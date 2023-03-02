LOYMD
COLG
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:46
|TV timeout
|13:46
|Ryan Moffatt turnover (bad pass)
|14:09
|+2
|Deon Perry makes two point layup
|6-17
|14:30
|+2
|Braeden Smith makes two point jump shot
|4-17
|14:37
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|14:39
|Alonso Faure misses two point layup
|15:01
|+3
|Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists)
|4-15
|15:09
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound
|15:11
|Golden Dike misses two point jump shot
|15:25
|Alonso Faure defensive rebound
|15:27
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|15:49
|Kenneth Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:04
|Tucker Richardson turnover (bad pass)
|16:10
|Jaylin Andrews turnover (lost ball) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|16:31
|Greyhounds 30 second timeout
|16:34
|+3
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes three point jump shot (Tucker Richardson assists)
|4-12
|16:42
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|16:44
|Braeden Smith blocks Deon Perry's three point jump shot
|16:59
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|4-9
|17:10
|Golden Dike turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Moffatt steals)
|17:25
|Ryan Moffatt turnover (out of bounds)
|17:41
|+2
|Jaylin Andrews makes two point jump shot (Golden Dike assists)
|4-6
|17:57
|+3
|Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists)
|2-6
|18:15
|+1
|Alonso Faure makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-3
|18:15
|+1
|Alonso Faure makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-3
|18:15
|Tucker Richardson shooting foul (Alonso Faure draws the foul)
|18:16
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels personal foul
|18:36
|+3
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes three point jump shot (Braeden Smith assists)
|0-3
|18:43
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|18:45
|Golden Dike misses two point jump shot
|19:08
|Greyhounds defensive rebound
|19:10
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|19:16
|Ryan Moffatt blocks Jaylin Andrews's three point jump shot
|19:32
|Tucker Richardson turnover (lost ball)
|20:00
|(Raiders gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|6
|17
|Field Goals
|2-8 (25.0%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-3 (0.0%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|6
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|1
|6
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|1
|5
|Steals
|0
|2
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fouls
|0
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
2 PTS
6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|8 Loyola-Maryland 13-19
|67.2 PPG
|33.8 RPG
|13.8 APG
|1 Colgate 23-8
|77.7 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|17.7 APG
|Top Scorers
|D. Perry G
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|R. Moffatt F
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|25.0
|FG%
|75.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|71.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Lynch-Daniels
|6
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Moffatt
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|B. Smith
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Richardson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Records
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Lynch-Daniels
|6
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Moffatt
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|B. Smith
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Richardson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Records
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Capitano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Woodward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thomson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Louis-Jacques
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cummins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|6
|5
|6/8
|5/7
|0/0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
