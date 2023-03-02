Williams scores 15 in Troy's 63-59 win over Arkansas State
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) Zay Williams had 15 points in Troy's 63-59 victory over Arkansas State on Thursday in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Williams also had 11 rebounds for the Trojans (19-12, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Nelson Phillips scored 13 points while going 6 of 14 and added 14 rebounds. Kieffer Punter recorded nine points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.
Markise Davis led the Red Wolves (12-19, 1-1) with 21 points. Caleb Fields added 13 points and four assists for Arkansas State. Terrance Ford Jr. also put up 13 points and two steals.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Izaiyah Nelson vs. Nelson Phillips (Trojans gains possession)
|19:42
|Nelson Phillips misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|Zay Williams offensive rebound
|19:31
|+2
|Nelson Phillips makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:10
|Avery Felts misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Zay Williams defensive rebound
|19:05
|+3
|Kieffer Punter makes three point jump shot (Darius McNeill assists)
|0-5
|18:56
|+2
|Avery Felts makes two point layup
|2-5
|18:39
|Darius McNeill misses two point layup
|18:37
|Trojans offensive rebound
|18:30
|Aamer Muhammad misses two point layup
|18:28
|Izaiyah Nelson defensive rebound
|18:16
|+2
|Izaiyah Nelson makes two point dunk (Omar El-Sheikh assists)
|4-5
|18:06
|Nelson Phillips misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|Izaiyah Nelson defensive rebound
|17:36
|Terrance Ford Jr. misses two point layup
|17:34
|Zay Williams defensive rebound
|17:13
|Zay Williams misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Red Wolves defensive rebound
|16:45
|Zay Williams shooting foul (Omar El-Sheikh draws the foul)
|16:45
|Omar El-Sheikh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:45
|+1
|Omar El-Sheikh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-5
|16:28
|Aamer Muhammad misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|Red Wolves defensive rebound
|15:53
|Avery Felts misses two point jump shot
|15:53
|Red Wolves turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:27
|Christyon Eugene misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|Nelson Phillips offensive rebound
|15:19
|Darius McNeill turnover (bad pass) (Terrance Ford Jr. steals)
|15:14
|Terrance Ford Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|Nelson Phillips defensive rebound
|15:04
|Christyon Eugene misses two point layup
|15:02
|Omar El-Sheikh defensive rebound
|14:53
|+2
|Caleb Fields makes two point layup
|7-5
|14:35
|+3
|Jackson Fields makes three point jump shot (Christian Turner assists)
|7-8
|14:16
|+2
|Caleb Fields makes two point layup
|9-8
|13:56
|+2
|Christian Turner makes two point dunk
|9-10
|13:35
|+2
|Markise Davis makes two point jump shot
|11-10
|13:16
|Terrance Ford Jr. shooting foul (Jackson Fields draws the foul)
|13:16
|Jackson Fields misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:16
|+1
|Jackson Fields makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-11
|12:53
|Markise Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:51
|Jackson Fields defensive rebound
|12:47
|+2
|Christyon Eugene makes two point layup
|11-13
|12:36
|+2
|Terrance Ford Jr. makes two point layup
|13-13
|12:17
|Christyon Eugene misses two point layup
|12:15
|Omar El-Sheikh defensive rebound
|12:07
|Omar El-Sheikh misses two point layup
|12:05
|Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|12:01
|Darius McNeill misses two point layup
|11:59
|Jackson Fields offensive rebound
|11:56
|+2
|Jackson Fields makes two point jump shot
|13-15
|11:27
|Omar El-Sheikh misses two point jump shot
|11:25
|Nelson Phillips defensive rebound
|11:16
|Christyon Eugene misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|Terrance Ford Jr. defensive rebound
|11:06
|Julian Lual misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|10:54
|Jackson Fields misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|Julian Lual defensive rebound
|10:24
|Omar El-Sheikh misses two point jump shot
|10:22
|Jackson Fields defensive rebound
|10:11
|Zay Williams turnover (bad pass) (Markise Davis steals)
|10:02
|+2
|Julian Lual makes two point layup (Avery Felts assists)
|15-15
|9:44
|Nelson Phillips misses two point layup
|9:42
|Omar El-Sheikh defensive rebound
|9:37
|Darius McNeill personal foul
