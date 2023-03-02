LOYMD
COLG

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
L-MD
Greyhounds
6
COLG
Raiders
17

Time Team Play Score
13:46   TV timeout  
13:46   Ryan Moffatt turnover (bad pass)  
14:09 +2 Deon Perry makes two point layup 6-17
14:30 +2 Braeden Smith makes two point jump shot 4-17
14:37   Tucker Richardson defensive rebound  
14:39   Alonso Faure misses two point layup  
15:01 +3 Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists) 4-15
15:09   Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound  
15:11   Golden Dike misses two point jump shot  
15:25   Alonso Faure defensive rebound  
15:27   Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses three point jump shot  
15:47   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
15:49   Kenneth Jones misses three point jump shot  
16:04   Tucker Richardson turnover (bad pass)  
16:10   Jaylin Andrews turnover (lost ball) (Tucker Richardson steals)  
16:31   Greyhounds 30 second timeout  
16:34 +3 Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes three point jump shot (Tucker Richardson assists) 4-12
16:42   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
16:44   Braeden Smith blocks Deon Perry's three point jump shot  
16:59 +3 Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists) 4-9
17:10   Golden Dike turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Moffatt steals)  
17:25   Ryan Moffatt turnover (out of bounds)  
17:41 +2 Jaylin Andrews makes two point jump shot (Golden Dike assists) 4-6
17:57 +3 Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists) 2-6
18:15 +1 Alonso Faure makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-3
18:15 +1 Alonso Faure makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-3
18:15   Tucker Richardson shooting foul (Alonso Faure draws the foul)  
18:16   Oliver Lynch-Daniels personal foul  
18:36 +3 Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes three point jump shot (Braeden Smith assists) 0-3
18:43   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
18:45   Golden Dike misses two point jump shot  
19:08   Greyhounds defensive rebound  
19:10   Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses three point jump shot  
19:14   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
19:16   Ryan Moffatt blocks Jaylin Andrews's three point jump shot  
19:32   Tucker Richardson turnover (lost ball)  
20:00   (Raiders gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Ryan Moffatt turnover (bad pass) 13:46
+ 2 Deon Perry makes two point layup 14:09
+ 2 Braeden Smith makes two point jump shot 14:30
  Tucker Richardson defensive rebound 14:37
  Alonso Faure misses two point layup 14:39
+ 3 Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists) 15:01
  Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound 15:09
  Golden Dike misses two point jump shot 15:11
  Alonso Faure defensive rebound 15:25
  Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses three point jump shot 15:27
  Braeden Smith defensive rebound 15:47
Team Stats
Points 6 17
Field Goals 2-8 (25.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
3-Pointers 0-3 (0.0%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 6
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 1 6
Team 1 0
Assists 1 5
Steals 0 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 0 2
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Andrews G
2 PTS
33
O. Lynch-Daniels G
6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
8 Loyola-Maryland 13-19 6-6
1 Colgate 23-8 17-17
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Team Stats
8 Loyola-Maryland 13-19 67.2 PPG 33.8 RPG 13.8 APG
1 Colgate 23-8 77.7 PPG 36.8 RPG 17.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Perry G 11.6 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.0 APG 37.6 FG%
00
. Moffatt F 10.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.7 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
D. Perry G 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
4
R. Moffatt F 6 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
25.0 FG% 75.0
0.0 3PT FG% 71.4
100.0 FT% 0
Loyola-Maryland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Faure 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Perry 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Andrews 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
K. Jones 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
G. Dike 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Faure 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
D. Perry 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Andrews 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
K. Jones 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
G. Dike 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Ilic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brown III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kuzemka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ilic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Weisberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Brennan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Commander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 6 1 1 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 0 0 0 2 0 1
Colgate
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Lynch-Daniels 6 1 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
R. Moffatt 6 2 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 - 1 1 2 0 2
B. Smith 5 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1
T. Richardson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 1
K. Records 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Lynch-Daniels 6 1 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
R. Moffatt 6 2 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0 1 1 2 0 2
B. Smith 5 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
T. Richardson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 0 1
K. Records 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Capitano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Woodward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thomson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Louis-Jacques - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cummins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 6 5 6/8 5/7 0/0 2 0 2 2 4 0 6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores