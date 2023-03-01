No. 4 UCLA, unbeaten at home, hosts Arizona State
With a Pac-12 Conference regular-season title already in hand, No. 4 UCLA can complete a perfect home slate with a sweep in Los Angeles this week, beginning Thursday against visiting Arizona State.
Both the Bruins (25-4, 16-2) and Sun Devils (20-9, 11-7) come into their penultimate regular-season game fresh off comeback road wins last weekend.
UCLA rallied from an early deficit Sunday at Colorado, holding the Buffs without a field goal for the game's final 4:11 of a 60-56 win. Tyger Campbell made UCLA's only successful 3-point attempt -- the Bruins finished 1-for-14 from deep -- en route to 14 points.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, right on his season average, to help secure UCLA's first regular-season league title since 2012-13.
"It's very important," Jaquez said of winning the championship. "It goes to the four years of hard work. Just guys who really just stuck around and really bought into the idea of coming back and playing for something bigger than us.
"That was one of the goals we had at the beginning of the year and we accomplished it," he added in Sunday's postgame press conference. "Now we have two more goals that we want to accomplish as well and we are just going to keep working hard."
Those other two goals are a Pac-12 tournament title, which UCLA last won in 2014, and the NCAA championship. Though the Bruins boast the most national titles in the sport with 11, their last came in 1995.
UCLA's shot at locking up the Pac-12 championship before the final weekend was a byproduct of Arizona State's dramatic, 89-88 win at rival Arizona on Saturday.
The Sun Devils overcame a 10-point deficit late in the second half to win on Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s heave from beyond midcourt as time expired. The victory bolsters Arizona State's NCAA Tournament at-large resume with the Sun Devils now ranked No. 61 in the NCAA's NET rankings.
"I hope people are watching to see the level of the game. That's what the postseason is about," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. "They want teams that could perform like that on a national stage. And I think you saw two teams that ... should be in the postseason."
Beating Arizona gives Arizona State a signature win that eluded it when the Sun Devils gave up a second-half lead Jan. 19 against UCLA.
The first half of that game ended in much the same fashion as the Sun Devils' second half at Arizona, with Cambridge sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
However, the Bruins inundated Arizona State in the second half, winning the latter 20 minutes 44-27 en route to a 74-62 victory.
"The road doesn't get any easier the rest of the way," Hurley said on Saturday. "But I've said this in the press before, if you're going to be playing in postseason you got to beat teams like this so they're going to be in your way so that's how we approach it."
Cambridge scored a team-high 15 points the last time Arizona and UCLA met; Campbell's 22 points and David Singleton's 21 paced the Bruins in the win.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Arizona State 20-9
|71.2 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|14.5 APG
|4 UCLA 25-4
|73.7 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Cambridge Jr.
|27
|28
|13.9
|3.5
|2.3
|1.60
|0.60
|1.3
|41.1
|33.2
|82.0
|0.8
|2.7
|M. Bagley
|2
|28.5
|12.5
|4.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|31.8
|33.3
|61.5
|1
|3
|D. Horne
|28
|29.1
|11.8
|3.5
|2.4
|1.10
|0.10
|1.4
|35.4
|33.1
|81.0
|0.4
|3
|F. Collins
|28
|28.3
|10.4
|4.4
|4.5
|1.40
|0.30
|2.3
|40.3
|33.8
|65.2
|0.8
|3.7
|D. Cambridge
|29
|27.2
|10.2
|5.5
|0.9
|0.60
|0.90
|1.6
|51.2
|35.3
|65.4
|2.2
|3.3
|W. Washington
|27
|26.3
|9.1
|6.7
|1.5
|0.50
|1.90
|1.3
|60.1
|0.0
|63.8
|2
|4.7
|A. Nunez
|28
|16.3
|4.5
|1.1
|0.9
|0.70
|0.00
|1.2
|41.5
|37.7
|81.8
|0.3
|0.9
|J. Neal
|24
|15
|4.0
|3.0
|1.5
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|38.5
|23.9
|66.7
|0.3
|2.7
|L. Muhammad
|29
|9.8
|3.7
|1.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|34.8
|16.2
|84.6
|0.2
|0.8
|A. Gaffney
|29
|16.5
|2.9
|2.9
|0.6
|0.40
|0.60
|0.8
|32.6
|22.9
|64.7
|0.7
|2.2
|D. Brennan
|29
|9.7
|2.6
|2.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.60
|0.4
|54.3
|0.0
|66.7
|1.3
|1.1
|B. Hurley
|3
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|E. Boakye
|16
