:42
|+3
|Judah Brown makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Moore assists)
|47-51
|11:23
|+3
|Terence Harcum makes three point jump shot (Donovan Gregory assists)
|50-51
|11:03
|Tamell Pearson shooting foul (Judah Brown draws the foul)
|11:03
|TV timeout
|11:03
|+1
|Judah Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-52
|11:03
|+1
|Judah Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-53
|10:35
|Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot
|10:33
|Greg Parham defensive rebound
|10:07
|Greg Parham misses three point jump shot
|10:05
|CJ Huntley defensive rebound
|9:48
|+2
|Donovan Gregory makes two point jump shot
|52-53
|9:22
|+3
|Judah Brown makes three point jump shot (Owen White assists)
|52-56
|9:01
|Terence Harcum misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|Jaguars defensive rebound
|8:42
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point jump shot
|52-58
|8:14
|Terence Harcum misses two point jump shot
|8:12
|Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
|7:56
|Tyrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|7:54
|Terence Harcum defensive rebound
|7:48
|Christopher Mantis misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|Justin Abson offensive rebound
|7:37
|Owen White shooting foul (Christopher Mantis draws the foul)
|7:37
|TV timeout
|7:37
|Christopher Mantis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:37
|+1
|Christopher Mantis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-58
|7:12
|Justin Abson personal foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
|7:00
|Xavion Brown blocks Tyrell Jones's two point jump shot
|6:58
|Tyrell Jones offensive rebound
|6:54
|Tyrell Jones turnover (lost ball)
|6:38
|Terence Harcum misses two point jump shot
|6:36
|Justin Abson offensive rebound
|6:25
|CJ Huntley misses two point layup
|6:23
|Justin Abson offensive rebound
|6:19
|+2
|Justin Abson makes two point layup
|55-58
|5:58
|Judah Brown misses three point jump shot
|5:56
|Justin Abson defensive rebound
|5:49
|Kevin Samuel blocks CJ Huntley's two point dunk
|5:47
|Isaiah Moore defensive rebound
|5:26
|Tyrell Jones misses two point layup
|5:24
|Justin Abson defensive rebound
|5:19
|CJ Huntley misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|4:56
|Isaiah Moore misses two point jump shot
|4:54
|Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|4:39
|+2
|Kevin Samuel makes two point layup
|55-60
|4:37
|Jaguars 30 second timeout
|4:25
|+2
|Xavion Brown makes two point layup
|57-60
|3:50
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point jump shot
|57-62
|3:31
|Terence Harcum misses three point jump shot
|3:29
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|3:05
|Xavion Brown blocks Isaiah Moore's two point layup
|3:03
|Donovan Gregory defensive rebound
|3:00
|Owen White shooting foul (Donovan Gregory draws the foul)
|3:00
|TV timeout
|2:49
|Xavion Brown misses two point layup
|2:47
|Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|2:41
|Xavion Brown personal foul
|2:38
|Donovan Gregory personal foul (Isaiah Moore draws the foul)
|2:36
|Xavion Brown personal foul (Isaiah Moore draws the foul)
|2:16
|+2
|Isaiah Moore makes two point jump shot
|57-64
|2:03
|Judah Brown blocks Xavion Brown's two point dunk
|2:01
|Owen White defensive rebound
|1:52
|Jaguars 30 second timeout
|1:35
|Tyrell Jones turnover (back court violation)
|1:26
|+2
|CJ Huntley makes two point dunk
|59-64
|1:24
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|1:07
|Justin Abson personal foul (Judah Brown draws the foul)
|1:07
|Judah Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:07
|Christopher Mantis defensive rebound
|0:48
|+2
|Donovan Gregory makes two point layup (Xavion Brown assists)
|61-64
|0:48
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|0:28
|+3
|Owen White makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Moore assists)
|61-67
|0:18
|Donovan Gregory misses two point layup
|0:16
|Justin Abson offensive rebound
|0:12
|Justin Abson turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Moore steals)
|0:11
|Donovan Gregory personal foul (Greg Parham draws the foul)
|0:11
|+1
|Greg Parham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-68
|0:11
|Greg Parham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:11
|CJ Huntley defensive rebound
|0:04
|Terence Harcum misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Owen White defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|68
|Field Goals
|25-66 (37.9%)
|27-56 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|37
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|23
|27
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Turnovers
|8
|7
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|9 App. State 16-16
|70.5 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|13.1 APG
|8 South Alabama 17-15
|70.8 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|11.6 APG
|
|37.9
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harcum
|17
|3
|2
|6/16
|5/11
|0/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Huntley
|13
|4
|0
|5/9
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|39
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Gregory
|12
|3
|2
|5/12
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|X. Brown
|10
|5
|5
|5/11
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|J. Abson
|2
|13
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Pearson
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|C. Mantis
|3
|4
|0
|1/7
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Boykin
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Greene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Muse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teasett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|34
|11
|25/66
|8/22
|3/6
|13
|200
|3
|4
|8
|11
|23
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Parham II
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Kearing
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Franklin
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Shirley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ormiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Margrave
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sizemore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|35
|11
|27/56
|9/23
|5/10
|12
|200
|6
|8
|7
|8
|27
