LAFAY
LEHIGH

1st Half
LAF
Leopards
19
LEH
Mountain Hawks
4

Time Team Play Score
14:04   Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout  
14:04 +2 Josh Rivera makes two point layup 19-4
14:10   Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound  
14:12   Dominic Parolin misses two point jump shot  
14:17   Justin Vander Baan personal foul  
14:41 +3 Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (Kyle Jenkins assists) 17-4
14:54   Josh Rivera defensive rebound  
14:56   Jalin Sinclair misses three point jump shot  
15:13 +3 CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Justin Vander Baan assists) 14-4
15:31   Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound  
15:33   Evan Taylor misses two point jump shot  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53   Mountain Hawks offensive rebound  
15:55   Kyle Jenkins blocks Keith Higgins Jr.'s two point layup  
15:57   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
15:59   Dominic Parolin blocks Josh Rivera's two point layup  
16:17 +1 Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-4
16:17 +1 Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-3
16:17   TJ Berger shooting foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)  
16:39   Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout  
16:42 +3 Josh Rivera makes three point jump shot (Leo O'Boyle assists) 11-2
16:54   Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound  
16:56   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
17:21 +2 Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup 8-2
17:40 +1 Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-2
17:40 +1 Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-1
17:40   TJ Berger shooting foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)  
18:07 +2 Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (TJ Berger assists) 6-0
18:20   Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound  
18:22   JT Tan misses two point jump shot  
18:51 +2 Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (Justin Vander Baan assists) 4-0
19:16   Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound  
19:18   Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:29 +2 Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup 2-0
19:30   Kyle Jenkins offensive rebound  
19:32   Kyle Jenkins misses two point layup  
20:00   Justin Vander Baan vs. JT Tan (TJ Berger gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 19 4
Field Goals 8-10 (80.0%) 0-7 (0.0%)
3-Pointers 3-3 (100.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 2
Offensive 1 0
Defensive 6 1
Team 0 1
Assists 5 0
Steals 0 0
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 0 0
Fouls 3 0
Technicals 0 0
14
K. Jenkins F
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
13
K. Higgins Jr G
4 PTS
12T
6 Lafayette 9-22 19-19
3 Lehigh 16-13 4-4
Stabler Arena Bethlehem, PA
Stabler Arena Bethlehem, PA
Team Stats
6 Lafayette 9-22 61.4 PPG 34.5 RPG 15.5 APG
3 Lehigh 16-13 70.0 PPG 37.0 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Jenkins F 9.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.4 APG 45.8 FG%
00
. Higgins Jr G 14.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.8 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
14
K. Jenkins F 8 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
13
K. Higgins Jr G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
80.0 FG% 0.0
100.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 100.0
Lafayette
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Jenkins 8 2 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 1 1
J. Rivera 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
L. O'Boyle 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
T. Berger 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Vander Baan 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fulton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sondberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Zambie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rubayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kreitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Squires - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Pettit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 7 5 8/10 3/3 0/0 3 0 0 1 0 1 6
Lehigh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Higgins Jr 4 0 0 0/2 0/0 4/4 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tan 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
T. Whitney-Sidney 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
E. Taylor 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Parolin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sinclair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Saigal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Chebuhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Adiassa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Momah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Conniff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Fenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Betlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Alamudun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 4 1 0 0/7 0/2 4/4 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
