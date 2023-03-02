BU
ARMY
Preview not available
Preview not available
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Fletcher Tynen personal foul
|16:03
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|16:05
|Otto Landrum misses two point hook shot
|16:33
|Coleton Benson turnover (Otto Landrum steals)
|16:57
|TV timeout
|17:00
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|17:00
|+2
|Miles Brewster makes two point dunk
|39-38
|17:00
|Coleton Benson turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Harper steals)
|17:13
|Jared Cross defensive rebound
|17:15
|Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|Jalen Rucker personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)
|17:34
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|17:36
|Charlie Peterson misses two point layup
|17:59
|+2
|Fletcher Tynen makes two point jump shot
|37-38
|18:15
|Jalen Rucker turnover (bad pass)
|18:31
|+3
|Fletcher Tynen makes three point jump shot (Walter Whyte assists)
|35-38
|18:56
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|18:58
|Chris Mann misses two point layup
|19:18
|Black Knights defensive rebound
|19:20
|Walter Whyte misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|+2
|Charlie Peterson makes two point layup (Jalen Rucker assists)
|32-38
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Terriers defensive rebound
|0:02
|Ethan Roberts misses two point layup
|0:21
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|0:25
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|0:25
|Fletcher Tynen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:25
|Abe Johnson shooting foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)
|0:40
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|0:42
|Jalen Rucker misses two point layup
|1:05
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|1:07
|Jalen Rucker blocks Ethan Brittain-Watts's two point jump shot
|1:26
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-36
|1:26
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-35
|1:26
|Ethan Brittain-Watts personal foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)
|1:26
|Black Knights offensive rebound
|1:28
|Jared Cross misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Abe Johnson offensive rebound
|1:37
|TJ Small misses three point jump shot
|1:47
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|1:49
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|+3
|Ethan Roberts makes three point jump shot (TJ Small assists)
|32-34
|2:25
|Anthony Morales turnover (bad pass) (Abe Johnson steals)
|2:33
|Ethan Roberts personal foul (Ethan Brittain-Watts draws the foul)
|2:39
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|2:41
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|2:58
|+3
|Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Jonas Harper assists)
|32-31
|3:11
|Nevin Zink offensive rebound
|3:13
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|TV timeout
|3:24
|Terriers offensive rebound
|3:25
|Walter Whyte misses two point layup
|3:31
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|3:33
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|+3
|Fletcher Tynen makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|29-31
|3:53
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|3:55
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|Miles Brewster turnover (lost ball) (Coleton Benson steals)
|4:13
|+3
|Coleton Benson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|26-31
|4:29
|+3
|Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot
|26-28
|4:59
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot
|23-28
|5:10
|+3
|Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Walter Whyte assists)
|23-26
|5:30
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|20-26
|5:38
|Jonas Harper turnover (bad pass)
|5:44
|Ethan Roberts personal foul
|5:50
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|5:52
|Jared Cross misses three point jump shot
|6:10
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|6:12
|Fletcher Tynen misses two point jump shot
|6:27
|Black Knights offensive rebound
|6:29
|TJ Small misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|TJ Small defensive rebound
|6:46
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|7:00
|Walter Whyte offensive rebound
|7:02
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|TV timeout
|7:23
|Coleton Benson personal foul (Jonas Harper draws the foul)
|7:34
|Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound
|7:36
|Ethan Roberts misses two point layup
|7:52
|+2
|Malcolm Chimezie makes two point layup
|20-24
|8:08
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-24
|8:08
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-23
|8:08
|Malcolm Chimezie shooting foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)
|8:08
|Ethan Brittain-Watts personal foul
|8:25
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|8:27
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point layup
|8:34
|Terriers offensive rebound
|8:36
|Abe Johnson blocks Ethan Brittain-Watts's two point layup
|8:50
|Malcolm Chimezie offensive rebound
|8:52
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound
|9:12
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|+3
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes three point jump shot (Fletcher Tynen assists)
|18-22
|9:36
|Isaiah Caldwell personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)
|9:37
|Fletcher Tynen offensive rebound
|9:39
|Caelan Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|15-22
|10:07
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|10:07
|Malcolm Chimezie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:07
|+1
|Malcolm Chimezie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-20
|10:07
|Chris Mann shooting foul (Malcolm Chimezie draws the foul)
|10:17
|+1
|Charlie Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-20
|10:17
|+1
|Charlie Peterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-19
|10:17
|Caelan Jones shooting foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)
|10:30
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|10:32
|Walter Whyte misses two point layup
|10:50
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|10:52
|Jalen Rucker misses two point layup
|11:01
|+2
|Anthony Morales makes two point layup
|14-18
|11:06
|Anthony Morales offensive rebound
|11:08
|Anthony Morales misses two point layup
|11:30
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot
|12-18
|11:57
|TV timeout
|11:57
|Walter Whyte turnover (traveling)
|12:14
|+2
|Ethan Roberts makes two point jump shot (Charlie Peterson assists)
|12-16
|12:36
|+3
|Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot
|12-14
|13:04
|Jared Cross turnover (out of bounds)
|13:09
|TJ Small defensive rebound
|13:11
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point layup
|13:37
|Otto Landrum defensive rebound
|13:37
|Abe Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:37
|Abe Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:37
|Fletcher Tynen shooting foul (Abe Johnson draws the foul)
|13:54
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|13:56
|Fletcher Tynen misses three point jump shot
|14:03
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|14:05
|Chris Mann misses two point layup
|14:27
|+2
|Jonas Harper makes two point layup
|9-14
|14:35
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|14:37
|Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|+3
|Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot
|7-14
|14:57
|Walter Whyte offensive rebound
|14:59
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|15:21
|Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|15:33
|Fletcher Tynen misses two point jump shot
|16:03
|TV timeout
|16:03
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|16:03
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point layup
|4-14
|16:09
|Jonas Harper turnover (bad pass) (Chris Mann steals)
