EKY
LIB
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:52
|Tayshawn Comer turnover (lost ball) (Colin Porter steals)
|15:04
|+2
|Blake Preston makes two point dunk
|11-11
|15:20
|+2
|Darden Kapiti makes two point hook shot
|11-9
|15:38
|Tayshawn Comer defensive rebound
|15:38
|Blake Preston misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:38
|Blake Preston misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:38
|15:38
|Darden Kapiti shooting foul (Blake Preston draws the foul)
|15:53
|Kyle Rode offensive rebound
|15:55
|Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|16:15
|+2
|Cooper Robb makes two point jump shot
|9-9
|16:24
|Devontae Blanton offensive rebound
|16:26
|Michael Moreno misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|+2
|Blake Preston makes two point layup (Darius McGhee assists)
|7-9
|17:08
|+2
|Devontae Blanton makes two point layup
|7-7
|17:20
|Joseph Venzant personal foul (Devontae Blanton draws the foul)
|17:22
|Michael Moreno defensive rebound
|17:24
|Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|+2
|Devontae Blanton makes two point jump shot
|5-7
|18:03
|+2
|Colin Porter makes two point layup (Blake Preston assists)
|3-7
|18:10
|Isaiah Cozart personal foul (Blake Preston draws the foul)
|18:16
|Devontae Blanton turnover (bad pass)
|18:31
|+2
|Colin Porter makes two point jump shot
|3-5
|18:50
|Joseph Venzant defensive rebound
|18:52
|Tayshawn Comer misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|+3
|Colin Porter makes three point jump shot (Blake Preston assists)
|3-3
|19:43
|+3
|Tayshawn Comer makes three point jump shot (Michael Moreno assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|(Colonels gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|11
|11
|Field Goals
|5-7 (71.4%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|2
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|2
|1
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|3
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
4 PTS, 1 REB
|Team Stats
|3 E. Kentucky 20-12
|77.5 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|15.4 APG
|2 Liberty 25-7
|75.3 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Top Scorers
|D. Blanton G
|4 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|C. Porter G
|7 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|71.4
|FG%
|71.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Porter
|7
|0
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Preston
|4
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Venzant
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. McGhee
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Rode
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
