EKY
LIB

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
EKY
Colonels
11
LIB
Flames
11

Time Team Play Score
14:52   Tayshawn Comer turnover (lost ball) (Colin Porter steals)  
15:04 +2 Blake Preston makes two point dunk 11-11
15:20 +2 Darden Kapiti makes two point hook shot 11-9
15:38   Tayshawn Comer defensive rebound  
15:38   Blake Preston misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:38   Blake Preston misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:38   Darden Kapiti shooting foul (Blake Preston draws the foul)  
15:53   Kyle Rode offensive rebound  
15:55   Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot  
16:15 +2 Cooper Robb makes two point jump shot 9-9
16:24   Devontae Blanton offensive rebound  
16:26   Michael Moreno misses three point jump shot  
16:48 +2 Blake Preston makes two point layup (Darius McGhee assists) 7-9
17:08 +2 Devontae Blanton makes two point layup 7-7
17:20   Joseph Venzant personal foul (Devontae Blanton draws the foul)  
17:22   Michael Moreno defensive rebound  
17:24   Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot  
17:43 +2 Devontae Blanton makes two point jump shot 5-7
18:03 +2 Colin Porter makes two point layup (Blake Preston assists) 3-7
18:10   Isaiah Cozart personal foul (Blake Preston draws the foul)  
18:16   Devontae Blanton turnover (bad pass)  
18:31 +2 Colin Porter makes two point jump shot 3-5
18:50   Joseph Venzant defensive rebound  
18:52   Tayshawn Comer misses three point jump shot  
19:19 +3 Colin Porter makes three point jump shot (Blake Preston assists) 3-3
19:43 +3 Tayshawn Comer makes three point jump shot (Michael Moreno assists) 3-0
20:00   (Colonels gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Tayshawn Comer turnover (lost ball) (Colin Porter steals) 14:52
+ 2 Blake Preston makes two point dunk 15:04
+ 2 Darden Kapiti makes two point hook shot 15:20
  Tayshawn Comer defensive rebound 15:38
  Blake Preston misses regular free throw 2 of 2 15:38
  Blake Preston misses regular free throw 1 of 2 15:38
  Darden Kapiti shooting foul (Blake Preston draws the foul) 15:38
  Kyle Rode offensive rebound 15:53
  Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot 15:55
+ 2 Cooper Robb makes two point jump shot 16:15
  Devontae Blanton offensive rebound 16:24
Team Stats
Points 11 11
Field Goals 5-7 (71.4%) 5-7 (71.4%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 2
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 2 1
Team 0 0
Assists 1 3
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fouls 2 1
Technicals 0 0
10
D. Blanton G
4 PTS, 1 REB
0
C. Porter G
7 PTS
12T
3 E. Kentucky 20-12 11-11
2 Liberty 25-7 11-11
Liberty Arena Lynchburg, VA
Liberty Arena Lynchburg, VA
Team Stats
3 E. Kentucky 20-12 77.5 PPG 44.0 RPG 15.4 APG
2 Liberty 25-7 75.3 PPG 36.9 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Blanton G 16.4 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.9 APG 44.9 FG%
00
. Porter G 7.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 3.8 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
10
D. Blanton G 4 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
0
C. Porter G 7 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
71.4 FG% 71.4
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
0 FT% 0.0
E. Kentucky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Blanton 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 0
T. Comer 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
C. Robb 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
I. Cozart 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Moreno 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Blanton 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
T. Comer 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
C. Robb 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
I. Cozart 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Moreno 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kapiti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Buttry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Onanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ukomadu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 3 1 5/7 1/3 0/0 2 0 0 0 2 1 2
Liberty
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Porter 7 0 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
B. Preston 4 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Venzant 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. McGhee 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Rode 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Porter 7 0 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
B. Preston 4 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Venzant 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
D. McGhee 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Rode 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. McKay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Peebles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Burggraf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Spell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Shirer Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Southerland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Warfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 2 3 5/7 1/3 0/2 1 0 1 0 0 1 1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores