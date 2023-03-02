BU
ARMY

2nd Half
BU
Terriers
7
ARMY
Black Knights
2

Time Team Play Score
15:57   TV timeout  
15:57   Fletcher Tynen personal foul  
16:03   Coleton Benson defensive rebound  
16:05   Otto Landrum misses two point hook shot  
16:33   Coleton Benson turnover (Otto Landrum steals)  
16:57   TV timeout  
17:00   Black Knights 30 second timeout  
17:00 +2 Miles Brewster makes two point dunk 39-38
17:00   Coleton Benson turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Harper steals)  
17:13   Jared Cross defensive rebound  
17:15   Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot  
17:29   Jalen Rucker personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)  
17:34   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
17:36   Charlie Peterson misses two point layup  
17:59 +2 Fletcher Tynen makes two point jump shot 37-38
18:15   Jalen Rucker turnover (bad pass)  
18:31 +3 Fletcher Tynen makes three point jump shot (Walter Whyte assists) 35-38
18:56   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
18:58   Chris Mann misses two point layup  
19:18   Black Knights defensive rebound  
19:20   Walter Whyte misses two point jump shot  
19:41 +2 Charlie Peterson makes two point layup (Jalen Rucker assists) 32-38

1st Half
BU
Terriers
32
ARMY
Black Knights
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Terriers defensive rebound  
0:02   Ethan Roberts misses two point layup  
0:21   Black Knights 30 second timeout  
0:25   Coleton Benson defensive rebound  
0:25   Fletcher Tynen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:25   Abe Johnson shooting foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)  
0:40   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
0:42   Jalen Rucker misses two point layup  
1:05   Abe Johnson defensive rebound  
1:07   Jalen Rucker blocks Ethan Brittain-Watts's two point jump shot  
1:26 +1 Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-36
1:26 +1 Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-35
1:26   Ethan Brittain-Watts personal foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)  
1:26   Black Knights offensive rebound  
1:28   Jared Cross misses three point jump shot  
1:35   Abe Johnson offensive rebound  
1:37   TJ Small misses three point jump shot  
1:47   Ethan Roberts defensive rebound  
1:49   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
2:08 +3 Ethan Roberts makes three point jump shot (TJ Small assists) 32-34
2:25   Anthony Morales turnover (bad pass) (Abe Johnson steals)  
2:33   Ethan Roberts personal foul (Ethan Brittain-Watts draws the foul)  
2:39   Nevin Zink defensive rebound  
2:41   Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot  
2:58 +3 Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Jonas Harper assists) 32-31
3:11   Nevin Zink offensive rebound  
3:13   Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot  
3:24   TV timeout  
3:24   Terriers offensive rebound  
3:25   Walter Whyte misses two point layup  
3:31   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
3:33   Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot  
3:44 +3 Fletcher Tynen makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists) 29-31
3:53   Nevin Zink defensive rebound  
3:55   Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Miles Brewster turnover (lost ball) (Coleton Benson steals)  
4:13 +3 Coleton Benson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists) 26-31
4:29 +3 Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot 26-28
4:59 +2 Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot 23-28
5:10 +3 Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Walter Whyte assists) 23-26
5:30 +2 Chris Mann makes two point layup 20-26
5:38   Jonas Harper turnover (bad pass)  
5:44   Ethan Roberts personal foul  
5:50   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
5:52   Jared Cross misses three point jump shot  
6:10   Coleton Benson defensive rebound  
6:12   Fletcher Tynen misses two point jump shot  
6:27   Black Knights offensive rebound  
6:29   TJ Small misses three point jump shot  
6:44   TJ Small defensive rebound  
6:46   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
7:00   Walter Whyte offensive rebound  
7:02   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
7:23   TV timeout  
7:23   Coleton Benson personal foul (Jonas Harper draws the foul)  
7:34   Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound  
7:36   Ethan Roberts misses two point layup  
7:52 +2 Malcolm Chimezie makes two point layup 20-24
8:08 +1 Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-24
8:08 +1 Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-23
8:08   Malcolm Chimezie shooting foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)  
8:08   Ethan Brittain-Watts personal foul  
8:25   Abe Johnson defensive rebound  
8:27   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point layup  
8:34   Terriers offensive rebound  
8:36   Abe Johnson blocks Ethan Brittain-Watts's two point layup  
8:50   Malcolm Chimezie offensive rebound  
8:52   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound  
9:12   Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot  
9:24 +3 Ethan Brittain-Watts makes three point jump shot (Fletcher Tynen assists) 18-22
9:36   Isaiah Caldwell personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)  
9:37   Fletcher Tynen offensive rebound  
9:39   Caelan Jones misses three point jump shot  
9:55 +2 Chris Mann makes two point layup 15-22