|9:37
|TV timeout
|9:20
|Julian Lual misses three point jump shot
|9:18
|Nelson Phillips defensive rebound
|9:17
|Nelson Phillips turnover (lost ball)
|8:57
|Caleb Fields misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|Christian Turner defensive rebound
|8:40
|Zay Williams misses two point jump shot
|8:38
|Izaiyah Nelson defensive rebound
|8:19
|+3
|Markise Davis makes three point jump shot (Terrance Ford Jr. assists)
|18-15
|7:56
|Aamer Muhammad misses two point layup
|7:54
|Terrance Ford Jr. defensive rebound
|7:49
|+2
|Terrance Ford Jr. makes two point jump shot
|20-15
|7:24
|+3
|Kieffer Punter makes three point jump shot (Aamer Muhammad assists)
|20-18
|7:14
|Caleb Fields turnover (bad pass) (Kieffer Punter steals)
|7:11
|Caleb Fields shooting foul (Kieffer Punter draws the foul)
|7:11
|TV timeout
|7:11
|+1
|Christian Turner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-19
|7:11
|+1
|Christian Turner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-20
|6:44
|Caleb Fields turnover (bad pass) (Kieffer Punter steals)
|6:27
|Christian Turner misses two point layup
|6:25
|Zay Williams offensive rebound
|6:25
|Julian Lual personal foul
|6:21
|Christian Turner misses two point layup
|6:19
|Omar El-Sheikh defensive rebound
|6:16
|Aamer Muhammad shooting foul (Caleb Fields draws the foul)
|6:16
|+1
|Caleb Fields makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-20
|6:16
|+1
|Caleb Fields makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-20
|6:03
|+3
|Aamer Muhammad makes three point jump shot (Zay Williams assists)
|22-23
|5:48
|+3
|Markise Davis makes three point jump shot (Caleb Fields assists)
|25-23
|5:38
|+2
|Zay Williams makes two point layup (Christyon Eugene assists)
|25-25
|5:38
|Omar El-Sheikh shooting foul (Zay Williams draws the foul)
|5:38
|+1
|Zay Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-26
|5:19
|+2
|Terrance Ford Jr. makes two point jump shot
|27-26
|5:04
|Jackson Fields offensive foul
|5:04
|Jackson Fields turnover (offensive foul)
|4:33
|Avery Felts misses three point jump shot
|4:31
|Zay Williams defensive rebound
|4:26
|Christyon Eugene misses two point layup
|4:26
|Jackson Fields offensive rebound
|4:26
|Markise Davis personal foul
|4:23
|Nelson Phillips turnover
|3:55
|Darius McNeill blocks Avery Felts's two point jump shot
|3:54
|Trojans defensive rebound
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:34
|Jackson Fields misses two point hook shot
|3:32
|Izaiyah Nelson defensive rebound
|3:18
|+2
|Caleb Fields makes two point layup
|29-26
|2:54
|Zay Williams misses two point jump shot
|2:52
|Omar El-Sheikh defensive rebound
|2:32
|Caleb Fields turnover (Christyon Eugene steals)
|2:26
|+2
|Darius McNeill makes two point layup (Nelson Phillips assists)
|29-28
|2:05
|Darius McNeill personal foul
|1:49
|Terrance Ford Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:47
|Izaiyah Nelson offensive rebound
|1:42
|Izaiyah Nelson misses two point layup
|1:40
|Zay Williams defensive rebound
|1:24
|Christyon Eugene misses two point layup
|1:22
|Izaiyah Nelson defensive rebound
|1:10
|Red Wolves 30 second timeout
|0:57
|+3
|Terrance Ford Jr. makes three point jump shot (Caleb Fields assists)
|32-28
|0:31
|Omar El-Sheikh shooting foul (Zay Williams draws the foul)
|0:31
|+1
|Zay Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-29
|0:31
|+1
|Zay Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-30
|0:25
|Nelson Phillips personal foul
|0:25
|Trojans 30 second timeout
|0:04
|+2
|Markise Davis makes two point floating jump shot
|34-30
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:39
|Terrance Ford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:37
|Zay Williams defensive rebound
|19:16
|+2
|Nelson Phillips makes two point layup
|34-32
|18:54
|Nelson Phillips blocks Avery Felts's three point jump shot
|18:52
|Red Wolves offensive rebound
|18:48
|+2
|Markise Davis makes two point jump shot
|36-32
|18:31
|+2
|Nelson Phillips makes two point jump shot
|36-34
|18:04
|+3
|Caleb Fields makes three point jump shot (Terrance Ford Jr. assists)
|39-34
|17:39
|Nelson Phillips misses two point jump shot
|17:37
|Markise Davis defensive rebound
|17:09
|Terrance Ford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:07
|Nelson Phillips defensive rebound
|17:02
|Nelson Phillips misses two point layup
|17:00
|Nelson Phillips offensive rebound
|16:49
|Izaiyah Nelson shooting foul (Zay Williams draws the foul)
|16:49
|+1
|Zay Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-35
|16:49
|Zay Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:49
|Markise Davis defensive rebound
|16:22
|Caleb Fields misses two point layup
|16:22
|Caleb Fields offensive rebound
|16:22
|Nelson Phillips personal foul
|16:11
|+2
|Markise Davis makes two point jump shot (Omar El-Sheikh assists)
|41-35
|15:51
|+2
|Zay Williams makes two point layup
|41-37
|15:28
|Christyon Eugene shooting foul (Terrance Ford Jr. draws the foul)
|15:28
|TV timeout
|15:28
|+1
|Terrance Ford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-37
|15:28
|+1
|Terrance Ford Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-37
|14:57
|Kieffer Punter misses two point jump shot
|14:55
|Zay Williams offensive rebound
|14:52
|Omar El-Sheikh personal foul
|14:48
|Julian Lual personal foul
|14:41
|Terrance Ford Jr. personal foul
|14:27
|Christyon Eugene misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|Zay Williams offensive rebound
|14:14
|Kieffer Punter misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|Izaiyah Nelson defensive rebound
|14:12
|Zay Williams personal foul
|13:54
|Christyon Eugene personal foul
|13:33
|Caleb Fields misses two point jump shot
|13:31
|Zay Williams defensive rebound
|13:26
|Izaiyah Nelson blocks Christyon Eugene's two point layup
|13:24
|Caleb Fields defensive rebound
|13:16
|+3
|Julian Lual makes three point jump shot
|46-37
|13:05
|Terrance Ford Jr. personal foul
|12:59
|Christian Turner turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Fields steals)
|12:41
|Christian Turner personal foul
|12:40
|Caleb Fields turnover (bad pass) (Christyon Eugene steals)
|12:36
|Jackson Fields misses two point dunk
|12:34
|Nelson Phillips offensive rebound
|12:34
|Izaiyah Nelson blocks Nelson Phillips's two point jump shot
|12:32
|Trojans offensive rebound
|12:27
|Christyon Eugene misses two point jump shot
|12:25
|Izaiyah Nelson defensive rebound
|11:56
|Julian Lual misses two point jump shot
|11:54
|Jackson Fields defensive rebound
|11:45
|+2
|Jackson Fields makes two point layup (Darius McNeill assists)
|46-39
|11:09
|Caleb Fields misses two point layup
|11:07
|Jackson Fields defensive rebound
|10:59
|Nelson Phillips misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|Izaiyah Nelson defensive rebound
|10:57
|Jackson Fields personal foul
|10:57
|TV timeout
|10:37
|Zay Williams blocks Markise Davis's two point jump shot
|10:35
|Aamer Muhammad defensive rebound
|10:25
|Aamer Muhammad misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|Red Wolves defensive rebound
|10:04
|Red Wolves 30 second timeout
|10:04
|TV timeout
|9:59
|Markise Davis misses two point jump shot
|9:57
|Markise Davis offensive rebound
|9:54
|+2
|Markise Davis makes two point layup
|48-39
|9:32
|Kieffer Punter misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|Terrance Ford Jr. defensive rebound
|9:30
|Zay Williams personal foul
|9:30
|Terrance Ford Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:30
|Nelson Phillips defensive rebound
|9:09
|Aamer Muhammad misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Red Wolves defensive rebound
|8:55
|+3
|Markise Davis makes three point jump shot (Caleb Fields assists)
|51-39
|8:39
|Omar El-Sheikh personal foul
|8:39
|+1
|Zay Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-40
|8:39
|Zay Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:39
|Nelson Phillips offensive rebound
|8:30
|+3
|Kieffer Punter makes three point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists)
|51-43
|8:00
|Caleb Fields misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|Nelson Phillips defensive rebound
|7:49
|+2
|Nelson Phillips makes two point layup
|51-45
|7:37
|Markise Davis turnover (Christyon Eugene steals)
|7:29
|Izaiyah Nelson blocks Aamer Muhammad's three point jump shot
|7:26
|Trojans offensive rebound
|7:26
|TV timeout
|7:16
|Markise Davis shooting foul (Christyon Eugene draws the foul)
|7:16
|Christyon Eugene misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:16
|+1
|Christyon Eugene makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-46
|6:49
|+2
|Izaiyah Nelson makes two point jump shot (Caleb Fields assists)
|53-46
|6:19
|Avery Felts shooting foul (Zay Williams draws the foul)
|6:19
|+1
|Zay Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-47
|6:19
|+1
|Zay Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-48
|5:55
|Caleb Fields turnover (bad pass) (Christyon Eugene steals)
|5:50
|+2
|Christyon Eugene makes two point layup
|53-50
|5:39
|Red Wolves 30 second timeout
|5:33
|+2
|Markise Davis makes two point jump shot
|55-50
|5:08
|Nelson Phillips misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|Zay Williams offensive rebound
