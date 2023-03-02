FIU
LATECH

1st Half
FIU
Panthers
18
LT
Bulldogs
13

Time Team Play Score
12:25   Mohamed Sanogo turnover  
12:46 +2 Kenny Hunter makes two point dunk (Keaston Willis assists) 18-13
13:10   Kenny Hunter defensive rebound  
13:12   Denver Jones misses three point jump shot  
13:17   Jordan Crawford turnover (Arturo Dean steals)  
13:27 +2 Jayden Brewer makes two point layup 18-11
13:27   Jayden Brewer offensive rebound  
13:29   Arturo Dean misses three point jump shot  
13:48   Keaston Willis turnover (offensive foul)  
13:48   Keaston Willis offensive foul  
13:56   Jordan Crawford defensive rebound  
13:58   Petar Krivokapic misses three point jump shot  
14:04   Jordan Crawford turnover (Dashon Gittens steals)  
14:31 +2 Mohamed Sanogo makes two point layup (Arturo Dean assists) 16-11
14:50   Petar Krivokapic defensive rebound  
14:52   Keaston Willis misses three point jump shot  
15:19 +3 Petar Krivokapic makes three point jump shot (Javaunte Hawkins assists) 14-11
15:33 +2 Isaiah Crawford makes two point jump shot 11-11
15:57   Kenny Hunter defensive rebound  
15:57   Petar Krivokapic misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
15:57 +1 Petar Krivokapic makes regular free throw 2 of 3 11-9
15:57 +1 Petar Krivokapic makes regular free throw 1 of 3 10-9
15:57   TV timeout  
15:57   Kaleb Stewart shooting foul  
16:14 +2 Keaston Willis makes two point layup 9-9
16:23   Kenny Hunter defensive rebound  
16:25   Denver Jones misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Panthers offensive rebound  
16:34   Keaston Willis blocks Dashon Gittens's two point layup  
16:56   Dashon Gittens defensive rebound  
16:58   Kaleb Stewart misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound  
16:58   Isaiah Crawford blocks Javaunte Hawkins's two point jump shot  
16:58   Kaleb Stewart turnover (Seth Pinkney steals)  
17:02   Seth Pinkney personal foul  
17:16   Kenny Hunter defensive rebound  
17:16   Petar Krivokapic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:16   Keaston Willis personal foul  
17:16 +2 Petar Krivokapic makes two point layup (Denver Jones assists) 9-7
17:21   Isaiah Crawford turnover (Denver Jones steals)  
17:31 +2 Denver Jones makes two point jump shot 7-7
17:38 +2 Dravon Mangum makes two point layup 5-7
17:40   Dravon Mangum offensive rebound  
17:42   Isaiah Crawford misses two point layup  
18:09 +3 Petar Krivokapic makes three point jump shot 5-5
18:26 +3 Dravon Mangum makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Crawford assists) 2-5
18:32   Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound  
18:34   John Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:04 +2 Kenny Hunter makes two point jump shot (Dravon Mangum assists) 2-2
19:38 +2 John Williams Jr. makes two point layup 2-0
19:43   Isaiah Crawford turnover (John Williams Jr. steals)  
20:00   (Bulldogs gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 18 13
Field Goals 7-14 (50.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 8
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 2 7
Team 1 0
Assists 3 3
Steals 5 0
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 1 6
Fouls 1 3
Technicals 0 0
23
P. Krivokapic G
10 PTS, 1 REB
2
D. Mangum F
5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
FIU 13-16 72.3 PPG 35.3 RPG 12.3 APG
La. Tech 13-16 72.7 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
00
. Krivokapic G 6.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 0.5 APG 41.4 FG%
00
. Mangum F 6.9 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.6 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
P. Krivokapic G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
2
D. Mangum F 5 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 66.7
28.6 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 0
FIU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Krivokapic 10 1 0 3/4 2/3 2/4 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Sanogo 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
D. Jones 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
J. Williams Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
A. Dean 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Krivokapic 10 1 0 3/4 2/3 2/4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
M. Sanogo 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
D. Jones 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
J. Williams Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
A. Dean 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brewer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gittens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pinkney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Prescott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Guadarrama - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 3 3 7/14 2/7 2/4 1 0 5 0 1 1 2
La. Tech
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mangum 5 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
K. Hunter 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 4
K. Willis 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 1 1 0 0
I. Crawford 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 2 0 2
K. Stewart 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mangum 5 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
K. Hunter 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
K. Willis 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0
I. Crawford 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 1 2 0 2
K. Stewart 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ponder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geneste Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 8 3 6/9 1/3 0/0 3 0 0 2 6 1 7
NCAA BB Scores