10:07   Abe Johnson defensive rebound  
10:07   Malcolm Chimezie misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:07 +1 Malcolm Chimezie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-20
10:07   Chris Mann shooting foul (Malcolm Chimezie draws the foul)  
10:17 +1 Charlie Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-20
10:17 +1 Charlie Peterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-19
10:17   Caelan Jones shooting foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)  
10:30   Coleton Benson defensive rebound  
10:32   Walter Whyte misses two point layup  
10:50   Anthony Morales defensive rebound  
10:52   Jalen Rucker misses two point layup  
11:01 +2 Anthony Morales makes two point layup 14-18
11:06   Anthony Morales offensive rebound  
11:08   Anthony Morales misses two point layup  
11:30 +2 Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot 12-18
11:57   TV timeout  
11:57   Walter Whyte turnover (traveling)  
12:14 +2 Ethan Roberts makes two point jump shot (Charlie Peterson assists) 12-16
12:36 +3 Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot 12-14
13:04   Jared Cross turnover (out of bounds)  
13:09   TJ Small defensive rebound  
13:11   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point layup  
13:37   Otto Landrum defensive rebound  
13:37   Abe Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:37   Abe Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:37   Fletcher Tynen shooting foul (Abe Johnson draws the foul)  
13:54   Ethan Roberts defensive rebound  
13:56   Fletcher Tynen misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
14:05   Chris Mann misses two point layup  
14:27 +2 Jonas Harper makes two point layup 9-14
14:35   Jonas Harper defensive rebound  
14:37   Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot  
14:51 +3 Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot 7-14
14:57   Walter Whyte offensive rebound  
14:59   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
15:21   Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Jalen Rucker defensive rebound  
15:33   Fletcher Tynen misses two point jump shot  
16:03   TV timeout  
16:03   Terriers 30 second timeout  
16:03 +2 Chris Mann makes two point layup 4-14
16:09   Jonas Harper turnover (bad pass) (Chris Mann steals)  
16:28 +3 Jalen Rucker makes three point jump shot 4-12
16:58   Miles Brewster turnover (offensive foul)  
16:58   Miles Brewster offensive foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)  
17:03   Jonas Harper defensive rebound  
17:05   Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot  
17:20 +2 Walter Whyte makes two point hook shot 4-9
17:29   Chris Mann personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)  
17:32   Jonas Harper defensive rebound  
17:34   Charlie Peterson misses two point layup  
17:44   Nevin Zink turnover (traveling)  
17:54   Ethan Roberts turnover (double dribble)  
18:02   Chris Mann defensive rebound  
18:04   Walter Whyte misses two point jump shot  
18:29 +1 Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 3 of 3 2-9
18:29 +1 Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 2 of 3 2-8
18:29 +1 Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 1 of 3 2-7
18:29   Miles Brewster shooting foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)  
18:49 +2 Jonas Harper makes two point jump shot 2-6
19:06 +3 Coleton Benson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists) 0-6
19:18   Charlie Peterson defensive rebound  
19:20   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
19:48 +3 Coleton Benson makes three point jump shot 0-3
20:00   (Black Knights gains possession)  
Boston U.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Whyte 11 5 2 4/11 3/6 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 2 3
F. Tynen 8 3 1 3/6 2/3 0/1 2 - 0 0 0 1 2
J. Harper 7 3 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 3
M. Brewster 5 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 2
N. Zink 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Chimezie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brittain-Watts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Morales - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Landrum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Patnode - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Roy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nobili - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Uzoegbu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 22 5 15/37 8/18 1/3 8 0 2 0 7 6 16
Army
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Benson 16 4 0 3/5 3/5 7/7 1 - 1 0 2 0 4
J. Rucker 7 1 3 3/8 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 0 1
C. Mann 6 1 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 1
E. Roberts 5 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
C. Peterson 4 1 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Small - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dove - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rocco - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lezanic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Naess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Barker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. St. Clair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Allenspach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dougherty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Everson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 16 5 12/31 5/15 9/11 8 0 3 2 5 1 15
NCAA BB Scores