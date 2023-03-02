FIU
LATECH
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:25
|Mohamed Sanogo turnover
|12:46
|+2
|Kenny Hunter makes two point dunk (Keaston Willis assists)
|18-13
|13:10
|Kenny Hunter defensive rebound
|13:12
|Denver Jones misses three point jump shot
|13:17
|Jordan Crawford turnover (Arturo Dean steals)
|13:27
|+2
|Jayden Brewer makes two point layup
|18-11
|13:27
|Jayden Brewer offensive rebound
|13:29
|Arturo Dean misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|Keaston Willis turnover (offensive foul)
|13:48
|Keaston Willis offensive foul
|13:56
|Jordan Crawford defensive rebound
|13:58
|Petar Krivokapic misses three point jump shot
|14:04
|Jordan Crawford turnover (Dashon Gittens steals)
|14:31
|+2
|Mohamed Sanogo makes two point layup (Arturo Dean assists)
|16-11
|14:50
|Petar Krivokapic defensive rebound
|14:52
|Keaston Willis misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|+3
|Petar Krivokapic makes three point jump shot (Javaunte Hawkins assists)
|14-11
|15:33
|+2
|Isaiah Crawford makes two point jump shot
|11-11
|15:57
|Kenny Hunter defensive rebound
|15:57
|Petar Krivokapic misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|15:57
|+1
|Petar Krivokapic makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|11-9
|15:57
|+1
|Petar Krivokapic makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|10-9
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Kaleb Stewart shooting foul
|16:14
|+2
|Keaston Willis makes two point layup
|9-9
|16:23
|Kenny Hunter defensive rebound
|16:25
|Denver Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Panthers offensive rebound
|16:34
|Keaston Willis blocks Dashon Gittens's two point layup
|16:56
|Dashon Gittens defensive rebound
|16:58
|Kaleb Stewart misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound
|16:58
|Isaiah Crawford blocks Javaunte Hawkins's two point jump shot
|16:58
|Kaleb Stewart turnover (Seth Pinkney steals)
|17:02
|Seth Pinkney personal foul
|17:16
|Kenny Hunter defensive rebound
|17:16
|Petar Krivokapic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:16
|Keaston Willis personal foul
|17:16
|+2
|Petar Krivokapic makes two point layup (Denver Jones assists)
|9-7
|17:21
|Isaiah Crawford turnover (Denver Jones steals)
|17:31
|+2
|Denver Jones makes two point jump shot
|7-7
|17:38
|+2
|Dravon Mangum makes two point layup
|5-7
|17:40
|Dravon Mangum offensive rebound
|17:42
|Isaiah Crawford misses two point layup
|18:09
|+3
|Petar Krivokapic makes three point jump shot
|5-5
|18:26
|+3
|Dravon Mangum makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Crawford assists)
|2-5
|18:32
|Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound
|18:34
|John Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|+2
|Kenny Hunter makes two point jump shot (Dravon Mangum assists)
|2-2
|19:38
|+2
|John Williams Jr. makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:43
|Isaiah Crawford turnover (John Williams Jr. steals)
|20:00
|(Bulldogs gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|18
|13
|Field Goals
|7-14 (50.0%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-7 (28.6%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|8
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|2
|7
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|3
|3
|Steals
|5
|0
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|1
|6
|Fouls
|1
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
10 PTS, 1 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Krivokapic G
|6.5 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|0.5 APG
|41.4 FG%
|
00
|. Mangum F
|6.9 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Krivokapic G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|D. Mangum F
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|66.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Krivokapic
|10
|1
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|2/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Sanogo
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Jones
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Williams Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Dean
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brewer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gittens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Pinkney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hawkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Prescott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Guadarrama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilcox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|3
|3
|7/14
|2/7
|2/4
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mangum
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Hunter
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Willis
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|I. Crawford
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|K. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ponder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Bullock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geneste Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|8
|3
|6/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|7