|5:05
|+2
|Zay Williams makes two point layup
|55-52
|5:05
|Trojans 30 second timeout
|4:43
|Terrance Ford Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|4:23
|+2
|Zay Williams makes two point jump shot (Christyon Eugene assists)
|55-54
|3:52
|Aamer Muhammad shooting foul (Terrance Ford Jr. draws the foul)
|3:52
|TV timeout
|3:52
|+1
|Terrance Ford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-54
|3:52
|+1
|Terrance Ford Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-54
|3:30
|Aamer Muhammad misses two point layup
|3:28
|Nelson Phillips offensive rebound
|3:24
|+2
|Nelson Phillips makes two point putback dunk
|57-56
|3:01
|Terrance Ford Jr. turnover (Nelson Phillips steals)
|2:40
|+3
|Nelson Phillips makes three point jump shot
|57-59
|2:07
|Omar El-Sheikh misses two point layup
|2:05
|Nelson Phillips defensive rebound
|1:38
|Zay Williams misses two point jump shot
|1:36
|Nelson Phillips offensive rebound
|1:24
|Aamer Muhammad turnover (bad pass) (Terrance Ford Jr. steals)
|1:18
|Terrance Ford Jr. misses two point layup
|1:16
|Nelson Phillips defensive rebound
|0:57
|Trojans 30 second timeout
|0:48
|Christyon Eugene misses two point jump shot
|0:46
|Markise Davis defensive rebound
|0:41
|Red Wolves 60 second timeout
|0:16
|Omar El-Sheikh misses two point layup
|0:14
|Caleb Fields offensive rebound
|0:11
|Caleb Fields turnover (lost ball) (Zay Williams steals)
|0:11
|Terrance Ford Jr. personal foul (Aamer Muhammad draws the foul)
|0:11
|+1
|Aamer Muhammad makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-60
|0:11
|+1
|Aamer Muhammad makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-61
|0:05
|+2
|Caleb Fields makes two point layup
|59-61
|0:05
|Avery Felts personal foul (Aamer Muhammad draws the foul)
|0:05
|+1
|Aamer Muhammad makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-62
|0:05
|+1
|Aamer Muhammad makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-63
|0:05
|Terrance Ford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|63
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|21-60 (35.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|39
|Offensive
|4
|13
|Defensive
|21
|22
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|13 Arkansas State 13-20
|65.9 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|5 Troy 20-12
|73.5 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Davis G
|9.4 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
00
|. Williams F
|12.1 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|53.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Davis G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|Z. Williams F
|15 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|35.0
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ford Jr.
|13
|3
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|4/5
|4
|36
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Fields
|13
|3
|4
|5/10
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|6
|2
|1
|I. Nelson
|4
|9
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|3
|0
|1
|8
|A. Felts
|2
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. El-Sheikh
|1
|5
|2
|0/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williams
|15
|11
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|7/9
|3
|35
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|N. Phillips
|13
|14
|1
|6/14
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|K. Punter
|9
|0
|0
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Muhammad
|7
|1
|1
|1/8
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. McNeill
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williams
|15
|11
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|7/9
|3
|35
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|N. Phillips
|13
|14
|1
|6/14
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|K. Punter
|9
|0
|0
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Muhammad
|7
|1
|1
|1/8
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. McNeill
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fields
|8
|6
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|C. Eugene
|5
|0
|3
|2/12
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|28
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Turner
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ovalle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jamerson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Geffrard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|35
|9
|21/60
|6/20
|15/19
|14
|200
|8
|3
|7
|13
|22