|16:28
|+3
|Jalen Rucker makes three point jump shot
|4-12
|16:58
|Miles Brewster turnover (offensive foul)
|16:58
|Miles Brewster offensive foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)
|17:03
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|17:05
|Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point hook shot
|4-9
|17:29
|Chris Mann personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)
|17:32
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|17:34
|Charlie Peterson misses two point layup
|17:44
|Nevin Zink turnover (traveling)
|17:54
|Ethan Roberts turnover (double dribble)
|18:02
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|18:04
|Walter Whyte misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|2-9
|18:29
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|2-8
|18:29
|+1
|Coleton Benson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|2-7
|18:29
|Miles Brewster shooting foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)
|18:49
|+2
|Jonas Harper makes two point jump shot
|2-6
|19:06
|+3
|Coleton Benson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Rucker assists)
|0-6
|19:18
|Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|19:20
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|19:48
|+3
|Coleton Benson makes three point jump shot
|0-3
|20:00
|(Black Knights gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Fletcher Tynen personal foul
|15:57
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|16:03
|Otto Landrum misses two point hook shot
|16:05
|Coleton Benson turnover (Otto Landrum steals)
|16:33
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|17:00
|+ 2
|Miles Brewster makes two point dunk
|17:00
|Coleton Benson turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Harper steals)
|17:00
|Jared Cross defensive rebound
|17:13
|Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot
|17:15
|Jalen Rucker personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)
|17:29
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|17:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|39
|38
|Field Goals
|15-37 (40.5%)
|12-31 (38.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-3 (33.3%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|19
|Offensive
|6
|1
|Defensive
|16
|15
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|5
|5
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|8
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|
|40.5
|FG%
|38.7
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Whyte
|11
|5
|2
|4/11
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|F. Tynen
|8
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Harper
|7
|3
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Brewster
|5
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Zink
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Whyte
|11
|5
|2
|4/11
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|F. Tynen
|8
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/3
|0/1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Harper
|7
|3
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Brewster
|5
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Zink
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Chimezie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Brittain-Watts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Morales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Landrum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Patnode
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Roy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nobili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Uzoegbu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|39
|22
|5
|15/37
|8/18
|1/3
|8
|0
|2
|0
|7
|6
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Benson
|16
|4
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|7/7
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Rucker
|7
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Mann
|6
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Roberts
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Peterson
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Benson
|16
|4
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|7/7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Rucker
|7
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Mann
|6
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Roberts
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Peterson
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Small
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Rocco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Lezanic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Lamb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Naess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Barker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. St. Clair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Allenspach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dougherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Everson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Perkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jensen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|38
|16
|5
|12/31
|5/15
|9/11
|8
|0
|3
|2
|5
|1
|15
-
5BU
4ARMY39
38
2nd 15:57 ESP+
-
11TXST
6ODU36
18
2nd 16:25 ESP+
-
7AMER
2NAVY7
9
1st 13:44 ESP+
-
3EKY
2LIB9
9
1st 15:38 ESP+
-
FIU
LT16
11
1st 14:31 ESP+
-
6LAF
3LEH14
4
1st 15:13 ESP+
-
8L-MD
1COLG4
15
1st 15:01 ESP+
-
5LIP
1KENN2
12
1st 14:34 ESP+
-
MAN
SIEN9
10
1st 15:02
-
MICH
ILL12
9
1st 14:16 ESPN
-
5OAK
4NKY7
10
1st 15:23 ESP+
-
RIDE
SPU12
15
1st 13:40
-
RUTG
MINN13
8
1st 13:38 FS1
-
UCF
TEMP8
4
1st 15:00 ESPU
-
10VALP
7MURR4
6
1st 16:00 ESP+
-
WICH
1HOU10
9
1st 14:02 ESP2
-
MRST
IONA0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COPP
MORG0
0153 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
NCCU
SCST0
0147.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
QUIN
FAIR0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
5SEMO
4TNST0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm ESP+
-
UMES
DSU0
0135 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
AAMU
GRAM0
0129 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
CHAR
UTSA0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
8DET
1YSU0
0156.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
NTEX0
0120.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
6RMU
3CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
7WRST
2MIL0
0161.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ALCN
MVSU0
0139 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
10ULM
7GASO0
0130.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
SOU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
ASU
4UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESPN
-
JAST
UAPB0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
MEM
SMU0
0153.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP2
-
NORF
HOW0
0149 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPU
-
5PUR
WISC0
0128.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm FS1
-
STAN
ORST0
0130 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
UCD0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
9USD
8PORT0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
WKY
UTEP0
0136.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
11UIC
6MOSU0
0127 O/U
-8
9:30pm ESP+
-
CSUB
LBSU0
0139 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSN0
0128 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
6SIUE
3UTM0
0151.5 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCI
UCRV0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
8ARIZ
USC0
0154.5 O/U
+2
11:00pm ESPN
-
CAL
ORE0
0129.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm FS1
-
WSU
WASH0
0135 O/U
+1.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
10PEP
7UOP0
0160.5 O/U
+3.5
11:30pm
-
9APP
8USA61
68
Final ESP+
-
9ILST
8UNI62
75
Final ESP+
-
13ARST
5TROY59
63
Final ESP+
-
12EVAN
5INST58
97
Final ESP+
-
CP
UCSD0
0