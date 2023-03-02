LAFAY
LEHIGH
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:04
|Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout
|14:04
|+2
|Josh Rivera makes two point layup
|19-4
|14:10
|Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound
|14:12
|Dominic Parolin misses two point jump shot
|14:17
|Justin Vander Baan personal foul
|14:41
|+3
|Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (Kyle Jenkins assists)
|17-4
|14:54
|Josh Rivera defensive rebound
|14:56
|Jalin Sinclair misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|+3
|CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Justin Vander Baan assists)
|14-4
|15:31
|Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound
|15:33
|Evan Taylor misses two point jump shot
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:53
|Mountain Hawks offensive rebound
|15:55
|Kyle Jenkins blocks Keith Higgins Jr.'s two point layup
|15:57
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|15:59
|Dominic Parolin blocks Josh Rivera's two point layup
|16:17
|+1
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-4
|16:17
|+1
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-3
|16:17
|TJ Berger shooting foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)
|16:39
|Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout
|16:42
|+3
|Josh Rivera makes three point jump shot (Leo O'Boyle assists)
|11-2
|16:54
|Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound
|16:56
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|+2
|Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup
|8-2
|17:40
|+1
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-2
|17:40
|+1
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-1
|17:40
|TJ Berger shooting foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)
|18:07
|+2
|Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (TJ Berger assists)
|6-0
|18:20
|Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound
|18:22
|JT Tan misses two point jump shot
|18:51
|+2
|Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (Justin Vander Baan assists)
|4-0
|19:16
|Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound
|19:18
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:29
|+2
|Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:30
|Kyle Jenkins offensive rebound
|19:32
|Kyle Jenkins misses two point layup
|20:00
|Justin Vander Baan vs. JT Tan (TJ Berger gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|19
|4
|Field Goals
|8-10 (80.0%)
|0-7 (0.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-3 (100.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|2
|Offensive
|1
|0
|Defensive
|6
|1
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|5
|0
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
4 PTS
|Key Players
|
00
|. Jenkins F
|9.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.4 APG
|45.8 FG%
|
00
|. Higgins Jr G
|14.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Jenkins F
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|K. Higgins Jr G
|4 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|80.0
|FG%
|0.0
|
|
|100.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jenkins
|8
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Rivera
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. O'Boyle
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Berger
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Vander Baan
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Jenkins
|8
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Rivera
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. O'Boyle
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Berger
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Vander Baan
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Total
|19
|7
|5
|8/10
|3/3
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Higgins Jr
|4
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Whitney-Sidney
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