|3.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|55.6
|0.0
|40.0
|0.3
|0.4
|C. Ronzone
|2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|M. Burno
|4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Olmsted
|7
|1.9
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|A. Ronzone
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|71.2
|41.8
|14.5
|7.10
|5.00
|11.8
|42.2
|31.6
|69.5
|11.1
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|29
|32.5
|17.0
|8.0
|2.5
|1.50
|0.70
|1.9
|48.9
|33.3
|74.7
|2.6
|5.4
|J. Clark
|28
|30.8
|13.0
|6.1
|2.0
|2.60
|0.30
|1.3
|47.4
|33.8
|70.0
|1.9
|4.1
|T. Campbell
|29
|31.2
|12.5
|2.4
|4.7
|1.10
|0.00
|1.8
|38.6
|35.0
|81.0
|0.6
|1.9
|A. Bailey
|22
|25.5
|10.1
|3.2
|2.0
|1.00
|0.40
|2.3
|49.0
|36.8
|57.6
|0.6
|2.6
|D. Singleton
|29
|27.3
|9.2
|2.9
|1.1
|1.10
|0.20
|0.5
|44.6
|43.2
|87.8
|0.6
|2.3
|A. Bona
|28
|23.3
|8.0
|5.1
|0.8
|0.70
|1.60
|1.3
|67.7
|0.0
|58.1
|2.2
|2.9
|D. Andrews
|28
|10.6
|3.3
|1.2
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|44.0
|28.1
|62.5
|0.3
|0.9
|A. Canka
|19
|5.5
|1.5
|0.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|42.3
|44.4
|100.0
|0.4
|0.3
|E. Manjikian
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. McClendon
|19
|9.3
|1.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|23.5
|10.0
|60.0
|0.2
|0.8
|K. Nwuba
|28
|11.5
|1.1
|1.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.50
|0.4
|57.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|0.9
|M. Etienne
|24
|6.1
|0.9
|1.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.50
|0.2
|30.8
|0.0
|41.7
|0.8
|1
|R. Stong
|8
|2
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0.1
|0.6
|L. Cremonesi
|7
|2.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|29
|0.0
|73.7
|39.0
|14.7
|8.60
|3.90
|10.2
|46.5
|35.4
|70.1
|11.7
|23.9
-
5BU
4ARMY39
38
2nd 15:57 ESP+
-
11TXST
6ODU36
18
2nd 15:51 ESP+
-
7AMER
2NAVY7
11
1st 13:44 ESP+
-
3EKY
2LIB11
11
1st 14:33 ESP+
-
FIU
LT16
11
1st 13:48 ESP+
-
6LAF
3LEH17
4
1st 14:17 ESP+
-
8L-MD
1COLG6
17
1st 14:09 ESP+
-
5LIP
1KENN2
14
1st 14:05 ESP+
-
MAN
SIEN9
10
1st 14:38
-
MICH
ILL15
11
1st 13:03 ESPN
-
5OAK
4NKY9
15
1st 14:02 ESP+
-
RIDE
SPU12
15
1st 13:40
-
RUTG
MINN13
8
1st 13:38 FS1
-
UCF
TEMP10
4
1st 14:39 ESPU
-
10VALP
7MURR4
6
1st 16:00 ESP+
-
WICH
1HOU12
9
1st 12:49 ESP2
-
MRST
IONA0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COPP
MORG0
0153 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
NCCU
SCST0
0147.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
QUIN
FAIR0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
5SEMO
4TNST0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
UMES
DSU0
0135 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
AAMU
GRAM0
0129 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
8DET
1YSU0
0156.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
NTEX0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
6RMU
3CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WRST
2MIL0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ALCN
MVSU0
0139 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
10ULM
7GASO0
0130.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
SOU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
ASU
4UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESPN
-
JAST
UAPB0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MEM
SMU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP2
-
NORF
HOW0
0149 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
5PUR
WISC0
0128.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm FS1
-
STAN
ORST0
0130 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
UCD0
0138 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
9USD
8PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
WKY
UTEP0
0136.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
11UIC
6MOSU0
0127 O/U
-8
9:30pm ESP+
-
CSUB
LBSU0
0139 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSN0
0128 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
6SIUE
3UTM0
0151.5 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
UCRV0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
8ARIZ
USC0
0154.5 O/U
+2
11:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
ORE0
0129.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
WSU
WASH0
0135 O/U
+1.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
10PEP
7UOP0
0160.5 O/U
+3.5
11:30pm
-
9APP
8USA61
68
Final ESP+
-
9ILST
8UNI62
75
Final ESP+
-
13ARST
5TROY59
63
Final ESP+
-
12EVAN
5INST58
97
Final ESP+
-
CP
UCSD0
0